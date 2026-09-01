Telegraph: Prince Harry is challenging Ravec to ‘do the sensible thing’ & protect his family

When QEII was alive, she guaranteed the Sussex family’s royal protection during their visits in 2021 and 2022. Reportedly, when the Sussexes came for the Jubbly, QEII even tasked some of her own royal protection officers to look after the Sussexes. That was back when Prince Harry and Meghan still had their lease on Frogmore Cottage as well. Then QEII died and King Charles changed everything about the Sussexes’ UK security. He evicted them from Frogmore and enforced a 28-day notice system to block Harry from coming and going at will. The idea was that Harry must give the crown, Ravec and the Met Police 28 days notice before he steps foot in Britain, and the police decide on a case-by-case basis as to whether Harry “needs” police protection. In nearly every case in the past four years, the police have determined that no protection is needed. Well, the Telegraph has an interesting piece about how little notice Harry gave for his family’s move back to Britain, and how Harry is basically trying to force RAVEC’s hand here.
The Duke of Sussex gave the Home Office security committee less than two weeks’ notice that he was moving his family back to Britain amid fears the news would leak. The Duke’s team did not give the customary 28 days’ notice to Ravec, the body responsible for assessing royal and VIP security, of his full plans to move the Duchess, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to his homeland and enrol the children in school.
Instead, the committee was given notice that the Duke would be travelling to the UK for an extended period of engagements, understood to include the WellChild Awards, which he usually attends in September and builds a programme around.
The Home Office was informed of the full move as soon as was “practicably possible”, it is understood, in light of concerns about leaks, a late confirmation of the children’s school places and the Duke’s wish to inform his father about the decision first. The King was told officially on Sunday, Aug 16, and The Telegraph broke the story of the move on Aug 19. The family landed in the UK on Thursday, Aug 26.
Under rules set by Ravec, the Duke must give 28 days’ notice of plans to travel to the UK for it to assess his security provision. In the past, after doing so, he has not received full security, in arrangements described by sources as amounting to “handing him a phone number of a liaison officer”. Other sources familiar with workings of the committee have been left frustrated by the suggestion Ravec had not considered the Sussexes’ case thoroughly, or reached the correct conclusions about security provision in light of the information they have been given.
The Duke’s annual charity trip, one source suggested, had provided temporary “cover” for the transatlantic move, but meant that Ravec could not plan for the true extent of their movements in Britain. A source close to the Sussexes dismissed the relevance of exact timescales, saying the committee had been “kicking the can down the road for the last seven years”.
“We have always adhered to the rules they set, even as the goalposts have moved along the way,” they said. “Playing by those rules has never made any difference. Despite the facade of a proper process, they have never shown any real intention of doing anything other than maintaining the status quo. Geography was the backbone of Ravec’s argument for withdrawing enhanced protective security in 2020. The couple’s decision not to live in the UK was treated as a significant factor in that decision. That barrier has now been removed, and an obvious off-ramp exists for the committee to do the sensible thing: protect the King’s son and grandchildren.”
[From The Telegraph]
The quotes at the end are fascinating and, in my opinion, clearly from Prince Harry or one of his senior staffers. That is absolutely his perspective – instead of continuing to play along with the Windsors’ reindeer games and trying to keep track of the shifting goalposts on security, Harry used his annual September trip as cover to move his family back and, in essence, force the moment to its crisis. Force Ravec to do its job. Force the police to come up with an argument for why the Sussexes are still not deserving of police protection while actively living in the UK. As I said before, it’s a hell of a gamble.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Prince Harry taking part in Goat Yoga
Prince Harry taking part in Scotty’s Summer Festival at Maxstoke Castle, Birmingham .
Scotty’s is a military bereavement charity that provides relief from the effects of grief for bereaved military children and young people who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Forces.
11 July 2026,Image: 1115961879, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Heathcliff O’Malley for the Telegraph/Avalon
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Nottingham, UK, 09 September 2025: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, visits the Community Recording Studio (CRS) in Nottingham.,Image: 1035538464, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Paul Grover/Avalon
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Nottingham, UK, 09 September 2025: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, greets the crowds as he visits the Community Recording Studio (CRS) in Nottingham.,Image: 1035540749, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Paul Grover/Avalon
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Nottingham, UK, 09 September 2025: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, greets the crowds as he visits the Community Recording Studio (CRS) in Nottingham.,Image: 1035540796, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Paul Grover/Avalon
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Prince Harry taking part in Goat Yoga
Prince Harry taking part in Scotty’s Summer Festival at Maxstoke Castle, Birmingham .
Scotty’s is a military bereavement charity that provides relief from the effects of grief for bereaved military children and young people who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Forces.
11 July 2026,Image: 1115961854, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Heathcliff O’Malley for the Telegraph/Avalon
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Prince Harry taking part in Goat Yoga
Prince Harry taking part in Scotty’s Summer Festival at Maxstoke Castle, Birmingham .
Scotty’s is a military bereavement charity that provides relief from the effects of grief for bereaved military children and young people who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Forces.
11 July 2026,Image: 1115961868, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Heathcliff O’Malley for the Telegraph/Avalon
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The Duke of Sussex speaks at the annual WellChild Awards 2025, which celebrates the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and their families, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Sep 2025
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex departs a visit to The Community Recording Studio in Nottingham, United Kingdom
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 09 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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The Duke of Sussex, Patron of WellChild, during a visit to the Birmingham Children’s Hospital to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the very first WellChild Nurse. Created in 2006, the role is part funded by the Duke, and was designed to support children with complex medical needs and their families.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 09 Jul 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex, Patron of WellChild, during a visit to the Birmingham Children’s Hospital to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the very first WellChild Nurse. Created in 2006, the role is part funded by the Duke, and was designed to support children with complex medical needs and their families.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 09 Jul 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex takes part in a session of Wheelchair Rugby, during a visit to Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC) – the primary venue for the 2027 Invictus Games – as part of the One Year to Go celebrations for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attends the One Year to Go celebrations for the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
It feels like he’s gambling with the Duchess’ life.
You know those people want to chase her to her death and take pictures of her corpse.
It’s a hell of a gamble, but the timing is good. It’s the anniversary of Diana’s death; it will refresh people’s memories. If he has a fighting chance, it is now: to succeed in the move back to the UK, to be there for his country and his arse of a family. And I’m glad that they – Harry and Meghan – regrouped, built up their name, brand and businesses, and are now back, stronger and united.
My take is that Meghan is behind Harry, and that they do have a plan and a timeline.
What date does Charles Spencer’s book come out? Bc I have a feeling he might talk about Diana’s security issues in that book.
I also hope earl Spencer does write about the paparazzi and Diana’s security issues.
Diana willingly gave up security as she wanted more privacy, I think. She chose Dodi Fayed’s security, and things turned out bad. The royal family likely would have preferred she kept her security. She was a far bigger star than Harry.
They didn’t deny her security. She didn’t want it. For whatever reason, she trusted Dodi Fayed’s security services and him, and he didn’t have the composure to deal with paparazzi chasing them. .
He may not be able to use her as an example.
I believe she also asked to stay with Charles Spencer in South Africa, but he said no.
With what harry is being put through I think diana had a similar situation. The queen should have let diana keep the h r h so she would be guaranteed full security. She only got it when with her sons. Earl Spencer offered her cottage on his estate. He substituted another for the first offer. Diana wanted security not just privacy. Harry should use diana as an example. She was treated badly by her ex. The queen should have been more protective. Earl Spencer condemned the p paparazzi
Sorry I just don’t believe that’s the whole story behind her security.
During their separation, Diana was convinced that the leaks concerning her every move were coming partly from her security officers, but also from members of the Kensington staff. She felt that Charles was seeking information about her private life in order to pass it on to the press – a suspicion that, in her view, was later proven to be true after her death . This feeling deepened her distrust of her own security to the point where she may have believed that giving it up would allow her to regain more privacy.
But after the divorce, faced with the relentless attention of the paparazzi, she quickly realized that she needed protection. She therefore asked the Queen to reconsider the decision and restore her security, but her request ultimately fell on deaf ears.
Jais, publishing date is Sept 22. You can pre-order now. Can’t wait for my Kindle download!
@Thinking the story of Charles Spencer refusing to let Diana stay on a property has been so discredited that newspapers like The Times had to print a retraction.
@Thinking, Charles Spencer sued the tabloid that put out the story of him supposedly refusing to allow Diana to stay at *Althorp* (nothing to do w/ Africa??) and he won. So that is an old tired lie.
Diana also still used official police protection when she had public appearances or when she appeared with Willy Wails & or Harry.
The repetition of lies is tired and old.
He’s not only gambling with Meghan’s life but their children as well…. I genuinely hope things workout the way he wants
Meghan and kids couldn’t get security for a week so I don’t see how they would get it now. Especially since it may be for a year. I keep saying it but I’m so confused about why they moved to England.
Same here.
Maybe this is putting on my tinfoil hat, but the only change I can imagine is that Harry’s private security has been given the right to receive police or security intelligence about threats. They don’t want this to become a norm for other public figures so they aren’t publicizing it. Obviously that’s not as good as armed protection officers but it’s a step up. On that basis, maybe he feels more confident for his family’s security.
It would amount to a security breach itself if intelligence services were permitted to brief Harry’s private security on threats. I don’t think this is happening. It would be far easier and more secure to just provide the security Harry is asking for.
Add me to the confused club.
@BrassyRebel why would that constitute a breach of security?
Time for harry to give up on dad protecting them. He can still. Show the kids their uk heritage down the road.
I understand why Harry did it, but it’s a big gamble to take with your wife’s and children’s lives. May the gods help them.
Someone mentioned the other day that Princess Anne’s estate is technically in the Cotswolds — I don’t really know — so that they could be staying with her, or plausibly at Althorpe, but I don’t think that Spencer land sits in the Cotswolds band. But — I’m fairly sure — they’re not just sitting out on a normal street of terraced houses. Wherever they are, it’s well-guarded, and they have private security. But this is what happens when you deal with weak management — and weak leaders — until it’s obvious there is no path forward unless you force one. Charles is just a weak leader compared to his mother, that much has been clear for ages. And one sign of a weak leader is never facing decisions or the accountability that they entail. So Charles is perpetually having his hand “forced” because left to his own devices he will simply avoid, avoid, avoid…. His late mother did avoid certain things but she knew what to prioritise. The close protection officer she assigned to the Sussexes was known to some of us as hot Jonny, IIRC, and you just know — fwiw — that the late Queen would never have assigned him to Kate, given the state of her marriage, she was too canny. LOL.
lol the comments on “hot jonny” were hilarious to read.. I agree with you especially that the queen would never have assigned him to Waity for the reason you stated.
I almost agree with you completely, except that I do think the late queen was a pretty weak leader. Phillip was the one who made the decisions and ran the family, and it was apparent as he neared the end of his life that he really made a big difference. I dont think Sussexit would have happened if Phillip was still in the mix the way he had been even 10 years before.
The queen provided the Sussexes with security in the UK but she allowed their security to be pulled in Canada with no warning.
I don’t see KFC as a weak, dithering leader. He is decisive in his commitment to being vindictive, self centred and financially corrupt. He’s gotten just about everything he’s ever wanted; the big (money) job, D out of the picture and C as his queen.
I understood Betty gave Philip the responsibility for “family discipline” which was handed over to Charles upon dad’s retirement in 2016/7.
I would be dressing my children and myself in Kevlar or something equivalent if I was Meghan… I find this terrifying.
Kevlar doesn’t protect against acid…or knives….
I am agog that he has exposed his family like this. They are much bigger targets there than here.
No guns here, btw, and wherever they are living, it’s leafy and lovely and the only thing you have to fear is dog poo on the path. The locals will probably share the collective instinct to avoid tabloids because they don’t want them camping out on their lovely leafy lawns and the press is muzzled so long as they stay clear of Harry’s family from mentioning any more about their living situation. So…. Should be interesting.
We also don’t know the extent that local police are involved in being aware of security needs for the community, even if not directly providing security for the Sussexes. I’m sure there must be some kind of relationship set up between the private security and local police.
Messy. A quagmire Wish the Sussexes well, especially Meghan and their children.
Its like those old Hollywood films about Americans studying in the UK. Like a yank at Oxford with robert Taylor and mickey rooney movies where he studies at Eton.
It’s fascinating to see how the royal establishment has succeeded in regaining control over Harry and Meghan’s lives through this security issue.
When they initially left they gained some agency, but now they’re back their entire lives – where they live, where the kids attend school, where they appear in public, where they go in private, will be controlled by those making decisions on their security. And we know who those are…
Bit of a sad situation, really.
The palace was still exerting control over their lives via security (ie removing it and ravec refusing to do a risk assessment) when they left. Refusing security restricted Harry & the family being able to travel to Uk as frequently as they may have liked- remember Harry’s court case revealed h&m wanted to bring their kids in September 2022 but couldn’t as security was refused. He
The security case also revealed that the palace was lobbying foreign governments not to protect them. After Harry & meghan went to Jamaica for the one love premiere there was an article that suggested Andrew Holness was having to explain to the uk government what he knew of the trip as I think Charles is still head of state there. I wouldn’t be surprised if any conversation was about the security provided when H&M were in Jamaica.
Right now if they wish to travel to countries where their teams can’t operate fully like in USA, then they have to rely on government favour for protection eg being invited by Nigeria’s defence ministry or the former VP of Colombia. If they planned to go back to eg Colombia to follow up on Archewell related activity, as there is a new administration there’s no guarantee that this administration would give them the same protection as the previous Vp ensured. So security can operate as a restriction on their movements outside of the uk.
Also your country of origin is usually relied on for your risk assessment and most of Harry’s risk comes from his position and his time in British armed forces. Ravec not doing a risk assessment since 2019 against ravec rules means that his US private security team arent fully aware of all current threats which is a risk to them even in the US. The article says that in 2023 the FBI tipped them off about a threat from a terror group. The uk govt who had the same info as the fbi likely didn’t share the info because they didnt want to support an argument for up to date risk assessment etc. This is why there was an article that their Archewell staff were anxious when travelling with them. So this has been an ongoing issue even in US.
The “source close to the Sussexes” seems to have left Meghan out of the sensible plan for protection.
Give Harry some credit. He would not have taken this step without being advised that this may be his best chance.
Since when has Harry put Meghan and his children at risk? He doesn’t even allow Meghan to walk up the stairs by herself. Come on guys, better than this.
I agree. There is a lot we do not know about their current security arrangements, which is a good thing.
I still think charles should issue a statement calling for a stop to the negative articles about the sussexes.
Well he would have to muzzle his own Queen Rottweiler, the source of 1,001 leaks and shhht slinging hit jobs by her cronies in the press. Both William AND Charles hate the Sussexes you can’t convince me otherwise: their harassment has been too malevolent to just be a cover for Andrew’s and Bill’s constant fek ups. I’m positive Harry has private security, he knows too many billionaires and ex-military not to.
Harry is accustomed to the authority and privilege of White malehood. The thoughts and opinions of white men are given serious consideration and their voices and needs are typically prioritized and accommodated. Harry’s dogged pursuit of security is admirable but doesn’t seem to account for the racism driving the actions against him. Racism operates without logic or reason. No matter how valid his arguments or how forceful his statements are, as long as his wife & children are partially black Ravec’s actions will continue to be illogical and senseless and Harry will not be accommodated.
I have always liked Harry but do not appreciate the game of roulette he is playing with the lives of his wife and children because of his stubborn refusal to acknowledge racism which he rebranded as “unconscious bias”. I noticed he avoided the issue of race in Spare entirely to the point where I questioned his intelligence as he detailed flagrant micro aggressions against Meghan without ever mentioning the R-word. You can’t reason your way out of racism. I fear Harry will learn the hard way.
I agree entirely with your take. I think he doesn’t quite believe that his father and others are ok with the entire family being annihilated. I imagine he (and probably Meghan too) believes the kids, in particular, will force them to do what he feels is the right or decent thing, but racists have never valued Black lives, and that’s how they view his kids and Meghan. Let’s hope this doesn’t end in tragedy and that Meghan and the kids remain safe until they can leave the UK.
I agree 💯. It’s easy for us to forget that Harry was raised in a racist, colonial system and absorbed a lot of the mindset even when he seems to be a big improvement over the rest. He often does seem to think that he can win over everyone who is resisting his wife and children with logic. And his relabeling racism as unconscious bias reveals how much of his upbringing he still retains.
I agree with your comments that as the epitome of a privileged white man Harry is likely struggling to the extent to which he is regarded as a ‘race traitor’ & how that means society & his family seek to remove privileges and punish him more than the accused sex offender in his family etc.
But I think he actually spoke quite directly about racism in relation to Meghan in Spare and in the promo interviews for it on US tv. It was in the Tom Bradby uk interview that he wrongly called the skin concerns from his family unconscious bias. I didn’t appreciate that at all and found it harmful but it didn’t surprise me as a Brit as saying racism/racist shuts down conversations in this country and Harry didn’t want to call his family racist on tv. The uk is completely backward on race conversations. So in corporate staff training materials racism is often referred to as unconscious bias etc which isn’t helpful.
Harry knows and loves his family more than we do. This is a guy who said he wanted a family since he was young. so I don’t think he would wilfully risk himself and them. And as I mention in another comment, not having a current view of all threats because Ravec isn’t doing its regular risk assessments for him is a risk to them even in USA and elsewhere as it may mean their security team isn’t operating with all the intelligence they need to guard against threats.
Harry would have heard for years that his mother’s accident would have been avoided if she had had RPOs which is what the inquest found. Knowing that is he supposed to just let the security issue go especially after finding that the courts could not provide redress on security?
In my opinion, neither of them seems to truly understand the system they still wish to remain associated with. The fact that they stated in their documentary Harry & Meghan that they would have wanted to remain within the Royal Family and continue serving the system shows, in my view, that they have not fully understood the imperialist, classist and colonial system of which the British monarchy is an heir.
Nothing will fundamentally change. Meghan is a mixed-race woman, and their children, even though they may appear white, have Black ancestry. They will therefore never be treated exactly like the other members of the Royal Family. This is precisely why I find their battle over security particularly risky. They have already had evidence that their safety was not necessarily a priority for the people and institutions they depended on.
In Canada, when Harry asked Charles for help after the decision regarding his security, he said that his father stopped answering his calls and messages. Why would he want to put his security back in the hands of a system whose limitations he has already experienced?
And even if he were granted protection again, there is no guarantee that it would be genuinely effective or that there would not be failures or deliberate shortcomings. On top of that, the issue of British taxpayers funding their security would immediately be exploited by the press: “The Sussexes are making taxpayers pay for their security again.” In a context where the monarchy is already facing declining support, this would be a media battle they would probably find very difficult to win.
Taking up residence in England and simply returning when they want to, whether for holidays or other reasons, without having to go through RAVEC or Charles, would be a much more reasonable and sensible option.
I think it’s dumb because if they thought Meghan was unpopular before, if he does get his way and get RAVEC, people may have thoughts/feelings about paying for security for people who are not working Royals. And I agree it’s not fair, but they have never been fair to Meghan.
ChillinginDC : This is precisely where I think the trap could lie. Harry has clearly stated that he is willing to pay for his family’s security himself. If, despite this, the only option offered to them were security funded by British taxpayers, they would find themselves in an extremely difficult position.
After stepping down from their royal roles and choosing to become independent in California, returning to the UK while benefiting from taxpayer-funded security would inevitably be poorly received by some members of the public. The press could easily portray it as a return to royal privilege or as a contradiction of their desire for independence.
And whatever they do, they risk losing in the court of public opinion. If they accept, they will be accused of wanting to benefit from royal privileges again; if they refuse, they could be accused of putting their family at risk or of being unreasonable.
And in this kind of situation, Meghan would almost certainly be the first one vilified. We have already seen this since their return to the UK: so many of the negative and misleading stories have focused on her rather than Harry. I don’t think he fully understands the extent of his white privilege and how differently the two of them are treated by the media.
That is why I don’t really see what they would have to gain by returning to this system. They could ultimately find themselves caught between their desire to protect their family, their wish for independence, and a public opinion that is already deeply divided over them.
Going around ravec and just returning to uk when they want to sounds nice in theory & given the uk police is also institutionally racist, many in Black and other minority communities have trust issues with them too. In the same position I would have my private security with me at all times.
However setting up a residence in uk but going around Ravec, sounds like they would in the same position as they have been for years – their security team would still be operating without the intelligence and up to date risk assessments (which only Ravec can do) and therefore without a comprehensive view of current risks which impacts them wherever they are.
And yes taxpayer police protection would be used against them especially Meghan and the press will claim public funding justifies public interest reporting etc. but that never stopped the press eg why was the fail looking up trademarks and demanding to know sales figures for Meghan’s private entity business? And Harry went to court to request to pay for police protection and the high court said he couldn’t in 2022.
I agree @Line that they both seem to support an archaic system of government that looks corrupt, regressive, and harmful. Harry was born into it, but Meghan doesn’t come off as someone who grew up with Princess dreams. She is a Leo though. I was young in the punk rock era so I’d love to see them pull some kind of anarchist takedown. But I fear they are just in for (another) takedown themselves — they are in Enemy Territory but don’t seem to think so.
Do you really think that Harry made this decision unilaterally? Do you really think that Meghan has that little of a say in her life and the lives of their children? Because that is not the sense that I have ever gotten from their relationship.
Honestly, I’m surprised. Meghan has never seemed like a person who just puts up with things, I don’t understand why people think that’s the case now.
Janie : I’m not saying that Harry made this decision on his own, nor that Meghan doesn’t have a say in it. On the contrary, I believe they probably make these decisions together. My point is that they may both be poor judges of the system they are still seeking to be associated with because they do not fully understand its imperialist, neocolonial, racist and classist nature.
Meghan is American, so the British system was relatively foreign to her. She naturally relied on Harry, who had grown up within it. But that does not mean Harry understood it objectively. In fact, his perception of the system may be just as limited or blind as Meghan’s. At the beginning of their relationship, he presented the Windsors to her as the family she had never had, which shows how differently he himself viewed the institution from what she would eventually experience.
Meghan was also initially willing to play a role that could have been extremely useful to the monarchy: presenting a more diverse and modern image of the institution and serving as a form of soft-power propaganda within the Commonwealth. Her presence could have been used to demonstrate the monarchy’s a fake inclusivity and lend legitimacy to an institution with a deeply steel colonial history. And when Meghan said that she had never been treated as a Black woman before joining the Royal Family, that also illustrates the limits of her previous experience and her initial understanding of certain racial dynamics .
So no, I don’t think Meghan is someone who simply “lets herself be pushed around.” I think she is strong, independent and fully involved in their decisions. But strength and independence do not automatically mean understanding the system you are dealing with. And Harry’s perception of that system can be just as blind as Meghan’s, precisely because growing up inside it does not necessarily mean understanding its underlying structures.
Oh great!! Plonk the wife and kids down in a place where they have been constantly abused by the media and derangers….keep advertising to the said media and haters that your family has no security….and make everybody aware through sources that it is the best/last-ditched effort to get security from RAVEC for your family to live safely in a hostile environment. And, in the meantime there is no security in sight as the kids are about to start school! What could go wrong? *Face meet palm*
Security would never be obvious. That’s part of what makes it secure. It may be that initially Charles is funding private security which has been allowed to carry arms and receive police intelligence while in the meantime Harry continues the pressure on RAVEC. Being members of the King’s family and domiciled in the UK they are entitled to RPO security which is appropriate to their level of risk. I think some initial provision has been made pending a full assessment. Harry doesn’t give up. He wants a full risk assessment and he won’t compromise. The risk assessment will need to include the campaign of vitriol against the Sussex family and against Meghan in particular. I believe Harry wants that public acknowledgement just as he insisted on a public apology from Rupert Murdoch’s newspapers, for his mother as well as for himself.
Ariel, absolutely chilling and absolutely true. God save the Sussexes. Fck the king and the rest of the Windsors.
The children are automatically entitled to RPO security at least until they complete their education. Andrew’s daughters had RPOs through their school and university years and also their ‘gap year’ experiences. They had known, long before they left school, that they would never be official ‘working royals’ but this did not affect their entitlement to RPO security throughout their education. The level of security will depend on assessed risk. Archie and Lili are the King’s grandchildren and are the focus of press attention. Much of this attention is abusive and threatening. I have no doubt that armed RPO security has already been arranged for them and also for their parents. Harry would not have brought his family back to the UK without guaranteed security. It may be that Charles has made some arrangements to refund the cost of RPO security . However it has been arranged the details will not be given to the press.
Thanks for this @ anotherlily. I think Charles has given RAVEC the nod so that full security will be granted and in the meantime I believe the Sussexes are in receipt of security either self funded or Charles has stepped in like he did for Camilla before marriage and Andrew now.
@Anotherlily: we all hope you are correct because this makes sense. You are certainly correct that security arrangements would never be discussed publicly.
Charles is not providing them security. They came into the UK with no security at all provided by the UK or the Crown.
Those children are not going to be treated the same as other royal children for exactly the reasons Aurora mentioned above. Remember how long it took for their prince & princess titles to be officially confirmed?
@Chilling is this a fact?
I sincerely hope you are right however can I Just say that you are forgetting a few things. 1 when Andrew kids were in school, he was a working royal . 2 . The Queen made sure her children especially Andy were well looked after. Charles on the other hand could not give a f if Harry and his family live or die or he won’t have taken away the house the Queen gave them and removed their security in the first place. And last but not least. Andrew children and all these other children did not have a black mother . That is a very important detail.
It’s obvious from this piece that Harry believed that RAVEC or somebody on the panel leaked the dates of visits everytime he put into his 28 days notice requests.
Edward Young or Clive the Wasp
Well BrassyRebel got jumped on when they pointed out he did this without security in place which seems naive at best and reckless at the worst of it. His father is not providing him security. The PM said full stop they are not doing it. They wouldn’t lie about it to protect the Sussexes. Charles especially would want it known if he was providing it. I still think this is a dumb game of chicken he’s playing. He has to hope RAVEC provides it and if they don’t they won’t reassess it again for what? Five years?
And what happens if the RAVEC review denies them security??? Are they going to turn around and go back to California?
They had to have some assurance that they’d be getting it, right?
If not, it would be insane for them to have moved to England.
Tbf all the PM Andy burnham has said is that security is a private matter. He hasn’t said they won’t provide security.
Will be interesting to see how this goes. Hope the Sussex family stay safe & secure wherever they are.
@ABritGuest — yep. What the PM said was that their security is a private matter and he wished them well, or words to that effect. His words could also be construed to hint that security has been privately arranged, say by Charles, because we know he can do that, has done that.
The truth is, no one commenting can definitively say anything about the Sussex family’s security, or anything else about this move other than that they moved, their kids are starting school somewhere in the next few days, if not already, and that they are in England for an extended time, duration unknown. They have pointedly said that they are keeping their homes in Montecito and Portugal, and that caretakers will be taking care of the chickens. I assume their mansion and the grounds, as well, but they haven’t provided any details about their arrangements.
I wholeheartedly believe that Harry and his family should have security, granted I don’t trust any of those people to protect him and his family. However, having children of my own, I could not take this gamble Harry and Meghan are taking with my children lives and my own. But that is their family and I guess they must decide for themselves