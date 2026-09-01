When QEII was alive, she guaranteed the Sussex family’s royal protection during their visits in 2021 and 2022. Reportedly, when the Sussexes came for the Jubbly, QEII even tasked some of her own royal protection officers to look after the Sussexes. That was back when Prince Harry and Meghan still had their lease on Frogmore Cottage as well. Then QEII died and King Charles changed everything about the Sussexes’ UK security. He evicted them from Frogmore and enforced a 28-day notice system to block Harry from coming and going at will. The idea was that Harry must give the crown, Ravec and the Met Police 28 days notice before he steps foot in Britain, and the police decide on a case-by-case basis as to whether Harry “needs” police protection. In nearly every case in the past four years, the police have determined that no protection is needed. Well, the Telegraph has an interesting piece about how little notice Harry gave for his family’s move back to Britain, and how Harry is basically trying to force RAVEC’s hand here.

The Duke of Sussex gave the Home Office security committee less than two weeks’ notice that he was moving his family back to Britain amid fears the news would leak. The Duke’s team did not give the customary 28 days’ notice to Ravec, the body responsible for assessing royal and VIP security, of his full plans to move the Duchess, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to his homeland and enrol the children in school.

Instead, the committee was given notice that the Duke would be travelling to the UK for an extended period of engagements, understood to include the WellChild Awards, which he usually attends in September and builds a programme around.

The Home Office was informed of the full move as soon as was “practicably possible”, it is understood, in light of concerns about leaks, a late confirmation of the children’s school places and the Duke’s wish to inform his father about the decision first. The King was told officially on Sunday, Aug 16, and The Telegraph broke the story of the move on Aug 19. The family landed in the UK on Thursday, Aug 26.

Under rules set by Ravec, the Duke must give 28 days’ notice of plans to travel to the UK for it to assess his security provision. In the past, after doing so, he has not received full security, in arrangements described by sources as amounting to “handing him a phone number of a liaison officer”. Other sources familiar with workings of the committee have been left frustrated by the suggestion Ravec had not considered the Sussexes’ case thoroughly, or reached the correct conclusions about security provision in light of the information they have been given.

The Duke’s annual charity trip, one source suggested, had provided temporary “cover” for the transatlantic move, but meant that Ravec could not plan for the true extent of their movements in Britain. A source close to the Sussexes dismissed the relevance of exact timescales, saying the committee had been “kicking the can down the road for the last seven years”.

“We have always adhered to the rules they set, even as the goalposts have moved along the way,” they said. “Playing by those rules has never made any difference. Despite the facade of a proper process, they have never shown any real intention of doing anything other than maintaining the status quo. Geography was the backbone of Ravec’s argument for withdrawing enhanced protective security in 2020. The couple’s decision not to live in the UK was treated as a significant factor in that decision. That barrier has now been removed, and an obvious off-ramp exists for the committee to do the sensible thing: protect the King’s son and grandchildren.”