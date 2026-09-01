The Windsors’ busy autumn is not ‘in any way a reaction to the Sussexes’ return’

Yet another article has been devoted to tracking the incipient flurry of busywork from the Windsors. Rather suddenly, the Windsors all have jam-packed schedules. They’re telling everyone that they’re going to be working hard and they’re busy and important! Alongside those briefings, we’re getting a secondary message: if Prince Harry and Meghan steal the Windsors’ working-royal thunder, the Windsors will scream, cry and throw up. A whole-ass monarchy devoted to stalking and copying the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Princess of Wales may join her husband on a visit to India during a busy autumn of royal engagements after the return of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the UK. Palace sources have reiterated that the Sussexes are not working members of the royal family and there will be no “half in, half out” role for them despite Prince Harry and Meghan planning their own schedule of public appearances, according to reports.

Harry is expected to attend the WellChild awards ceremony in September.

The King and other senior members of the royal family will forge ahead with a “business as usual” autumn schedule, albeit one with some notable highlights.

A source said: “Autumn will be a busy one but it’s not in any way a reaction to the Sussexes’ return. These engagements take months and sometimes years of preparation to pull together so it’s a case of business as usual.”

If the Princess of Wales joins Prince William in Mumbai in November for the Earthshot Prize ceremony, which is run by the couple’s Royal Foundation, it will be the first substantive joint foreign visit for the Waleses in four years. Kate, 44, last attended the environmental awards in December 2022 with William when it was held in Boston, US. The following year, the couple made a brief public appearance overseas at the wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to Rajwa Al Saif in Jordan.

In 2024, Kate received cancer treatment and has since been making a slow but steady return to royal duties. In May, she made a solo visit to Reggio Emilia, Italy, to continue her research into early childhood.

Meanwhile, plans are in place for Charles and Camilla to visit Antigua and Barbuda in October, where the King will address the biennial Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Prior to that, the King will make a state visit to Guyana and a royal visit to the Bahamas, where Charles is head of state.

Royal sources will be hoping that the meticulous planning for the foreign trips, plus numerous UK engagements, will not be overshadowed by the Sussexes’ return.

It seems that Harry and Meghan are keen to make their presence felt, however, to draw attention to charities supported by the duke. Meghan may also be keen to use a family base in the Cotswolds to draw in a new market for her lifestyle brand, As Ever.