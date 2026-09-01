The Windsors’ busy autumn is not ‘in any way a reaction to the Sussexes’ return’

Yet another article has been devoted to tracking the incipient flurry of busywork from the Windsors. Rather suddenly, the Windsors all have jam-packed schedules. They’re telling everyone that they’re going to be working hard and they’re busy and important! Alongside those briefings, we’re getting a secondary message: if Prince Harry and Meghan steal the Windsors’ working-royal thunder, the Windsors will scream, cry and throw up. A whole-ass monarchy devoted to stalking and copying the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The Princess of Wales may join her husband on a visit to India during a busy autumn of royal engagements after the return of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the UK. Palace sources have reiterated that the Sussexes are not working members of the royal family and there will be no “half in, half out” role for them despite Prince Harry and Meghan planning their own schedule of public appearances, according to reports.
Harry is expected to attend the WellChild awards ceremony in September.
The King and other senior members of the royal family will forge ahead with a “business as usual” autumn schedule, albeit one with some notable highlights.
A source said: “Autumn will be a busy one but it’s not in any way a reaction to the Sussexes’ return. These engagements take months and sometimes years of preparation to pull together so it’s a case of business as usual.”
If the Princess of Wales joins Prince William in Mumbai in November for the Earthshot Prize ceremony, which is run by the couple’s Royal Foundation, it will be the first substantive joint foreign visit for the Waleses in four years. Kate, 44, last attended the environmental awards in December 2022 with William when it was held in Boston, US. The following year, the couple made a brief public appearance overseas at the wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to Rajwa Al Saif in Jordan.
In 2024, Kate received cancer treatment and has since been making a slow but steady return to royal duties. In May, she made a solo visit to Reggio Emilia, Italy, to continue her research into early childhood.
Meanwhile, plans are in place for Charles and Camilla to visit Antigua and Barbuda in October, where the King will address the biennial Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Prior to that, the King will make a state visit to Guyana and a royal visit to the Bahamas, where Charles is head of state.
Royal sources will be hoping that the meticulous planning for the foreign trips, plus numerous UK engagements, will not be overshadowed by the Sussexes’ return.
It seems that Harry and Meghan are keen to make their presence felt, however, to draw attention to charities supported by the duke. Meghan may also be keen to use a family base in the Cotswolds to draw in a new market for her lifestyle brand, As Ever.
[From The Times]
“Autumn will be a busy one but it’s not in any way a reaction to the Sussexes’ return. These engagements take months and sometimes years of preparation to pull together so it’s a case of business as usual.” LMAO. The whole thing is just funny – the Windsors are hyperventilating in a corner, begging everyone to ignore Harry and Meghan. Meanwhile the British press cannot contain their glee that they get to cover the Sussexes AND that the Windsors are going to be super-busy as well. This just shows that the royal reporters were bored out of their minds with the endless embiggening of Peg and the Wig. The “William is still incandescent with rage” narrative was stagnant, as was the “Kate is the most perfect and delicate survivor ever” narrative. As to whether Kate will go to India… my guess is that Kate is playing hardball and she’s going to need to be bribed with couture, jewelry and vacations to make the journey.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
POOL PHOTOGRAPH by James Glossop for The Times shows The Princess of Wales visiting Leicester, where she met dancers from The Aakash Odedra Company and spent time on the city’s famous “Golden Mile”, with its sari, food and jewellery shops. The Princess spent the day celebrating the culture, community and heritage of the British Indian community in Leicester. Her Royal Highnesses’ visit comes the day after the Hindu festival of Holi; which celebrates spring, love, colour and new life.,Image: 1080343860, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: James Glossop/ The Times/Avalon
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales celebrated Birmingham’s rich Asian culture when they visited the Indian Streatery, an authentic, family run independent Indian restaurant based in the city centre. The Indian Streatery is run by the Sharma family, led by Head Chef and mum Meena, who came up with the original vision to bring real Indian street food to the streets of Birmingham. The royal couple Rot’s and the Princess was declared the winner. Later Prince William took a restaurant booking and the customer had no idea he was taking to the Prince of Wales,Image: 770750578, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Arthur Edwards / Avalon
-
-
POOL PHOTOGRAPH by James Glossop for The Times shows The Princess of Wales visiting Leicester, where she met dancers from The Aakash Odedra Company and spent time on the city’s famous “Golden Mile”, with its sari, food and jewellery shops. The Princess spent the day celebrating the culture, community and heritage of the British Indian community in Leicester. Her Royal Highnesses’ visit comes the day after the Hindu festival of Holi; which celebrates spring, love, colour and new life.,Image: 1080343964, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: /Avalon
-
-
05/03/2026. Leicester, UK. The Princess of Wales spending the day celebrating the culture, community and heritage of the British Indian community in Leicester. The Princess of Wales during a meeting with Aakash Odedra, an award-winning choreographer and dancer, who now runs The Aakash Odedra Company. The Princess viewed a rehearsal of his latest work, ‘Songs of the Bulbul’. Her Royal Highness then visited a number of family-run businesses on Leicester’s famous ‘Golden Mile’.,Image: 1080348273, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
-
-
USA Rights Only, New Delhi, India -4/11/16-The Duchess of Cambridge’s hair blows in strong winds as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lay a wreath at the India Gate, in New Delhi, India, to honour the soldiers from Indian regiments who served in World War I.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
-PHOTO by: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/Startraksphoto.com
-Startraks_PAI_26041904
Editorial – Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.startraksphoto.com for licensing fee
Startraks Photo
New York, NY
For licensing please call 212-414-9464 or email sales@startraksphoto.com
Image may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have.
Startraks Photo reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image. If you violate our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damages.The Duchess of Cambridge struggles to control her dress in strong winds as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lay a wreath at the India Gate, in New Delhi, India, to honour the soldiers from Indian regiments who served in World War I.
Featuring: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
Where: New Delhi, India, India
When: 11 Apr 2016
Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/Startraksphoto.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
USA Rights Only – Agra, India -4/16/2016 – – Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William at Taj Mahal.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
-PHOTO by: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/startraksphoto.com
-Startraks_Pai_61921
Editorial – Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.startraksphoto.com for licensing fee
Startraks Photo
New York, NY
For licensing please call 212-414-9464 or email sales@startraksphoto.com
Image may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have.
Startraks Photo reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image. If you violate our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damages.
Featuring: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
Where: Agra, India, India
When: 16 Apr 2016
Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/startraksphoto.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
USA Rights Only – Agra, India -4/16/2016 – – Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William at Taj Mahal.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
-PHOTO by: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/startraksphoto.com
-Startraks_Pai_61922
Editorial – Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.startraksphoto.com for licensing fee
Startraks Photo
New York, NY
For licensing please call 212-414-9464 or email sales@startraksphoto.com
Image may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have.
Startraks Photo reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image. If you violate our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damages.
Featuring: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
Where: Agra, India, India
When: 16 Apr 2016
Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images/startraksphoto.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
The Princess of Wales celebrates Birmingham’s rich Asian culture during a visit to the Indian Streatery, an authentic, family run independent Indian restaurant based in the city centre.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 20 Apr 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince of Wales, accompanied by the Princess of Wales, answers a telephone call from a customer while on a visit to celebrate Birmingham’s rich Asian culture at the Indian Streatery, an authentic, family run independent Indian restaurant based in the city centre.
Featuring: Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 20 Apr 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits The Aakash Odedra Company as part of a day celebrating the culture, community and heritage of the British Indian community in Leicester. Her Royal Highnesses’ visit comes the day after the Hindu festival of Holi; a festival that celebrates spring, love, colour and new life
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Leicester, United Kingdom
When: 05 Mar 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
-
-
The Princess of Wales meets worshippers during a visit to the Shreeji Dham Haveli Hindu Temple, as she visits Leicester to celebrate the culture, community and heritage of the British Indian community in the city
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Leicester, United Kingdom
When: 05 Mar 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales meets worshippers during a visit to the Shreeji Dham Haveli Hindu Temple, as she visits Leicester to celebrate the culture, community and heritage of the British Indian community in the city
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Leicester, United Kingdom
When: 05 Mar 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
I’ve said this before and it comes back to me periodically, but the whole reeking desperation steaming off the BRF reminds me of that Friends episode when Monica leaves Richard a voicemail to proclaim, “I’m breezy!!” ….like, if you have to say, “we are not working solely because we fear competition and coming off poorly” ….the game is up, dude.
🎯
Keen never really worked full time to begin with. Excuses were made since right after her weðdimg
Lol, I note that the notable highlights are not noted.
I’m super happy for the British people, who are at least seeing some productivity on their tax dollars.
These engagements take months and sometimes years……. but Kate hasn’t decided whether she is going to India. She had better hurry up an get a move on then.
I know, and you’d think some of these well-planned for months events would have been mentioned in the article, but the only one is Harry attending WellChild. The rest is “business as usual,” which does not mean “more work,” and Kate hasn’t decided yet if she wants to go to India. Oh, and cancer.
This is the sort of thing that makes me think they definitely haven’t drunk the kool-aid. They leave the breadcrumbs/contradictions in plain sight under the guise of continuing sycophancy.
@Kaiser, outstanding job with the photo selections on this one 😂
Truly. The one in front of the Taj Mahal where they look like strangers is a personal favorite.
Something I’m noticing is that this article about the royal family’s “busy” autumn is that most of the actual announced activities are Charles’. Earthshot is the only thing on William’s plate at the moment, and Kate will maybe go? That’s it, that’s all they got.
The rest of the article appears to be complaints about the Sussexes and public warnings not to overshadow the “working” royals. Phew, I can already feel that this is going to be a long year.
For charles? Sure, i buy that he’s not making any significant schedule changes because of the Sussexes return, since his schedule is genuinely booked months in advance. Maybe he adds something here or there to remind people that HE is the monarch, and i can see Camilla going out of her way to get photo ops with kids or something, but nothing super major.
the Wales on the other hand? of course they’re panicking. they always pick up work in the fall to try to pad their numbers, but now they will really need to step it up. a few events over the course of a few months isn’t going to be enough to steal focus from H&M. We already know that over the next, what, 2-3 weeks we’re going to see Harry at least three times – Well Child, the Invictus gala, and the Diana awards. and those are three settings where Harry shines and there will be lots of good pictures and quotes and all that. and if Meghan goes to even one of those? The Wales are going to be in full meltdown mode. Kate IS going to have to go to India.
Part of the reason they drove the Sussexes out was because they were GOOD at being working royals – they were good at supporting their charities, good at the public events, good at the foreign tours, etc. Thats why they were such a threat. Meghan having better style than Kate wouldn’t have really mattered if she was as lazy as Kate or as flat and uninterested as Kate often is at public engagements.
So now the Wales are back where they were 7 years ago – competing with the Sussexes and always losing (unless the press helps them), and worse for them, they can’t even control the sussexes now. Harry and Meghan can be seen in public as often or as little as they choose. Whoops. W&K really misplayed their hand.
It’s kind of ironic. If they really want to pad their numbers, they’ll have to do the “low-profile” events they say don’t interest them. It comes down to supply – Earthshot is only once a year.
Yesterday we were talking about playing chess – what kind of game is it that’s played over 7 years, where every move is the wrong one, and you end up right where you started.
“These engagements take months and sometimes years of preparation to pull together so it’s a case of business as usual.”
BUT Kate is Still undecided if she’ll accompany Will? Which is it ?? Because you can’t have it both ways.
To quote the Brady Bunch: “Sure Jan”
😂😂😂 And I love how the article states that Kate’s Italian vacation on the taxpayer dime was for « Early Childhood » purposes. Oh lawd, the Sussex return is that child in the fairy tale who points out that the Emperor has no clothes.
Exactly my reaction.. if they actually worked as much as it’s written by the propaganda team write or say “how hardworking” they are they then maybe I would believe it.. they need to actually show up physically not just talk about it for everyone to believe they will change..
Kaiser, your choice of photos is on point as always. That is all.
“Palace sources have reiterated that the Sussexes are not working members of the royal family and there will be no ‘half in, half out’ role for them despite Prince Harry and Meghan planning their own schedule of public appearances, according to reports.”
Meanwhile, the British tabloids are practically on their knees praying to Beelzebub that the Sussexes do get the green light for a partial royal role—or even just a 25% foot in the door—just so they have more content to obsess over. Absolute haters.
How many times will they reiterate that the Sussexes are not working members of the RF. We all know already, lmao. I’m really curious to see what events they will plan to compete with Harry. They’re gonna pull out all the stops to showcase their “starpower” and I giggle to even think about it.
Of course Kate will go to India, the media will go over board giving her lots more attention and over doing the “fabulous outfits”. Plus it will help William with her being there. The R F want nothing more than seeing them both there, hoping it will help revive the Monarchy ! Plus a visit to India doesn’t sound very busy to me .
The only time they ever do anything is when Harry and Meghan are around. Anyone can see this. They won’t be able to keep it up though. They are lazy and boring.
Being lazy and dull and badly dressed and patronising is multitasking for them !
I believe the Wails just roll out of bed and an “event” is then put together for them. But only when the Sussexes are around. Do the pub runs take months to plan, too? Lying liars who lie. Pathetic losers. The shame of England.
Brilliant image selection. In the bottom photo array, first row, right image, midframe, a man in a pink shirt and blue blazer watches the jazz-handing Keener with a defining WTF look.
British Excellence Spotlight: The couple will continue executing their strategy of dedicating specific dates each month to honoring unsung national heroes and highlighting the best of British innovation and textile industries.
.The Homewards Evaluation: Prince William will continue high-profile multi-city regional site tours to audit the baseline data and progress across his six flagship UK locations working to combat homelessness.
Strategic Shift: The “Sniper Rifle” Approach Palace aides notes that the autumn schedule heavily leans into William’s preferred modern workflow. Rather than scattering hundreds of low-profile regional ribbon cuttings (a “shotgun approach”), the Waleses are explicitly prioritizing fewer, high-impact legacy events designed to generate major global headlines around their specific multi-year projects.
Is it just me or is suggesting that Will takes a sniper rifle approach to royal events a real giggle as this slacker tends to shoot down all onerous work events that clash with Aston Villa matches or one of his many vacations!? Also violent Will should never be allowed near either a rifle or a shotgun!!
Have to say the gun imagery is rather disturbing! WTH!
IT TAKES MONTHS TO PLAN LAST MINUTE EMERGENCY WORK!
ok… 👍🏼
I can smell the stress from here. Charles knows that the collateral to the sussexes come back is that the lazy willie and lazy khate will get to work. He also knows his heir is fckng lazy. He’s winning already.
That Taj Mahal photo always give me life cause her pose its pretty much Diana’s pose. These 2, esp Katty has a long history of copying others. Both are also very easily triggered and competitive so of course they are going to be busy with busywork.
Alice laughed: “There’s no use trying,” she said; “one can’t believe impossible things.”
“I daresay you haven’t had much practice,” said the Queen. “When I was younger, I always did it for half an hour a day. Why, sometimes I’ve believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast.”
Through the Looking Glass.
Now we are indeed through the looking glass if we believe Sussex presence in UK hasn’t motivated W and K to get out of bed more. Yesterday we were staggered by the claim that no only had Will done 130 events this year but as he’d only completed 57 by 15 June that the result of a mid Summer Surge, he added 73 events to that total in just 4 weeks!? Sorry are we supposed to believe that Will in the heatwave performed 73 events in a month ? So does this mean Will will do 70 events each month for the remaining 4 months of the year yielding 280 giving him a grand total of 410!? Wowsers he is throwing down the gauntlet if he completes that feat !!😂
“Autumn will be a busy one but it’s not in any way a reaction to the Sussexes’ return.”
We swear the Sussexes have nothing to do with this. We double-pinky-swear it.
I think Kate will go to India. The Waleses will be busy the week in September that Harry has his engagements. I’ve said it before I wouldn’t be surprised if Meghan doesn’t go to any of those events.
Aren’t we due for a seasonal Kate nature video? I’m not sure if we are still in summer or ready for fall without one.