Mel Gibson mocked an ASL interpreter on stage at FanExpo Canada

It’s truly astounding to see how Mel Gibson chooses to be the worst person every single day of his life. It’s not “oh, he made a few mistakes ten years ago.” It’s every single day for decades. It’s Mel Gibson choosing to say and do horrible, hateful, repugnant things for a huge chunk of his adult life. Big surprise, he’s MAGA. Well, for some reason, Mel has never really been “canceled” for good in the film industry. He’s still allowed to exist and make movies and he’s still invited to things like FanExpo Canada. The thing about FanExpo Canada is that they, like nearly every public event, strive to provide access to the largest number of people. That includes hearing-impaired people. There was an ASL interpreter on stage and as soon as Mel Gibson walked on stage, he mocked the interpreter.

Mel Gibson has issued an apology amid backlash over his recent appearance at FanExpo Canada, where the Oscar winner mocked an ASL interpreter while walking on stage to attend his retrospective Q&A. Video of the incident was widely circulated on social media platforms like X, with Gibson condemned for his insensitive actions. “Sometimes when you get pushed out on a stage in a spotlight your mind is all over the place, and sometimes spontaneous thoughtless idiocy is displayed,” Gibson said in a statement to Variety. “There was no intended maliciousness attached, and I certainly apologize to anyone who was upset by it.” FanExpo Canada is held annually and is billed as “the largest comics, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming event in Canada and the third-largest Pop Culture event in North America.” Gibson’s appearance at this year’s expo took place Saturday, Aug. 29, and included autograph and photo opportunities for fans that were priced at $275 each, per the event’s website. The viral video of Gibson appearing to mock the Fan Expo ASL interpreter sparked backlash against the actor as well as FanExpo for platforming the controversial star. Users on X also began sharing a video of “Reacher” star Alan Ritchson at the same event and praising him for shaking the hand of the ASL interpreter after his Q&A wrapped.

[From Variety]

I’m including the video below – his immediate reaction to seeing the back of the ASL interpreter was to mock sign language. There’s no excuse, there’s no “I certainly apologize to anyone who was upset by it.” It’s the carelessness, the eagerness to bully and make fun of something as thoughtful as “having an ASL interpreter on stage for the Q&A session.” Mel Gibson continues to be the worst person.

(Incidentally, there’s some history of “honest mistakes” regarding celebrities interacting with ASL interpreters. There was a famous incident about nine years ago where Waka Flocka thought his concert’s ASL interpreter was an enthusiastic concert-goer. He was super-respectful about it though, he left the stage to “dance” with the interpreter and the moment ended up going viral. He still talks about it and gives shoutouts to his hearing impaired fans to this day.)

Mel Gibson is reportedly under fire for mocking an ASL interpreter at Fan Expo Canada: pic.twitter.com/hraMHz8og0 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 31, 2026