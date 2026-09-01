Did John Galliano jump or was he pushed to remove himself from the Met Gala?

Over the weekend, the backlash against the Costume Institute’s John Galliano exhibition and 2027 Met Gala theme kept getting louder and louder. The NY Times, Women’s Wear Daily, all of the trade papers were full of reports of the backlash, with several Costume Institute patrons pulling their support specifically because of Anna Wintour’s choice to honor Galliano in this unique way. Once again, I was wrong – initially, I believed that this crisis would simmer for months longer as Anna Wintour tried to find some way to rehabilitate Galliano and herself. Instead, Galliano pulled out of the Costume Institute exhibition and withdrew as the Met Gala “theme” on Monday. Here’s the Vogue announcement, with Galliano’s statement:
The Metropolitan Museum of Art, together with John Galliano, announced this morning that the Spring 2027 exhibition devoted to his four-decade oeuvre will not proceed as planned.
John Galliano stated: “I am profoundly grateful to The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and particularly to Max Hollein, Andrew Bolton, and Anna Wintour, for the extraordinary honour of proposing an exhibition devoted to my work. To have my creative journey considered by an institution that I have admired throughout my life moved me more deeply than I can express. I will remain forever grateful for the confidence, care and scholarship that Max, Andrew, Anna and the entire Met team brought to this project.”
He continued, “After much reflection and discussion with The Met and all those involved, I have decided, with great sadness, that it is best for the exhibition not to take place at this time. I remain fully accountable for the pain caused by my words in the past, particularly the hurt I caused to the Jewish and Asian communities, and I remain deeply sorry for it. I understand that meaningful atonement is not achieved through an exhibition, institutional recognition or a single public gesture. It is a continuing responsibility, demonstrated through listening, learning and one’s conduct over time.”
“I do not want the debate surrounding me to place The Met in a difficult position or to distract from the remarkable work of the Costume Institute,” he went on. “I also recognize and respect that an exhibition honouring my work would be painful for some. I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to all those who have guided, supported and accompanied me throughout these fifteen years of sobriety and recovery from alcoholism and addiction. Your wisdom, patience and humanity have helped me more than I can ever adequately express. I remain profoundly indebted to you for giving me, as you promised, a life better than I could ever have dreamt of. My gratitude to the Met, Max, Andrew and Anna remains profound and enduring. Their generosity, humanity and belief in the importance of fashion as art, culture and history, as well as their understanding of human fragility and the possibility of growth, will remain with me always.”
Max Hollein, Director and CEO of The Metropolitan Museum of Art, said: “Following thoughtful discussions with many stakeholders and with John Galliano, we together have decided not to proceed with the exhibition.”
In the statement, Anna Wintour said, “John’s decision to ask the Museum to postpone the exhibition devoted to his work is very courageous and a measure of the man he is. I believe this is the right decision, and both he and the Museum have my full support. His soaring imagination, fed by a lifetime of curiosity and research, is matched by his exceptional craft. Cut, fit, the evocative line of a bias-cut dress, color—he’s a master of it all. Without one or the other, if his technique wasn’t equal to his storytelling talents, he wouldn’t be the premiere couturier of his generation. But he most certainly is. From the staged-on-a-shoestring feat that was his Fall 1994 show at the Sao Schlumberger Hotel Particulier in Paris to his tour de force swansong at Maison Margiela Artisanal for Spring 2024, Galliano gave fashion its most marvelous shows. The way that Christian Dior called Cristobal Balenciaga “the master of us all,” a generation of designers have looked to Galliano as the greatest. His impact reverberates across generations, not least of all with Dior’s current creative director Jonathan Anderson, who calls Galliano one of his heroes.”
Information on a new Spring Costume Institute exhibition and the 2027 Met Gala will be announced at a later date.
When I covered some of the weekend stories, one of the most interesting parts of the backlash was seeing how many big-name patrons were going over Anna Wintour’s head. They were going straight to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s executives and the curator of the Costume Institute. There were big-name donors speaking to other donors and patrons. This became a lot bigger than Wintour and her out-of-touch sensibilities. Now, do we think that Galliano jumped or was he pushed? I honestly buy that he jumped – he saw which way the wind was blowing and he got out quickly.
So now the focus is on Anna Wintour and how she surrounds herself with terrified yes-men who can’t tell her that she’s made a bad call. Apparently, Vogue/Conde Nast staffers are feeling “mortified” by the way this was handled. Variety published a thoughtful column about how Wintour has come across as tone-deaf, out-of-touch and oblivious to reality throughout this whole catastrophe. I think a lot of people are probably holding their breath to see what the replacement exhibition will be, not to mention the theme.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
He was pushed.
I 100% believe Galliano and Wintour fully expected to ride the backlash a la Karl Lagerfield.
But when the behemoth of donors and MET financial staples – Tisch, Glimcher et al – closed their checkbooks on a forum already on it’s knees, it was game over.
Wintour releasing a graceful statement about Galliano (🤮🤮) post- withdrawal, calling him “courageous” and “graceful” reveals her continuous support for him.
Thus she allowed him to release this statement, like he took the initiative, to save face.
This. When the Board members started calling Max directly, it was a done deal. Galliano was gone.
Andrew Bolton is hanging onto his job by a thread and will only keep it if he can pull off a replacement exhibit along the lines of “Superfine” in less than half the time.
Anna should be “gracefully retired” as gala chair after this year.
The public statement said that the Galliano exhibit has been “postponed”. Into the next century, I would think.
I think the plug was pulled from the tippy-tippy-top. Major donors were talking about pulling their donations. This was a smack in the face to the entire museum, not just the Costume Institute. Having Galliano make the statement was to make him add another public apology for his behavior. And Wintour saying that Galliano made the “right decision” deflects from the fact that the Met made the decision to honor him in the first place.
Definitely agree this was forced from the top – the self-serving statements underline that. Wintour and Galliano really, really believe he deserves this. It’s a blatant example of Wintour’s hubris outliving her relevancy.
Agree, both of them were forced into this position, neither went willingly. The fact that they felt sure enough to get this far shows that they saw absolutely nothing wrong with the idea.
This is reminding me so much of the plot from the new Devil wears Prada.
Also I shudder to think of the people who now have to come up a new exhibition and source and find the items in less than a year. I know the institute has a deep archive but they still are often pulling from private collectors and designers. The insurance and transport of these garments can take ages to arrange.
The Met’s working curators are the best in the business. They can come up with ideas for some spectacular exhibits (using only the Museum’s collection) in an afternoon. The problem has been that their ideas have been back-burnered by the spectacle that is the Gala and the Spring Exhibit for years. Let them run wild and you will get some real interesting work, albeit far more academic in nature than “let’s showcase the work of a single designer.”
I think it was the Met’s decision but the gave Galliano the option to make it appear mutual. Anna’s statement is just odd, she’s still trying to defend the original decision by talking about his work which is so tone deaf.
Wasn’t Anna supposed to be stepping down?