Tominey: The Sussexes should give up their titles now that they’re back in Britain

For nearly two full weeks, the biggest talking point around the Sussexes’ UK return is that Prince Harry needs to supplicate himself in front of his father and brother (mainly his brother) and beg for forgiveness before anything else can happen. That’s been a through-line across the British press and royal commentary: how dare Harry even think about buying a Cotswolds home without begging for Prince William’s forgiveness (nevermind that William is the one who has needed to apologize this entire time). But there’s another catch, you guys. Camilla Tominey spelled it out in a new Telegraph column: Prince Harry and Meghan need to give up their Sussex titles because they’re trying to educate their children in Britain. Wait until you see how Tominey establishes this argument.
Even after Prince Harry branded me “execrable” in his memoir, Spare, I have never called for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to be stripped of their royal titles. The dukedom was conferred by the late Queen on their wedding day – for better or worse – and revoking it would necessitate a formal act of Parliament.
Yet with their return to Britain, a crucial question resurfaces: why cling to these monarchical designations while publicly condemning everything the institution represents?
If “unconsciously biased” members of the Royal family genuinely questioned Archie’s skin tone before he was even born, why eagerly claim the title of “prince” for him? Likewise, why name Lilibet after her great-grandmother and insist on styling her a princess if “The Firm” is so inherently evil that it almost drove Meghan to the brink of suicide?
Their decision to step back on British soil provides much-needed clarity. In their 2021 Oprah interview, 2022 Netflix docuseries, and Spare, the couple consistently cited media intrusion and the withdrawal of official royal security as grave risks to their safety and mental health. Returning directly to the epicentre of that distress indicates a calculated choice, confirming what most of us have been saying all along – that their royal identity remains their primary currency.
When Megxit unfolded in 2020, the official narrative centred on achieving “financial independence” while raising their young family away from the relentless UK tabloid spotlight in California. To that end, they sought to build a US-based commercial and philanthropic venture spanning Archewell, Spotify, and Netflix. They made oodles of cash and Meghan has now expanded her As Ever jam-making empire into a lucrative form of upmarket online influencing. However, their return to Britain does confront a fundamental reality: that their personal brand is and always will be inextricably linked to the very institution they spent six years criticising.
Enrolling their children in an English prep school further underscores a desire to maintain ties to their royal heritage. After all, what is the value of holding royal titles if one remains entirely detached from the monarchy?
Ultimately, they cannot fully disconnect from the House of Windsor without risking total irrelevance. Despite repeatedly insisting on privacy, they haven’t ever wanted to be anonymous. What they want is maximum exposure, provided it is all overwhelmingly positive. It’s all they’ve ever wanted – the good publicity but not the bad.
The contradiction has always existed, but it stands out far more sharply on British soil, where there is a clear distinction between celebrity and royalty. So now they’re back in Blighty, Harry and Meghan face a stark choice: drop the titles or drop the grievances. The Sussexes can’t have it both ways: if the Crown is the problem, why remain so determined to cash in on its name?
“Enrolling their children in an English prep school further underscores a desire to maintain ties to their royal heritage…” Are all prep-school kids trying to be royal? Are British prep schools inherently connected to royalty? Sending royal children to actual schools is a relatively recent development, actually – King Charles is the first British king to actually go away to a prep school and the first to earn a university degree.
Beyond the “all prep-school kids are trying to be royal” of it all, Tominey’s rant about titles and royal brands is all a big tantrum because they barely have anything else to hold over Harry and Meghan’s heads at this point. Tominey and ilk can’t threaten the Sussexes’ money or their privately-owned homes or Meghan’s privately purchased jewelry. All they’ve got left is “the titles” and “the security.”
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram, Cover Images and Backgrid.
but isn’t andrew still in line if succession. The sussexes should keep their titles
Of course CamelToe knows Andy FKA Prince is in the LOS (line of succession). So obviously what she’s signaling here are 2 things:
1. Harry removing himself from the LOS will hopefully mean it also removes his children from the LOS.
2. Andy FKA Prince is preferable to Harry, who married a mixed race wife, and preferable to his mixed race children.
It’s brilliant of CamelToe to be so obvious about preferring Andy FKA Prince above Harry and his tainted offspring as the Holy Roller Heftybags (HRH) to rule over Britannia 🇬🇧 !!! Yay! Gotta say, imho it’s a far better use of her time to FAFO with 🇬🇧 LOS thinking in the minds of UK folk than it is to hassle 🇺🇸 civil servants at the City of Santa Barbara Water Resource Division about the water usage of Cali residents 🙄🤮
There are plenty of Dukes who are not Royal. Yes, the late Queen bestowed that title on the Sussexes. But also, what’s wrong with the Sussexes being on par with non-royal dukes like the dukes of Westminster or Wellington?
And what does any of this have to do with sending your kids to private school? We don’t know which school, but all the speculation suggests it’s not particularly posh anyway.
And way to strip titles from biracial kids, “execrable” Tominey.
Not hard to work out the real reasons for all this unpleasant stuff from Tominey
Yes! Most Dukes are not royal. Many that were originally royal have dropped out of the royal designation because successive generations become increasingly detached from the reigning monarch’s close family. This will happen to the Duke of Kent and the Duke of Gloucester. In both cases their fathers were brothers of George VI making them first cousins of the late Queen. It was because her own children were very young and she had only her widowed mother and younger sister to help her that she looked to her Kent and Gloucester cousins for support. Their heirs will succeed to the titles but their connection to the reigning monarch will be as distant cousins. They will rapidly drop down the line of succession. The Duke of Kent was 7th in the line of succession when he was born and he is now 45th in line. As Elizabeth’s own children became adults they took on official roles and became the central focus of attention in the media.
Most of these self-appointed royal experts have little historical perspective and little knowledge of how the scene changes over the years.
She just needs something to write about is all.
Why does this persist? When is anybody going to nail down this woman and make her explain herself to give account for her lies? The crying lie she amplified to the public was the most pernicious piece of the hate campaign and she still acts as if her stupid crusade against H&M is based in some sort of reality stemming from them rather than malice directed at this family.
Funny how they’re never called out for their lies, are they? If I ever saw this Heritage Foundation bimbo I’d ask her exactly that. She needs to apologize for spreading that lie.
Give it up and then what? You still won’t leave them alone. Honestly I don’t blame Harry and Meghan for barely responding to things. At first I was annoyed at their silence but now it doesn’t matter. Whether they respond or not, people will still CREATE the most comic headlines.
Exactly. They will NEVER leave Harry and Meghan alone and there’s nothing (super super unfortunately) they can do about it.
The passage of time will bring natural changes and a different focus. William’s children will be making the headlines within the next decade.
Exactly.
If they give up their titles (which they already offered to do, Tominey would do well to remember), then the tabloids will screech about how they should be removed from the line of succession. and if they step out of the LOS on their own, then they’ll screech about how they shouldn’t live in a mansion. And if they have a smaller house, they’ll screech about how they shouldn’t travel. on and on and on.
They want harry and meghan (but mostly meghan) destitute and begging for help in sackcloth.
That’s it exactly @Becks1!
There was an interesting opinion piece from Feminegra. The Sussexes spokesperson clapped back about three different lies in the last 2 weeks. Latest, the Diana Award Gala at the Raffle Hotel. There is no gala. The award is virtual, no stage.
https://feminegra.com/harry-and-meghan-deny-daily-mail-claim-about-diana-award-appearance/
From the article “At some point, the problem becomes the sheer volume. In just the last few days, a snapshot of current Sussex coverage reviewed by Feminegra produced well over 100 headlines about their marriage, finances, security, children, neighbours, housing, staff, relationships with William and Charles, Meghan’s acting career, As Ever, private jets, supposed royal allies, supposed royal enemies and even what strangers in the Cotswolds allegedly think of them.
No spokesperson can realistically chase down every anonymous claim before the next five appear. That is exactly how this ecosystem works: one unnamed source becomes a headline, another outlet rewrites it, commentators add their own theory, and within hours speculation starts looking like established fact.”
Very interesting thank you for the link…
To respond toTominey is to acknowledge her. That is what she desperately wants.
Now Willy and Waity are briefing Heritage Foundation friends in the media to have there titles removed and because they know it will never pass parliament they think it should be done voluntarily.. this is getting ridiculous and old especially when the BRF still has the Pedo Prince who has had zero punishment imo and very real and horrific crimes there is plenty of evidence he has committed.
I can only suppose that Tominey is incapable of realising that Harry is proud of being the son of a King. Even if the King in question has weaknesses. Even if he did give up their titles to please the journalists Harry and his children would still be in the succession. Just as Princess Anne’s title less children are in the succession, above a lot more with higher sounding titles.
They would demand removal from the succession next. I’m actually surprised they aren’t clamoring for it now.
People have already been demanding they be removed from the line of succession.
I wonder if these people have given serious thought to what things will look like if they get their wish? William will be their reigning monarch— when he feels like it. Kate will be holed up in her separation home. The kids, one hopes, will be away at school. Anne will probably be less active and less visible. And Andrew would be next in line as regent. Should Andrew get pushed out as well, I’m sure that Edward will make for scintillating front pages while William is off doing whatever it is that William does. I guess there hope is that Charles is doing well, and they can report on Camilla’s house coats.
The line of succession involves multiple countries, none of whom are psychotically following this one family. No one is getting removed for reasons of racism and jealousy. Andrew would be removed for obvious reasons but it’s more than just the Little England racists who decide the line of succession.
If anything they should use them more now that they are back since they like titles and they mean something in the UK. Here in the US, not so much.
I like how you think.
Anyway giving up their titles is not going to make the become not royals. Harry will always be the son of the king. Archie and Lili will always be the grandchildren of the King. Meghan will always be Princess Henry as long as she is married to Harry.
Eh, go put some mascara on your scraggly two lashes, Toenail.
Before the cry was that Harry should he stripped of his title because he lives in the US. Now that he’s back in the UK he should still be stripped of his title. Camilla won’t come out say that Harry should be stripped of his title because he’s returned still married to Meghan and refuses to cede control of his life to the royal family and press.
The Duke of Windsor got a new title but never lost his HRH (only Wallis did). And he spent much time out of the UK. Harry and Meghan only can use their HRHs, in non business enterprises. But they have the HRHs
Is the issue with titles connected to what separates “working” from “non-working” royal appearances? If Kate Middleton goes to a museum, it’s not considered work. But if Catherine, Princess of Wales goes to a museum then that’s considered an official royal engagement. Or am I oversimplifying things?
youre not oversimplifying things you’re just….not looking at it the right way (and I dont mean that rudely.) The issue with titles is that its something for the tabloids to hold over the Sussexes heads. Full stop.
Titles don’t distinguish working royals from non working royals – most titles in the UK are not royal, and even within the royal family, you have people with titles and royal connections who are not working royals (for example James, Earl of Wessex is unlikely to ever be a working royal.) What constitutes “work” is whether its being done on behalf of the monarchy. So if Kate goes to a museum on the weekend with the kids, its not work. But everyone involved still has a title. When Prince George goes to Eton, thats not royal work. etc.
Thanks, your explanation makes it clearer.
They were critical of the behavior of individuals within the institution of the monarchy. But they never criticized the institution itself. Harry has made it clear he is proud of his royal heritage and supports the monarchy. I wish he didn’t but facts are facts, not that Tominey cares about facts.
Isn’t Tominey the one who wrote the “Meghan made Kate cry’ article?
That would be the one. She also used to have Kate’s number to ring her up frigate saying years. She also was invited to Pippa’s wedding. So it’s not rocket science to figure out who told her that lie.
Edit-to ring her up during the dating years not frigate saying years, lmao
Ah, so this is Middleton desperation. “if Meghan (and Harry) didn’t have titles, they wouldn’t be popular or drag attention and praise away from Kate and she wouldn’t have to work so hard (showing up once a week is too hard) !”
Tominey is the one who was fed the lie so she has leverage on Kate and Carole Middleton when the Oprah interview exposed the lie.
She was asked directly about it and basically admitted her source was Kate. She had no reason to believe it was false because the source was directly connected to the situation.
She admitted years ago having Kate’s cell phone number.
I mean. Didn’t they offer to give them up way back when, and the late Queen declined their offer? ….that would have been the time to forfeit titles, before leaving the country and establishing charitable and commercial ventures in the US. If it didn’t happen then, it ain’t happening now. The barn door done closed. They would have to supply a reason, and there just isn’t one.
The execrable ventriloquist Tominey is full of the same bile as her puppet master Bulliam.
Thanks for the reminder that you were called execrable and then proving it true in this silly article, Camilla. Oooooh, now they should give up their titles bc gasp the kids are going to school in the uk. Sure Jan.
Camel toe Tomiley is such as odious woman . She still big mad that Harry insulted her ain’t she 😂😂😂😂
the writer is an awful racist woman. she has been writing horrific things about meghan since she tried to link the hubb women to is*s and continually writes the most right wing, reactionary articles about everything in the uk.
It’s so funny to see these royal ‘reporters’ scrambling around pathetically to come up with their daily nonsense article about Meghan and Harry.
Looks like the best CamelToe could come up with today was some mish-mash of stale old stories about titles, jam, Spare, Lilibet’s naming, Netflix, Oprah etc etc etc.
At this point she probably has an AI agent churning out these stories in seconds. They are as ridiculous as they are cringingly boring.
What a clown show!
The whole “drop the titles or drop the grievances” argument is based on a false premise. Harry never rejected the Crown. He proposed a half-in, half-out model and was always very clear that he wanted to keep serving the Crown. He stepped back from the role, not from the Crown itself.
Turning that into a rejection of the monarchy feels like deliberate framing to me.
It must really burn her that she had to acknowledge that the Sussexes made “oodles of cash.”
This has always been about Archie.
The press obscured what Meghan was saying in the Oprah interview. She said that while she was pregnant, they were changing the Letters Patent so her children would not be titled, nor would they be entitled to security. Meanwhile, they wanted her to present her baby on a platter to the press. (Has anyone else noticed that Beatrice parades her half Asian step-son but refuses to show her own daughters) The press pretended she didn’t know what she was talking about and twisted her words to suggest her children weren’t due titles until Charles became king. She said what she said.
Why Archie?
Because a family that has survived over 1000 years on the throne doesn’t measure time in years but in generations.
The myth that Princess Anne was offered titles for her children is just PR. The Letters Patent were NEVER changed. They clearly state that titles are inherited only by the monarch’s children, male and female. However, it is only the male children of the monarch who can pass on titles to the monarch’s grandchildren. This is why Anne’s children were not titled because she is the daughter of a monarch, not a son. Anne is titled, but her children are not.
Andrew’s children are titled even though they are girls, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, because he is a male child of the monarch. However, their children will not inherit titles because titles are not inherited from females. If Beatrice were a boy, he would have inherited the title of Duke of York.
Prince Edward’s children had the right to be a princess and a prince, but they refused the titles and took minor ones instead. Edward did become the Duke of Edinburgh. However, his title is not transferable to his son.
Charles, as the first son (this changed later under QE2, so girls no longer have to give up their ranking to their brothers), became heir to the throne. Anne comes after Andrew and Edward even though she is older than them. However, Charlotte will always be second) became heir to the throne. His first son, William, became his heir. Harry being a male child of the monarch means his children are titled, hence Prince Archie and Prince Lilibet, because they are the grandchildren of the monarch via a son.
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s children will not be titled because the monarch will only be their uncle, not father or grandfather.
HOWEVER!!!! Prince Archie will inherit all of his father’s titles, and he will become Prince Archie, the 2nd Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron of Kilkeel. In this next generation, Prince Archie will be the only royal duke besides George and Louis. William doesn’t want his children to be associated with mixed-race cousins.
William doesn’t want Archie to be the “Duke of Kent” or the “Duke of Gloucestershire” with his sons, the heir George and most likely Louis, Duke of Edinburgh (York is usually for the second son, but no one wants that title after Andrew).
I swear, had Archie been a girl, none of this would be happening.
Huh. That’s an interesting take and it sparkly my American bias bc we always think Prince sounds like a bigger deal than Duke. But yea only the Duke title can be passed on, presuming there are future sons. And only parliament can take that one away.
In the British royal hierarchy, “Duke” is the highest noble rank below the monarch, but HRH (“His/Her Royal Highness”) is a royal style, not a peerage rank.
A simplified ranking is:
– King or Queen
– (Prince or Princess of the United Kingdom — typically styled HRH – not a peerage rank)
– Royal Duke — an HRH prince who holds a dukedom
– Other dukes and duchesses
– Marquesses
– Earls
– Viscounts
– Barons
A royal duke, such as the Duke of Cornwall/William, Duke of Sussex, Duke of Edinburgh, Duke of Kent, or Duke of Gloucester (ex Duke of York), is therefore both an HRH prince and a duke. His royal status comes from being a prince. His noble title is the dukedom. Among royal dukes, precedence can depend on royal family position and the date the dukedom was created.
Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer is the 9th Earl Spencer, his son will be the 10th Earl Spencer. The house was founded in 1469, 557 years ago by John Spencer. Earl Spencer is a title in the Peerage of Great Britain that was created on 1 November 1765, along with the title Viscount Althorp, of Althorp in the County of Northampton, for John Spencer, 1st Viscount Spencer.
Now do you see how ridiculous it is for these people to nonchalantly say to give up titles😬
Also worth noting that even if Charlotte is next to George in the succession any kids she has won’t get the HRH but if Louis has kids they will.
Yup, she will be like Anne. Charlotte’s children will never be titled unless she marries a titled man. The only difference now is that she does not have to rank behind her younger brother, Louis.
YES! The point that Meghan was making really has been obscured by the press. She wasn’t saying it was wrong that Archie wasn’t born a prince. she was saying there was talk of changing the letters patent, so he would never be a prince, and when she asked why they wanted to change that for archie, she didnt get an answer. And then you could tell it got emotional because that was when the skin color “concerns” came out in the interview.
The question of why they wanted to change the letters patent to exclude Archie is a valid one and the royals have never addressed it.
Especially considering they did change the LPs for William’s children, so all three were born HRH Prince/ss, which they were not entitled to under the 1917 letters. (I think 1917?)
Yup, suddenly, after 100 years, there was an urgent need to change the Letters Patent when it came to a mixed-race heir.
I remember all of the rota wishing their child would be a girl. Let’s not forget the fire in Archie’s room in South Africa… They left for Canada weeks later and never came back… until now.
To tell the truth, I have never been clear as to why they wrote a new LP to make all the Wales kids princes and princess from birth as opposed to waiting till charles was king. There’s a reason that was given but I don’t recall what it was.
@Jais
I think it was to downplay the monarchy’s misogyny. Going back to Anne. She had Peter in 1977, and it looked really Stone Age backwards to say her son couldn’t be titled because she was a woman. That is why they made up the myth that she was “offered” to have titles for her children. However, almost 50 years later, they still have not amended the Letters Patent to allow grandchildren in the female line to be titled. (Kind of like they “offered” Edward and Sophie for their children to be HRHs, and they refused… that big house was payment for something… just saying. Remember, after Archie was born and the rota said Harry and Meghan “said” that they did not want their son to have a title.)
So in 2012, they changed it so all heir apparents’ children would be Prince or Princess at birth. Meaning they did not have to wait for Charles to become king. I think this was because the Queen was only 25 years old when she took the throne. She should have had at least 25 more years as Princess of Wales, when she would have been around 50. So now there were these HUGE gaps. It would have been odd for the Cambridge kids to become Prince and Princess at Charles’s coronation suddenly. This let the public get used to the new royals early, without everyone changing their names at the same time. (Or (speculation), this was when Charles was really diagnosed, and they wanted William to be able to move quickly into position.)
It also made the eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a direct heir to the throne, regardless of gender. So if Charlotte were born first, she would be heir to the throne and not have to step aside for a younger brother. Because in the 2000s they didn’t want to have an egg on their face by denying a female heir the throne. Most European royals had already allowed women to inherit the throne.
However, notice they still did NOT allow grandchildren of the monarch born via a daughter to be titled. This is why I say that whole “Anne refused titles for her children” is a PR myth. 50 years later, and still no change.
I could understand not using the titles while living in California but it doesn’t make sense to give up the titles while living in Britain, in the line of succession and Harry being a counselor of state. They’re still royals, still HRH, so this argument is just whiny. This comes from thinking they’ll get less attention and relevance if they give up the titles, but here is article one of 50,000 saying otherwise. What difference would it make at this point?
Camilla sounds really dumb because that’s exactly it. Harry is the son of the king and his kids are grandkids to the king in the male line. They care about this stuff in the UK so they aren’t dropping that, especially because the insular upper class still value that as a social marker and it would help them integrate more then just being transfer students from the States.
What no one ever seems to talk about, when considering why the Sussexes have kept their titles for themselves and their children, is that the benefits of those titles don’t only apply to the Sussexes.
It’s arguably of more benefit to others for those four people to hold royal styles and noble titles in England than it ever will be for them.
Why? Because Meghan, and even more so her children, have once and for all broken the color line in the British hierarchy.
That’s of potentially immense knock-on benefit to all the people of color in the UK and the Commonwealth, possibly even the whole world to some extent.
Think back to the first year or so of H&M’s public relationship, especially around their wedding. Think about how many POC, both members of the general public and commentators, expressed how exciting it was, how gratifying, to finally see someone who looks like them step into that center of traditional power.
And after all the grief they have taken over the years since, now people like this vile hater want them to drop the titles?
I’d be hanging onto mine like grim death, just on the off chance that it might help someone coming behind me, someone out in the world facing racism, feel even the tiniest bit stronger because I’m there, in some way representing them.
I think we all tend to forget how big a thing it is to be the one who first takes that step over a huge social barrier. But I think Meghan and Harry are acutely aware of that aspect of their family’s story.
C Tominey is a member of The Heritage Foundation
How about she give up her obsession first.
Yes, don’t be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Those are titles bestowed by a queen.
But according to people who believe in royalty, one is born into it.
Welcome, Prince Henry and his wife, Princess Henry. A prince by birth.
“They made oodles of cash and Meghan has now expanded her As Ever jam-making empire into a lucrative form of upmarket online influencing.”
Ahhh, so the couple are no longer “slinking back as failures who are desperate to make money” then? Then what is this insistence that they are “cashing in” on their royal status or that they need to? She can’t even make up her mind about what to clutch her pearls about. 😀
“It’s all they’ve ever wanted – the good publicity but not the bad.”
Most on here have already echoed my thoughts about this article, but I wanted to point out this line. That isN NOT all they wanted – Meghan actually put it really clearly in her interview with Tom Bradby – she thought it would be hard but she thought it would be fair. Meghan doesnt care if you dont like her outfit, or if you think that money spent on X initiative would have been better spent on Y initiative, or if you even think she laughs too much. Meghan cares that you accused her of encouraging famine and genocide because she likes avocados.
and also, if we want to talk about the family that can’t handle bad publicity – its not the Sussexes.
There’s so much that both meghan and harry have said that people have interpreted from their own values and viewpoints, myself included. But it’s all there.
Even if Harry gives up his duke title
Even if he is formally stripped of HRH
Even if he and Meghan divorce….
He’s still not going to ever choose you.
I hope if Will tries he opens a can of worms. Parliament would ask him why he is taking Harry out of line of succession and leaving Andrew there. They will ask why the rules don’t apply to his two younger children and why do they need titles.
Yup, this is exactly what one would have expected. Will Charles step up to shut up the tabloids about the Sussexes? I hope things for all of them will go smoothly. I am crossing my fingers.
Charles hasn’t so far…
I would not hold my breath that Charles will ever do right by the Sussexes on any count. He does not seem to be capable of it.
Word salad of nothingness. She’s nuts and her handlers (Willy and company) are desperate to get Harry’s attention by attempting to get under his skin. Harry already stated on a news program. Nothing changes for him because he will always be Prince Harry, the son of the King, and his children will always be Prince and Princess because they are the grandchildren of the King. They stopped using HRH but those who respect them continue to refer to them as HRH. Me thinks the incandescently raging heir hates the fact that nothing changes for Harry within the commonwealth. He remains loved, respected, and supported while Willy is basically the laughing stock of the monarchy who fails to exude the relaxed, effortless masculine persona of his younger brother. Harry definitely hasn’t fallen into the spare trap that his family member have. The outdated, outflanked people of KP can’t figure out how to punish him.
Of the many absurdities in this, the one that kills me is the idea of fancy prep schools being Royal. The Royal family didn’t start attending school until Charles was sent to school instead of being educated by tutors. I guess being the third generation of your family to attend school is something of a tradition but when that family is a 1,000 year-old institution its barely even a habit.