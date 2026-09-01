DM: Prince William ‘should be applauded’ if he chooses not to reconcile with Harry

There’s some consensus on a few moving parts of the Sussex family’s UK return. Consensus #1: King Charles encouraged or enabled the return. Consensus #2: The Prince and Princess of Wales are practically barfing with rage because the Sussexes are back and that means Prince William and Kate will have to get off their lazy asses. Consensus #3: one of the many reasons for all of these maneuvers is the palace (Theo Rycroft) trying to facilitate a break in William and Harry’s stalemate. Prince Harry has said that he’s open, in a general sense, to reconciling with the Windsors. We know from Spare that Harry still has hope that he can reach William eventually. The ball has been in William’s court for years, and all William has done is throw tantrums and rage-brief about his brother. The longer Harry is in the UK, the more pressure William is under to actually see or speak to him. Well, guess who hates every single part of this? The Daily Mail’s Becky English, who had a full-on meltdown a few days ago.

Those calling for Prince William to do the legwork in patching up the relationship with his brother Harry are spouting ‘absolute rubbish’, Rebecca English has told Palace Confidential. Speaking to a panel of experts, the Daily Mail’s Royal Editor said she had been angered by recent comments calling on the Prince of Wales to ‘be the bigger man’ and reach out to his brother now that he is back in Britain. She argued that Harry’s behaviour since Megxit was ‘nasty’ and ‘vindictive’ enough to warrant estrangement, and that William should not be judged if he chooses not to seek reconciliation. The brothers did not meet during Harry’s last visit to Britain in July. They have reportedly not spoken since the late Queen’s funeral in September 2022. ‘It makes me so angry’, English said. ‘I am not speaking here as a royal journalist, I am speaking from a personal perspective. This whole mounting agenda from certain people, who say it’s time that William be the bigger man and extend an olive branch. I say it’s absolute rubbish. It’s very difficult to extract the professional from the personal. Harry has made this all so vindictive, nasty and bitter that it’s impossible to separate the two.’ ‘If William decides not to reconcile with his brother, then that is entirely his choice, and he should, I would say, be personally applauded for it. If a sibling had done to me what Harry has done to William, in terms of attacking him personally, his wife, his family and the institution he works for, I would never speak to them again. I just think people should understand and respect William’s decision on that.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Congrats to all of the royal reporters and the entirety of the royalist media. They consistently blow up their own arguments to the point of mind-numbing hypocrisy. These are the same people who have spent years demanding that Harry bend over backwards to placate his violently wrathful brother, and now that a sliver of pressure is being put on Huevo’s shoulders, it’s “If William decides not to reconcile with his brother, then that is entirely his choice.” Yet when Harry’s choice was “space,” they wrote pseudo-psychological breakdowns of why Harry is selfish, toxic and in desperate need of his “real” family. Harry is not the vindictive one in this situation. Harry is not the nasty or bitter one in this situation. Also: I don’t even believe that English is directing this at Team Sussex – she’s clearly angry on William’s behalf because Buckingham Palace has started waging a campaign against the heir. Charles realizes the stalemate cannot continue, the courtiers realize the stalemate cannot continue, but William and his allies are still thrashing around like toddlers, screaming “William will never forgive!”