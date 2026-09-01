DM: Prince William ‘should be applauded’ if he chooses not to reconcile with Harry

There’s some consensus on a few moving parts of the Sussex family’s UK return. Consensus #1: King Charles encouraged or enabled the return. Consensus #2: The Prince and Princess of Wales are practically barfing with rage because the Sussexes are back and that means Prince William and Kate will have to get off their lazy asses. Consensus #3: one of the many reasons for all of these maneuvers is the palace (Theo Rycroft) trying to facilitate a break in William and Harry’s stalemate. Prince Harry has said that he’s open, in a general sense, to reconciling with the Windsors. We know from Spare that Harry still has hope that he can reach William eventually. The ball has been in William’s court for years, and all William has done is throw tantrums and rage-brief about his brother. The longer Harry is in the UK, the more pressure William is under to actually see or speak to him. Well, guess who hates every single part of this? The Daily Mail’s Becky English, who had a full-on meltdown a few days ago.
Those calling for Prince William to do the legwork in patching up the relationship with his brother Harry are spouting ‘absolute rubbish’, Rebecca English has told Palace Confidential. Speaking to a panel of experts, the Daily Mail’s Royal Editor said she had been angered by recent comments calling on the Prince of Wales to ‘be the bigger man’ and reach out to his brother now that he is back in Britain.
She argued that Harry’s behaviour since Megxit was ‘nasty’ and ‘vindictive’ enough to warrant estrangement, and that William should not be judged if he chooses not to seek reconciliation.
The brothers did not meet during Harry’s last visit to Britain in July. They have reportedly not spoken since the late Queen’s funeral in September 2022.
‘It makes me so angry’, English said. ‘I am not speaking here as a royal journalist, I am speaking from a personal perspective. This whole mounting agenda from certain people, who say it’s time that William be the bigger man and extend an olive branch. I say it’s absolute rubbish. It’s very difficult to extract the professional from the personal. Harry has made this all so vindictive, nasty and bitter that it’s impossible to separate the two.’
‘If William decides not to reconcile with his brother, then that is entirely his choice, and he should, I would say, be personally applauded for it. If a sibling had done to me what Harry has done to William, in terms of attacking him personally, his wife, his family and the institution he works for, I would never speak to them again. I just think people should understand and respect William’s decision on that.’
[From The Daily Mail]
Congrats to all of the royal reporters and the entirety of the royalist media. They consistently blow up their own arguments to the point of mind-numbing hypocrisy. These are the same people who have spent years demanding that Harry bend over backwards to placate his violently wrathful brother, and now that a sliver of pressure is being put on Huevo’s shoulders, it’s “If William decides not to reconcile with his brother, then that is entirely his choice.” Yet when Harry’s choice was “space,” they wrote pseudo-psychological breakdowns of why Harry is selfish, toxic and in desperate need of his “real” family. Harry is not the vindictive one in this situation. Harry is not the nasty or bitter one in this situation. Also: I don’t even believe that English is directing this at Team Sussex – she’s clearly angry on William’s behalf because Buckingham Palace has started waging a campaign against the heir. Charles realizes the stalemate cannot continue, the courtiers realize the stalemate cannot continue, but William and his allies are still thrashing around like toddlers, screaming “William will never forgive!”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
The Prince of Wales meets young people and volunteers in the Common Room at Eagle House, which functions as a ‘Public Living Room’ and youth club, during his visit to Hastings, East Sussex, to highlight the town’s fishing community and the vital work of local youth-led and community-driven organisations. Hastings commons takes derelict and difficult buildings around Hastings into community ownership, transforming them into social spaces, homes and workspaces for the benefit of the community. Picture date: Thursday July 9, 2026.,Image: 1115558130, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Gareth Fuller/Avalon
-
-
161569, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge laughing after taking part in a relay race during a training day with runners taking part in the 2017 London Marathon for Heads Together , the official Charity of the Year at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London. London, United Kingdom – Sunday, February 5, 2017. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT,Image: 532903283, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
(left to right) Guy Monson, a member of the statue committee, the Duke of Sussex, the Duke of Cambridge and garden designer Pip Morrison, during the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of the Dukes’ mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021. .,Image: 619024558, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
The Duke of Cambridge (right) and Duke of Sussex ahead of the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021.,Image: 619146837, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
-
-
Prince William, Prince of Wales celebrate 1-0 of Harry KANE, England 9 in the group stage match ENGLAND – DENMARK 1-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jun 20, 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany.,Image: 883554360, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
-
-
Prince William, Prince of Wales celebrate 1-0 of Harry KANE, England 9 in the group stage match ENGLAND – DENMARK 1-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jun 20, 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany.,Image: 883554394, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK – 02/05/2017 – Royals at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.
he Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry will joined a training day with the runners taking part in the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon for Heads Together, the official Charity of the Year. The training day for Team Heads Together, the campaign to change the conversation on mental health which is spearheaded by Their Royal Highnesses took place at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park (QEOP) in London on Sunday 5th February
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-Instar_Royals_London_0730625679.JPG
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au Êor call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. ÊImage or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 05 Feb 2017
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK – 4/23/2017 -Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Prince Harry Attend the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, Prince William
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-Instar_Virgin_Money_London_Marathon_0730673211.JPG
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au Êor call +02 9660 0500 Ð for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. ÊImage or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Prince William
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 23 Apr 2017
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY, Norfolk, – 12/25/2017
Christmas Day Church Service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. 71.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: www.INSTARimages.com
-Instar_AUS_Royal_Christmas_Day_Service_Norfolk_200946
Editorial Rights Managed Image – Please contact www.INSTARimages.com for licensing fee and rights: North America Inquiries: email sales@instarimages.com or call 212.414.0207 – UK Inquiries: email ben@instarimages.com or call + 7715 698 715 – Australia Inquiries: email sarah@instarimages.com.au or call +02 9660 0500 – for any other Country, please email sales@instarimages.com. Image or video may not be published in any way that is or might be deemed defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene / Please consult our sales department for any clarification or question you may have – http://www.INSTARimages.com reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this image or video. If you are in violation of our intellectual property you may be liable for actual damages, loss of income, and profits you derive from the use of this image or video, and where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or statutory damage.
Featuring: Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Where: Norfolk, United Kingdom
When: 25 Dec 2017
Credit: www.INSTARimages.com
**AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
USA Rights Only – London, UK -20180425-
Anzac Day is a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand that broadly commemorates all Australians and New Zealanders “who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations” and . Observed on 25 April each year, Anzac Day was originally devised to honour the members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who fought at Gallipoli against the Ottoman Empire during World War I.
-PICTURED: Prince William, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
-PHOTO by: Eddie Mulholland/PA Images/INSTARimages.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince William, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 25 Apr 2018
Credit: Eddie Mulholland/PA Images/INSTA
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
09-03-2020
Commonwealth Day Celebrations
Westminster Abbey 2020
I think Parliament needs to intervene to remind William he serves at the pleasure of the the people and the government. Parliament has the power to kick a sovereign off the throne.
Really, they just want The Jerry Springer Show, with good jewelry. One very twisted bunch of people.
Do they? Cause if you can pick & choose you might as well just wrap it up.
Of course he should be applauded, readers support his point-if-view and it creates the maximum number of articles and engagement
Still scratching my head trying to figure out how on earth Harry “attacked” Keen, in the book or otherwise.
He told the truth. He set just a few of the records straight (there must be a landslide of them in the 400 pages left on the cutting room floor). Kate, William, Camilla and Charles were all shown to be the hateful, neglectful, racists they are.
Can’t have that!
Harry set the record straight about Keen’s diva performance of demanding new wedding attendants outfits at the last minute. and Making demands when it was Meghan’s wedding!Meghan had called in the tailor to alter the outfits it took Keen time to get there with Charlotte. If Keen had not behaved that way and let the fake story stay in the media, there would have been no need for Harry to set the record straight. How about Kate apologizing to Meghan!
This. He gave a detailed account with evidence of the lie Kate told, that Meghan made her cry, when it was the opposite. He laid out how Kate threw a tantrum over the bridesmaids dresses and left a stressed out bride in tears.
Kate sent flowers and a note to Meghan to apologise, a few weeks later we got the other version where is was all Meghan’s fault. I think someone else lied thinking it would be beneficial to Kate. Perhaps her mum, I don’t know. But I do remember the flowers and apology, Kate actually went up in my estimation at the time, it went down again when she didn’t immediately correct it. The big problem with all these problems is they come through a media that is famous for its untruths.
Abuser’s count on the victim’s silence. Once the victim speaks out, it is an all – out war to protect themselves. I’m sure that there are many more instances of Prince Peggy’s violent behavior that Prince Harry, The Duke Of Sussex didn’t disclosed in his book. I believe that there are “400” pages, of just that. There’s more than 400 pages left to be written. Plus, we have never heard Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussesex’s side of the story! Broke indeed!
I’m still scratching my head as to how Harry and Meghan attacked William, Kate or the other royals when they hadn’t said a single thing about William, Kate or the other royals until after they had already left the UK, were silent for an entire year and only gave the Oprah interview did the documentary and Harry written Spare to correct lies that the other royals, their staff and media had been saying about them for more than four years. How is it that Harry and Meghan betrayed family members by sharing their personal experiences but the people who did it first by leaking about Harry and Meghan aren’t also seen as betraying family members?
Reconcile or don’t reconcile, whatever. Harry doesn’t need William for anything.
Same. I personally don’t care at all if William doesn’t want to reconcile with Harry. Although if we want to talk about who was vindictive nasty and bitter we might wanna start with throwing people around wee Willy William but hey that’s just me. But while idc, it’s funny to watch pressure being put on William to do so. It just highlights what a child William is, a child who barely does any work until his brother shows up. Hilarious. And it’s hilarious to watch Becky get upset in his defense.
Nope, he doesn’t, and its funny bc William refusing to even pretend to want to reconcile just makes him look weaker and angrier and more pathetic. Harry wins by just existing peacefully.
Harry certainly doesn’t need to reconcile with William, but I suspect that continuing to rage against his brother in such an obvious way through the press is likely to paint William into a bit of a corner. As Harry is more and more visible, especially if Charles is more supportive of the family in the press (for his own reasons, no doubt), it kind of leaves William out on his own, looking like a sore loser.
Worse for him, he might just hide in his castle for the rest of the year. He’s already reluctant to do in-person events! And Harry could be lurking around every corner, Meghan could smother his entire event simply by posting on insta, and Charles isn’t going to be a calendar coordinator – he’s happy to see his heir taste some humble pie. So what to do? The British public already think he is lazy, and he has not exactly invested the time while Harry was in the US to improve his image.
Harry is to be applauded for keeping Space between Scooter and himself. There I fixed that headline.
Art is unique to everyone who engages it… When I read/listened to Spare my impression was that Harry wanted to maintain a relationship with Charles, but knew his relationship with Willy was over and he was at peace with it. Harry gave his entire family a lot of grace in Spare. The grey men (and Charles) know it and have to appreciate it on a certain level. Harry didn’t speak out of turn about anything that didn’t directly affect him and didn’t overshare past what was necessary to make his point. He could surely have shared many, many more incidents of his brother and father’s terrible tempers and petulant behavior. I think part of Willy’s nearly 7 year old sh#t fit is not only that Harry left, became financially independent and stopped willingly being his scapegoat, but Harry also stopped engaging with Willy personally/went no contact. Losing the access to speak/text will break a narcissist abusers brain and Willy has acted out his frustration through the rota 🐀 constantly since Harry set firm boundaries. Willy isn’t mentally or physically fit to be King and the people dependent on the monarchy for their status have to be deeply concerned. It is interesting seeing what outlets are pushing back at Willy and which one’s repeat his petulant, bully boy nonsense. The only way the thousand year old monarchy is going to survive is if Harry is no longer ostracized/outcast and if Willy is brought under control.
William physically attacked Harry in an assault that left visible marks. No one has denied that.
And yet Harry owes William an apology??
Get out of here, Becky.
I think it’s adorable that Rebecca English, of all people, thinks that people care about her “personal perspective” on anything. Who does she see in the mirror every morning? Famous members of the press who actually had consequences with their contributions, like Katharine Graham? Woodward & Bernstein? Nah, too American. Alastair Cooke? Sir David Frost?
The self-delusion is real in the RR lmaoooo
It seems that the DM want William to be a horrible person, it is not as if Harry was encouraging his brother to do something terrible such as behaving like Andrew, He only wanted William to stop doing things to Harry and Meghan that they didn’t like.
I will be very disappointed if Harry “apologizes” to William–or even reconnects with him–after all the shit he put Meghan through. Besides being a complete ass, we know William has been a major player in the UK media’s relentless hate campaign against Meghan, he was behind the claims that she bullied her staff, and he instructed Jason Knauf to hand over his messages with Meghan during her lawsuit against The Mail on Sunday. William’s behavior is unforgivable–and mainly due to the fact that Meghan didn’t worship the ground he walked on.
Didn’t Harry say he left 400 pages of his Spare draft on the cutting room floor? Perhaps it would behove Willy to play nice.
🎯 @ME AT HOME, Perhaps something in those 400 pages makes Harry confident that he’ll soon get security–and that when KC dies, Wills can’t take it away.
William is the one who is going to be King. Head of the Church of England. There by the grace of God, supposedly. A steady presence. A symbol and lodestone. He is the one who needs to set an example of forgiveness, not Harry. You get the perks? You get the burdens. Let’s just assume for the sake of argument that there is something to forgive. In Will’s mind, I am sure there is. OK. It’s not easy to forgive someone you feel has wronged you. But gather yourself up and do it anyway. For the sake of the monarchy, at least, if not the sake of the country.
I hate to reference “The Crown” again, but they did address the notion of forgiveness. Elizabeth (then played by Clare Foy) was struggling to forgive her uncle for abdicating. She felt the crown had been too heavy for her father, and she didn’t particularly want it either. She would have preferred the “quiet life in the country” that she imagined for herself when she was a girl. So she met with Billy Graham when he visited and asked him what to do, since as a Christian and head of the Church she felt she should forgive. He advised her to pray for him.
I bet Will hasn’t said a single prayer for Harry.
This is hilarious: “This whole mounting agenda from certain people, who say it’s time that William be the bigger man and extend an olive branch.” Exactly, Becky. What is he, preparing to be the head of a church and state? What kind of a leadership role would expect him to compromise or listen to advice or do anything he doesn’t fancy doing?
Also, the “certain people” is the king, to whom William swore an oath to be a loyal liege to, if I recall. Perhaps William imagines that when he’s on the throne, his orders to his heir will just be nice suggestions to which nobody has to pay any mind, and he certainly wouldn’t fly into a cataclysmic rage about that.
Honestly though, appreciate that Becky’s just stating the obvious, which is that William is not capable of even pretending to do what’s obviously right and responsible. He is a selfish loser, and he always will be. I would find it strange and unexpected if he were sending out stooges like Becky here to pretend that he was going to reconcile.
Right. He’s telling us through his mouthpiece that he refuses to apologize and should be applauded for that. Or that’s how it seems. Look, if you can’t bring yourself to make amends, then don’t. But don’t ask for a cookie for it, my God. To all of his future subjects out there who have real problems, it just makes him look like a petty adolescent.
So this is interesting on a few levels, right?
First – like kaiser said, this absolutely feels like KP (and english as a kp mouthpiece) is feeling the pressure from BP to reconcile with Harry and William is furious about it. I can almost hear him shouting these same sentiments – people should APPLAUD me for refusing to talk to my vindictive and bitter brother!!!
Second – we were talking last week about the parasocial relationship some royal watchers/fans have with their favorites – and honestly we see it in fandoms across the board, I feel like social media makes us think we know these people when we actually don’t. But English does know W&K. And she is clearly taking that BP pressure very very personally, which is a problem. She’s supposedly a reporter. but there is nothing objective about her reaction here.
third – along with the second point – overall I thought Harry went easy on his family in Spare. Yes, charles came off like a weak father (to put it mildly) who was willing to use Harry’s mistakes to boost his own PR, and yes, William came off like a petty insecure brat with some violent tendencies, but overall I thought Harry went easy on them. There was so much more he could have said. But you know who Harry did not go easy on? The press, especially the rota and the DM specifically. No wonder English describes him as vindictive and bitter. he wasn’t supposed to say the things that he said about the press and the royals.
Point 2 is fascinating bc she is taking it personally isn’t she? And look we take this stuff personally too bc we’re fans or at the very least royal gossips but ummm we’re not the reporters here.
I agree. I also think the Sussexes are there by the king’s request because he is much more ill than we know and he’s trying to force William to work this out. Harry seems like he can forgive and talk things out. I don’t know if William is capable of that. I think this is why the move seems like it is a spur of the moment decision. I think the Sussexes promised not to give a reason for the move because it would expose the king’s condition and it would also start the clock on William to do the right thing.
I’ll add another example of press hypocrisy and dishonesty. Becky English and her colleagues have been pleading with Meghan to reconcile with her father. Perhaps Becky English should step away from royal reporting. She seems to be overly involved and emotional about this. She and others conveniently leave out that Harry’s actions are all in response to what William did to him and Meghan. Becky knows that Harry left out the worst of what William did him and Meghan from his book.
Applaud away. At least he’ll work more than one day a week now.
No, that’s wrong: very wrong. Why are the tabloids assuring William that he is right? Charles should put a stop to this bullshit. Stop the tabloids, Charles. They are only cementing Will’s demented passions. Deal with Will NOW before (G-d forbid) he becomes king. It’s time, way past time.
Why Harry thought bringing his kids in range of this was a good idea? Meghan as well, peg is ruthless so is the Rottweiler, those kids are not in a safe space.
Daily Outrage are big ugly bullies who encourage hatred and division. They spread misinformation about asylum seekers, people of colour, lefties, successful women and Muslims. They have a special niche for fractured families and paying one side to trash the other eg Alice Evans breaking her DAVRO to trash her ex husband, TMarkle, Adam Peaty’s mum and sister trashing his pregnant wife. So it’s on brand for the Outrage to want to hold William ‘s coat if he knocks Harry down again. They happily hounded Jason Arday. Anybody who works for this newspaper supports bullying and vicious commentary. I couldn’t buy their newspaper because I would be condoning bullying.
Lis, I have to agree with you. But we’ll see. I only wish for the best for the Sussexes.
Becky with the flat hair has made it very hard to ignore how overly unethical and unbalanced the reporting is when it comes to discussing William and Kate. The personal attachment she has, as the main rota rat, is so biased and impartial that you can see the very distinct conflict of interest at play. It makes you look back at how it was always KP that stood out with the initial leaks on Harry and Meghan, even before they married. It isn’t just the very racist lie that Meghan made Kate cry, but how their staff were allowed to have such racist, xenophobic and classist leaks about what they hated about Meghan w/o any reaction from William and Kate. It’s how Jason was the one who was the point of communication with her dad and the palace approved Omid book. I always thought it was strange that in her email she pointed out how it was the palace who decided to give the approval for this book and then they flipped the script when the book was coming out by accusing Omid of being their “friend” as if the Sussexes planned this all along. Meghan was new to the UK, she didn’t have any connections to the media, especially media linked to the royals. It was Jason who told her friends and mom that they couldn’t talk to the press while allowing her father, his 2 spawns and the KP staff to keep talking to the media. All of the stories attacking Harry and Meghan all seemed to have an initial link to KP. Becky obviously has a real conflict of interest and her personal and emotional attachment shows how partial, biased and unreliable she and the Fail are when reporting about the relationship between the two couples. Her extreme emotional connection to William and Kate makes it hard to not see how she distorts facts to make William and Kate the victims when her last paragraph is a better description of Harry than it is of William. It was William and Kate who betrayed Harry and Meghan from the very start and that hasn’t changed even when they stepped down as working royals.
Charles must be headin’ out faster than officially reported.
English + Tom Sykes + other rats have all jumped ship and swum over to Kensington Palace!
Becky thinks William is her friend and she has a personal relationship with these people.
What a boob.