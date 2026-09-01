Pabst Blue Ribbon gives beer truck thieves 18-day amnesty to return shipment



Sound the alarm — we have another food heist on our hands! Well, technically a beverage heist. On August 17, thirsty thieves pulled off two scams on a Pabst Blue Ribbon distribution site in California that resulted in a beer-laden semitruck being stolen. How much beer? 50,000 bottles of beer on the truck, 50,000 bottles of beer! You take one down, you pass it… to your fellow con men. Pabst filed a report with police as soon as they discovered the crime, but it seems they’re getting antsy to reclaim the 40,000 pounds of inventory worth an estimated $70,000. On Saturday, Pabst took to their socials to make an offer they hope the thieves can’t refuse: return the truck and its precious cargo within 18 days and 44 minutes of the Saturday posting, and no questions will be asked! They’re also offering a reward to anyone with intel. And to anyone doubting the veracity of their amnesty offer, Pabst closed their post with the note, “This is real and we are deadly serious,” so there!

Pabst Blue Ribbon has given thieves a deadline to return a stolen semitruck loaded with 50,000 cans of beer. The truck was taken in one of two cargo thefts reported about an hour apart at an Anheuser-Busch distribution center in California on Aug. 17, according to the Montclair Police Department. In the first case, suspects allegedly arranged a fraudulent pickup and made off with a shipment valued at roughly $45,000. Police said the combined value of the stolen products in both thefts is estimated at $70,000. In a social media post last updated on Saturday, the brand said that the thieves had a little over two weeks — “18 days and 44 minutes,” to be exact — to return the 40,000 pounds of stolen beer, no questions asked. The company is also offering an undisclosed reward amount to anyone who helps solve the case. “We don’t fault you for wanting to brag to your friends how much PBR you have, we just wish you obtained it the honorable way,” the brewing company said in a social media post. “P.s. this is real and we are deadly serious.”

[From KTLA]

If you have the misfortune of being a hundreds of millions of dollars net worth company whose wares are robbed, responding to it with humor is absolutely the way to go. Pabst’s post opens with a picture of one of their trucks, and in super tiny print at the bottom it says, “Photo not of actual truck… because we can’t find that one.” HA! Clearly the folks at Pabst HQ followed the Great Italian KitKat Heist earlier this year and took notes, and not only on the meet the moment with humor angle. Pabst is making it an interactive experience! Inviting the community to be part of the problem-solving gives us a greater stake in the story! So just like KitKat launched their tracker to check the bar batch codes for the missing stock, here Pabst is asking for the public to come forth with any insights they can share to “solve this mystery.” And so I, Kismet, come forth now to share what I know to be true about this criminal enterprise: ain’t no way those beer cans are coming home. You’re welcome, Pabst! Now, where do I collect my reward?