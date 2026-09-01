Nicole Kidman wore Versace, Sandra Bullock wore LV to the LA ‘Practical Magic’ premiere

I’m loving the ‘90s nostalgia of the Practical Magic 2 premieres and promotion. I want to live there – girl-power sisterhood, witchcraft, ‘90s style, real-ass movie stars. These are photos from last night’s PM2 premiere in Los Angeles. From the trailers, it looks like Lee Pace has a somewhat major role, but he hasn’t turned up anywhere during promotion. Maybe that’s a conscious choice, to focus more on the ladies. It’s weird though.
Anyway, the fashion. Sandra Bullock wore a custom Louis Vuitton and Nicole Kidman wore Versace. I’m not a huge fan of Bullock’s exaggerated collar, but I get the idea behind the dress and it’s well-executed. Nicole’s look is so nostalgic! Black lace across the board, especially the lace choker, is soooo ‘90s. Nicole’s legs are insane too.
Joey King was, in my opinion, the worst-dress in this pea-soup green Ilya Migmoon with structured and flared hips and some crazy business in the back. I loathe the bust of this. This might have worked in a different color? Meanwhile, Maisie Williams wore Margiela, with witchy boots. Maisie’s look is VERY ‘90s.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – AUGUST 31: Nicole Kidman wearing Atelier Versace, styled by Jason Bolden and Sandra Bullock wearing custom Louis Vuitton, styled by Leslie Fremar arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘Practical Magic 2’ held at the Directors Village (formerly Westwood Village Theatre) on August 31, 2026 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1129863650, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – AUGUST 31: Joey King wearing Ilya Mingmoon and Bvlgari jewelry, styled by Jared Eng arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘Practical Magic 2’ held at the Directors Village (formerly Westwood Village Theatre) on August 31, 2026 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1129863209, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Joey King , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – AUGUST 31: Maisie Williams wearing Maison Margiela Artisanal FW26 Couture, styled by Dino Bonacic, Nicole Kidman wearing Atelier Versace, styled by Jason Bolden, Sandra Bullock wearing custom Louis Vuitton, styled by Leslie Fremar and Joey King wearing Ilya Mingmoon and Bvlgari jewelry, styled by Jared Eng arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘Practical Magic 2’ held at the Directors Village (formerly Westwood Village Theatre) on August 31, 2026 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1129863509, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Maisie Williams, Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock, Joey King , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – AUGUST 31: Maisie Williams wearing Maison Margiela Artisanal FW26 Couture, styled by Dino Bonacic arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘Practical Magic 2’ held at the Directors Village (formerly Westwood Village Theatre) on August 31, 2026 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1129863548, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Maisie Williams , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – AUGUST 31: Nicole Kidman wearing Atelier Versace, styled by Jason Bolden and Sandra Bullock wearing custom Louis Vuitton, styled by Leslie Fremar arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘Practical Magic 2’ held at the Directors Village (formerly Westwood Village Theatre) on August 31, 2026 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1129863578, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – AUGUST 31: Nicole Kidman wearing Atelier Versace, styled by Jason Bolden and Sandra Bullock wearing custom Louis Vuitton, styled by Leslie Fremar arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘Practical Magic 2’ held at the Directors Village (formerly Westwood Village Theatre) on August 31, 2026 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1129863661, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – AUGUST 31: Nicole Kidman wearing Atelier Versace, styled by Jason Bolden arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘Practical Magic 2’ held at the Directors Village (formerly Westwood Village Theatre) on August 31, 2026 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1129863770, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Nicole Kidman , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – AUGUST 31: Nicole Kidman wearing Atelier Versace, styled by Jason Bolden arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘Practical Magic 2’ held at the Directors Village (formerly Westwood Village Theatre) on August 31, 2026 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1129863789, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Nicole Kidman , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – AUGUST 31: Sandra Bullock wearing custom Louis Vuitton, styled by Leslie Fremar arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘Practical Magic 2’ held at the Directors Village (formerly Westwood Village Theatre) on August 31, 2026 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1129863904, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Sandra Bullock , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
Does Joey’s dress have a…. tail?
What is happening?
The color is giving – I wanted to pay homage to Kidman’s famous chartreuse dress from back in the day, but the execution was… flawed.
I’ll be honest…the production CHOOSING not to use Evan Racheal Woods…has left me so 😨 about this movie…which is 💔…because the first movie/book/soundtrack is one of my ALL time faves
Same
Maybe she wasn’t interested. I’m more upset that Aiden Quinn isn’t in it.
@Pain…she was MORE than interested …she even OFFERED…Aiden not being in it AT LEAST respects the lore of the story…
These are all terrible. They all changed into second looks for this premiere and they were VAST improvements
It’s wonderful to see two actresses, ages 59 and 62, (and looking fabulous I might add) as the leads in a female-driven movie. Both women have continued to have strong careers.
Maisie FTW!
They all look a hot mess, but in a fantastic witchy way.
Jayna, hear, hear.
I love Nicole’s look here and I usually hate see-through dresses.
Having finally watched the first one a couple of weeks back I am very excited about this film. Meanwhile I absolutely hate all of these outfits.