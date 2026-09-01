Nicole Kidman wore Versace, Sandra Bullock wore LV to the LA ‘Practical Magic’ premiere

I’m loving the ‘90s nostalgia of the Practical Magic 2 premieres and promotion. I want to live there – girl-power sisterhood, witchcraft, ‘90s style, real-ass movie stars. These are photos from last night’s PM2 premiere in Los Angeles. From the trailers, it looks like Lee Pace has a somewhat major role, but he hasn’t turned up anywhere during promotion. Maybe that’s a conscious choice, to focus more on the ladies. It’s weird though.

Anyway, the fashion. Sandra Bullock wore a custom Louis Vuitton and Nicole Kidman wore Versace. I’m not a huge fan of Bullock’s exaggerated collar, but I get the idea behind the dress and it’s well-executed. Nicole’s look is so nostalgic! Black lace across the board, especially the lace choker, is soooo ‘90s. Nicole’s legs are insane too.

Joey King was, in my opinion, the worst-dress in this pea-soup green Ilya Migmoon with structured and flared hips and some crazy business in the back. I loathe the bust of this. This might have worked in a different color? Meanwhile, Maisie Williams wore Margiela, with witchy boots. Maisie’s look is VERY ‘90s.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

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12 Responses to “Nicole Kidman wore Versace, Sandra Bullock wore LV to the LA ‘Practical Magic’ premiere”

  1. Ariel says:
    September 1, 2026 at 7:40 am

    Does Joey’s dress have a…. tail?
    What is happening?

    The color is giving – I wanted to pay homage to Kidman’s famous chartreuse dress from back in the day, but the execution was… flawed.

    Reply
  2. Lala11_7 says:
    September 1, 2026 at 7:43 am

    I’ll be honest…the production CHOOSING not to use Evan Racheal Woods…has left me so 😨 about this movie…which is 💔…because the first movie/book/soundtrack is one of my ALL time faves

    Reply
  3. Kirsten says:
    September 1, 2026 at 7:59 am

    These are all terrible. They all changed into second looks for this premiere and they were VAST improvements

    Reply
  4. Jayna says:
    September 1, 2026 at 8:31 am

    It’s wonderful to see two actresses, ages 59 and 62, (and looking fabulous I might add) as the leads in a female-driven movie. Both women have continued to have strong careers.

    Reply
  5. Mightymolly says:
    September 1, 2026 at 8:49 am

    Maisie FTW!

    Reply
  6. Michelle says:
    September 1, 2026 at 8:49 am

    They all look a hot mess, but in a fantastic witchy way.

    Reply
  7. Jferber says:
    September 1, 2026 at 9:03 am

    Jayna, hear, hear.

    Reply
  8. QuiteContrary says:
    September 1, 2026 at 10:04 am

    I love Nicole’s look here and I usually hate see-through dresses.

    Reply
  9. SarahCS says:
    September 1, 2026 at 12:39 pm

    Having finally watched the first one a couple of weeks back I am very excited about this film. Meanwhile I absolutely hate all of these outfits.

    Reply

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