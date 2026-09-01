Nicole Kidman wore Versace, Sandra Bullock wore LV to the LA ‘Practical Magic’ premiere

I’m loving the ‘90s nostalgia of the Practical Magic 2 premieres and promotion. I want to live there – girl-power sisterhood, witchcraft, ‘90s style, real-ass movie stars. These are photos from last night’s PM2 premiere in Los Angeles. From the trailers, it looks like Lee Pace has a somewhat major role, but he hasn’t turned up anywhere during promotion. Maybe that’s a conscious choice, to focus more on the ladies. It’s weird though.

Anyway, the fashion. Sandra Bullock wore a custom Louis Vuitton and Nicole Kidman wore Versace. I’m not a huge fan of Bullock’s exaggerated collar, but I get the idea behind the dress and it’s well-executed. Nicole’s look is so nostalgic! Black lace across the board, especially the lace choker, is soooo ‘90s. Nicole’s legs are insane too.

Joey King was, in my opinion, the worst-dress in this pea-soup green Ilya Migmoon with structured and flared hips and some crazy business in the back. I loathe the bust of this. This might have worked in a different color? Meanwhile, Maisie Williams wore Margiela, with witchy boots. Maisie’s look is VERY ‘90s.