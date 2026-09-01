Telegraph: Much like Dolly Parton, Queen Camilla deserves an airport named after her

Dolly Parton passed away last week, and people across the political spectrum mourned her and celebrated her extraordinary life. Dolly was not only one of the greatest music stars ever, she was also a world-class philanthropist and humanitarian. Tennessee’s governor recently announced that Nashville International Airport would be renamed in Dolly’s honor. One British commentator heard about that and thought “how can I make all of this about one of the least popular members of the royal family?” I’m not joking. I’m including an excerpt from Michael Ellis’s Telegraph column, “Let’s name an airport after Queen Camilla; Just like Dolly Parton in America, her positive impact on Britain deserves recognition.” This was published on the 29th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death. They want people to fly into Homewrecker Queen Airport.
What do the return of the Sussexes, Dolly Parton, the late Norwegian King, and even the Government’s plan for the early release of prisoners all have in common with Queen Camilla? Anyone exploring these extraordinary links cannot fail to recognise the importance of the Queen’s role in British public life, and indeed the British Constitution.
When it comes to the Sussexes we all know the history. Prince Harry, when doing his media rounds in the United States for the release of his book Spare, referred to Camilla as “dangerous” and “a villain”. Last week’s return of the Duke and Duchess puts further pressure on the Royal family. Security decisions, court hearings, family occasions. All in the full glare of a media frenzy.
But how the King copes with that pressure, including the absence of his grandchildren during their earliest years, whilst also battling cancer, is, to a significant degree, down to the comfort and support Camilla gives him. She spoke movingly last week about how she had been told of the King’s cancer diagnosis and had to say nothing about it when on a long-planned visit to a hospital in London.
…But the Queen’s role is not just about supporting her husband with love and affection. It is her own agenda that makes a difference too. Last week more than 100 charities and organisations wrote a letter to the Government complaining that the early release of prisoners would include those convicted of violence against women and girls. Needless to say the Queen was not amongst the signatories, that would have been improper. But Camilla has long fought valiantly on this subject. In the House of Commons as a minister at the despatch box I recall the cross-party support for her work on this important subject.
Talking of cross-party support, what about the late great Dolly Parton whose death last week sparked tributes from Left and Right, Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton alike? What on earth is the connection between Camilla and Dolly Parton? Well, Dolly was not just a great singer, she was a towering philanthropist. Growing up in abject poverty, Dolly had an illiterate father. So she set up a charity to help literacy.
Today her “Imagination Library” sends children around the world, including the UK, a free book every month from birth until they turn five. More than 300 million books have been sent to such children in the last 30 years. And the Queen has a very similar passion in cultivating a love of reading. Her own charity, The Queen’s Reading Room, donates a book to every Year 6 child in the country and the Queen is also patron of several literacy charities, including BookTrust, the National Literacy Trust and Coram Beanstalk.
So, in the varied cycle of news over one week in August, it is possible to draw wide-ranging links with Camilla and so much of what is happening in the world. Isn’t that the best indication anyone could ask for of the positive impact the Queen has on the life of the nation?
Bill Lee, the governor of Tennessee, Parton’s home state, has announced that Nashville International Airport is going to be renamed after the singer as a lasting tribute. In due course I am confident similar recognition will follow for Queen Camilla.
In the context of our celebration of Dolly Parton’s life and legacy, this would be the equivalent of someone making an argument for honoring that hussy Jolene. Absolutely no one believes that Camilla is any way comparable to Dolly Parton. Camilla’s accomplishments include “wrecking two marriages” and “staggering around drunk.” But the book giveaway! Yes, Camilla tried to copy Dolly Parton with her own book giveaway. Camilla is giving away one book for one month, and actual educators and librarians are quite miffed about how it’s been handled. It’s absolutely insane that anyone would suggest that Camilla is somehow deserving of any honor, especially an airport rename.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Buckingham Palace, Cover Images.
“Homewrecker Queen Airport” 💀💀💀
Someone said Village Bicycle International and I haven’t recovered. This the palace’s way of testing the waters as that woman’s ambitions knows no bounds.
😂😂😂😂😂. Won’t a curb in a city that offers certain services be more appropriate for grass stains queen
I vote for Royal Tampon Airport.
Was Dolly a nasty, shameless homewrecker? I don’t think so.
;-D ….LOLOLOLOL. Oh, my. Ok, but take this as a blueprint for an updated 1970s-era comedy sketch: you can name an airport after Cammie once it channels her values. Free drinks, an open bar, smoking throughout the terminal, bring your dogs, all your dogs, let them poo on the carpets, get a staff of butlers in white gloves to clear up the overflowing ash trays and dog poo…. And add one really great book store, albeit with one sacred proviso: the front three ranks of the book store will all be stocked with screeching bunny-boiling tabloids, “biographies” of royals written by ragged hacks, and Jilly Cooper novels. And — last but not least — add a stable at the back, where you can put a bag on your head and feed if the urge strikes mid-boozer. There: fly air Cammie.
I’m deceased LMAO 😂🤣💀👻
OMG! LOL! Spot On!
Don’t forget the Tom’s cookbooks in the bookshop.
This has to be satire and trolling at the highest level, or attempting to rage bait? There is no way this can be serious, it is so absurd.
Please. I hope it’s satire!
The temp in beautiful London today is 68 degrees. We will be landing at Queen Side Chick airport in approximately 15 minutes.
Queen Side Chick Airport – that would be a reason to break my vow never to set a foot on english soil again, and to jump on a plane right a way! On a serious side note: Dolly paid for the books she gave out. She didn’t let other people pay for it and just inserted her name as certain homewreckers do in the UK…
The Uk is certifying the narrative of a country not being taken seriously, Camilla having an airport named after her is another significant reason why😂😂😂😂😂😂
She undermined diana every step of the way. She is pals with Clarkson who wrote the hideous article about meghan . Not an advocate for women imo
Wow! Of all the two women in the world to compare with each other these two are so far apart it’s laughable, Camilla lived her life like a one woman brothel, while Dollys long marriage and commitment to others speaks for itself
This might not pass the comments filter but you just know Queen Cammie has given head in the head on the Queen’s flight, multiples times. Ick.
What does the Telegraph pay, can’t they find anyone with a frontal cortex?
I thought the silly season ended in August.
THIS!
Imagine trying to use Dolly to get clout for Camille. Talk about not reading the room.
Dolly deserves an airport named for her in the U..S. and in England. Camilla deserves dirt. Horrible woman.
Camilla’s claim to fame is being a royal sidepiece and homewrecker. Anna Boleyn 2.0. You got to be kidding me.
aw we dont need to do anne boleyn dirty like that.
She’ll give away free tampons in all bathrooms
Forgive me, but I thought that people usually don’t get an airport named after them until they are deceased? Is the writer clueless or cruel?
I can’t think of anything in poorer taste that to try to promote the Rottweiler’s virtues on the anniversary of Diana’s death and name dropping Dolly Parton to do it. I mean what the ACTUAL fuck is wrong with them?
This piece is unhinged and publishing it on the anniversary of Diana’s death was a choice. I wonder if she and Charles ever feel any remorse for what to did to Diana and their families?
Exactly.
Name an airport after her?
Hell naw.
Maybe a dog kennel, or donkey sanctuary, or a public toilet…
Never mind his sons!!!!
Sounds like Trump’s wanting his name on buildings . Camilla from the same mindset
Re-name Buckingham Palace Dolly’s House.
Kaiser, you remain undefeated with the images you post. 12 out of 10 stars, every time. Kudos!
Beff, absolutely!
Is it April Fools’ Day already??
“Spunktrumpet International” was one of the most inventive English offerings I’ve seen so far. Sounds more Germanic tbh yet appropriate as she’s married into the Saxe-Coburg-Gotha’s 😂
At most she can have a display horse stall at a single library named Queen Camilla Memorial Horse Stall and stock it with horse related books.
She has no constitutional purpose from what I understand. Too old to sire any heirs (and the succession is already nicely stacked anyway), which is the only responsibility of a royal consort, right?
Strumpet International?
Sing to the tune of “Jolene”:
Mean queen, mean queen, mean queen, mean queen,
I’m beggin’ you and your tampon to understand,
Mean queen, mean queen, mean queen, mean queen,
Side piece will always be your brand.
I’m the Queen of Hearts but you
have the cold heart of a shrew
England will never love you, mean queen
I had to have this talk with you,
If you think you’re loved, you are delulu
You smell of gin and hay and nothing clean.
Mean queen, mean queen, mean queen, mean queen,
I’m beggin’ you and your tampon to understand,
Mean queen, mean queen, mean queen, mean queen,
Side piece will always be your brand.
A horse barn is surely more appropriate for Camilla. Queen Side Piece will never be as beloved as Diana, and that burns her ass so bad. I love it.
Slouchy and grouchy, she deserves ZERO FROM ZERO!
Camilla is disgusting and most have ONLY tolerated her.
She deserves ZERO. please don’t get me started on her side chick BS.
Nice picture. The planes could land in her mouth.
Please use the header photo for EVERY future Camilla story. Thank you.