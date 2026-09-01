Duchess Meghan & Harry had been discussing her return to acting ‘for some time’

The Sussex family’s UK return is still the biggest gossip topic of the past month. Why did Prince Harry and Meghan move back? Why did they enroll their kids in British schools? How long will they stay? Initially, when the move was first announced, many people believed that it only happened because Meghan got a job on a British production, likely Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen. But Ritchie’s team still hasn’t confirmed anything, and reportedly, the third season of the show hasn’t even been written yet. Still, People’s sources emphasize that Meghan and Harry have been talking about Meghan going back to acting for a while:

Insiders say Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had been discussing Meghan’s return to acting for some time before an opportunity arose. PEOPLE learned last week that the Duchess of Sussex, 45, is in talks to join Guy Ritchie’s Netflix drama The Gentlemen, which would be her biggest on-screen project since leaving Suits. Meghan was living in Toronto to film the legal drama in 2016 when she first met Prince Harry. She stepped away from the show ahead of their wedding in 2018. Even after stepping back from their royal roles in 2020 and relocating to California, Meghan didn’t seem interested in a return to acting. “I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not,” she told Variety in a 2022 interview. However, sources told PEOPLE in this week’s cover story that Meghan and Harry, 41, had been discussing her return to acting even before talks for The Gentlemen.

[From People]

In retrospect, I really think Meghan was too quick to give up everything to be with Harry circa 2016-17. She gave up The Tig, she retired her personal Instagram, she left Suits and said goodbye to her acting career. I know she was trying so hard to do everything perfectly and really start her royal life with a clean slate. But yeah – I can see how a decade later, she’s like “you know what, I want to go back to having a more defined career as an actress/founder/lifestyle brand/producer.” I genuinely hope she books acting jobs in the UK.

Meanwhile, the Sun has a story about Meghan’s nervousness to “do the school run” while security is an issue in the UK. There’s an emphasis on how Harry and Meghan have “barely left the house” and Meghan worries about what will happen when she drops off her kids at their schools this week or next week. I mean… the Sussexes still have private security, just like they had in Montecito. And they literally moved to the UK knowing that the police protection issue was still unsettled. That seems to be the point of the move from Harry’s perspective – forcing Ravec and the Met Police to get off their asses and provide security for his family. It’s a huge, dangerous gamble.