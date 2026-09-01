Duchess Meghan & Harry had been discussing her return to acting ‘for some time’

The Sussex family’s UK return is still the biggest gossip topic of the past month. Why did Prince Harry and Meghan move back? Why did they enroll their kids in British schools? How long will they stay? Initially, when the move was first announced, many people believed that it only happened because Meghan got a job on a British production, likely Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen. But Ritchie’s team still hasn’t confirmed anything, and reportedly, the third season of the show hasn’t even been written yet. Still, People’s sources emphasize that Meghan and Harry have been talking about Meghan going back to acting for a while:
Insiders say Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had been discussing Meghan’s return to acting for some time before an opportunity arose.
PEOPLE learned last week that the Duchess of Sussex, 45, is in talks to join Guy Ritchie’s Netflix drama The Gentlemen, which would be her biggest on-screen project since leaving Suits.
Meghan was living in Toronto to film the legal drama in 2016 when she first met Prince Harry. She stepped away from the show ahead of their wedding in 2018.
Even after stepping back from their royal roles in 2020 and relocating to California, Meghan didn’t seem interested in a return to acting. “I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not,” she told Variety in a 2022 interview.
However, sources told PEOPLE in this week’s cover story that Meghan and Harry, 41, had been discussing her return to acting even before talks for The Gentlemen.
[From People]
In retrospect, I really think Meghan was too quick to give up everything to be with Harry circa 2016-17. She gave up The Tig, she retired her personal Instagram, she left Suits and said goodbye to her acting career. I know she was trying so hard to do everything perfectly and really start her royal life with a clean slate. But yeah – I can see how a decade later, she’s like “you know what, I want to go back to having a more defined career as an actress/founder/lifestyle brand/producer.” I genuinely hope she books acting jobs in the UK.
Meanwhile, the Sun has a story about Meghan’s nervousness to “do the school run” while security is an issue in the UK. There’s an emphasis on how Harry and Meghan have “barely left the house” and Meghan worries about what will happen when she drops off her kids at their schools this week or next week. I mean… the Sussexes still have private security, just like they had in Montecito. And they literally moved to the UK knowing that the police protection issue was still unsettled. That seems to be the point of the move from Harry’s perspective – forcing Ravec and the Met Police to get off their asses and provide security for his family. It’s a huge, dangerous gamble.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
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Montecito, CA Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, will return to Britain after six years of living in Montecito, USA. The prince and his wife have been estranged from the royal family but are now returning to England with their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5. It is told that King Charles got the news last Sunday that his son is moving back to the UK within three weeks and Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will enroll in school here. Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN NETHERLANDS ** Cape Town, SOUTH AFRICA – Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, visits the mothers2mothers (m2m) charity in Cape Town.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex
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** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN NETHERLANDS ** Cape Town, SOUTH AFRICA – Meghan Markle visits the mothers2mothers (m2m) charity in Cape Town, South Africa.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
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** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN NETHERLANDS ** Johannesburg, SOUTH AFRICA – Meghan Markle The Duchess of Sussex is seen during a visit to the University of Johannesburg, South Africa, part of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), of which she was announced as Patron in January 2019.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
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Los Angeles, CA Meghan Markle was seen waving and sharing a laugh with Emma Grede while attending the 15 Percent Pledge gala, hosted by Aurora James, at the Paramount Studios backlot in Los Angeles.
This year’s event was hosted by Abby Phillip and honored Tina Knowles for her contributions to culture, fashion, and advocacy.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
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Los Angeles, CA Meghan Markle was seen waving and sharing a laugh with Emma Grede while attending the 15 Percent Pledge gala, hosted by Aurora James, at the Paramount Studios backlot in Los Angeles.
This year’s event was hosted by Abby Phillip and honored Tina Knowles for her contributions to culture, fashion, and advocacy.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are set to move back to the UK in late August. It is believed their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, are enrolled to start at a British school in September. The couple will remain private, non-working royals. Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Montecito, CA Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, will return to Britain after six years of living in Montecito, USA. The prince and his wife have been estranged from the royal family but are now returning to England with their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5. It is told that King Charles got the news last Sunday that his son is moving back to the UK within three weeks and Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will enroll in school here. Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
I’m not world famous or in any sort of danger and when I moved a mere eight miles I didn’t leave the new house for a few days. Even with movers and unpackers and staff, getting everything set up how you like it, how the kids need it, takes time!
She’s been taking baby steps back toward her acting career for a while now, she has that cameo and everything. This is what she does, this was her career before Harry, and now that she no longer has to bow to made up protocol, she can be HER now. While not the greatest actress ever, I really enjoyed her in Suits.
The difference is their private security isn’t allowed to have guns in the UK, right?
Also: why is Prince Andrew getting royal protection? Why is the taxpayer still ok with that?
AND WHY IS HARRY DOING THIS? 😩
It would be wonderful if Meghan could get out from under all this bullshit and revive her acting career. That said, I don’t see how it’s possible as long as she’s married into the British royal family. She would have to confine herself to prim and proper roles which would be boring both for her and the audience. Serious, challenging roles would be off the table. I don’t see this happening in any meaningful way as long as she’s married to Harry. And I think everyone here wants her to continue to be married to Harry.
It would be such a good fit if she could do like cooking shows in the uk (british bake off and things), but since Kate is often on them, I assume william/kate might say meghan isn’t welcome, or people might be afraid of inviting her on.
if she really felt open to take anything, that could be interesting, but realistically she has been so careful about saying anything for years and I assume living in the UK they are going to be even more cautious. not sure how this makes sense, work wise.
Yeah she’s not going to be able to do meaty roles.
I think Meg and the Suits team were way too quick to allow the royal’s team review advance Suits scripts. According to Suits they requested a few changes.
All of this was completely inappropriate
Hear me out! Marvel’s Secret Wars and the new X-Men have started filming in the UK! Maybe she got a small role in one of those.
Yes Meghan! Get that Marvel money!
If Marvel really does develop Captain Britain, then Roma might be a nice small role for her
I think the whole acting rumor is just nonsense. The lady has a bunch of things going on, each of which qualifies as a full time job. When is she supposed to sleep or see her family? The bottom line is absolutely no one has a single clue what either Harry or Meghan are up to. I love that for them and long may it continue.
Agreed, it is nonsense. Unless she is also an Executive Producer on the show then it is not worth her time or effort.
They talk about her wanting a 9 bedroom house then say she wants to spend months earning what… 1M$ max on a Netflix bit part. Instead of increasing her own multi-million dollar business and settling her kids into school. Make it make sense.
As Ever is a D2C business and those businesses are HARD even with her name and brand. The margins are dogsh-t and, generally speaking, customers are terrible 🙂 I just got an As Ever promo email that if I buy 12 bottles I get 3 free. That tells me they have a lot of inventory they need to clear.
Acting is MUCH easier than D2C (well, anything, is easier than dealing with the consumer LOL) and financially more lucrative. Just sayin’ as the spouse of someone running a D2C company for the last 15 years.
Why does t Harry start acting? Because I’m pretty sure Meghan retired and was glad about it.
I can see her acting again but not in a huge role – but taking a small role that she can do in a few days or weeks. I dont think she’s going to take a role that’s going to have her leaving the house at 4 am 6 months out of the year or something (i.e. a major role in a series etc.) But the smaller roles can still be impactful and I would imagine, fun.
She did give everything up when she married him and we’ve seen over the past few years her starting to claim some of those things back – the cooking, the lifestyle show, the public appearances at galas etc. so it makes sense to me that acting might be part of that process for her.
I want to see her as Esposito’s (villain on the Gentlemen) daughter or girlfriend soooo bad. She could portray a rival badass to Kay Scod. That is because I would like to see her take at least a symbolic fictional revenge on the system that tried to kill her. My initial response to the move was one of hilarity over the predictable Wails response, but the gravity is sinking in. WHAT ARE THEY DOING back in that viper’s pit???????
I can see her in one of the British crime series, either as a detective or as the family member of a victim asking for justice. I think she’d be great at that.
If Meghan wants to return to acting, I’m happy for her. But working royal or not, she’s still going to be under a microscope for what roles she chooses.
And if she really wanted to return to acting, why didn’t she do it in California? I don’t understand any of this, honestly.
And if someone from the Suits team decides to leave LA or wherever that reboot happened and reopen a branch in the uk? I mean…hey why not?
I too hope she returns to acting. As for the nervousness about the school runs . She and Harry knew when they choose to return to the uk that security was not on offer so that is something they both have to be able to be alright with considering they may never get to because harry father who is the one that could insist they get it doesn’t care if his darling boy and his wife and children live or die. This is the part that really makes me confuse. Now granted I don’t know if wanting to spend time with Charles was a deciding factor in them moving back to the uk but I hope to god it wasn’t because why would you give up peace, safety and tranquility for a man that doesn’t give a f about any of you.
How would the Sun know about Meghan’s feelings about the school run? Whatever. I agree Meghan should have kept her job in Toronto etc but I suspect she was under enormous pressure from the Palace to leave her old life behind. Plus the Palace was already interfering in her career demanding to see scripts for Suits.
Wish at the time she had seen this as the red flag it was (control), but she was so in love…the things we do for love and regret in later years.
The fact that NBC provided security when the BRFCo stalkers showed up in Toronto , but BRFCo couldn’t be bothered should have been her first clue how things were going to be.
She didn’t give up acting too soon. She fell in love & wanted to make babies and a stable home. I dont think she’ll return to acting while the children are young.
She looks like the princess she is in that pink gown; in fact, in every picture. Kate, on the other hand, has always been a human mattress, so . . .
So what will happen in about a year after Meghan has done some acting in the UK and gets invited to the BAFTAs? Will the Royal BAFTA Patron show up that night? AHAHAHAHAHA
The “worries about doing the school run” thing isn’t alluding to Harry and Meghan’s security situation. It’s trying to say that she thinks she will be poorly received, another version of “will she be booed.”
In the Oprah interview, Meghan said that she used acting to fund her lifestyle. She already had an insiders look through her father on what sort of career she wanted, and she specifically said she auditioned over and over again trying to get cast in a multicast series because the pay was good and regular and she could have long periods of predictable time off so she could pursue her passions and interests without having to make that the way she earned money. It sounded to me like she’d set herself up for a lovely life until Harry walked in and smashed it all to smithereens. I can really see the appeal of returning to what worked for her financially. What’s horrible is having all her successes now deemed a failure.