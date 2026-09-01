Marius Borg Hoiby, convicted predator, walked in a royal procession for King Harald

It’s quite easy to frame Norway’s royal family through the lens of “this is so scandalous and sleazy.” And it is. Norway’s new queen consort Mette-Marit was close friends with Jeffrey Epstein, and she visited him and spoke to him frequently for years after his first arrest. Mette-Marit’s son and King Haakon’s stepson, Marius Borg Høiby, was literally convicted of multiple sexual crimes against women THIS YEAR. Marius was sentenced to four years in prison for the equivalent of 32 major felonies, including violent felonies against women. As I said, it’s easy to frame all of this from a PR perspective – how all of this looks horrible and gross – but think about how victims feel. Think about how Epstein’s victims feel as they watch Mette-Marit become queen of Norway. Think about how Marius’s many victims feel as he takes part in state events involving his stepfather and his late stepgrandfather.
Marius Borg Høiby, the 29-year-old son of Queen Mette-Marit of Norway, took part in a procession for the late King Harald in the wake of his conviction.
Despite currently being on house arrest at the Skaugum estate, the official royal residence of the new King Haakon and Queen Mette-Marit, Høiby took part in a procession through the Royal Palace in Oslo on Monday, Aug. 31. Mette-Marit’s son from a previous relationship, who is not in the line of succession and not of blood relation to the late King, joined seven members of Norway’s royal family who accompanied King Harald’s coffin as it was moved from the Red Salon at the palace to the Palace Chapel, where it will remain in the chapel until the funeral on Sept. 9.
The procession was led by the King’s chief of staff, who carried the Crown of Norway on a cushion, and the head of the royal secretariat, who carried the sword of the kingdom.
Leading those with the coffin were the new King Haakon, 53, and his daughter and heir, Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 22. King Haakon’s son, Prince Sverre Magnus, 20, walked behind his father.
Behind them walked the King’s older sister, Princess Märtha Louise, 54, and her three daughters, Maud Angelica Behn, 23, Leah Isadora Behn, 21, and Emma Tallulah Behn, 17. Høiby took a place at the back of the King’s coffin.
Queen Mette-Marit, 53, walked behind it alongside King Harald’s widow, Queen Sonja, 89.
Høiby was permitted to visit the late King Harald in the hospital before the monarch’s death on Friday, Aug. 28, and he was also reportedly granted permission to attend the official state funeral on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Høiby was initially sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of two counts of rape, among other offenses, in June. He also received a two-year restraining order against one of his victims. The following month, he was transferred to house arrest as he appeals his sentence.
When Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022, her degenerate son Prince Andrew was allowed to attend all of the events around her funeral. He walked in processions and attended the state funeral and the family funeral. One could make the argument – and the Windsors absolutely made the argument – that whatever else, Andrew was still QEII’s son and he had a right to go to her funeral and walk alongside his siblings, shoulder-to-shoulder. I guess that’s what King Haakon believed too, that no matter what, Marius is part of the family, and he has a right to be there too. But I’m disgusted. I can’t imagine what Marius’s victims are feeling right now, watching this man who preyed on them and assaulted them, walk alongside members of Norway’s royal family.
Members of the Royal Family of Norway with the coffin of King Harald.
🎥 NRK pic.twitter.com/TD7oXfo3uY
— ChristinZ (@ChristinsQueens) August 31, 2026
The disgraced son of Norway’s new queen will be allowed to leave house arrest despite a recent rape conviction so that he can attend the funeral of the late King Harald V.
Marius Borg Hoiby, who was born from a relationship before Queen Mette-Marit married King Haakon, was… pic.twitter.com/1OND1BSr0h
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 31, 2026
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
It’s an utter disgrace.
And it shows how shameless and hypocritical the ruling dynasties of Europe are – probably all ruling dynasties, but that’s no excuse. They’re supposed to be beacons and role model custodians of their countries values.
Instead they’re rapists and child abusers and sleazy emblems of hypocrisy and double-standards. What a sickening spectacle.
White Supremacy has NEVA cared about decency OR morals OR humanity…so NONE of this shocks me🤬
Exactly. I am not here for anyone claimed to be elite.
Wait is on house arrest and not in prison?
Because Marius appealed his sentence he isn’t actually serving time yet, he was in jail because of concerns he would continue breaking the restraining order in place to protect his most recent girlfriend. Thanks to his mother’s health issues the custody was switched to house arrest
This has genuinely shocked me that the NRF are not understanding that this is a disgrace and a mistake. The death of a King is a national event, a convicted felon has no place whatsoever.
Absolutely!
Ok, so Marius visited King Harald in the hospital, but I can concede that as a private matter. No photos plastered for the rest of history as in…the transferring of King Harald’s bier within the Norwegian palace! Marius wasn’t actually hands’ on with the late King’s coffin, but still, a mere meter away!
I have this theory that (now Queen) Mette-Marit keeps King Haakon on a very short leash. I’m sure she asked if Marius could participate, (picture Mette-Marit pouring on the ailing transplant patient vibes), and Haakon couldn’t say no.
Time to learn, or just hand things off to Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandria. She, too, is supportive of her half-brother, but I think she is of stronger stuff than her dad, and may know where to draw the line.
Now 27% of Norwegians are pulling for a republic …that number will grow higher, especially if Marius shows up at the state funeral!! He has been given permission from the court system to go, but his stepdad could still intervene…
Shameful on so many levels.
I have read that Norway has a solid record of criminal rehabilitation, but in this case I just don’t see it happening. This guy has too many enablers and zero self-awareness or care for others. Anyone with a shred of remorse or shame would have said let me honor granddad privately and not let this moment become a circus about me. Not to mention the message being sent to SA survivors.
Andrew, while disgraced, has not been convicted of anything (which is the biggest disgrace). This kid WAS convicted by the same courts that acted in Harald’s name when he was king.
But like the Windsors, the Glucksburgs probably don’t see anything wrong with his crimes, his only crime to them would be that it was brought out in public.
I agree. Whatever we know about Andrew they can hide behind the fact that he hasn’t been convicted of anything. This situation is completely different, he’s under house arrest because of his crimes (and then only due to his mother’s health and position).
I am no PR expert but I can confirm this sends a horrific message about the rule of law in Norway.
I am sure they don’t condone his crimes. But they still love him. He is family since he was 4 years old. It is said he was close to Harald. We know from the lawsuit that he is absolutely 2faced, didn’t one friend of him go to the police as a character witness only to learn she was a victim, too?
Anyway, all the late King’s grandchildren were present to bring the coffin from one part of the palace to another. They didn’t have a procession through the streets. It was a family matter and obviously neither the Dowager Queen, Sonja, nor the granddaughters had a problem.
The Norwegian system allows this, and they have a much better rehabilitation rate than other, stricter, countries. The royal family didn’t interfere with the lawsuit, the conviction was not unusually lenient. He is under house arrest due to his mother’s health problems, he also appealed and will have a new lawsuit next year, he might even get more jail time.
Personally, I don’t have a problem with him included. It is a family affair, whether they are royals or not, their beloved father and grandfather is gone and they all should be allowed to honor him.
At least he is convicted. Andrew enjoys his life with no sign of ever facing court. As do all the people on the Epstein list. These victims will never see justice.
I had a bad feeling this would happen. Probably because his wife forced the issue. Why is he out and about though convicted? House arrest should mean he stays in the house right? Wow.
Family Values need to be displayed when a new King is ascending, I guess. It seems that Royalty trumps all in Norway too!
It’s such a bad look.
Mette Marit conveniently did not attend her husband’s oath taking today due to “health issues.” At least they read the room on that one.
She had a lung transplant just a few months ago. Her pulmonologist issued a statement saying she had been having complications and was unable to go to the swearing in. I doubt it had anything to do with reading the room.
You can criticize the Norwegian royal family for a lot but unlike the BRF and QEII/Charles’s/Kate’s health issues, they’ve been very upfront about Mette-Marit’s health issues giving a very specific diagnosis and saying she would need a transplant last year. That’s why she was seen with the nasal cannula before her transplant. A lung transplant is a major surgery and she’s still recovering just barely 2 months in. She probably doesn’t have the stamina to stand and be in public for hours on end for these kinds of ceremonies.
People are always saying that the continental monarchies are different and better than the British version. Yeah, sure.
House arrest, why?!
I hope Borg’s victims request asylum in other Countries. They are not safe in Norway, especially when this potential feminicide will roam free and fully protected seeking revenge.
Oh please! He doesn’t “roam free”. He is under house arrest and wears an ankle monitor. He will stay under house arrest till his appeal hearing and then serve his jail time. As all convicted rapists he will be free after serving his time. House arrest doesn’t mean he has to stay in his room, there is a fixed radius around the house in which he can move freely.
“this potential feminicide will roam free and fully protected seeking revenge” can you be a little more dramatic? He was convicted, he will serve jail time. I didn’t hear any of his victims say they fear for their lives. Other than Virginia Guiffre they are alive and get the help they need.
A true sexual sociopath cannot be reformed and needs to be locked away with the key lost. The US legal system is a for profit prison nightmare that doesn’t consistently punish sex crime offenders while ruining the lives of millions of poor people and people of color for property crimes and drug offenses that a functioning society, like Norway, would address through social programs instead of lining the pockets of billionaires through for profit mass incarceration. The reform oriented nature of the Norway legal system is much better than our system in many, many ways, but this little tool will not stop until stopped and flaunting him in public makes it clear that his behavior is acceptable to the elite. S#x crimes directed at women and children are not taken seriously enough anywhere in the world and the lack of serious consequences is enabling horrid men worldwide. Norway has a social system that in many ways should be the envy of the world, but this is little 😈 and his disgraceful mother are two black eyes the nation is displaying to the entire world. Someone needs to check on his younger siblings because abuse like he has engaged in doesn’t occur in a vacuum.
He could have attended. In Canada, incarcerated offenders can be granted an escorted temporary absence to attend a funeral, subject to specific conditions and supervision. However, he, or the Palace, could have chosen for him to attend from a distance or remain out of sight out of respect for the survivors and the public.
This usually only occurs for the funerals of blood relatives. Harald was not any blood relation to this little creep.
But HARALD considered him family. His grandson. And that’s all that matters in a family. (I have a family shrub with many branches so it makes me crazy when people insist only blood makes a family) You don’t have to love your blood relatives, but non-blood can ABSOLUTELY be family.
Ummm. The ‘blood relation” line is very dismissive and gross. Would you say this to people who are adopted or have stepfamilies? Harald isn’t his biological relative, but he is family, even if Borg is a monster.
Attack his participation all you want, I’m here for it, but don’t imply that he is less than for not being a blood relative. Haakon rightfully sees him as his son, and Harald saw him as his grandson. His behavior is shameful, his connection to the family is not.
As someone who was often treated as a “step” by extended family, especially at a grandparent’s funeral, this is really an awful take and hurtful.
Norway’s legal system is very different from the US so I don’t see much point in judging this from an American perspective. I do think it’s odd they let him out of prison on house arrest, I forget if he asked for leniency due to his mother’s health issues? Marius was 2 years old when his mother met Haakon, 4 years old when they got married. He was very young when he was introduced to Harald and Sonja. And while he was not their biological grandchild, my guess is he was hopefully treated the same as his royal younger siblings. He probably sees both of them as grandparents, as he can’t remember a time when he wasn’t around the Norwegian royal family.
Unfortunately, he grew up to be a POS, treating women horribly and severely losing his way. I can understand it was probably very challenging growing up in that environment, knowing he was older than his younger siblings but with zero royal status and the attention constantly being on his younger sister the heir. That’s a REALLY weird dynamic to grow up with. But having those complicated feelings manifest as violence against women is not acceptable.
While we may feel he is not entitled to attend any events relating to King Harald’s death, the family clearly doesn’t feel the same. I doubt this was a decision solely taken by Mette-Marit. Haakon helped raise him, his siblings probably want him there too. I would say let him attend the funeral, but don’t make him so visible in this kind of procession.
The amount of Ick this guy exudes is beyond measure, just…EWWWW x infinity
I agree and you don’t have to know his backstory to feel that “ick”… the truth about him makes you realize what a monster he truly is..
Rules for thee not for me. This loser should be doing time in prison not a palace.
The whole thing is disgusting! He is trash.
With that background and charges, you’d think he would have an ounce of human decency. He’s an animal and hasn’t learned anything.
STEP BACK, YOU ARE NOT BLOOD AND ARE AN CRIMINAL.
WHO WAS. NOT ACQUITTED OF ANYTHING.
DISGUSTING.