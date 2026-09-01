Marius Borg Hoiby, convicted predator, walked in a royal procession for King Harald

It’s quite easy to frame Norway’s royal family through the lens of “this is so scandalous and sleazy.” And it is. Norway’s new queen consort Mette-Marit was close friends with Jeffrey Epstein, and she visited him and spoke to him frequently for years after his first arrest. Mette-Marit’s son and King Haakon’s stepson, Marius Borg Høiby, was literally convicted of multiple sexual crimes against women THIS YEAR. Marius was sentenced to four years in prison for the equivalent of 32 major felonies, including violent felonies against women. As I said, it’s easy to frame all of this from a PR perspective – how all of this looks horrible and gross – but think about how victims feel. Think about how Epstein’s victims feel as they watch Mette-Marit become queen of Norway. Think about how Marius’s many victims feel as he takes part in state events involving his stepfather and his late stepgrandfather.

Marius Borg Høiby, the 29-year-old son of Queen Mette-Marit of Norway, took part in a procession for the late King Harald in the wake of his conviction. Despite currently being on house arrest at the Skaugum estate, the official royal residence of the new King Haakon and Queen Mette-Marit, Høiby took part in a procession through the Royal Palace in Oslo on Monday, Aug. 31. Mette-Marit’s son from a previous relationship, who is not in the line of succession and not of blood relation to the late King, joined seven members of Norway’s royal family who accompanied King Harald’s coffin as it was moved from the Red Salon at the palace to the Palace Chapel, where it will remain in the chapel until the funeral on Sept. 9. The procession was led by the King’s chief of staff, who carried the Crown of Norway on a cushion, and the head of the royal secretariat, who carried the sword of the kingdom. Leading those with the coffin were the new King Haakon, 53, and his daughter and heir, Crown Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 22. King Haakon’s son, Prince Sverre Magnus, 20, walked behind his father. Behind them walked the King’s older sister, Princess Märtha Louise, 54, and her three daughters, Maud Angelica Behn, 23, Leah Isadora Behn, 21, and Emma Tallulah Behn, 17. Høiby took a place at the back of the King’s coffin. Queen Mette-Marit, 53, walked behind it alongside King Harald’s widow, Queen Sonja, 89. Høiby was permitted to visit the late King Harald in the hospital before the monarch’s death on Friday, Aug. 28, and he was also reportedly granted permission to attend the official state funeral on Wednesday, Sept. 9. Høiby was initially sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of two counts of rape, among other offenses, in June. He also received a two-year restraining order against one of his victims. The following month, he was transferred to house arrest as he appeals his sentence.

[From People]

When Queen Elizabeth II died in 2022, her degenerate son Prince Andrew was allowed to attend all of the events around her funeral. He walked in processions and attended the state funeral and the family funeral. One could make the argument – and the Windsors absolutely made the argument – that whatever else, Andrew was still QEII’s son and he had a right to go to her funeral and walk alongside his siblings, shoulder-to-shoulder. I guess that’s what King Haakon believed too, that no matter what, Marius is part of the family, and he has a right to be there too. But I’m disgusted. I can’t imagine what Marius’s victims are feeling right now, watching this man who preyed on them and assaulted them, walk alongside members of Norway’s royal family.

Members of the Royal Family of Norway with the coffin of King Harald. 🎥 NRK pic.twitter.com/TD7oXfo3uY — ChristinZ (@ChristinsQueens) August 31, 2026

The disgraced son of Norway’s new queen will be allowed to leave house arrest despite a recent rape conviction so that he can attend the funeral of the late King Harald V. Marius Borg Hoiby, who was born from a relationship before Queen Mette-Marit married King Haakon, was… pic.twitter.com/1OND1BSr0h — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 31, 2026