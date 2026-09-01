Is Kendall Jenner paying for everything in her relationship with Jacob Elordi?

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have been dating each other since Coachella. I think that’s the general timeline, although it’s possible that they first met during the awards season (Kylie Jenner reportedly set them up). But by Coachella, they were seemingly “official.” Since then, Kendall and Jacob have been on one big vacation. He took her to Australia, presumably to meet his family. They also went to Hawaii, Japan and… Idaho? Sure. Well, according to the Mail, Kendall has been paying for everything. Kendall Jenner is Jacob Elordi’s sugar mama.

At the start of the year, Kendall Jenner appeared to be reveling in being single, with the supermodel revealing that she loves the freedom that comes with being unattached. ‘I like this independence that I have right now. And I can do my own thing,’ the Vogue supermodel told In Your Dreams podcast host Owen Thiele.

But soon after, her life did a 180 with Jenner’s carefully guarded solitude upended. Later that same month, the 30-year-old would start dating her longtime friend, 29-year-old Oscar-nominated actor Jacob Elordi. It didn’t take long before fans caught on to their relationship: the new couple was photographed together at an Oscar party in March, then were caught kissing at Coachella in April. And they started to jet off together, first to Hawaii and Tokyo, then later Australia and Idaho.

But their speedy romance, which comes after Elordi previously romanced Jenner’s pal and fellow model, Kaia Gerber, has some people concerned.

‘Some of Kendall’s family members think she is spending too much time with Jacob and catering to him too much,’ a source told the Daily Mail. ‘They are totally inseparable. She plans all their expensive trips, she has the big houses, she books the private jets, she has the connections.’

Indeed, Elordi has already made himself comfortable in her Beverly Hills and Montecito homes in California. And he has spent time with her closest VIP friends like Hailey and Justin Bieber, and gotten tight with her sister Kylie Jenner and her beau Timothee Chalamet. He has also met Kendall’s lesser-known friends such as Renell Medrano and Lauren Perez. Jenner’s famous family is happy for her but also worried, said the source.

Khloe Kardashian, in particular, has told her half-sister to be cautious: ‘Khloe is a sweetheart and acts like she is Kendall’s mom sometimes. She is super supportive to all her siblings, so warm, and generous and kind, but sometimes also like a helicopter parent, so it’s only natural for Khloe to tell Kendall to be careful.’

Khloe’s own painful track record with men has made her so suspicious that she has sworn off dating for the past five years. ‘Khloe has been burned so many times. I mean, look at what Lamar [Odom] and Tristan [Thompson] did to her, so it’s understandable she is wary of men,’ added the source. ‘She doesn’t want to scare Kendall, she has just told her sister to keep one eye open.’

Kylie, on the other hand, has told her older sister to go for it and jump headfirst into the new relationship. ‘Kylie was the one who told Kendall and Jacob to date each other in the first place, so she is not saying slow down, she is saying enjoy it!’

Another source, however, said there are red flags, insisting that Elordi is in part dating Jenner for the headlines. ‘This is absolutely everything that Jacob wants as he loves every minute of his celebrity and Kendall is only providing him with more – it’s like a drug to his ego,’ said the second source.