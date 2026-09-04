‘It’s a nightmare for the palace’ that they can’t control Duchess Meghan in Britain

One thing I believe about Prince Harry is that he has always been obsessed with the “half-in solution” which he and Meghan proposed in 2020. The half-in solution would have given the Windsors broad control over the Sussexes’ schedules, but would have allowed the Sussexes to simply move to another country and make money. The half-in solution would have also allowed the Sussexes to maintain a royal residence (Frogmore Cottage) in the UK and retain some level of police protection, as well the retention of all of Harry and Meghan’s patronages. It was the “we can have it all while still giving the Windsors some semblance of control over us” solution. After the half-in solution was rejected outright, Harry spent years trying to create a version of it from scratch. In the past year, he’s seemingly been coordinating his messages and his schedule with his father, and he’s currently fighting for police protection now that he’s moved his family back to Britain. Well, Fox News’ commentators are now saying that the palace doesn’t simply want control over Harry, they want control over Meghan’s movements and schedule as well.
Meghan Markle is returning to Britain with more independence than she had as a working royal, an arrangement experts say could test Buckingham Palace’s boundaries. Markle, 45, and Prince Harry, 41, recently relocated to the United Kingdom with their children Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, for an extended stay though they will remain private, non-working members of the royal family.
While the couple is expected to establish a private residence outside London and keep their home in Montecito, California, royal observers told Fox News Digital that Markle’s ability to pursue her own media, business and public-facing projects from Britain could create new tension with the institution she once represented.
“The nightmare for the Palace is that they can’t be controlled,” royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Fox News Digital. “Diary clashes will probably mean royal engagements are overshadowed by what the Sussexes choose to do and what they are, or are not, asked to by the Palace.”
Kinsey Schofield, host of YouTube’s “Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered,” said that Buckingham Palace will have “very little control” over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s public and commercial activities because they no longer represent Harry’s father King Charles as working royals.
“They are private citizens and no longer working on behalf of the King, so Buckingham Palace isn’t approving Meghan’s interviews, appearances, Instagram posts or commercial projects,” Schofield said. “But Harry is still the King’s son and Meghan is still the Duchess of Sussex, so there is an inevitable association with the monarchy. That’s the complicated part. They can operate independently while still benefiting from an enormous amount of public interest that exists because of Harry’s DNA.”
However, Schofield pointed out that Buckingham Palace retains one important source of influence.
“The palace can’t control what they do, but it can control access to the institution. It can decide how much proximity they have to working royals, royal residences, and official events,” she said. “That is where the palace still has considerable leverage.”
“Meghan may be returning without palace restrictions, but she is also returning without palace protection,” she added. “You don’t get one without losing the other.”
Schofield told Fox News Digital that a competing announcement would not necessarily violate a formal Palace rule, but she noted there are longstanding expectations around the timing of public engagements.
“If Meghan were repeatedly scheduling appearances or announcements to coincide with major royal engagements, people would notice,” she said. “She might not be breaking a written rule, but there are conventions and courtesies around these things. If you consistently attempt to overshadow the working Royal Family, eventually the pattern becomes the story.”
Yeah, obvious story is obvious, I get that. The palace has wanted control over Harry and Meghan this whole time. Nearly seven years of the palace throwing everything at the Sussexes in an attempt to control them and silence them and claim ownership of their lives. And now the Sussexes have moved back to the UK and it’s still not “enough.” The Windsors still want MORE. The problem is that I can totally see Harry giving up even more control over his schedule – as I said, he’s clearly been coordinating with Buckingham Palace for the past year, and I expect that to continue. Charles dangled the carrot in front of him and Harry jumped. But what worries me is that Meghan will be forced to give up her power as well – the power to post on social media, the power to disrupt the Windsors by merely going outside, the power to speak whenever and however she wants. There is no “half-in solution.” There never was. Either the Windsors eat you alive and own every part of you or you’re out completely.
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram and As Ever’s Instagram.
“Palace protection”??? We all know how that worked out for Meghan the last time! And I’m really tired of these overshadow-shenanigans! You declared the Sussexes irrelevant a long time ago, Mr. Fitzwilliams. So why do you report every breathe they take? You don’t have to publish every sold out jar of jam! You don’t have to comment on every Insta post. You simply could shuttle up???!
she hasn’t been seen in weeks! and they are already screaming and complaining about her. this is unfortunately entirely predictable that the second they came back without a big explanation or very clear rules, the whole british press (and presumably will/kate/camilla) would start to scream about how meghan is a bad actor and ruining everything.
this is why I found the stories about her acting so absurd. like she would go on a show that involves murder and crime and things – the palace would spend years yelling through the press about how she is a horrible example (ignoring all their real life bad examples etc). they would fight to control everything about it and if they couldn’t, it would be wall to wall complaints.
I think the late Queen had good reasons for imposing the all-or-nothing paradigm: 1. She knew William was a vengeful loose cannon and she wanted Harry & Meghan clear of the blast radius of his regular meltdowns; 2. She knew Charles was too feeble and chickensh*t to do anything about William; 3. She really didn’t think it was compatible to be commercially minded and entrepreneurial and a representative of the monarchy all at the same time; 4. She thought that once Harry was stateside, William would step up and improve his work rate or just general attitude; 5. She was past the age of fighting the good fight and really felt it was up to other people to sort out this mess but helped Harry and Meghan where and when she could, because she bore them no ill will personally and was horrified by the smear campaign against a blameless person on grounds of racism / sexism / classism. Also — 6. She had witnessed her sister’s life as the spare, and knew the role was an empty, draining one, like a bucket without a bottom. Better to cut the cord when the new generation was born. It’s a job with a shelf life. ….so, yeah, I think her logic was sound in rejecting the half-in / half-out. …and I think her logic stands, like most of her accumulated wisdom and decency. …Harry is probably hoping not to cut the cord, which is fine, for now, his kids will have lovely memories of England that are not filtered through a tabloid lens. Thankfully. They’re still young enough for the magic to take hold. Later, it will be too late. I think he’s planting a flag for them. And — as ever — his presence is enough to wrong foot William. Who sucks. William really does belong in a pantheon of cautionary tales about the male ego and the neurotic obsession with policing women — like, he could plausibly join the Taliban, with a few small adjustments. And he could take Jason with him.
Total nonsense
Wow. Harry truly seems like he’s blowing up everything by coming back into the fold. He seems to struggle with his identity outside of that ratchet family. He has experienced great freedom and success over the past years individually and within his marriage. And he’s putting all of that at risk because he still seeks their approval and acceptance. I hope Meagan doesn’t give up her autonomy and ultimately her revenue to appease her husband’s bullshit agenda.
It’s a mess. The press is creating both sides of the problem. They are both creating these “rules” and then deciding if they’ve been broken. They put the Sussexes on the front page and then castigate them for upstaging someone else’s event. Sorry, no. You did that. You made the choice of who to cover.
I had to laugh at the notion that Meghan will be returning “without Palace protection” when they never protected her in the first place.
I know Harry seemed emphatic about never being a working royal again but watch this space 🤷♀️; not Meghan, just Harry. It would solve the security issue and allow the palace to indirectly have some control over Meghan. For all his therapy, I believe Harry is too institutionalised. I hope I’m wrong.
Kinsey Schofield has been proved to know nothing. She made a grave mistake last month, a mistake that made clear she knows little of what goes on in the palace. Even the rota called her out.
I was heartened to see Meghan post about Gloria Steinem yesterday but I think for the most part she’s going to be silent on IG when she’s in the UK unfortunately.
:(Hahahaha hahahaha:)
The palace and press will pick at Meghan no matter what she does, no matter when she does it. So, she might as well do whatever she wants, whenever she wants.
This. And at this point, we don’t know what Meghan will choose to do or post when she’s in the uk. It’s too early to say.
Why on earth are we giving any oxygen to Fitz and Scho?! They are proven liars and fantasists. As is Faux News. This would all be laughable if it weren’t so threatening.
Harry’s focus has turned to military more and more as Invictus Games got bigger and more successful year after year. He is very involved in Ukraine and because of that to UK Foreign Office. He is very close to the military in the US and NATO. He made Scotty’s Soldiers’ reach wider. He is launching a possibly global for profit venture for veterans. Maybe that is why he said goodbye to African Parks because of this military focus. Dealing with anything international military even as charity is political and needs championing by governments. I think that is the reason Harry is coordinating more with UK officials including BP. I don’t believe after all this time, after everything he said he is making a 180 turn. He is not a crazy person.