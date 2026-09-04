Kelly Osbourne: ‘You’ve got to fix the head before you can fix the body’

Kelly Osbourne made her first public appearance in months at this year’s BRIT Awards back in March. That was, I believe, her first appearance since her father, Ozzy Osbourne, died in the summer of 2025. Kelly looked shockingly emaciated and people obviously noticed and commented on it. Were some people mean? Sure. But most people were like “holy crap, I hope she’s okay because she does not look well.” Well, months later, Kelly has officially moved back to Britain and she’s ready to talk about some stuff.
The hardest year of her life: “It’s been the hardest year of my life. I’ll never be the person I was before my father died… a part of me died, too….Everything is different. I’m different. Everything has changed, but it’s just taking it one day at a time and putting the pieces back together in a way that you think will work.”
Her father’s death: “We didn’t put my dad in any sort of morgue,” Kelly says of the days following his death. “He came straight home and we got to spend a few days with him and mourn with him, and make sure that everything was the way we wanted it to be.”
How she navigated the discourse about her body: “I didn’t navigate it – I wasn’t well. How can you navigate something so cruel when you’re so sick? I’m getting a lot better. I’ve got all the help I need and I’m grateful for the support I have in my life. [I have] this incredible team of people I’ve built around me who are not just my friends, because what you’ll find when you’re grieving is that people don’t know how to handle it, and you do lose a lot of friends. But the ones who stick around are the real ones.”
Her overall wellbeing: Kelly is taking a steady, gentle approach. “It’s one foot in front of the other,” she says. “You’ve got to fix the head before you can fix the body. It’s a slow process. It’s going to take me a minute. I’m not going to be fixed in a day. I’m not going to be fixed on one therapy session. This is a lifetime of work I’ve got to do and continue to do for the rest of my life. It’s great discovering things about yourself [in therapy], and the reasons why I do certain things that stem from my childhood. You go all the way back and you’re like: ‘Oh my god, that’s why I do that. That’s crazy.’ I’m getting to know myself in a whole new way, but it’s a lot more healthy, I can tell you that.”
Ending her engagement to the former Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson: When asked about their current situation, Kelly politely declines to comment. Although she does not want to address the split directly, she makes one thing abundantly clear: her primary focus is on protecting young Sidney, with their return to the UK from Los Angeles firmly in his best interests.
It’s really remarkable to hear her speak with such clarity about healing and therapy and mental health, especially given that she spent years bullying and insulting celebrities and calling Prince Harry a “tw-t” for “whining” (aka going to therapy). I don’t wish her ill and I welcome her newfound acknowledgements that loss and grief change people. I just wish she applied some of that retroactively and apologized for her lengthy history of being a pretty horrific person.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
She could have easily taken responsibility for being the cruel bully and belittling people when they, too, were sick and dealing with trauma. But she proves herself to be consistently self-serving and self-interested in every single thing she does and says. She is exhausting and I can’t help but think that she is already trying to leverage her “healing” into another money-making scheme that she can use her father’s name for.
The photo with that headline is masterful. 👏 👏👏
An example of bad buccal fat removal.
No one’s father ever died before. Ever.
She was losing a ton of weight long before her father passed away,. I have no doubt that her father’s passing was very hard for her, but buccal fat removal is an odd kind of grief.
Everyone’s experience is unique, of course, but plebs tend to be aware of how much their experiences are part of the larger whole of being human. Because no one is interviewing us about our pain.
Let’s not forget Kelly based her entire life & ‘career’ on being Ozzy’s daughter. She is truly rudderless. Oh, well, thems the breaks.
This woman was so nasty and cruel to others and she seems like to lack the ability to say sorry , so until she does. I won’t bother to waste my compassion on her .
I’m putting her in that same category of Trump voters who now realize they voted wrong. Too little too late.
Constance, exactly.
She erased her whole face. As for the sudden discoveries about grief and therapy, boo hoo. She’s one of those people who.lack the basic human hardware to care about anything she hasn’t personally lived.
She looks like Joan Rivers, and older than her mum. Poor thing.
I hope she gets better and I hope there are healthy people around her kid to make sure they’re stable. It feels like Perez Hilton’s event, two people who were cruel to others about different things turn out to be self loathing people who have issues around the same things they were cruel about. Hopefully she actually learns the new behaviors, not just the talk around healing.
Kelly looks as unhealthy outside and she seems to be inside in spite of all her mumbo jumbo rhetoric. There doesn’t seem to be any true atonement or accountability just “poor me, it’s all about me.” I hope she gets the help she truly needs.
She’s another one of those daughters who need to mention her famous father/family for relevance.
See also Meghan McCain 🙄🤮
Exactly.
IKR? There’s nepo and there’s “my father [name drop]” nepos.
Ah spare me. She’s been a nasty mocking bully her whole life. If she starts to take accountability and apologize sincerely then maybe I’d feel something other than revulsion for her…
I have no sympathy for this woman. If she ever starts making amends for her horrendous past treatment of other people, then I might be able to give her some grace…. but so far, I see no sign of remorse.
Good lord. You’d think Kelly is the first person ever to lose their father.