Kelly Osbourne: ‘You’ve got to fix the head before you can fix the body’

Kelly Osbourne made her first public appearance in months at this year’s BRIT Awards back in March. That was, I believe, her first appearance since her father, Ozzy Osbourne, died in the summer of 2025. Kelly looked shockingly emaciated and people obviously noticed and commented on it. Were some people mean? Sure. But most people were like “holy crap, I hope she’s okay because she does not look well.” Well, months later, Kelly has officially moved back to Britain and she’s ready to talk about some stuff.

The hardest year of her life: “It’s been the hardest year of my life. I’ll never be the person I was before my father died… a part of me died, too….Everything is different. I’m different. Everything has changed, but it’s just taking it one day at a time and putting the pieces back together in a way that you think will work.”

Her father’s death: “We didn’t put my dad in any sort of morgue,” Kelly says of the days following his death. “He came straight home and we got to spend a few days with him and mourn with him, and make sure that everything was the way we wanted it to be.”

How she navigated the discourse about her body: “I didn’t navigate it – I wasn’t well. How can you navigate something so cruel when you’re so sick? I’m getting a lot better. I’ve got all the help I need and I’m grateful for the support I have in my life. [I have] this incredible team of people I’ve built around me who are not just my friends, because what you’ll find when you’re grieving is that people don’t know how to handle it, and you do lose a lot of friends. But the ones who stick around are the real ones.”

Her overall wellbeing: Kelly is taking a steady, gentle approach. “It’s one foot in front of the other,” she says. “You’ve got to fix the head before you can fix the body. It’s a slow process. It’s going to take me a minute. I’m not going to be fixed in a day. I’m not going to be fixed on one therapy session. This is a lifetime of work I’ve got to do and continue to do for the rest of my life. It’s great discovering things about yourself [in therapy], and the reasons why I do certain things that stem from my childhood. You go all the way back and you’re like: ‘Oh my god, that’s why I do that. That’s crazy.’ I’m getting to know myself in a whole new way, but it’s a lot more healthy, I can tell you that.”

Ending her engagement to the former Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson: When asked about their current situation, Kelly politely declines to comment. Although she does not want to address the split directly, she makes one thing abundantly clear: her primary focus is on protecting young Sidney, with their return to the UK from Los Angeles firmly in his best interests.