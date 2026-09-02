Travis Kelce showed off his Samoyed, Wendy Kelce, in a new Tommy Hilfiger ad

Trendspotting: the “new thing” seems to be extremely cheesy celebrity-led commercials. Tate McRae’s Calvin Klein ads are still being meme’d because of the terrible dancing. Dakota Johnson and Alexander Skarsgard’s recent Valentino commercial looked and felt like a Saturday Night Live parody. And now this… Travis Kelce for Tommy Hilfiger. First thought: this is a rare moment where I think the celebrity ambassador “fits” with the brand. Travis Kelce and Tommy Hilfiger… that makes sense. Well, Travis stars in a new ad campaign alongside several other celebrities. Not to mention Travis’s new dog.

The other celebrities in this commercial: Gigi Hadid, Jisoo, Frances Tiafoe (aka Big Foe), Peggy Gou and Carmelo Anthony. Travis is a somewhat natural actor. Well, he’s better at it than Gigi, let’s say that. But yeah, this is cheesy as hell and it also has an SNL parody vibe.

As for the dog, People Magazine confirmed that THIS is really the mystery dog adopted by Travis and Taylor Swift in the past year. Swifties have been tracking details about this dog and Taylor still hasn’t posted any photos of the puppy? Is Taylor the mother or the stepmother? I guess I’m asking: did Travis decide to get a dog before the wedding all by himself, or did they decide together? What else… People also confirmed that the dog is a female Samoyed. I’ve known people with Samoyeds and they’re a lot of dog! I would have thought that Travis would go more for a Labrador or a golden retriever.

Look at her little foxy ears!! She’s got a really sweet face. She has no idea what she’s doing at the Plaza though. Oh, apparently her name is Wendy. Wendy Swift-Kelce or just Wendy Kelce?

Photos/screencaps courtesy of the Hilfiger video.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

29 Responses to “Travis Kelce showed off his Samoyed, Wendy Kelce, in a new Tommy Hilfiger ad”

  1. Nicki says:
    September 2, 2026 at 8:09 am

    He and the pup look great. Good match for the brand. Also, unpopular opinion — the Tate McRae ads are fine. And the jeans are cute.

    Reply
  2. Josephine says:
    September 2, 2026 at 8:11 am

    I was personally hoping to see less of Travis for awhile. I think his brand would benefit from a little breathing space for the public. And the dog is cute, of course, but I hope this does not result in more interest in designer dogs.

    Reply
    • Nicole says:
      September 2, 2026 at 8:23 am

      Us football fans are about to be back to seeing his mug all over our screens in a couple weeks anyway smh.

      Reply
      • Josephine says:
        September 2, 2026 at 9:56 am

        I enjoy seeing him on the field and cannot wait for the real season to start. I get that he’s getting endorsements while he can, and don’t blame him for that. But he has his eye on a longterm Hollywood career, and being over exposed can backfire. Celebrity is a fickle thing, it seems.

    • samipup says:
      September 2, 2026 at 8:28 am

      Samoyeds aren’t designer dogs. They are one of the oldest breeds. They come from the freezing tundra of Siberia. They lived and traveled with the nomadic Samoyedic tribes and herded reindeer. Mine herd me around lol. I get your point about BYB’s though. I hope there will not be a whole lot of surrendered Samoyeds with poor genetics abandoned to shelters.

      Reply
      • minx says:
        September 2, 2026 at 9:12 am

        Was going to say, they are the opposite of designer dogs.

      • Josephine says:
        September 2, 2026 at 9:59 am

        Poorly stated by me – I meant more that I hope it doesn’t result in more breeding/buying and less adopting/rescuing. Such a cute dog, and sometimes people only see “cute” and want to jump on a trend and don’t realize what a particular dog needs.

      • Noo says:
        September 2, 2026 at 12:11 pm

        Not a designer dog – but with that blowout, all I could think about was…what’s the annual spend on grooming for Wendy? Maybe she’s going to have her own glam team member going forward? Adorable though.

  3. Tessa says:
    September 2, 2026 at 8:16 am

    That dog is so adorable

    Reply
  4. samipup says:
    September 2, 2026 at 8:22 am

    Samoyeds are the best dogs. My two are sleeping on my legs right now. But you can never ever be getting back to wearing the color black again. They shed clouds of fluffy white fur. They need to run and run and run. They are sled dogs. The first dog to reach the South Pole was a Samoyed. Sadly he was abandoned at a zoo in New Zealand after the trip. I worry that fans will get these dogs not realizing the intense amt of time and energy that they take and there will be a lot of BYB’s and surrendered Samis with poor genetics.

    Reply
    • Lucy says:
      September 2, 2026 at 9:20 am

      As an adult I’ve always had black labs. After my Boo died, we spent about a year without a dog and I blew my own mind while rug shopping, realizing I didn’t HAVE to get a black dog, I could get a light dog and get lighter colored rugs 😂. And then I went and adopted my black lab Tommy who is somehow sleeping on my feet while I cook breakfast 😂. Anyway, I make lots of big decisions around dog hair color.

      Reply
  5. Gunnsof says:
    September 2, 2026 at 8:39 am

    Oh my gosh, don’t know if I should give a thousand thanks for the link to the Alexander Skarsgard’s commercial or rue this day as my AS obsession rekindled. But imagine him in 50 shades instead..

    SAMIPUP: just wanted to say I totally understand never wearing black again as we have a Swedish white moosedog (directly translated, don’t know if that’s the official English name). Of all the things I budgeted with before getting a dog, a new wardrobe wasn’t included. But of course, he is all worth it!

    Reply
    • samipup says:
      September 2, 2026 at 8:55 am

      Especially like now when they “blow” their coat. Fur bombs. Clouds of pretty white fur everywhere. Wearing grey and a lint roller as a new purse accessory do help a tiny bit. Also a grooming rake to catch the shedding soft undercoat. Congratulations on your new pup.

      Reply
  6. Jais says:
    September 2, 2026 at 9:06 am

    Nepo pets do seem to be a trend. Just saw one with Tom Brady and his dog. The dog is v v cute. I’m a fan of celebrity pet ads bc at least we get a cute pet out of it if nothing else. Usually it’s dogs. But there’s some cat ones out there too, like Gizmo Williams, the tuxedo cat, for Tiki Cat.

    Reply
  7. minx says:
    September 2, 2026 at 9:07 am

    I love this. Both Travis and the pup look great.

    Reply
  8. Abby says:
    September 2, 2026 at 9:31 am

    He looks so good in Hilfiger! I loved every outfit. And the dog is so so cute.

    Reply
  9. Sarah says:
    September 2, 2026 at 9:37 am

    The add was a little cheesy but fit the brand. Travis is a pretty decent actor and sold it.

    But the star of this star studded add is that puppy!! That puppy is too freaking cute, you just want to cuddle her!!

    Reply
  10. Deedee says:
    September 2, 2026 at 10:10 am

    Best he has ever been dressed.

    Reply
  11. QuiteContrary says:
    September 2, 2026 at 10:57 am

    Just show me dogs all day long and my mental health will improve markedly.

    My black Lab is snoozing on the floor near me — next to, but not on, the cooling mat we spent $50 on. She’s the best dog — though Wendy is also very, very cute.

    Reply
  12. Mandragora says:
    September 2, 2026 at 12:23 pm

    Taylor hasn’t posted anything personal on her social media for a year or more, and the only thing prior to that for a long time were her engagement shots. Why would she have posted anything about their dog? It amazes me that people who are focused on celebrity and write for celeb news sites haven’t noticed how much she and other actual A-listers have pulled way back sharing anything personal online.

    Reply
  13. FancyPants says:
    September 2, 2026 at 12:50 pm

    I didn’t think it was as cheesy as the other two ads you linked, other than them trying to make me believe that Tommy Hilfiger has ever ridden in a yellow cab. Travis looks good! So do the other men in the ad, handsome all over the place.

    Reply
  14. jferber says:
    September 2, 2026 at 2:56 pm

    To hell with Travis and Taylor. My eye will only be on Wendy from now on.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment