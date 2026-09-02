Travis Kelce showed off his Samoyed, Wendy Kelce, in a new Tommy Hilfiger ad

Trendspotting: the “new thing” seems to be extremely cheesy celebrity-led commercials. Tate McRae’s Calvin Klein ads are still being meme’d because of the terrible dancing. Dakota Johnson and Alexander Skarsgard’s recent Valentino commercial looked and felt like a Saturday Night Live parody. And now this… Travis Kelce for Tommy Hilfiger. First thought: this is a rare moment where I think the celebrity ambassador “fits” with the brand. Travis Kelce and Tommy Hilfiger… that makes sense. Well, Travis stars in a new ad campaign alongside several other celebrities. Not to mention Travis’s new dog.
The other celebrities in this commercial: Gigi Hadid, Jisoo, Frances Tiafoe (aka Big Foe), Peggy Gou and Carmelo Anthony. Travis is a somewhat natural actor. Well, he’s better at it than Gigi, let’s say that. But yeah, this is cheesy as hell and it also has an SNL parody vibe.
As for the dog, People Magazine confirmed that THIS is really the mystery dog adopted by Travis and Taylor Swift in the past year. Swifties have been tracking details about this dog and Taylor still hasn’t posted any photos of the puppy? Is Taylor the mother or the stepmother? I guess I’m asking: did Travis decide to get a dog before the wedding all by himself, or did they decide together? What else… People also confirmed that the dog is a female Samoyed. I’ve known people with Samoyeds and they’re a lot of dog! I would have thought that Travis would go more for a Labrador or a golden retriever.
Look at her little foxy ears!! She’s got a really sweet face. She has no idea what she’s doing at the Plaza though. Oh, apparently her name is Wendy. Wendy Swift-Kelce or just Wendy Kelce?
Photos/screencaps courtesy of the Hilfiger video.
He and the pup look great. Good match for the brand. Also, unpopular opinion — the Tate McRae ads are fine. And the jeans are cute.
I was personally hoping to see less of Travis for awhile. I think his brand would benefit from a little breathing space for the public. And the dog is cute, of course, but I hope this does not result in more interest in designer dogs.
Us football fans are about to be back to seeing his mug all over our screens in a couple weeks anyway smh.
I enjoy seeing him on the field and cannot wait for the real season to start. I get that he’s getting endorsements while he can, and don’t blame him for that. But he has his eye on a longterm Hollywood career, and being over exposed can backfire. Celebrity is a fickle thing, it seems.
Samoyeds aren’t designer dogs. They are one of the oldest breeds. They come from the freezing tundra of Siberia. They lived and traveled with the nomadic Samoyedic tribes and herded reindeer. Mine herd me around lol. I get your point about BYB’s though. I hope there will not be a whole lot of surrendered Samoyeds with poor genetics abandoned to shelters.
Was going to say, they are the opposite of designer dogs.
Poorly stated by me – I meant more that I hope it doesn’t result in more breeding/buying and less adopting/rescuing. Such a cute dog, and sometimes people only see “cute” and want to jump on a trend and don’t realize what a particular dog needs.
Not a designer dog – but with that blowout, all I could think about was…what’s the annual spend on grooming for Wendy? Maybe she’s going to have her own glam team member going forward? Adorable though.
That dog is so adorable
Samoyeds are the best dogs. My two are sleeping on my legs right now. But you can never ever be getting back to wearing the color black again. They shed clouds of fluffy white fur. They need to run and run and run. They are sled dogs. The first dog to reach the South Pole was a Samoyed. Sadly he was abandoned at a zoo in New Zealand after the trip. I worry that fans will get these dogs not realizing the intense amt of time and energy that they take and there will be a lot of BYB’s and surrendered Samis with poor genetics.
As an adult I’ve always had black labs. After my Boo died, we spent about a year without a dog and I blew my own mind while rug shopping, realizing I didn’t HAVE to get a black dog, I could get a light dog and get lighter colored rugs 😂. And then I went and adopted my black lab Tommy who is somehow sleeping on my feet while I cook breakfast 😂. Anyway, I make lots of big decisions around dog hair color.
Oh my gosh, don’t know if I should give a thousand thanks for the link to the Alexander Skarsgard’s commercial or rue this day as my AS obsession rekindled. But imagine him in 50 shades instead..
SAMIPUP: just wanted to say I totally understand never wearing black again as we have a Swedish white moosedog (directly translated, don’t know if that’s the official English name). Of all the things I budgeted with before getting a dog, a new wardrobe wasn’t included. But of course, he is all worth it!
Especially like now when they “blow” their coat. Fur bombs. Clouds of pretty white fur everywhere. Wearing grey and a lint roller as a new purse accessory do help a tiny bit. Also a grooming rake to catch the shedding soft undercoat. Congratulations on your new pup.
Hahaha! Black labs are the best though <3
Nepo pets do seem to be a trend. Just saw one with Tom Brady and his dog. The dog is v v cute. I’m a fan of celebrity pet ads bc at least we get a cute pet out of it if nothing else. Usually it’s dogs. But there’s some cat ones out there too, like Gizmo Williams, the tuxedo cat, for Tiki Cat.
Yup Dogue is the perfect example of prestige media for nepo pets.
Tayvis’ doggo is a natural. B* is a STAR!
Dogue is a v cute idea. So yeah, nepo pets are having a moment. And this one is a cutie.
I love this. Both Travis and the pup look great.
He looks so good in Hilfiger! I loved every outfit. And the dog is so so cute.
The add was a little cheesy but fit the brand. Travis is a pretty decent actor and sold it.
But the star of this star studded add is that puppy!! That puppy is too freaking cute, you just want to cuddle her!!
The pup is adorable; she seems like she is smiling.
They are known as smiling Samis.
The pup is adorable; she seems like she is smiling.
Best he has ever been dressed.
Just show me dogs all day long and my mental health will improve markedly.
My black Lab is snoozing on the floor near me — next to, but not on, the cooling mat we spent $50 on. She’s the best dog — though Wendy is also very, very cute.
Same same 😂
Taylor hasn’t posted anything personal on her social media for a year or more, and the only thing prior to that for a long time were her engagement shots. Why would she have posted anything about their dog? It amazes me that people who are focused on celebrity and write for celeb news sites haven’t noticed how much she and other actual A-listers have pulled way back sharing anything personal online.
I didn’t think it was as cheesy as the other two ads you linked, other than them trying to make me believe that Tommy Hilfiger has ever ridden in a yellow cab. Travis looks good! So do the other men in the ad, handsome all over the place.
To hell with Travis and Taylor. My eye will only be on Wendy from now on.