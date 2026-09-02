Travis Kelce showed off his Samoyed, Wendy Kelce, in a new Tommy Hilfiger ad

Trendspotting: the “new thing” seems to be extremely cheesy celebrity-led commercials. Tate McRae’s Calvin Klein ads are still being meme’d because of the terrible dancing. Dakota Johnson and Alexander Skarsgard’s recent Valentino commercial looked and felt like a Saturday Night Live parody. And now this… Travis Kelce for Tommy Hilfiger. First thought: this is a rare moment where I think the celebrity ambassador “fits” with the brand. Travis Kelce and Tommy Hilfiger… that makes sense. Well, Travis stars in a new ad campaign alongside several other celebrities. Not to mention Travis’s new dog.

The other celebrities in this commercial: Gigi Hadid, Jisoo, Frances Tiafoe (aka Big Foe), Peggy Gou and Carmelo Anthony. Travis is a somewhat natural actor. Well, he’s better at it than Gigi, let’s say that. But yeah, this is cheesy as hell and it also has an SNL parody vibe.

As for the dog, People Magazine confirmed that THIS is really the mystery dog adopted by Travis and Taylor Swift in the past year. Swifties have been tracking details about this dog and Taylor still hasn’t posted any photos of the puppy? Is Taylor the mother or the stepmother? I guess I’m asking: did Travis decide to get a dog before the wedding all by himself, or did they decide together? What else… People also confirmed that the dog is a female Samoyed. I’ve known people with Samoyeds and they’re a lot of dog! I would have thought that Travis would go more for a Labrador or a golden retriever.

Look at her little foxy ears!! She’s got a really sweet face. She has no idea what she’s doing at the Plaza though. Oh, apparently her name is Wendy. Wendy Swift-Kelce or just Wendy Kelce?