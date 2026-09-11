Robert Pattinson changed his mindset: ‘I don’t care about doing big movies or leads’

Robert Pattinson is the new global brand ambassador for Jaeger-LeCoultre watches. This has apparently all happened quite suddenly, because Rob was never really a “watch guy” before this year. Then he wanted to wear a nice watch at the Oscars, and his people contacted Jaeger-LeCoultre and bam, he’s the new global ambassador. True to form, Rob cannot get through a simple brand-promotion interview without talking about a million other things. He’s charming and completely off his rocker. Some highlights from GQ:

Where this Jaeger-LeCoultre partnership began: [Pattinson’s] courtship with the storied Swiss watchmaker began at this year’s Academy Awards, where Pattinson teased a then-unreleased version of the brand’s rose-gold Master Control Chronometre Perpetual Calendar. Later that night at the Oscar afterparties, when word got around that Pattinson was wearing a never-before-seen piece, Hollywood’s watch-collecting elite all flocked to him. “All these other actors with their fancy watches on asked me, ‘Hey, what are you wearing?’ It was one of those moments where I’m like, ‘It’s kind of badass having this thing on.’”

Filming The Batman sequel: “It’s good. I’m definitely feeling my age when fighting a lot. I’m literally like, “G–damn, this is significantly harder than it used to be.” But it’s really fun. And I think the movie’s going to be pretty great. It’s got a really, really fun cast, but it’s a marathon.

He’s had so many movies out this year: “Yeah, I’ve never done anything like this before. I’ve literally been going nonstop since after the actors’ and writers’ strikes. I was doing a movie with Adam McKay, which fell apart, and I ended up having a big period where I wasn’t working when I recalibrated what I wanted to do. Die My Love with [director] Lynne Ramsay, who I’ve always wanted to work with, came up. And it’s been a cascade of all these projects [since then]. I just changed my mindset, going, “I don’t care about doing big movies or leads. I’m just going to do stuff I find interesting.” And then somehow, I don’t understand how the scheduling actually even worked out, because I literally left Die My Love and flew to The Drama. I finished that and flew to Primetime basically the same day. I was kind of producing [Primetime] as well. We were prepping four films at the same time. But I think it’s worked out. At the end of this, I’m definitely taking a vacation.

His preparation to play Chris Hansen in Primetime: “It’s just such a unique voice. It was actually incredibly difficult. He has a podcast discussing his old cases, and I was just walking around constantly trying to imitate his voice, but it’s pretty dark material. I’m wandering around the streets saying what he’s talking about, and people are incredibly confused with what’s going on. But his voice is really iconic to me, and it’s very hard to do it.

Wearing Jaeger-LeCoultre at this year’s Oscars: “I was [presenting at] the Oscars, and my manager was like, “Do you want to wear a watch?” And I was like, “Yeah.” I wasn’t thinking about doing a watch partnership or anything. I was looking through pictures of watches, and the rose-gold Master Control came up. I was like, “Ooh, that’s nice.” I very rarely even wear watches, but when I tried it on, I was like, “That’s my favorite watch.” I wanted to just buy it. After the Oscars, I went back to London and ended up walking past the store and looking at all the other watches. Something clicked in my mind. I’m like, “They’re just so gorgeous.” And I ended up wearing one in [the next] Batman as well. This seems like quite a nice partnership to have, and it seems very suited to me as well. I like that style so much and the philosophy of the company.

He was never really a watch guy: “No, I never really wear watches. Now, I’m into the idea of going to the archive and all this stuff. I really like the people who work there, and so I’m kind of like, “What’s a little special thing?” But the Master one—I don’t think I’ve sent so many pestering emails. I was like, “When’s it ready? When can I get that?”

Hollywood guys are obsessed with watches: “One hundred percent. I mean, I didn’t realize how obsessed a lot of guys are with them—that literally seemed to be the main topic of conversation at the [Oscars] afterparty. Everyone’s showing off their watches, which no one owns. Actually, I guess probably some of the people do own them. But it’s funny, I was looking in the last issue of GQ with Jay-Z’s watch collection. It was fascinating. There is something amazing about it. And the fact that you can go back such a long time with these pieces is kind of astonishing.

He was briefly into cars too: “I mean, the car thing—I’ve kind of gone through that. When I was doing Twilight, I got this Shelby Mustang, which is the car I always wanted when I was a kid. I think it was a GT350, maybe, or a Fastback, like the one from Gone in 60 Seconds. But you don’t realize that it’s not a car that you can drive every day. The number of times that I had humiliating experiences, where it would choose to just not start or break down—always in front of enormous groups of tourists or something like that—and I’d have to push it around the corner. I was like, “That’s it. I’ve had enough of this. I need something that just works.”

His aesthetic preferences for watches: “I definitely like really thin watches. That’s the main thing. In general, I would probably prefer a leather strap, but for some reason, the metal strap on the Master Control collection—there’s something extremely elegant about it, and I think it just fits my wrist really well. I like having the watch be almost all one material as well. Sometimes, when you’ve just got too much stuff going on, the watch looks sort of like a toy to me. I like it looking adult and clean.