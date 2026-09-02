Prince William & Kate are resisting any ‘knee-jerk reaction’ to the Sussexes’ return

If you missed yesterday’s story about Prince William’s refusal to “forgive” his brother, check it out, it was a doozy. The Daily Mail’s Becky English went on a furious rant about how William has every right to never reconcile with Prince Harry and William should be “applauded” for being such a f–ing immature rage-baby. In last week’s People Magazine cover story, sources sort of hard-launched the idea that King Charles encouraged the Sussexes’ UK return specifically because Charles wants to see his sons bury the hatchet. Well, People Mag has a new exclusive, and it’s basically just William smashing plates at Anmer Hall and shrieking “no one can order me to talk to Harry, I do what I want!!”
Prince William and Kate Middleton are quietly navigating Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move back to the U.K.
Harry, 41, and Meghan, 45, have relocated their family to the U.K. for an extended period after more than six years in California. Their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, will begin school in Britain this month. The family arrived in the U.K. on Aug. 26, though details about their home and school are being kept private.
While a source recently told PEOPLE that returning home presents Harry with the “best opportunity” to repair the years-long rift with his older brother, another source close to the Prince and Princess of Wales has said that the couple is taking a careful approach.
William and Kate are resisting any “knee-jerk reaction” to the move, a close source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “They are watching this space. It’s private — they don’t feel the need to say anything or demonstrate anything outwardly.”
The source adds that any reconciliation “will be a slow build. There is a deep sense of betrayal.”
[From People]
Given how many people climb up Harry and Meghan’s asses whenever they say or do anything, it’s a bit surprising to see how few people actually want to start pulling at the “betrayal” string. Willy has felt “betrayed” for many years. His sense of “betrayal” predates Spare, predates the Netflix docuseries and predates the Oprah interview. No one ever asks William why he originally felt betrayed, because everyone knows the answer and that’s the conversation people can’t seem to start. William has felt betrayed ever since his brother fell in love with Meghan, got engaged to Meghan and married Meghan. That’s the root of this and that’s why no one can “fix” the real problem.
It’s interesting that Team Wales is pushing back on all of the “reconciliation” stories too. It’s the equivalent of William throwing a temper tantrum every time his handlers gently suggest a more mature course of action.
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The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to the National Federation of Women’s Institute (WI) in Sunningdale, Berkshire, to mark the third anniversary Queen Elizabeth II’s death
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales
Where: Sunningdale, United Kingdom
When: 08 Sep 2025
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London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. Prince William and Princess Catherine. HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales Prince William and Princess Catherine, and other senior members of the Royal Family. The coffin is carried to the hearse. Mourners, including members of the Royal Family, are seen paying their respects as the coffin is carried out and into the hears, then departing from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037872299, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
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London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales and other senior members of the Royal Family. The coffin is carried to the hearse. Mourners, including members of the Royal Family, are seen paying their respects as the coffin is carried out and into the hears, then departing from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037872408, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
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** RIGHTS: WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN UNITED KINGDOM ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pictured leaving Westminster Abbey after attending the service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving on Anzac Day in London.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William
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** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
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** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
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** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Meghan Markle
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London, UNITED KINGDOM The congregation and Members of the Royal Family arrive for the Requiem Mass for The Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral, London
Pictured: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
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Her Majesty The Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, accompanied by The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry a and Ms. Meghan Markle, The Duke of York, The Princess Royal, The Countess of Wessex, The Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra will attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day. Pic Shows Megan Markle attending the service
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09-03-2020
Commonwealth Day Celebrations
Westminster Abbey 2020
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Anzac Day is a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand that broadly commemorates all Australians and New Zealanders “who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations” and . Observed on 25 April each year, Anzac Day was originally devised to honour the members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who fought at Gallipoli against the Ottoman Empire during World War I.
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Featuring: Prince William, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
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The Prince of Wales speaks at the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly at the Guildhall in central London, during London Climate Action Week
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 23 Jun 2026
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Billy is mad he couldn’t find a trophy wife to marry that would make Harry jealous, and had to settle for an empty-wigletted, middle class limpet.
This! IMO it goes back even farther. Yes, he’s mad his little brother married such a beautiful and accomplished woman. But he has always appeared jealous of his far more charismatic, happy, accomplished little brother, from childhood on. The only knee-jerk reaction Willy should make right now is to get into therapy.
You forgot baby brain. Let’s hope if they do make up it happens after Easter because we won’t want kitty and Willy being mad again because Harry and Meghan did not give them Easter presents . That’s enough to make the lazy incandescent ones stop speaking to Harry and Meghan for life 😂😂😂. I pray Harry and Meghan could be so lucky.
Limpet is such a perfect word lol! And my Gawd Kaiser picks the best photos!!!!!! Truly a gift. 😂😂😂
Wasn’t Meghan Prince Petty’s fave actress from Suits? He probably fantasized about her while pruning rose bushes. Then, suddenly, his much brighter and braver little bro shows up all over the nightly news with his fantasy! Unforgivable and unforgettable. If only Prince Petty had learned to be a truly kind and caring person. Mind, he’s had the best of everything and he still comes out looking like Homer Simpsons boss!
At some point, the UK is going to have to have an awkward, strained, and extremely painful look at itself in the mirror, in order to ask why it enabled this hideously twisted, sanctimonious hypocrite to lord it over so many blameless decent people for so long. What a loathsome character.
They really need to have that moment *before* Cluck pops his clogs.
Brits aren’t known for their forward-thinking anymore. As a collective, we only realise things once it’s too late. Just look at Brexit and its economic implications only being recognised now. We deserve everything we get for living in a nation full of fools.
So that’s why the Waleses still haven’t emerged from their two-month summer vacation. They’re “ignoring Harry and Meghan.” Got it.
If this is “quietly navigating” I’d hate to see full-throated navigating! They just won’t STFU lol
I would guess the “full throated” navigating might resemble Trump’s social media rants and memes of himself “owning” Iran or pretending to be Doctor Jesus.
Scooter thinks he’s always right. He has devoted fans who go on about how he will be the bestest king ever. And he appears to believe his own p r.
If he thinks he’s always right, then truly he must not spend a great deal of time actually raising his children because I cannot fathom any hands-on parent, especially one with children aged like W & K, who think they are “always right.” Dealing with children is a great eye-opener and quite a learning experience for parents.
Every reaction or briefing has been highly emotional and extremely angry which in my book defines a “knee-jerk” reaction I think it’s the only kind they have imo.
I was going to say the same – everything they do is knee-jerk
Both are jerks full stop!
Agreed, @Where’sMyTiara, alas, I suspect the Brits will do what they always do… avoid the confrontation until it’s too late to do anything but watch the guy implode. They could have nipped this in the bud, in a variety of ways, at any time, and many times, they could have chosen to course-correct, to set the record straight, to reckon the moral weight of the issues in play, but, they effectively chose to hydroplane. So the only thing that will stop this is a crash. William doesn’t have it in him to go with the flow and go through the motions. He’ll start putting people out of joint from day one if he accedes, because he’ll want to flex, but that won’t go over well here. He’ll overplay his hand and then all bets are off. Harry won’t look so pale in comparison at that stage. They’ll do a typical 180-degree handbrake turn like over Brexit, when they had to admit that it was, as Harry remarked in Spare, “B*llsh*t.” Finest verdict yet.
Agreed @ Yankeedoodles . The next 12 months are going to be very interesting. Are W and K actually going to work more or just pad the work numbers so year end figures can be quoted with confidence. I am very dubious about the claim that from 15 June Will undertake 70 work events for the following month when he’d just scraped 57 events between January and 14 June . Has either of them the stamina and ability to work Monday to Friday multiple events per day? He really has to convince dad and other senior people that he has the right stuff to be King or else certain measures will be enacted!
So they’ll throw out the prospect of a competent Regent who would restore British soft power diplomacy abroad, all because they can’t apologize to a biracial American born Royal Duchess for being racist af to her for a decade.
They know they’re actively effing this up, but they’d still rather go down with the ship wholly embracing colonialist white supremacy. That’s what’s so wild to me.
THIS!
I just had the image of W&K during their Colonialism Cosplay Jamaican fiasco, their parade vehicle out at sea, slowly sinking …
Loss for words and mouth opened in surprise reaction shot of both in photo with facing lady in pink ( her pink shoulder is just present in shot.) I hope she asked a few of the following questions to provoke such a response from them both ! Were they being asked: don’t you both feel guilty about the way you betrayed your own brother and sister in law? How can you justify lying about them to the press and allowing minions like Jason Knauf given evidence against them in lettergate legal case? Were you motivated by jealously and racism? Don’t you feel both hypocritical and self righteous pretending for years to be the virtuous, suffering in silence victims when in fact you bullied them of them out of the country? Are you both equally violent because Will beat up Harry in his own kitchen whereas Kate was happy to lunge at Meghan in a very public walkabout? Do you think we are all stupid and believe the crap that both of you are saintly types who live to be of service? Do neither of you feel any twinge of remorse about your nasty conduct or are you going to double down and continue forever? Are you treating your own children any better now and if they fall in love with someone from “the wrong category?”
Love “the wrong category” such a polite way to put it.
And yet the devoted fans of the wails call them classy. And the wails act rude in public and in front of cameras weird.
Let’s hope that William and Kate do keep this private because it was their leaking to and smearing of Harry and Meghan in the press that caused this situation in the first place.
Scooter is like some roman emperors who demanded flattery all the time and must not make them angry.
Huevo definitely takes after Cluck in that regard.
William reminds me of the American Orange king.
And has many Trumpian moves too.
The poor poor keens now must get another forever home fortress for comfort
Why would William feel betrayal over Harry’s marriage to the woman he loves? it sounds like a happy event to me. Did William think that he was entitled to have Harry doing half of his work. Did he think that he could knock his brother down and injure him and get him to say nothing. Why on earth, would Harry not protest, not complain, he could have taken the matter further. William’s expectations are unrealistic.
“Did William think that he was entitled to have Harry doing half of his work.”
Yes, yes he did. To me the “betrayal” is on a couple different levels. Harry marrying ANYONE was a betrayal. He wasn’t supposed to have his own family, his own priorities. Harry marrying a woman who was BETTER than Kate – more accomplished, a better education (St Andrews is an excellent school but do we think Kate took advantage of that?), better traveled, more interesting, and not lazy – was a betrayal.
And Harry leaving was the ultimate betrayal. Harry was supposed to stay and do the heavy lifting for William. That was always the plan. The other stuff – Spare, Oprah, etc – that’s not really the betrayal, although it obviously ticked Willam off and he didnt like. Harry leaving was the betrayal. The press can’t pull at that string too much bc the obvious question then becomes – why was harry expected to do the work for William? why can’t William do the work?
and the press wont talk about that.
Well, he’s making it clear that no won’t make nice with his brother. Let’s see how that goes down🍿
William remains mad that Harry got to keep his beard for his wedding to Meghan! That’s how petty and ragey William is.
He’s still racing angrily after Harry, trying to make sure Harry doesn’t have “all the fun.”
The knee-jerk reaction is how William THINKS. There is ONLY the knee-jerk reaction. Nothing flexible, far-seeing, or normal in William’s brain. That’s why he has and will fail at everything. He’s one of the few people in the world who are so bubble-wrapped, rich and stupid. He will never face any consequences personally is my guess. He hasn’t so far. His performance is immaterial and non-negotiable. So the fck-up becomes king because he was born first. A really bad system!