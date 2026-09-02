Prince William & Kate are resisting any ‘knee-jerk reaction’ to the Sussexes’ return

If you missed yesterday’s story about Prince William’s refusal to “forgive” his brother, check it out, it was a doozy. The Daily Mail’s Becky English went on a furious rant about how William has every right to never reconcile with Prince Harry and William should be “applauded” for being such a f–ing immature rage-baby. In last week’s People Magazine cover story, sources sort of hard-launched the idea that King Charles encouraged the Sussexes’ UK return specifically because Charles wants to see his sons bury the hatchet. Well, People Mag has a new exclusive, and it’s basically just William smashing plates at Anmer Hall and shrieking “no one can order me to talk to Harry, I do what I want!!”

Prince William and Kate Middleton are quietly navigating Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move back to the U.K. Harry, 41, and Meghan, 45, have relocated their family to the U.K. for an extended period after more than six years in California. Their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, will begin school in Britain this month. The family arrived in the U.K. on Aug. 26, though details about their home and school are being kept private. While a source recently told PEOPLE that returning home presents Harry with the “best opportunity” to repair the years-long rift with his older brother, another source close to the Prince and Princess of Wales has said that the couple is taking a careful approach. William and Kate are resisting any “knee-jerk reaction” to the move, a close source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “They are watching this space. It’s private — they don’t feel the need to say anything or demonstrate anything outwardly.” The source adds that any reconciliation “will be a slow build. There is a deep sense of betrayal.”

[From People]

Given how many people climb up Harry and Meghan’s asses whenever they say or do anything, it’s a bit surprising to see how few people actually want to start pulling at the “betrayal” string. Willy has felt “betrayed” for many years. His sense of “betrayal” predates Spare, predates the Netflix docuseries and predates the Oprah interview. No one ever asks William why he originally felt betrayed, because everyone knows the answer and that’s the conversation people can’t seem to start. William has felt betrayed ever since his brother fell in love with Meghan, got engaged to Meghan and married Meghan. That’s the root of this and that’s why no one can “fix” the real problem.

It’s interesting that Team Wales is pushing back on all of the “reconciliation” stories too. It’s the equivalent of William throwing a temper tantrum every time his handlers gently suggest a more mature course of action.