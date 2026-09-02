Amal Clooney wore Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann for her arrival in Venice

The Venice Film Festival begins today. I enjoy this film festival – there are always tons of great photos and tons of movie-star sightings, and Venice has (in my mind) replaced Cannes as the most glamorous European festival in recent years. Unfortunately, this year’s festival does not start off with a bang. At the opening ceremony/gala this evening, the festival will honor George Clooney with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. George is getting to that age where no one gives a crap about whatever dumb movie he’s promoting, so they just give him lifetime achievement awards to keep him quiet. Personally, I think the Clooney brand has taken a huge hit since 2024, so it’s odd to see a festival choose to give him this kind of prestigious award. But I also acknowledge that Italians LOVE George and they were always going to shower him with attention.
Anyway, these are some photos of George and Amal arriving in Venice on Tuesday, the day before the festival began. They both love Venice – their wedding was held in the city twelve years ago, and they’ve returned often. For Amal’s entrance in Venice, she chose a shorts-suit from Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann. The color is nice on her. By now, I’ve gotten used to Amal’s showgirl aesthetic, all big hair, miniskirts and sparkles. I expect that we’ll see that this evening for George’s award.
There are some rumors circulating about the state of their marriage, but that’s pretty normal for them. For what it’s worth, I think Amal is going to stick with him no matter what.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
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Venice, ITALY George Clooney and Amal Clooney arrive in Venice in effortless style. Amal steals the spotlight in a stunning Tom Ford gown, proving once again that timeless elegance never goes out of fashion. Pictured: George Clooney and Amal Clooney BACKGRID USA 1 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Venice, ITALY George Clooney and Amal Clooney arrive in Venice in effortless style. Amal steals the spotlight in a stunning Tom Ford gown, proving once again that timeless elegance never goes out of fashion. Pictured: George Clooney and Amal Clooney BACKGRID USA 1 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Venice, ITALY George Clooney and Amal Clooney arrive in Venice in effortless style. Amal steals the spotlight in a stunning Tom Ford gown, proving once again that timeless elegance never goes out of fashion. Pictured: George Clooney and Amal Clooney BACKGRID USA 1 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Venice, ITALY George Clooney and Amal Clooney arrive in Venice in effortless style. Amal steals the spotlight in a stunning Tom Ford gown, proving once again that timeless elegance never goes out of fashion. Pictured: George Clooney and Amal Clooney BACKGRID USA 1 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Venice, ITALY George Clooney and Amal Clooney arrive in Venice in effortless style. Amal steals the spotlight in a stunning Tom Ford gown, proving once again that timeless elegance never goes out of fashion. Pictured: George Clooney and Amal Clooney BACKGRID USA 1 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Well that looks ridiculous.
Have to agree, that outfit is ridiculous.
When your jacket is longer than your shorts, it’s time to re-think the outfit.
Whoa, how did i miss they are having another kid?
Kaiser, you are very kind using “showgirl aesthetic”.
It’s miraculous that Alma’s unquenchable thirst hasn’t drained the Venetian lagoons dry.
I think her taste is questionable (in my mind, tacky and cheap are often the right words, and her hair is eating her face), but I am not sure about thristy. Maybe you are right, but I have admired the fact that she is accomplished in her own right and has continued her career.
I’ve seen Amal dress stylishly for professional conferences (sheath dress, pant suit) but something happens when she’s at entertainment events and she ends up dressing like a cheap Vegas mistress. Baffling.
He looks like her father and she looks insufferably smug. they are insufferable.
I’ll take it further – George is looking like Amal’s grandpa these days!
George is so vain, and he is cursed with a teeny tiny bit of self-awareness (there’s a drop in there, unlike so many celebs – I think it came from Rosemary Clooney, and maybe his parents?) – anyhoo George must be starting to realize how this looks?
Walking talking cliché bud. So tired, so worn. Very unserious.
Ahh I love the outfit. I’m an Amal stan and I can’t help it. I don’t care for George, never have, but I agree that she will stick with him. I’m not even sure there is any trouble there. He is probably a whiny manbaby, especially with his back pain, and she tolerates it with the benefit of not having to be around him all the time.
It’s not like this was ever some great love story. She won the audition. She knew exactly what she was signing up for and was all in. I loathe him, but even I think he’s probably respectful to her and a good dad. Wouldn’t surprise me one bit though if the twins were pure IVF and these two have never shared a bed.
+1
Yeah +1. She won the audition and went into this with eyes wide open. They both benefit from this arrangement and they know it. She is also accomplished and ambitious which are big + in my book.
That’s really off. I have two very diff mutual friends of Amal. She was not looking for someone like him at all. She rebuffed his early advcances and then when she finally agreed to go out w him he did everything he could to win her.
It def was no Hollywood set up or audition. Give a woman some credit. This was no tom cruise Scientology situation.
That is the most unflattering getup. Would anyone look good in it?
None I can think of. If you can mistake the fabric of the shorts for underwear, it’s too damn short.
@Jane, exactly, the cami and shorts and shiny cheap looking fabric all remind me of a lingerie set I had in the 90s.
They got his-and-hers chin implants, right?
Now I can’t unsee it and you’ve given an answer to my question about what seemed a bit odd in these pictures (other than her outfit).
I like the color on her but the shorts are too short. Sorry but that looks like very high end pajamas. It would be a good look for walking around on a warm day or maybe a casual chic outdoor cafe meal? Not for this.
It doesn’t help that her husband is persona non grata to me.
I have so many little fashion tricks for downplaying my pooch,
And this extremely slender woman is playing hers up with that poofy top? Life is weird.
Looking so smug!!! The truth is everything about them is fake. George is as phony as can be, Their marriage is contract only, Amal just loves the attention and lifestyle, and as for standing up for justice and human rights? Part of their team is Kevin Huvane and Bryan Lourd who covered up all the Weinstein abuse. They also love Brad Pitt and took part in his image rehabillitation after abusing Angelina and the children.
That outfit is horendous and george is looking old.
I love the color of her outfit. It’s beautiful in the sunlight and looks incredibly soft to the touch. She should have put the jacket over actual clothes rather than a shortie pajama set. No feature of that camisole/tap pants combo flatters her.
I don’t like the shorts, but I do like the blazer and color on her.
As for their issues…eh. All long relationships have their ups and downs. I generally don’t put much merit on rumors of that nature until the actual word divorce gets trotted out.
What about the word contract?
He’s starting to look a bit like a chimpanzee (no offense to the chimps!). And her blazer completely overwhelms the outfit—it’s way too heavy for such a light and airy look, though the color itself is nice.
He’s so FULL of himself! Always acting as though he’s holding court, thinking he’s the smartest person in the room.
She should study Lucy Damon who could give her a master class in Hollywood-wife style. Amal does some good legal work but she’s always over-the-top and super-annoying when it comes to her Mrs. Clooney appearances.
Sorry Amal looks ridiculous, that outfit is suited for someone 20 years younger. It screams midlife crisis.
Also doesn’t Amal do any lawyering anymore?
I can smell perpetrator of domestic violence Brad Pitt will be there too getting his best friends the Clooneys Lundering his image.. I bet Clooney will pimp his Oceans reunion movie that he’s dying to do with abuser
No to the shorts. She should’ve worn a pencil skirt with a slit instead.
I am a fan of her intellect. Even though she comes from a very wealthy family, she still worked hard academically.
Watching this country turn to shit has been at times funny, at times sad. Americans have no idea what it’s like to live in a country where the government doesn’t work. It trickles down to EVERYTHING. Down to garbage pickup.
I think someone who wears something like this is someone who likes a lot of attention. Love the colour, though. I don’t like to attribute any particular style to an age, but I do in this case think it would be a fun outfit on someone much younger. Anyway, isn’t George the one being honoured? It seems that Amal’s outfit is grabbing all the attention. It’s a bit much for someone who absconded to another country to say “we” will get through it.