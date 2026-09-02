Amal Clooney wore Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann for her arrival in Venice

The Venice Film Festival begins today. I enjoy this film festival – there are always tons of great photos and tons of movie-star sightings, and Venice has (in my mind) replaced Cannes as the most glamorous European festival in recent years. Unfortunately, this year’s festival does not start off with a bang. At the opening ceremony/gala this evening, the festival will honor George Clooney with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement. George is getting to that age where no one gives a crap about whatever dumb movie he’s promoting, so they just give him lifetime achievement awards to keep him quiet. Personally, I think the Clooney brand has taken a huge hit since 2024, so it’s odd to see a festival choose to give him this kind of prestigious award. But I also acknowledge that Italians LOVE George and they were always going to shower him with attention.

Anyway, these are some photos of George and Amal arriving in Venice on Tuesday, the day before the festival began. They both love Venice – their wedding was held in the city twelve years ago, and they’ve returned often. For Amal’s entrance in Venice, she chose a shorts-suit from Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann. The color is nice on her. By now, I’ve gotten used to Amal’s showgirl aesthetic, all big hair, miniskirts and sparkles. I expect that we’ll see that this evening for George’s award.

There are some rumors circulating about the state of their marriage, but that’s pretty normal for them. For what it’s worth, I think Amal is going to stick with him no matter what.