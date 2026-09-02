Prince Andrew named on the House floor as one of Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘co-conspirators’

This week, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie “named” fourteen of Jeffrey Epstein’s co-conspirators on the House floor. The names were: Jes Staley, Leon Black, Les Wexner, David Copperfield, Lapo Elkann, Tom Pritzker, Glenn Dubin, Frédéric Fekkai, Eduardo Teodorani-Fabbri, Jean-Luc Brunel, Daniel Siad, Ramsey Elkholy, Lesley Groff and Prince Andrew. Given what we’ve seen from the Epstein Files, Massie is definitely missing some prominent names, up to and including Donald Trump, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem and Norway’s new queen consort Mette-Marit. But sure, let’s talk about what Massie said about Prince Andrew specifically:

Breakaway Republican Thomas Massie has used congressional privilege to accuse Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Duke of York, of committing sex crimes in the United States.

Mr Massie, from the same party as US President Donald Trump, made the comment on Monday, local time, during a speech in the House of Representatives about the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“We want perpetrators of these crimes to be investigated and prosecuted,” Mr Massie said. “And Prince Andrew, who committed sex crimes in the United States.”

“Perhaps hearing these names will shame the Department of Justice into delivering justice.”

Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, who is King Charles III’s brother, was stripped of his royal titles last year but has always denied committing sexual offences and has never been charged with any crime relating to the allegations.

Under US law, members of Congress cannot be prosecuted over statements they make in the House of Representatives or Senate, meaning they can speak without fear of court action. Similar protections exist in Australia.

Mr Massie is a long-time campaigner for survivors sexually abused by Epstein or his friends and has been among those leading bipartisan efforts to hold perpetrators to account. US President Donald Trump earlier this year described his political colleague as a “bum” and “the worst Republican Congressman in history”.