Prince Andrew named on the House floor as one of Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘co-conspirators’

This week, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie “named” fourteen of Jeffrey Epstein’s co-conspirators on the House floor. The names were: Jes Staley, Leon Black, Les Wexner, David Copperfield, Lapo Elkann, Tom Pritzker, Glenn Dubin, Frédéric Fekkai, Eduardo Teodorani-Fabbri, Jean-Luc Brunel, Daniel Siad, Ramsey Elkholy, Lesley Groff and Prince Andrew. Given what we’ve seen from the Epstein Files, Massie is definitely missing some prominent names, up to and including Donald Trump, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem and Norway’s new queen consort Mette-Marit. But sure, let’s talk about what Massie said about Prince Andrew specifically:
Breakaway Republican Thomas Massie has used congressional privilege to accuse Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Duke of York, of committing sex crimes in the United States.
Mr Massie, from the same party as US President Donald Trump, made the comment on Monday, local time, during a speech in the House of Representatives about the late paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
“We want perpetrators of these crimes to be investigated and prosecuted,” Mr Massie said. “And Prince Andrew, who committed sex crimes in the United States.”
“Perhaps hearing these names will shame the Department of Justice into delivering justice.”
Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, who is King Charles III’s brother, was stripped of his royal titles last year but has always denied committing sexual offences and has never been charged with any crime relating to the allegations.
Under US law, members of Congress cannot be prosecuted over statements they make in the House of Representatives or Senate, meaning they can speak without fear of court action. Similar protections exist in Australia.
Mr Massie is a long-time campaigner for survivors sexually abused by Epstein or his friends and has been among those leading bipartisan efforts to hold perpetrators to account. US President Donald Trump earlier this year described his political colleague as a “bum” and “the worst Republican Congressman in history”.
Massie is correct – many believe that Andrew committed crimes on American soil. That’s why the FBI spent years trying to interview him. That’s why British investigators have requested assistance from the Americans about Andrew’s time and activities in the US. Andrew was a constant visitor at Epstein’s Florida home and New York home. During Andrew’s “I was just saying goodbye to my dear friend” visit to Epstein’s NYC townhouse, Andrew stayed there for several days as a steady stream of young-looking women came and went. What’s also crazy is that after months of investigations in the UK, I keep hearing that nothing will be done and no charges will be brought against Andrew.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Really disappointed to see Fekkai on that list.
At this point, I refuse to be rattled by any of the names on the list or merely having once flown the Lolita Express. If they aren’t predators themselves, they also aren’t sufficiently opposed to it. Powerful men gonna men.
Good for Massie. Now he ought to name Trump.
Cue the distraction articles and talk show discussions about Harry and Meghan… Or maybe the grandkids come out for photo ops? Which will it be?
MM may not have broken any laws and so wasn’t named. I think they’re gunning for people involved in trafficking.
Keep naming names…. This should haunt AMW and everyone else on that list for the rest of their days just like it does for every single victim.
Many believe that Prince Andrew, Duke of York, also committed sex crimes in the UK, and in the very palaces funded by taxpayers, right under his mother’s nose, with the full knowledge and complicity of several members of the British royal family – and the media who have been helping to deflect from his criminality for years. I applaud this congressman for persuing the matter and in such a public manner.
*pursuing*, ugh. Too late for coffee.
The literal black eye Andrew got is probably the only punishment he will ever see (if he didn’t paint on his own black eye for sympathy– a royal pattern we have seen before).
It’s not just the sex abuse + trafficking crimes. There are also financial crimes that many of these people could be charged with.
AMW should be charged with all of the above PLUS – in the UK – treason re trade secrets he spilled when he was UK Trade Ambassador