Death of the Pastor’s Wife: could JP Miller still be charged for Mica’s death?



Spoilers for Death of the Pastor’s Wife. TW: Suicide, abuse, coercive control

Netflix’s explosive three-part docuseries, Death of the Pastor’s Wife, opens with a call from April, 2024 that Mica Miller, pastor John Paul Miller’s second wife, made to 9-1-1 informing them that she was going to die by suicide near a state park in North Carolina. She told the operator that she wanted her family to be able to find her body.

We’re then given so much evidence and witness testimony of how JP groomed, abused, institutionalized, stalked and threatened Mica. JP regularly gave sermons describing coercive control and submission as part of “Christian” marriages. His behavior following her death, and the death of his mistress’s husband, was full of red flags.

It’s hard to believe, despite all the circumstantial evidence, that Mica chose to take her own life. Mica had just served JP divorce papers days prior and was in the process of rebuilding her life. So many of Mica’s friends and family went on camera to describe how JP had been threatening and stalking her. Mica had gone to the police multiple times with evidence of JP’s abuse. She was working with a lawyer to file a restraining order before she died suspiciously. Mica told friends and family that JP would murder her and stage it like a suicide.

I came away from this docuseries outraged and with so many questions. Why had Mica’s death been ruled a suicide seemingly quickly despite all the evidence that JP wanted to kill her? Was anyone still looking into that? How much jail time is JP facing in the federal cyberstalking charge? Is he still preaching? How did that church lady get all the incriminating messages between JP and his douche friend cc’ed to her? Was anyone looking into the death of the mistress’s quadriplegic husband “by suicide” in the pool?

I’m going to answer as many of these questions as I can, and I’m sure to miss some details. Here’s what I found.

Can JP still be charged in Mica’s death?

Possibly, if new evidence is found and the case is reopened. I watched two podcasts about this and it doesn’t sound like there’s much movement around charging him. You know that so many people are looking into this case now. If anyone can find evidence that JP killed Mica, it’s podcasters and amateur sleuths. The dude is not that slick, he told on himself in the pulpit every Sunday. It’s just a matter of time.

How much jail time is JP facing in the federal cyberstalking charge?

According to Time Magazine, he’s plead not and is facing a maximum “of five years in prison for cyberstalking and two years in prison for making false statements, plus a fine of up to $250,000.” That hardly sounds sufficient, even if JP didn’t murder Mica. His next court date is in October.

Is JP still preaching?

Yes he is. Solid Rock Church was sold about two years ago. About 15-20 people still attend his pop-up church sermons in Myrtle Beach. He’s still married to his third wife, Suzie Skinner, and she participates. You know he’s grooming her successor.

How did that church lady get all the incriminating messages?

This was the start of the end for JP, and it was a long time coming. I’ve read reddit threads who think she was just added to a group text by mistake.

What about the mistress’s quadriplegic husband who died “by suicide” in the pool?

Chris Skinner had confronted JP Miller about Miller’s affair with his wife, Suzie, just two weeks prior to his death. Chris, a paralyzed veteran, allegedly rolled himself into the pool at his complex. Fits News has an interview with Chris’s sister, Tamra McDermott, who is suspicious of her brother’s death. Tamra said she had made plans with Chris for a cookout later that day. In the docuseries we saw JP Miller on the scene following Chris’s death. A source told Fits News that Miller had spoken about wanting to control Chris’s wheelchair remotely. In surveillance footage of Chris’s death, his wheelchair is shown speeding up suddenly before it goes into the pool. A wheelchair user told Fits News, “if you know wheelchairs, you know that’s not how they move. That’s not how experienced users navigate.”

I truly hope that JP Miller is sentenced to the maximum time for cyberstalking and that he’s charged somehow for Mica’s death. Like so many other people, I think he’s directly responsible. If I learned anything from this show, it’s that he’s as clumsy and arrogant as he is evil. Surely he left evidence and someone will find it if they haven’t already.