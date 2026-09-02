Death of the Pastor’s Wife: could JP Miller still be charged for Mica’s death?

Spoilers for Death of the Pastor’s Wife. TW: Suicide, abuse, coercive control
Netflix’s explosive three-part docuseries, Death of the Pastor’s Wife, opens with a call from April, 2024 that Mica Miller, pastor John Paul Miller’s second wife, made to 9-1-1 informing them that she was going to die by suicide near a state park in North Carolina. She told the operator that she wanted her family to be able to find her body.
We’re then given so much evidence and witness testimony of how JP groomed, abused, institutionalized, stalked and threatened Mica. JP regularly gave sermons describing coercive control and submission as part of “Christian” marriages. His behavior following her death, and the death of his mistress’s husband, was full of red flags.
It’s hard to believe, despite all the circumstantial evidence, that Mica chose to take her own life. Mica had just served JP divorce papers days prior and was in the process of rebuilding her life. So many of Mica’s friends and family went on camera to describe how JP had been threatening and stalking her. Mica had gone to the police multiple times with evidence of JP’s abuse. She was working with a lawyer to file a restraining order before she died suspiciously. Mica told friends and family that JP would murder her and stage it like a suicide.
I came away from this docuseries outraged and with so many questions. Why had Mica’s death been ruled a suicide seemingly quickly despite all the evidence that JP wanted to kill her? Was anyone still looking into that? How much jail time is JP facing in the federal cyberstalking charge? Is he still preaching? How did that church lady get all the incriminating messages between JP and his douche friend cc’ed to her? Was anyone looking into the death of the mistress’s quadriplegic husband “by suicide” in the pool?
I’m going to answer as many of these questions as I can, and I’m sure to miss some details. Here’s what I found.
Can JP still be charged in Mica’s death?
Possibly, if new evidence is found and the case is reopened. I watched two podcasts about this and it doesn’t sound like there’s much movement around charging him. You know that so many people are looking into this case now. If anyone can find evidence that JP killed Mica, it’s podcasters and amateur sleuths. The dude is not that slick, he told on himself in the pulpit every Sunday. It’s just a matter of time.
How much jail time is JP facing in the federal cyberstalking charge?
According to Time Magazine, he’s plead not and is facing a maximum “of five years in prison for cyberstalking and two years in prison for making false statements, plus a fine of up to $250,000.” That hardly sounds sufficient, even if JP didn’t murder Mica. His next court date is in October.
Is JP still preaching?
Yes he is. Solid Rock Church was sold about two years ago. About 15-20 people still attend his pop-up church sermons in Myrtle Beach. He’s still married to his third wife, Suzie Skinner, and she participates. You know he’s grooming her successor.
How did that church lady get all the incriminating messages?
This was the start of the end for JP, and it was a long time coming. I’ve read reddit threads who think she was just added to a group text by mistake.
What about the mistress’s quadriplegic husband who died “by suicide” in the pool?
Chris Skinner had confronted JP Miller about Miller’s affair with his wife, Suzie, just two weeks prior to his death. Chris, a paralyzed veteran, allegedly rolled himself into the pool at his complex. Fits News has an interview with Chris’s sister, Tamra McDermott, who is suspicious of her brother’s death. Tamra said she had made plans with Chris for a cookout later that day. In the docuseries we saw JP Miller on the scene following Chris’s death. A source told Fits News that Miller had spoken about wanting to control Chris’s wheelchair remotely. In surveillance footage of Chris’s death, his wheelchair is shown speeding up suddenly before it goes into the pool. A wheelchair user told Fits News, “if you know wheelchairs, you know that’s not how they move. That’s not how experienced users navigate.”
I truly hope that JP Miller is sentenced to the maximum time for cyberstalking and that he’s charged somehow for Mica’s death. Like so many other people, I think he’s directly responsible. If I learned anything from this show, it’s that he’s as clumsy and arrogant as he is evil. Surely he left evidence and someone will find it if they haven’t already.
Photos via Netflix and YouTube
I have been casually following this case for a couple years ever since Stephanie Soo (Rotten Mango is her true crime channel and it’s SO good) did a whole two hour deep dive on YouTube. He is 100% guilty IMO and I hope this does push the police to re-open the case. I’m glad that Netflix picked it up and are bringing more attention to it
I think the problem is that we’re only starting to see control as abuse. If he had been hitting her on a regular basis (I don’t know the case that well so I’m assuming he wasn’t) then it would be easier for people to see that he drove her to it.
If I remember correctly there was physical abuse involved. I haven’t watched the Netflix doc and it’s been awhile since I watched the Stephanie Soo video. But there were multiple types of abuse (which is usually the case)
She wrote in one of her journals that she was being abused financially, verbally, emotionally, sexually and physically. So there was physical violence there.
I do think its important to talk about what is and is not abuse and how control can be abuse – so someone may be doing something “willingly” but not out of free will (like when Mica took the testosterone to try to “keep up” with him sexually.)
I guess the thinking now is that he did NOT “drive her to it.” He did it himself.
there was physical and sexual abuse as well
I think they need to take a closer look at wife #3. I went into the Netflix doc thinking JP had just driven her to suicide and came out of it thinking that Mica bought the gun for protection, that the call to 911 was something she was forced to do and that Skinner was likely on the scene and directly involved in staging Mica’s suicide
The True Sunlight podcast started investigating this immediately after his weird death announcement to the church went viral. They got video of her purchasing the gun, by herself. I think she did buy it for protection. The police did a terrible job of investigating, and I really think he is responsible for her death (and his new wife’s husband’s death).
True Sunlight also went into his background, his dad ran a church school and JP groomed and abused multiple kids there. His dad lost his big ministries because he was assaulting male ministry students.
They released a new podcast called Coerced that is their previous reporting, and new information they’re finding out.
This is like the Lindsey Clancy case where the police took the husband’s story at face value without doing a proper investigation.
I love all the reporting Mandy Matney and Liz Farrell do!
The sermon he gave the day of Mica’s death was chilling to watch. I hope he can somehow be held responsible.
God, if she had lived she would see how she had an army behind her. There is already a precedent on the books with the conviction …In 2017, Massachusetts teenager Michelle Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter for using text messages and phone calls to persuade and pressure her 18-year-old boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, to take his own life..
source: https://www.cnn.com/2019/02/11/us/michelle-carter-texting-suicide-case-sentence
I swear to God if they uncover any evidence of coercion. They need to fry his ass. But unfortunately narcissist people are very good at covering their tracks. And not having an electronic paper trail. But I hope he did.
I just watched this whole series last night! It came on by itself just after the finale of “My Brilliant Career.” Oh my God, it was so creepy and sad. The way he used the church and his position to groom her. They mentioned she was made a worship leader at just 16, which was like half the average age for someone to start in that position. Immediate red flag. But of course her family couldn’t see how weird that was because he managed to present such a wholesome front. He played the long game.
Ugh, I can’t believe he is free and people are still listening to him. At the very least muzzle the bastard.
I watched this series this weekend, it was so very sad. I cannot understand how ANYONE could move around from church to church to follow this douche bag. He is disgusting, his dad was apparently disgusting as well. I too wondered how that senior pastor was in that group message, I found that odd, but glad she ‘saw the light’.
I really hope that he is somehow held accountable, but it’s not looking good.
He’s a cult leader who used the cover of a legitimate church to exert mind control over his followers.
I’m curious about the shell casings found at the scene. Presumably, police do not think she shot herself twice, so why are there two spent casings and why are they not closer to where she fell?
Having been the victim of coercive control and some similar abuse to that Mica suffered, I can tell you that it does drive you to desperation. If the shell casings were not there, I wouldn’t be shocked by her taking her own life to get away from him. Even if he didn’t pull the trigger, I believe he’s culpable for her death.
They did find two shell casings. But the ME confirmed she was only shot once in the head not twice.
An AI Overview:
“Official medical and police reports state that Mica Miller was shot once. Her official cause of death was ruled a suicide resulting from a single gunshot wound to the head.The public confusion or rumors regarding whether she was shot twice largely stem from evidence found at the scene. The investigative file noted that authorities recovered two spent shell casings and one live round near the riverbank where her body was found. While true-crime followers and internet sleuths have heavily speculated about why there were two casings, the medical examiner’s report documented only a single entry and exit wound located above her ears. “
I just watched this this weekend. It was so chilling. He is such a…..predator. Just a creepy predatory sexual deviant of a man. I cant think of the words.
My main question though – I guess its two parts – if he did kill her, why did she sound so calm on that 911 call? Was she just resigned to her fate? (was that her actual 911 call?) and didnt they say that he was somewhere else when she died? or was that just his story and not actually confirmed?
I’m an idiot when it comes to AI, but is there a way he could have spoofed her voice for the 911 call in 2024? I’ve heard of scams where the scammer calls a person and it sounds just like a loved one who is in trouble.
I think that voice spoofing is possible. I think he was an hour away? I don’t remember the alibi, it’s been a few years. The journalists that did the initial investigating recently posted that the church owned a small plane at the time, that the public didn’t know about. I’m wondering if that comes into play.
@Lucy JP was an hour away but where was Skinner?
ohhhhh the new wife’s involvement is a distinct possibility. hmmm.
Or does the new wife sound like her?
The bigger problem is religion being used to manipulate young women into relationships with men who are too old for them. Being manipulated or coerced by that religion to participate in things that you don’t want to do. The fact that she felt she couldn’t say no to being injected with testosterone, or having sex with strangers, homeless people. I believe in God, but I truly think religion is an opiate to the masses, and it makes some people vulnerable and others mean.
The part about the testosterone was shocking. She was putting this into her body in order to “keep up” with his sexual demands. Poor, poor woman.
Not just testosterone, she didn’t know what all she was taking. He pushed for her to be prescribed lithium, like Britney Spears’s dad and family did, and was giving her pills she didn’t know what they were. All the while lying to law enforcement, having her committed against her will to psychiatric places, and writing weird emails “documenting” his version of things because her memory wasn’t to be trusted. I basically stopped listening because it was so horrific.
What a despicable human being!!!! And HOW does he have anybody still attending his ‘church’? All men, I presume?
I will NOT read about any of this for the sake of my sanity.
Me either.