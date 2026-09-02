“Celine Dion wore Loewe as she made her way to a rehearsal in Paris” links

Paris Street Style: Celine Dion in Loewe. [RCFA]
The Lindsay Clancy jury is still deadlocked. [Hollywood Life]
Tom Hiddleston auditioned for Mad Max: Fury Road?? [Pajiba]
Why was Wheel of Fortune announcer Jim Thornton suspended? [Just Jared]
I miss George Michael. I’m excited about this new tour documentary! [Socialite Life]
Naomi Osaka approaches the Slams like she’s a movie star on a press tour. [LaineyGossip]
Timothy Olyphant’s white-blonde hair is something. [Go Fug Yourself]
Another episode of Interior Motives. [OMG Blog]
Lionel Richie is still in the hospital. [Seriously OMG]
More recidivism from Love After Lockup. [Starcasm]
The wheels have come off the Trump economy. [Buzzfeed]

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6 Responses to ““Celine Dion wore Loewe as she made her way to a rehearsal in Paris” links”

  1. TurbanMa says:
    September 2, 2026 at 12:53 pm

    I was always hoping Vanna White would get to be host but any woman hosting would be great. Same for Price is Right.

    Reply
  2. JanetDR says:
    September 2, 2026 at 12:57 pm

    Timothy’s hair is white for a role. I haven’t seen it but I know he is an alien. I don’t know what you would have to do to his hair for him not to be an extremely good looking man!

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      September 2, 2026 at 2:47 pm

      He’s good in the role (Alien: Earth), but then he’s good in everything. I prefer his natural salt and pepper hair, but as you said, he can’t go wrong!

      Reply
  3. jferber says:
    September 2, 2026 at 1:59 pm

    So glad Celine is back doing what she loves: singing. I must say, the runway model wearing Celine’s dress? Her thighs are slimmer than my lower legs. I don’t even know what to think, either about the model or me. Something is very wrong!

    Reply
  4. Jais says:
    September 2, 2026 at 2:47 pm

    Appreciate Naomi’s fun with fashion.

    Reply
  5. Just Me says:
    September 2, 2026 at 5:55 pm

    Can’t wait for the George Michael “Faith” tour documentary. Watching the trailer reminded me how much I love his voice and miss his presence in the world.

    Reply

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