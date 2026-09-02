“Celine Dion wore Loewe as she made her way to a rehearsal in Paris” links

Paris Street Style: Celine Dion in Loewe. [RCFA]
The Lindsay Clancy jury is still deadlocked. [Hollywood Life]
Tom Hiddleston auditioned for Mad Max: Fury Road?? [Pajiba]
Why was Wheel of Fortune announcer Jim Thornton suspended? [Just Jared]
I miss George Michael. I’m excited about this new tour documentary! [Socialite Life]
Naomi Osaka approaches the Slams like she’s a movie star on a press tour. [LaineyGossip]
Timothy Olyphant’s white-blonde hair is something. [Go Fug Yourself]
Another episode of Interior Motives. [OMG Blog]
Lionel Richie is still in the hospital. [Seriously OMG]
More recidivism from Love After Lockup. [Starcasm]
The wheels have come off the Trump economy. [Buzzfeed]
I was always hoping Vanna White would get to be host but any woman hosting would be great. Same for Price is Right.
Timothy’s hair is white for a role. I haven’t seen it but I know he is an alien. I don’t know what you would have to do to his hair for him not to be an extremely good looking man!
He’s good in the role (Alien: Earth), but then he’s good in everything. I prefer his natural salt and pepper hair, but as you said, he can’t go wrong!
So glad Celine is back doing what she loves: singing. I must say, the runway model wearing Celine’s dress? Her thighs are slimmer than my lower legs. I don’t even know what to think, either about the model or me. Something is very wrong!
Appreciate Naomi’s fun with fashion.
Can’t wait for the George Michael “Faith” tour documentary. Watching the trailer reminded me how much I love his voice and miss his presence in the world.