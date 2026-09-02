George Clooney: America is a ‘kakistocracy right now, but we’ll get through it’

Here are some photos of George Clooney today in Venice. He did a solo photocall ahead of the Venice Film Festival’s opening ceremony, which is where he will receive the Golden Lion for lifetime achievement. George looks tan and slender, but once you realize that he has a bad back, you can always see it in photos. It’s the way he stands, the way he carries himself. Anyway, in addition to the photocall, George did a Q&A session, and he was obviously asked about American politics. He literally became a French citizen so he wouldn’t have to deal with the consequences of his political actions, but sure.
Why he doesn’t direct nowadays: “The only reason I’m not directing, which I love doing, is because I have two nine-year-old kids, and in order for me to spend time with them, I can’t. You know, if I act in a movie, it’s three months, and I can go and come and go and come back. When you direct a movie, it’s a year, wherever you are, and there’s no traveling back and forth, so I can’t do that anymore. The last thing I did was this play last year on Broadway, and that took away, that took us all away for a period of time. And I can’t really pull the kids out of school anymore, so I’m really happy doing this. It’s fun to be an actor again. I’m enjoying it, actually.”
The state of American politics: “I’m always very optimistic about things. We’re at a moment in time that’s unfortunate… that’s an understatement. I do believe that we’re going to get through all of this. I’m old enough to have been through 1968 in the states when every city in the United States was set on fire, and we lost Martin Luther King and Bobby Kennedy in the same year. There was tons of violence. The capital was surrounded with tanks. We’ve had some other difficult times, but this is one of them.”
The midterms: “There’s a great word, kakistocracy, which is a country run by the least qualified people. I think maybe we have a kakistocracy right now, but we’ll get through it, and we will have an election in November that should be a check and balance, and then in 2028, with any luck, we’ll have some restoration into some normalcy.”
On Whiskey Pete Hegseth: Clooney slammed what he called “the idea of cruelty” at the heart of the current administration, reserving special criticism for U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and his recent post deriding women and Canada’s cadet program. “You see what the Secretary of Defense just tweeted out a picture about women in the military in Canada, and you’re going, ‘What’s wrong with you? Where’s the sense of decency in all of this?’ And I’m ashamed of all of that, but we will get through it, and we will, we will come out better on the other side.”
On AI: “We’re going through a revolution in our industry… AI is going to be a very big part of this industry. It’s going to hurt us in a lot of ways. If you’re a visual effects supervisor, you’re going to have trouble coming up because… a lot of jobs are going to be taken away, probably about 30% of the jobs. I don’t know what the real number is, but there’s going to be a big number of jobs going to be taken away, and we’re kind of on our back foot on it. We’re not taking the lead on it. People are just now starting to, so it’s going to be a complicated time in our industry, and so we’re going to have to find ways to survive.”
When someone ratf-cks an election, insults the first Black woman to score a national party’s presidential nomination, enables fascism and then f–ks off to another country to avoid the political consequences, you’ll have to forgive me for thinking that George Clooney is full of it. “We’re going to get through all of this…” Who is “we” when he’s living in France and Italy? And even if the midterms go the Democrats’ way – a huge IF – then no, it will not be a restoration of normalcy, you moron. I’m consistently aghast by Clooney’s lack of urgency when it comes to speaking about Republicans as well – it seems that nothing they do is worthy of a New York Times op-ed. Really makes you think.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
F*ck off, you overprivileged, self-important jerk.
Who is this “we” you’re referring to??? You’re French now.
@Quite…🙏🏾 you for saying it so I won’t have to REPEAT IT…regarding that cruel, entitled, hypocritical, POS 🤬🤬 White Supremacist!
Oh, but he only fled to a French chateau so his kids could be “treated like normal people” and “get a fair shake at life.”
I still roll my eyes whenever I think back to that article.
I really wish this man would retire from giving interviews.
Exactement, although didn’t they have a fire scare this past summer? ..doesn’t he still have his Lake Como pad? No need to slum it here stateside.
Silky jogging shorts is what she’s wearing…and Clooney is definitely NOT aging well. …
I remember 1968 and no, this is not just like 1968. Empty words from a rich guy who fled the country after his own misdeeds.
People in 1968 were trying to end a war but there were competent people working to move others out of poverty, get better access to jobs, education, healthcare, voting, improve quality of life, water, air. Now we have incompetent morons running the country and trying to kill us all.
I came here to drag him for the ridiculous 1968 analogy. 1968 was bad and super tragic because of the assassinations. But what is happening now is catastrophic. An entire nation being dismantled piece by piece AND a war started for no reason which cannot be ended. If we can ever come back from this (I refuse to give up hope), it will take decades, and that’s if we have no more Republicans voted back into office. How wonderful for him to see all this as no big deal and imply we can just fix it. Maybe we can all become French citizens.
Side note: George is aging like milk. How can he get any roles where he doesn’t play somebody’s grandpa?
Qualified? You know who was qualified? Joe Biden. He had spent a lifetime on the Hill and in foreign relations, two terms as Veep and one as POTUS. Yes, he was old, but he was qualified. You know who else was qualified? Kamala Harris.
I used to be such a fan of his and now I can’t stand the sight of his face. Just stay in France, Clooney. We don’t need you.
I was 13 years old and in Grade 8 in Montreal. This is NOTHING like that. We watched TV clips in History class and also in Geography class. I don’t even know why anyone is paying attention to this guy who I once enjoyed and now I see his face and my lip curls in disgust.
Shut the fuck up, George.
“With any luck….” We’ll need a lot of luck.
Dear George – shut all the way up and f*ck off. You’ve lost a ton of fans for your tragically misguided forays into politics and now no one cares to hear your half baked and pointless opinions. Have a big fat seat.
Spoken like a typical privileged white man.
My first reaction when I see Georgie’s self satisfied smirk is “Fuck that guy!!!
When people say “we” without owning any sense of accountability, my sisters and I always say “Are we in France? Who is We?” (playing on oui). But this mofo is literally in France, talking about “we will get through it.” No, YOU don’t need to, because instead of supporting a good, kind, qualified president or one of the most qualified candidates the country has EVER had, you chose to run your mouth and caused people not to vote or to vote for literal fascism. Go sit down somewhere, George, and eat your food.
“We’ll get through it…” says someone not living next door to modern concentration camps and data centers, someone covered by public health insurance, someone with multiple homes, on and on. “Who do you mean we…?” https://wiki.c2.com/?WhoDoYouMeanWeKemoSabe
You and Amal will get through it, George. Us back here in the states? No, we’re not all getting through it.
No surprise that Clooney is taking the same approach to AI as in American politics – he says “people” in the industry will be “hurt” in a lot of ways, but you can tell he doesn’t think it will really hurt him. He believes his age, his wealth, his privilege and of course his whiteness will insulate him and if not, well…he can just check out. Ugh.
Also, something I think is worth mentioning about the photo Kegsbreath shared is that it was a photo of Cadets, which is a program for ages 12-18 to learn leadership and outdoor skills, do work in their community, and gain experience. It is a program for teenagers, not part of the armed forces, although I’ve known many people who eventually enlisted, not everyone does. Anyway, my point is, at least one if not both of the women in that photo are minors (this is why, in Canadian media about this, their faces are blurred). So this creep shared a photo of minors without their consent and invited derogatory comments on their appearance. This is real.
In many media their faces were not blurred. In a public setting no one has an expectation of privacy right, in Canada, so no, no consent is required.
Alt title “George Clooney: learns a big word from his wife”
I know Clooney is bad, but Pete Hegseth just makes me rage. He might be the one I hate the most of them all. To think that this POS is firing competent, good people with actual experience because his brain is too tiny to comprehend actual competence just drives me up the wall. I hate Pete Hegseth. I hope he chokes on his cereal as soon as possible.
I’m torn between Hegseth and Miller
Seriously? He was maybe, what, 6 or 7 years old in 1968??? Go sit down, George. Stay the f* out of other countries’ politics, and honestly, if you quit acting too, you won’t be missed.
“We?” He shit in the bed and fled. There is no “we” for him or his wife. Of course his family will “get through it” because they’re never coming back to America.
I’ll swipe the word “deplorable” for him. Because that’s what he is: a deplorable.
Looks like George Clooney saw the same Facebook post I saw about expanding your vocabulary with words most people dont know or use. Lol.