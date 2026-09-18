Sarah Pidgeon: ‘I think our brains were never designed to be this aware of ourselves’

Sarah Pidgeon covers the latest issue of Elle UK. Pidgeon was obviously a working actress before Love Story: JFK Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, but that series took her fame to the next level. While the show was a soapy version of the real people, Sarah imbued Carolyn with a real authenticity and humanity which I appreciated. So, I’m happy that Sarah has become an It Girl, not really in the same way as Bessette but sort of a smaller version of it. Sarah also seems pretty grounded, in general. Some highlights from her cover profile in Elle UK:

The past year has been crazy: ‘My life, compared with all previous years, has been very abnormal this year. I’ve been travelling to different places. I’ve been working a lot. I’m attending couture shows, doing photoshoots and going on late-night television. It’s so different from anything I’ve experienced. It’s been a big change.’

Carolyn was more than a “difficult woman.” ‘There was this idea that she wasn’t the ice queen the tabloids had made her out to be. She was ambitious. I don’t know how someone rises through Calvin Klein that quickly without ambition. But she also had a generosity of spirit. She made people feel like they were the only person in the room.’

Parallel lives: ‘I was playing her at the same time in my life. Being a twentysomething in NYC, a young professional, a young woman falling in love, finding her footing in a city and entering the next strata of her life.’

Carolyn’s self-possession. ‘Carolyn really knew who she was. She backed herself. Being able to embody those qualities was a real gift, because they’re qualities I want to have more of. In advocating for her, I think I became at ease with the discomfort of advocating for myself.’

Sarah stopped Googling herself. ‘Curiosity has killed this cat before. If you believe the good things people say online, you have to believe the bad things too. There’s probably a conversation happening about me somewhere that I don’t need to listen to.’

The omnipresence of social media & smartphones: ‘I think our brains were never designed to be this aware of ourselves. I don’t think we were supposed to see our reflection in more than a babbling brook’, she says. This, Pigeon believes, is one of the reasons Love Story resonated with audiences so much. ‘There was this “you had to be there” energy in the 1990s. If you missed something, you only heard the stories.’ A time before smartphones, Instagram, maxxing and aura-farming. ‘I think people are craving lives that feel less scheduled,’ she says.

Embracing her height: ‘I’m a tall person, and it took me a while to stop apologising for the amount of space my body takes up.’

Her modeling contracts: She’s also the new face of Balenciaga bags and Chanel’s Coco Crush collection: ‘I wear the jewellery every day; I sleep in it, I bathe in it. It has sort of become a part of me and how I express myself.’ Her own wardrobe, however, remains repetitive, comfortable, slightly tomboyish and mostly black and white. She is, like everyone else, still searching for the perfect denim. ‘If a pair of jeans fits perfectly, they can do everything,’ she says. ‘Cocktails, groceries, day, night.’

It’s a pain in the ass to maintain her blonde: ‘I’ve never thought this much about hair,’ Pidgeon says, groaning. A lifelong brunette, she has spent the past year blonde. Not just any shade, but Carolyn blonde: the expensive, carefully calibrated hue that demands experts, strategy and a lot of time. She has spent more hours in a salon chair in the past 12 months than at any previous point in her life. She speaks about root shadow, extensions and hydration with a seriousness usually reserved for politics. The maintenance requires time that could be spent with friends, reading books or doing almost anything else. But, when the blonde is fresh and the shade right, she admits ‘it really does transform you’. What about lopping it all off and trying a brunette bob? She’s tempted. ‘But I’ve made it this far. I’ve spent this much time. To go dark now would feel like I hadn’t got the full return on my investment.’

Life at 30: ‘A lot happened in my twenties. Thankfully, most of it was good. But I learnt a lot, and I’m getting closer to becoming the person I want to be.’