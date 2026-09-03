Did Duchess Meghan reject an offer to live in a lodge on the Althorp estate?

The tabloid version of the Duchess of Sussex is that of a “dictator in heels” who constantly makes everyone cry with her long lists of “demands.” Considering she agreed to relocate her family to the UK for an indefinite amount of time, I think that the Meghan-the-Bully trope should be permanently retired. She’s not getting her way whatsoever, you know? Now, one thing I absolutely believe is that Meghan had (and has) requirements for the move, requirements which include a nice-sized home where their kids would have space to move around in privacy. Being American, I bet she’s also wary of any property which is in need of renovations just to be habitable or comfortable. Well, Rob Shuter claims that Prince Harry’s uncle, the Earl Spencer, offered the Sussex family a “lodge” on the Althorp estate. And Meghan turned it down cold.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want a home in Britain — but apparently not just any home. Sources tell Naughty But Nice that Harry’s uncle, Charles Spencer, offered the Sussexes the possibility of using The Falconry, the historic 17th-century lodge on the Spencer family’s Althorp Estate in Northamptonshire. Their answer? Thanks, but no thanks. “Harry was genuinely moved because Althorp will always be sacred ground to him,” a source tells Naughty But Nice. “But Meghan took one look at the reality and knew it wouldn’t work. Too remote, too far from London and, frankly, not nearly grand enough.” The Grade I-listed Falconry, built in 1612–13, was originally constructed for falconry before being converted into a residence. But insiders say the Sussexes have bigger ambitions. “Meghan isn’t moving back to Britain to hide away in an old lodge in Northamptonshire,” says an insider. “She wants privacy, history and security — but she also expects serious luxury, substantial space and easy access to London. This wasn’t even close.” For Harry, rejecting the offer was more complicated. Althorp is where Princess Diana grew up and where she is buried. “Harry’s heart loved the idea; Meghan’s head killed it,” adds the source. “He saw family and memories. She saw isolation and compromise.” Now the couple is eyeing something considerably grander. Uncle Charles offered history. Harry and Meghan want history — with better bedrooms and bathrooms.

[From Rob Shuter’s Substack]

I looked up photos of The Falconry and… yeah, I would have rejected it too. No disrespect, but Meghan has been living in an enormous mansion in Montecito for six years. I’m sure the lodge been renovated and modernized, but yeah… it doesn’t look like the kind of space for a family of four to relocate their entire lives. Meanwhile, Shuter and the royal reporters cannot have it both ways – if Meghan is a status-obsessed, Diana-copying bathroom-hoarder, why wouldn’t she want the “status” of living at Althorp and living that connection to Diana? Isn’t it more likely that both Meghan and Harry simply want to buy a place in the Cotswolds which they can really feel is “theirs.”