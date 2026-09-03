Snoop Dogg’s ice cream brand is hiring a $10k/month ice cream tester



Snoop Dogg’s many business ventures include his cannabis brand, Leafs By Snoop, and Snoop Doggie Dogg, a lifestyle brand for pets. He also has an ice cream brand called Dr. Bombay that he launched with his son, Cordell Broadus, in 2023. Some of their flavors include Peanut Butter Jelly Time, Sticky Caramel Apple, and Baked Blueberry Muffin. Earlier this summer, Dr. Bombay released a raspberry, cherry, and lime sherbet popsicle called the Snoopsicle at select Costco locations. (Sadly, it wasn’t at mine.)

Well, Dr. Bombay is hiring for a lucrative new position. The company is going global and looking for an international ice cream taster. It’s a three-month contracted remote position. The cherry on top of this sweet gig? It pays $10,000 a month. Applications are open now and will close in mid-September. Here’s more from USA Today:

Love ice cream? Snoop Dogg says he may have the perfect job for you. The rapper, entrepreneur and co-founder of Dr. Bombay is searching for an international ice cream taster, a sweet gig that pays $10,000 a month and is open to applicants around the world. Snoop announced the opening Aug. 27, saying Dr. Bombay is looking beyond U.S. borders for flavor inspiration as the business expands. The company, which he launched with son Cordell Broadus in 2023, has partnered with hiring platform Deel to find someone who can sample frozen treats, spot emerging trends and help shape future products. The search also ties into the brand’s roots. According to Dr. Bombay, the company’s story traces back to Snoop’s father, Vernell Varnado, who was raised on a dairy farm in Mississippi. “Today, we are going global, baby. And we need you to help us find new flavors,” Varnado said in a promotional video. Think you’ve got the taste buds for the job? Here’s what you’ll need to know. Dr. Bombay wants to find the coldest candidate for its international ice cream taster role. Prospective candidates can apply through Deel’s website, where they’ll be asked to provide personal information, social media handles, and details about their ice cream experience. The application also includes questions about their passion for the frozen treat. One asks, “How much ice cream do you eat per week?” Another challenges applicants to create a social media post about a food or flavor combination they’re currently obsessed with. In June, Snoop Dogg released his first popsicle. Dubbed Snoopsicles, the treat comes in a combo flavor of “razzed out,” or raspberry, cherry, and lime sherbet. The packaging states that they’re made with real fruit juice and no artificial colors. It’s available at select Costco locations, and a 24-pack goes for $14.99.

[From USA Today]

A remote job that pays a total of $30K to eat ice cream for three months? On a list of dream jobs, that’s just below getting paid to read books on the beach. It sounds too good to be true. There’s got to be a catch beyond the health risks of eating ice cream every day or the very real possibility of getting sick of it after a while. The application is a simple form that asks about ice cream eating preferences and wants applicants to enter their social media profile. It sounds like the job may require travel and influencer skills, which makes me suspect social media reach will be the most important factor in narrowing down the applicant pool.

I was curious about Dr. Bombay’s eclectic flavors, so I did a little research. They’ve gotten mixed reviews on the ice cream subreddit. With gourmet flavors like that, I think it’s really a matter of personal taste. I’ve always been a mint chocolate chip gal myself, but they don’t have any minty offerings yet. Perhaps that’s a job for the taste tester. Anyway, if they ever open a physical shop, they better call it Scoopsicles.

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