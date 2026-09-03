Theo James: The Gentlemen/Meghan Markle casting rumors were ‘a lot of hot air’

Two weekends ago, the British media could speak of little else other than “the Duchess of Sussex is getting a role in The Gentlemen Season 3!” Even a cursory examination of this rumor revealed a convoluted game of telephone and a heavy streak of anti-Sussex bias. Basically, all anyone could really prove is that The Gentlemen Season 2 comes out in early September and Guy Ritchie will soon begin writing the third season, which may or may not include a role for Meghan. That’s it. There’s no offer, no contract, no nailed-down role, no script.

One outlet accused the all-powerful Meghan for pushing these rumors as a “cynical” tactic to get some acting jobs. I pointed out that it was far more likely a cynical ploy from the other direction – that The Gentlemen’s producers and Netflix were using Meghan’s name to promote the second season. I even wrote: “Now Theo James and the rest of the cast will field questions about Meghan’s possible involvement during their press junket, and every time they say anything about Meghan, it will make international headlines (especially if they say something snide).” I hate that I was right, btw. But I called it.

Netflix’s buzzy show about a drug-dealing Duke, The Gentlemen, returns tomorrow, and star Theo James is over all the rumors swirling about Meghan Markle joining season three. When T&C asked James, who plays Eddie, the 13th Duke of Halstead, in the series, about the possibility of a certain ex-royal being on the show, he replied with a smile, “Yes, Fergie is joining. She’ll be playing my love interest.”

He continued, “No, I think that was mainly a lot of hot air,” referring to the ongoing coverage of the Duchess of Sussex’s potential role in the series. “At the moment, we’re just trying to get as many eyes on season two, and then season three will happen soon. But in terms of story, we have the overarching ambition of where we’re going to go. We’re going to expand the world, go to different countries. But in terms of the minutiae, I mean, it’s still very much up in the air.”

[From Town & Country]

Think of how easily he could have said something like “I have no idea, I don’t think the next season has been written yet, so you’ll have to talk to Guy.” Low drama, no soundbyte, nothing snide. Instead, it’s as I predicted – they used Meghan’s name to hype the show ahead of the premiere, knowing that the cast would be asked about her during their junket. And would you look at that, more headlines than this show has ever gotten before. Theo was asked about Meghan’s potential casting during another junket interview, and he also “joked” that Prince Harry would play his love interest too. This whole stupid story is going to keep going for months – I guarantee that the Daily Mail will use “a lot of hot air” repeatedly. This was always the play.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

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30 Responses to “Theo James: The Gentlemen/Meghan Markle casting rumors were ‘a lot of hot air’”

  1. Mightymolly says:
    September 3, 2026 at 8:26 am

    TBF I hadn’t heard of the Gentleman and now I have, so the ploy worked. But any excuse for photos of Theo James is okay by me. (Who got The Time Traveler’s Wife cancelled? Just point me in their direction and I’ll take care of the rest.).

    Reply
    • ELX says:
      September 3, 2026 at 8:43 am

      Something new to discuss: how much did Guy Ritchie pay Tina Brown to start that rumor? What’s Tina’s going rate for spots in her Substack screeds, etc.? Is Tina on Guy’s PR payroll or is it all under the table?

      Reply
  2. MidnightSuperNova says:
    September 3, 2026 at 8:31 am

    All this chatter as Meghan and As ever are selling out almost every product they drop on their site.

    Reply
  3. Barbara says:
    September 3, 2026 at 8:33 am

    Hot guys really need to stop defiling their faces with the pornstache. 😭

    Reply
  4. Elle says:
    September 3, 2026 at 8:36 am

    I’m sorry, but this is not going to end well. They were safe in CA, now they are red meat for the British press, who btw is fresh off the kill of Jason Arday. Harry has put his family in danger for what, exactly? This was a bad decision on his part. It’s one thing to be stupid about his own safety, but now he’s putting his wife and kids in danger. I confess to having a very low opinion of Harry right now.

    Reply
    • Talia says:
      September 3, 2026 at 9:12 am

      I wonder if part of the reason is financial. I’ve heard 5 million per year quoted for their security and that can only climb as Archie and Lili get older and more independent.

      Bearing in mind it is only that much because Harry is the son of the King, it must leave a bitter taste for them to realise they have to spend literally hundreds of millions (over 30 or 40 years) on something they should be getting as of right.

      I know they are doing well but I suspect not to the extent that multiple millions a year can just be dismissed

      Reply
      • Lurker says:
        September 3, 2026 at 3:27 pm

        The 5 million was a guesstimate of security costs in England. Made to get the public behind the “hell no we won’t pay for him” cart.

        Harry and Meghan very likely pay about 1 million a year. The costs won’t rise significantly while the children are kept out of the public and visit private day schools.

        They can afford it. What would me personally bug more is the 2.4 million they paid for the renovation of Frogmore. The Crown Estate should reimburse the costs.

    • Blujfly says:
      September 3, 2026 at 9:58 am

      The only thing Meghan had to do to prevent all of this was stay at Holme in California. Why is this decision solely on Harry? Does she have no agency? Their children are American citizens and lived in California their entire life (Lili) and most of their life (Archie). She literally just had to stay put if she didn’t want to move back.

      Reply
  5. Lili says:
    September 3, 2026 at 8:37 am

    I really enjoyed the film the Gentlemen i have a soft spot for Hugh grant, i was surpised to see how much he had grown as an actor so i was looking forward to watching the Gentlemen, i barely made it through the first episode when it can out, so i dove back in when all the rumors started trying to figure out how Meghan would fit in and i still cant get past episode 3 maybe i’ll have a binge watch one of these days

    Reply
    • Smart&Messy says:
      September 3, 2026 at 11:45 am

      I’m not ashamed to admit I felt the opposite way. I fell asleep on the movie (I rarely enjoy GR movies) and loved the series.

      Reply
      • Jferber says:
        September 3, 2026 at 2:35 pm

        HILLARYISALWAYSRIGHT, I totally agree about Hillary and love that you chose that name for yourself for Celebitchy. Can you explain the Britishism, “take the piss?” I’ve never heard it before. Thanks. And Hillary will always be right!!!

  6. Amy Bee says:
    September 3, 2026 at 8:42 am

    Guy Ritchie better pay Meghan for all this free publicity his show is getting.

    Reply
  7. SarahCS says:
    September 3, 2026 at 8:59 am

    I mean he was honest – “At the moment, we’re just trying to get as many eyes on season two”

    Reply
  8. Puff Updater says:
    September 3, 2026 at 9:00 am

    I still have my fingers crossed. 🤞🏻 I want to see Meghan play a bad-ass butt-kicker. Guy Ritchie could write the perfect villainess role for her. She herself has been kicked around way too much, time to take back the night, at least on screen.

    Reply
  9. Sparkling Water says:
    September 3, 2026 at 9:40 am

    I still think the entire rumor was started by either Netflix or WME, or maybe both. Both of them are clearly benefiting.

    Reply
  10. HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
    September 3, 2026 at 10:36 am

    I just love it that Theo James loves to take the piss in these interviews, as the Brits say. He’s my choice for Bond, whether he wants it or not. *Sigh*

    Reply
  11. Sonya says:
    September 3, 2026 at 12:11 pm

    Ritchie or Netflix didn’t start the rumor. It was that hag from the Telegraph and Tina Brown. To continue the narrative that Meghan is a failure. Alot of Meghan’s fan bought & continued to pinned their hopes that Meghan would return to acting. She had six years in California to do so. She only did a small cameo. Meghan is in her entrepreneurial phase of life.

    Reply
  12. tamsin says:
    September 3, 2026 at 12:37 pm

    I started watching the Netflix series and couldn’t get through the first episode. It just could not hold my interest, and this was when it debuted. And it seems we are at the point where anyone can make up anything about Meghan and Harry and float it until damage is done or it’s debunked.

    Reply
  13. paintybox says:
    September 3, 2026 at 12:59 pm

    I started watching the show but now I’m going to boycott it, thanks. They’ll need to play nicer about Meghan since they’re using her name and spreading false rumors about her for free hype and publicity for a mediocre series.

    Reply
  14. Gravitas says:
    September 3, 2026 at 1:00 pm

    She’s a fantastic entrepreneur. She’s a so-so actor in the dreaded almost-50 zone.

    Reply
  15. Jferber says:
    September 3, 2026 at 3:16 pm

    I hate the mustache, but no one can say Theo isn’t a good-looking bloke. For me, he looks so damned entitled, like he’s had everything handed to him on a gold plate.

    Reply
  16. Scamuppet says:
    September 3, 2026 at 4:40 pm

    Theo James speaks for the producers? We do know that he can’t land a joke, tho

    Reply

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