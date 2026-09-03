Theo James: The Gentlemen/Meghan Markle casting rumors were ‘a lot of hot air’

Two weekends ago, the British media could speak of little else other than “the Duchess of Sussex is getting a role in The Gentlemen Season 3!” Even a cursory examination of this rumor revealed a convoluted game of telephone and a heavy streak of anti-Sussex bias. Basically, all anyone could really prove is that The Gentlemen Season 2 comes out in early September and Guy Ritchie will soon begin writing the third season, which may or may not include a role for Meghan. That’s it. There’s no offer, no contract, no nailed-down role, no script.
One outlet accused the all-powerful Meghan for pushing these rumors as a “cynical” tactic to get some acting jobs. I pointed out that it was far more likely a cynical ploy from the other direction – that The Gentlemen’s producers and Netflix were using Meghan’s name to promote the second season. I even wrote: “Now Theo James and the rest of the cast will field questions about Meghan’s possible involvement during their press junket, and every time they say anything about Meghan, it will make international headlines (especially if they say something snide).” I hate that I was right, btw. But I called it.
Netflix’s buzzy show about a drug-dealing Duke, The Gentlemen, returns tomorrow, and star Theo James is over all the rumors swirling about Meghan Markle joining season three. When T&C asked James, who plays Eddie, the 13th Duke of Halstead, in the series, about the possibility of a certain ex-royal being on the show, he replied with a smile, “Yes, Fergie is joining. She’ll be playing my love interest.”
He continued, “No, I think that was mainly a lot of hot air,” referring to the ongoing coverage of the Duchess of Sussex’s potential role in the series. “At the moment, we’re just trying to get as many eyes on season two, and then season three will happen soon. But in terms of story, we have the overarching ambition of where we’re going to go. We’re going to expand the world, go to different countries. But in terms of the minutiae, I mean, it’s still very much up in the air.”
Think of how easily he could have said something like “I have no idea, I don’t think the next season has been written yet, so you’ll have to talk to Guy.” Low drama, no soundbyte, nothing snide. Instead, it’s as I predicted – they used Meghan’s name to hype the show ahead of the premiere, knowing that the cast would be asked about her during their junket. And would you look at that, more headlines than this show has ever gotten before. Theo was asked about Meghan’s potential casting during another junket interview, and he also “joked” that Prince Harry would play his love interest too. This whole stupid story is going to keep going for months – I guarantee that the Daily Mail will use “a lot of hot air” repeatedly. This was always the play.
"Prince Harry is playing one of my love interests." 😆 Theo James reacts to rumors about Meghan Markle joining #TheGentlemen Season 3. Plus, he addresses removing himself from the race for Bond. pic.twitter.com/LCjaAmdHZM
— ExtraTV (@extratv) September 2, 2026
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
TBF I hadn’t heard of the Gentleman and now I have, so the ploy worked. But any excuse for photos of Theo James is okay by me. (Who got The Time Traveler’s Wife cancelled? Just point me in their direction and I’ll take care of the rest.).
Something new to discuss: how much did Guy Ritchie pay Tina Brown to start that rumor? What’s Tina’s going rate for spots in her Substack screeds, etc.? Is Tina on Guy’s PR payroll or is it all under the table?
I bet it didn’t come cheap. There’s gossip and then there’s Tina Brown’s tea shop.
All this chatter as Meghan and As ever are selling out almost every product they drop on their site.
Hot guys really need to stop defiling their faces with the pornstache. 😭
I second this motion.
Emphatic third!
Huge +1
ITA on principle but IMO it suits him. Don’t kill me. He’s searingly hot but kinda gives off a 70s porn star vibe. okay okay I haven’t *yet* seen the Gentleman, but his White Lotus character is definitely pornstache material.
I had no idea he was the same guy from The White Lotus! Personally, I love the facial hair.
I’m sorry, but this is not going to end well. They were safe in CA, now they are red meat for the British press, who btw is fresh off the kill of Jason Arday. Harry has put his family in danger for what, exactly? This was a bad decision on his part. It’s one thing to be stupid about his own safety, but now he’s putting his wife and kids in danger. I confess to having a very low opinion of Harry right now.
I wonder if part of the reason is financial. I’ve heard 5 million per year quoted for their security and that can only climb as Archie and Lili get older and more independent.
Bearing in mind it is only that much because Harry is the son of the King, it must leave a bitter taste for them to realise they have to spend literally hundreds of millions (over 30 or 40 years) on something they should be getting as of right.
I know they are doing well but I suspect not to the extent that multiple millions a year can just be dismissed
The 5 million was a guesstimate of security costs in England. Made to get the public behind the “hell no we won’t pay for him” cart.
Harry and Meghan very likely pay about 1 million a year. The costs won’t rise significantly while the children are kept out of the public and visit private day schools.
They can afford it. What would me personally bug more is the 2.4 million they paid for the renovation of Frogmore. The Crown Estate should reimburse the costs.
The only thing Meghan had to do to prevent all of this was stay at Holme in California. Why is this decision solely on Harry? Does she have no agency? Their children are American citizens and lived in California their entire life (Lili) and most of their life (Archie). She literally just had to stay put if she didn’t want to move back.
Guy Ritchie also messed with another famous woman (and took half her fortune).
I really enjoyed the film the Gentlemen i have a soft spot for Hugh grant, i was surpised to see how much he had grown as an actor so i was looking forward to watching the Gentlemen, i barely made it through the first episode when it can out, so i dove back in when all the rumors started trying to figure out how Meghan would fit in and i still cant get past episode 3 maybe i’ll have a binge watch one of these days
I’m not ashamed to admit I felt the opposite way. I fell asleep on the movie (I rarely enjoy GR movies) and loved the series.
HILLARYISALWAYSRIGHT, I totally agree about Hillary and love that you chose that name for yourself for Celebitchy. Can you explain the Britishism, “take the piss?” I’ve never heard it before. Thanks. And Hillary will always be right!!!
Guy Ritchie better pay Meghan for all this free publicity his show is getting.
I mean he was honest – “At the moment, we’re just trying to get as many eyes on season two”
I still have my fingers crossed. 🤞🏻 I want to see Meghan play a bad-ass butt-kicker. Guy Ritchie could write the perfect villainess role for her. She herself has been kicked around way too much, time to take back the night, at least on screen.
I still think the entire rumor was started by either Netflix or WME, or maybe both. Both of them are clearly benefiting.
ITA. The whole sh!tstorm benefits a lot of people
I just love it that Theo James loves to take the piss in these interviews, as the Brits say. He’s my choice for Bond, whether he wants it or not. *Sigh*
Ritchie or Netflix didn’t start the rumor. It was that hag from the Telegraph and Tina Brown. To continue the narrative that Meghan is a failure. Alot of Meghan’s fan bought & continued to pinned their hopes that Meghan would return to acting. She had six years in California to do so. She only did a small cameo. Meghan is in her entrepreneurial phase of life.
I started watching the Netflix series and couldn’t get through the first episode. It just could not hold my interest, and this was when it debuted. And it seems we are at the point where anyone can make up anything about Meghan and Harry and float it until damage is done or it’s debunked.
I started watching the show but now I’m going to boycott it, thanks. They’ll need to play nicer about Meghan since they’re using her name and spreading false rumors about her for free hype and publicity for a mediocre series.
She’s a fantastic entrepreneur. She’s a so-so actor in the dreaded almost-50 zone.
I hate the mustache, but no one can say Theo isn’t a good-looking bloke. For me, he looks so damned entitled, like he’s had everything handed to him on a gold plate.
Theo James speaks for the producers? We do know that he can’t land a joke, tho