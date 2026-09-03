Donald Trump has thoughts about Prince Harry & Meghan’s return to the UK

Donald Trump has been obsessed with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since the very beginning. He was bashing both of them – mainly Meghan – before they even Sussexited out of that bitch in 2020. Once the original Sussexit happened, Trump decided that Harry and Meghan “treated the queen terribly” and they were super-disrespectful to the monarchy. While some of Trump’s comments in the past decade have been goaded out of him by people like Piers Morgan and Nigel Farage, the truth is that Trump is simply a gossipy old hag (takes one to know one, I realize). Trump loves to dish about scandals and royals and celebrities. When he was interviewed for Susan Page’s book about QEII’s relationships with American presidents, the Trump section was just him openly confessing to how often he begged QEII to talk about Harry and Meghan. When King Charles’ state visit to the US happened months ago, Trump called royal reporters into the Oval, where he once again begged for gossip about Harry and Meghan. I’m not joking. He asked Robert Hardman, “So can Harry make a comeback?…. That wife of his. Boy, what she’s done to that guy…. I guess she got blocked out by William’s wife.”
He was asked for his thoughts on Harry and Meghan returning to Britain and he said, “Well, I’m happy about it. I was not a fan…I had a very good relationship with the queen. Really good. I got to know her very well. A really good relationship with King Charles, I knew him as Prince Charles and King Charles. I’ve known him for a long time, he’s great, great guy. I thought they treated the royal family with great disrespect. I didn’t like it. I didn’t like the way she acted. I thought she was terribly disrespectful to the queen, to King Charles, and I don’t know. Maybe I’m different, I wouldn’t have taken them back, frankly. If I were the royal family, I would not have taken them back.”
Again, he’s a gossipy old hag being spoon-fed a steady diet of right-wing royalist propaganda, but he also hates Black women so Meghan was always going to be the villainess to him. Keep in mind, Meghan has not said one damn word about any of those people since Year 2 of the Biden administration.
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President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump host a State Dinner for King Charles III and Queen Camilla of the United Kingdom, Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in the East Room of the White House.,Image: 1095461329, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Daniel Torok/Avalon
North America Rights Only – London, UK -20180710-Royal Family Attends Events to Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force
-PICTURED: Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
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Royal Ascot, Portrait of HRH Queen Elizabeth the Second behind TRH Harry the Duke of Sussex and TRH Meghan the Duchess of Sussex,Image: 536132583, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Sorge / Andreas Bastian (Caro) / Avalon
United States President Donald J Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Queen Camilla during a State Arrival Ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on March 28, 2026. Copyright: xYurixGripasx/,Image: 1095028762, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Yuri Gripas / Pool via CNP /MediaPunch/Avalon
President Donald J. Trump meets with King Charles III and Queen Camilla in the Oval Office, Tuesday, April 28, 2026.,Image: 1095461328, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Daniel Torok/Avalon
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES ** Berkshire, UNITED KINGDOM – The British royal family attends Royal Ascot Day 1 at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, United Kingdom.
Pictured: Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
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Washington, DC First lady Melania Trump shook hands with King Charles III as she and President Donald Trump hosted a farewell for King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the South Portico of the White House in Washington.
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Montecito, CA Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, will return to Britain after six years of living in Montecito, USA. The prince and his wife have been estranged from the royal family but are now returning to England with their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5. It is told that King Charles got the news last Sunday that his son is moving back to the UK within three weeks and Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will enroll in school here. Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Montecito, CA Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, will return to Britain after six years of living in Montecito, USA. The prince and his wife have been estranged from the royal family but are now returning to England with their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5. It is told that King Charles got the news last Sunday that his son is moving back to the UK within three weeks and Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will enroll in school here. Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Trooping the Colour 2019: The Queen’s Birthday Parade
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 Jun 2019
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USA Rights Only – London, UK -20180710-Royal Family Attends Events to Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
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Featuring: Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2018
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North America Rights Only – London, UK -20180710-Royal Family Attends Events to Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Air Force
-PICTURED: Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry
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This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
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All of Donald Trump’s thoughts are driven by dementia.
So trump has a crush on keen. It figures
He tolerates her unlike Meghan. But truly Trump only crushes on himself.
I remember when he spent all his time bashing Kristen Stewart. He’s a weird, weird duck.
Of course he has “thoughts.” he thinks his opinion is the only opinion that matters about anything. Its not even the obvious dementia because he’s always been that way.
Mistake. They are not thoughts, they are brain farts.
Yeah, I feel like referring to them as “thoughts” is overly generous
These latest Trumpy comments about Meghan and Harry are basically a word-for-word repeat of comments he’s made repeatedly before, like a broken record.
It’s like he’s got this button labelled “Harry and Meghan” which reporters press, and out comes the same old bla bla like a robot parrot.
Even though it’s nothing new, it’s pathetic so see how it’s still guaranteed to delight his MAGA base and far-right culture warriors in the media the world over. They’re so desperate for anti-Meghan ‘content’ they can generate front-page clicks with.
They’re particularly thrilled Trump’s spiel hasn’t changed one bit, as all they have to do is change the date on their articles from x years ago and presto! they’re ready to go for another round of the circus show!
To hear Trump tell it, everyone loves him. Dolly Parton, the Queen, the now monarch Charles. But the strangest thing he said was, “I wouldn’t have taken them back.” Huh? Does he really think that Charles or anybody can simply refuse to let them in? He lives in a dementia driven fairy tale these days where the king can simply banish anyone that Trump doesn’t like (anyone who doesn’t like Trump) from his kingdom.
“I wouldn’t have taken them back.”
So… Charles took them back. Good to know.
Right? He has no idea what he’s even talking about. Absolutely clueless. It’s very funny that he believes he had a close relationship with the Queen. I’m sure that would be news to her (although considering how chatty she’s been since her death, we’ll probably know her thoughts on it by next week, lol).
Whatever. There are more important issues going on in the world than his thoughts on Harry and Meghan. But it just shows how big they are in UK despite the British press saying that they wete irrelevant.
So instead of asking Trump about tariffs, Iran, the American economy, ICE, etc. this “journalist” asks him about Harry and Meghan??!! What a twit.
So he blames Kate for getting rid of Meghan, so that was why they got on like a house on fire. He of course would take it as a compliment.
Note to all the smug derangers: if the club you’re in has Donald Trump as one of its most prominent members… you might be in the wrong club.
I also think an underspeculated part of this story is the shady, deeply personal, and deeply political ways Trump and the administration have been putting their fingers on immigration cases, including individual immigration/visa cases, to make a point or gin up publicity, or simply harass and delay an applicant/application until the person gives up.
It’s very possible this decision is multipronged. Kid’s schooling/Brit experience, yes; Father and cancer, yes; but waiting out the Trump administration and getting out before Trump/Heritage makes an example of Harry for sport and to humiliate Meghan and puts them in years of headline and legal limbo? Also possibly yes. Coming back in two years is easy as heck of they step away now.
I’ve been thinking and saying from the time they announced the move that visa/tax reasons (on both sides of the Atlantic) probably played into the decision along with all of the other potential reasons. If they were ever going to try living in England for a time, doing so while the kiddos are at the beginning of their schooling, old enough to form familial relationships that they’ll remember, while CIII is still monarch and not Peggy, the biggest Invictus milestone so far, and planting a flag that they are just as entitled to live there as anyone else. Obviously, we don’t know all the factors, but we’ll see over time. I trust that they have worked through this move together and for good and valid reasons. Their security remains a concern, but I suspect something is at work there too.
Womp womp. And? Ooooh, so what? No one would expect him to say differently. There’s not even much of a shock value to it anymore.
As I have been saying Meghan’s current head of state has been a reliable source for nasty comments about meghan especially since 2019 in his first term. And Harry & Meghan have been used as culture war figures in Uk and USA so idea there’s not been nasty discourse about Meghan in USA isn’t accurate.
I’d be happy a convicted felon who was found liable for sexual assault and who is carrying out various war crimes isn’t a fan of mine. It’s funny if royalists even think this is a win for them
He criticizes the sussex marriage yet Trump was married three times and cheated on all his wives.
fart goes the butt
I’m a child because I LOL’d at this.
Camilla set this up. William doesn’t have the tabloid connections.
She purposely “overshadowed” Macron (anti-47) and Charles’ meeting.
Also, it overshadowed Rep. Massie calling out Prince Andrew as an Epi collaborator on the floor of Congress.
I know this was supposed to be a slight on the Sussexes, but… it just confirms Camilla and William as magas.
As I always say: royalty is a right wing institution based on undeserved privilege and riches.
Did this deplorable asshole really have to be placed after the great Gloria Steinem? God help me, I wish their current situations were reversed.
Funny, I distinctly recall him telling Robert Hardman that “the other girl blocked” Meghan out. I think it was one of the few times he came even remotely close to telling the truth. The fact that he said it during King Charles visit has me thinking that he and Charles discussed the situation. He actually took a more subdued line on Harry and Meghan after that visit.
He had been sleeping earlier in that meeting, but he perked right up when he had the chance to talk about the royals.
Meghan makes all the right enemies
He does not have thoughts. He has demented, hostile, racist ramblings. I fixed it for you. Just waiting for his turn, so well-deserved and frantically necessary.
@JFerber, correct, he’d need a functioning brain in order to have “thoughts”
“Sussexited out of that bitch”
@Kaiser that line took me out! ☠️