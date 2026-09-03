Donald Trump has thoughts about Prince Harry & Meghan’s return to the UK

Donald Trump has been obsessed with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since the very beginning. He was bashing both of them – mainly Meghan – before they even Sussexited out of that bitch in 2020. Once the original Sussexit happened, Trump decided that Harry and Meghan “treated the queen terribly” and they were super-disrespectful to the monarchy. While some of Trump’s comments in the past decade have been goaded out of him by people like Piers Morgan and Nigel Farage, the truth is that Trump is simply a gossipy old hag (takes one to know one, I realize). Trump loves to dish about scandals and royals and celebrities. When he was interviewed for Susan Page’s book about QEII’s relationships with American presidents, the Trump section was just him openly confessing to how often he begged QEII to talk about Harry and Meghan. When King Charles’ state visit to the US happened months ago, Trump called royal reporters into the Oval, where he once again begged for gossip about Harry and Meghan. I’m not joking. He asked Robert Hardman, “So can Harry make a comeback?…. That wife of his. Boy, what she’s done to that guy…. I guess she got blocked out by William’s wife.”

Well, Trump was in the Oval again on Wednesday, doing one of those dumb media scrums where right-wing reporters just call out softball questions and he stammers out an answer. Instead of asking about his attempts to ratf–k the midterms or the CDC lying about measles deaths or the skyrocketing food recalls or gas prices, some guy asked Trump about the Reverse Sussexit.

He was asked for his thoughts on Harry and Meghan returning to Britain and he said, “Well, I’m happy about it. I was not a fan…I had a very good relationship with the queen. Really good. I got to know her very well. A really good relationship with King Charles, I knew him as Prince Charles and King Charles. I’ve known him for a long time, he’s great, great guy. I thought they treated the royal family with great disrespect. I didn’t like it. I didn’t like the way she acted. I thought she was terribly disrespectful to the queen, to King Charles, and I don’t know. Maybe I’m different, I wouldn’t have taken them back, frankly. If I were the royal family, I would not have taken them back.”

Again, he’s a gossipy old hag being spoon-fed a steady diet of right-wing royalist propaganda, but he also hates Black women so Meghan was always going to be the villainess to him. Keep in mind, Meghan has not said one damn word about any of those people since Year 2 of the Biden administration.