Donald Trump has thoughts about Prince Harry & Meghan’s return to the UK

Donald Trump has been obsessed with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since the very beginning. He was bashing both of them – mainly Meghan – before they even Sussexited out of that bitch in 2020. Once the original Sussexit happened, Trump decided that Harry and Meghan “treated the queen terribly” and they were super-disrespectful to the monarchy. While some of Trump’s comments in the past decade have been goaded out of him by people like Piers Morgan and Nigel Farage, the truth is that Trump is simply a gossipy old hag (takes one to know one, I realize). Trump loves to dish about scandals and royals and celebrities. When he was interviewed for Susan Page’s book about QEII’s relationships with American presidents, the Trump section was just him openly confessing to how often he begged QEII to talk about Harry and Meghan. When King Charles’ state visit to the US happened months ago, Trump called royal reporters into the Oval, where he once again begged for gossip about Harry and Meghan. I’m not joking. He asked Robert Hardman, “So can Harry make a comeback?…. That wife of his. Boy, what she’s done to that guy…. I guess she got blocked out by William’s wife.”

Well, Trump was in the Oval again on Wednesday, doing one of those dumb media scrums where right-wing reporters just call out softball questions and he stammers out an answer. Instead of asking about his attempts to ratf–k the midterms or the CDC lying about measles deaths or the skyrocketing food recalls or gas prices, some guy asked Trump about the Reverse Sussexit.

He was asked for his thoughts on Harry and Meghan returning to Britain and he said, “Well, I’m happy about it. I was not a fan…I had a very good relationship with the queen. Really good. I got to know her very well. A really good relationship with King Charles, I knew him as Prince Charles and King Charles. I’ve known him for a long time, he’s great, great guy. I thought they treated the royal family with great disrespect. I didn’t like it. I didn’t like the way she acted. I thought she was terribly disrespectful to the queen, to King Charles, and I don’t know. Maybe I’m different, I wouldn’t have taken them back, frankly. If I were the royal family, I would not have taken them back.”

Again, he’s a gossipy old hag being spoon-fed a steady diet of right-wing royalist propaganda, but he also hates Black women so Meghan was always going to be the villainess to him. Keep in mind, Meghan has not said one damn word about any of those people since Year 2 of the Biden administration.

Photos courtesy of Instar, Backgrid, Avalon Red, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

30 Responses to “Donald Trump has thoughts about Prince Harry & Meghan’s return to the UK”

  1. Nancy says:
    September 3, 2026 at 7:27 am

    All of Donald Trump’s thoughts are driven by dementia.

    Reply
  2. Barbara says:
    September 3, 2026 at 7:29 am

    I remember when he spent all his time bashing Kristen Stewart. He’s a weird, weird duck.

    Reply
  3. Becks1 says:
    September 3, 2026 at 7:32 am

    Of course he has “thoughts.” he thinks his opinion is the only opinion that matters about anything. Its not even the obvious dementia because he’s always been that way.

    Reply
  4. NoBS Please says:
    September 3, 2026 at 7:40 am

    These latest Trumpy comments about Meghan and Harry are basically a word-for-word repeat of comments he’s made repeatedly before, like a broken record.

    It’s like he’s got this button labelled “Harry and Meghan” which reporters press, and out comes the same old bla bla like a robot parrot.

    Even though it’s nothing new, it’s pathetic so see how it’s still guaranteed to delight his MAGA base and far-right culture warriors in the media the world over. They’re so desperate for anti-Meghan ‘content’ they can generate front-page clicks with.

    They’re particularly thrilled Trump’s spiel hasn’t changed one bit, as all they have to do is change the date on their articles from x years ago and presto! they’re ready to go for another round of the circus show!

    Reply
  5. Brassy Rebel says:
    September 3, 2026 at 7:48 am

    To hear Trump tell it, everyone loves him. Dolly Parton, the Queen, the now monarch Charles. But the strangest thing he said was, “I wouldn’t have taken them back.” Huh? Does he really think that Charles or anybody can simply refuse to let them in? He lives in a dementia driven fairy tale these days where the king can simply banish anyone that Trump doesn’t like (anyone who doesn’t like Trump) from his kingdom.

    Reply
    • Harriet says:
      September 3, 2026 at 9:02 am

      “I wouldn’t have taken them back.”

      So… Charles took them back. Good to know.

      Reply
      • Lorelei says:
        September 3, 2026 at 3:49 pm

        Right? He has no idea what he’s even talking about. Absolutely clueless. It’s very funny that he believes he had a close relationship with the Queen. I’m sure that would be news to her (although considering how chatty she’s been since her death, we’ll probably know her thoughts on it by next week, lol).

  6. Amy Bee says:
    September 3, 2026 at 7:51 am

    Whatever. There are more important issues going on in the world than his thoughts on Harry and Meghan. But it just shows how big they are in UK despite the British press saying that they wete irrelevant.

    Reply
  7. Caitlin says:
    September 3, 2026 at 7:51 am

    So instead of asking Trump about tariffs, Iran, the American economy, ICE, etc. this “journalist” asks him about Harry and Meghan??!! What a twit.

    Reply
  8. sunniside up says:
    September 3, 2026 at 7:54 am

    So he blames Kate for getting rid of Meghan, so that was why they got on like a house on fire. He of course would take it as a compliment.

    Reply
  9. Mario says:
    September 3, 2026 at 8:02 am

    Note to all the smug derangers: if the club you’re in has Donald Trump as one of its most prominent members… you might be in the wrong club.

    I also think an underspeculated part of this story is the shady, deeply personal, and deeply political ways Trump and the administration have been putting their fingers on immigration cases, including individual immigration/visa cases, to make a point or gin up publicity, or simply harass and delay an applicant/application until the person gives up.

    It’s very possible this decision is multipronged. Kid’s schooling/Brit experience, yes; Father and cancer, yes; but waiting out the Trump administration and getting out before Trump/Heritage makes an example of Harry for sport and to humiliate Meghan and puts them in years of headline and legal limbo? Also possibly yes. Coming back in two years is easy as heck of they step away now.

    Reply
    • C-Shell says:
      September 3, 2026 at 8:40 am

      I’ve been thinking and saying from the time they announced the move that visa/tax reasons (on both sides of the Atlantic) probably played into the decision along with all of the other potential reasons. If they were ever going to try living in England for a time, doing so while the kiddos are at the beginning of their schooling, old enough to form familial relationships that they’ll remember, while CIII is still monarch and not Peggy, the biggest Invictus milestone so far, and planting a flag that they are just as entitled to live there as anyone else. Obviously, we don’t know all the factors, but we’ll see over time. I trust that they have worked through this move together and for good and valid reasons. Their security remains a concern, but I suspect something is at work there too.

      Reply
  10. Jais says:
    September 3, 2026 at 8:05 am

    Womp womp. And? Ooooh, so what? No one would expect him to say differently. There’s not even much of a shock value to it anymore.

    Reply
  11. ABritGuest says:
    September 3, 2026 at 8:07 am

    As I have been saying Meghan’s current head of state has been a reliable source for nasty comments about meghan especially since 2019 in his first term. And Harry & Meghan have been used as culture war figures in Uk and USA so idea there’s not been nasty discourse about Meghan in USA isn’t accurate.

    I’d be happy a convicted felon who was found liable for sexual assault and who is carrying out various war crimes isn’t a fan of mine. It’s funny if royalists even think this is a win for them

    Reply
  12. Tessa says:
    September 3, 2026 at 8:16 am

    He criticizes the sussex marriage yet Trump was married three times and cheated on all his wives.

    Reply
  13. susiecue says:
    September 3, 2026 at 8:49 am

    fart goes the butt

    Reply
  14. Harriet says:
    September 3, 2026 at 8:57 am

    Camilla set this up. William doesn’t have the tabloid connections.
    She purposely “overshadowed” Macron (anti-47) and Charles’ meeting.
    Also, it overshadowed Rep. Massie calling out Prince Andrew as an Epi collaborator on the floor of Congress.

    I know this was supposed to be a slight on the Sussexes, but… it just confirms Camilla and William as magas.

    Reply
  15. Jferber says:
    September 3, 2026 at 10:43 am

    Did this deplorable asshole really have to be placed after the great Gloria Steinem? God help me, I wish their current situations were reversed.

    Reply
  16. Siri says:
    September 3, 2026 at 11:08 am

    Funny, I distinctly recall him telling Robert Hardman that “the other girl blocked” Meghan out. I think it was one of the few times he came even remotely close to telling the truth. The fact that he said it during King Charles visit has me thinking that he and Charles discussed the situation. He actually took a more subdued line on Harry and Meghan after that visit.

    Reply
  17. QuiteContrary says:
    September 3, 2026 at 11:44 am

    He had been sleeping earlier in that meeting, but he perked right up when he had the chance to talk about the royals.

    Reply
  18. Lover says:
    September 3, 2026 at 12:27 pm

    Meghan makes all the right enemies

    Reply
  19. Jferber says:
    September 3, 2026 at 1:53 pm

    He does not have thoughts. He has demented, hostile, racist ramblings. I fixed it for you. Just waiting for his turn, so well-deserved and frantically necessary.

    Reply
  20. Lorelei says:
    September 3, 2026 at 3:52 pm

    “Sussexited out of that bitch”

    @Kaiser that line took me out! ☠️

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment