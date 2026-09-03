Olivia Rodrigo raised $20 million for charity with her Daisy Chain Fields Festival



Olivia Rodrigo has always been outspoken in her support of reproductive freedom and women’s rights. During the Guts World Tour in 2024, she launched Fund 4 Good, a nonprofit initiative supporting reproductive freedom, girls’ education, and the prevention of gender-based violence, with a portion of ticket sales going toward the cause.

On August 29, Olivia held the first Daisy Chain Fields, an all-women music festival in Irvine, California. It raised money for 10 female-centric nonprofits. Olivia, Doechii and Garbage were among the 14 acts to perform for free. Stevie Nicks, Alanis Morissette, and Sarah McLachlan appeared as special guests. The festival brought in so much money. From Yahoo! Entertainment:

Olivia Rodrigo raised a significant sum of $10 million with her inaugural Daisy Chain Fields Festival — and then doubled it to $20 million, thanks to a matching commitment from philanthropist Melinda French Gates. Rodrigo introduced her own headlining set at the festival on Saturday in Irvine, California by thanking the crowd for attending and revealing that the event, which featured a robust lineup including Rodrigo, Chappell Roan, Doechii, Garbage and more, had raised $10 million. She then revealed that Gates had contributed another $10 million, bringing the overall sum to $20 million. “Daisy Chain Fields is about what can happen when we come together and use our collective power to support one another,” said Rodrigo. “I’m incredibly grateful to Melinda and Pivotal for believing in this mission and making the impact of our first festival twice as powerful. Most of all, I’m so excited about what this means for the incredible organizations we’re supporting and the women, girls and communities they show up for every single day.” Gates joined Rodrigo on stage to commend her for her philanthropic efforts with Daisy Chain Fields. “Olivia Rodrigo is a force,” said French Gates. “What Daisy Chain Fields sets in motion will last far beyond a single night, by opening up opportunity for women and girls around the world and showing a new generation how much their voices matter. I’m so proud to support Olivia’s vision.” The $20 million will be distributed equally across 10 different nonprofit organizations supporting women and girls. Among the organizations are Baby2Baby, Black Mamas Matter Alliance, Center for Reproductive Rights, FreeForm [sic], Jhpiego, Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health, National Domestic Workers Alliance, National Institute for Reproductive Health, National Women’s Law Center and Planned Parenthood. At the festival, attendees enjoyed performances from a slew of performers that also included Bikini Kill, Eli, Mitski, Not for Radio, Rachel Chinouriri, Santigold, the Breeders and more. Throughout the day, concertgoers were encouraged to learn about the nonprofits through Daisy Chain Reaction, which offered information about the causes.

[From Yahoo! Entertainment]

This is awesome. Olivia has consistently shown up for girls’ and women’s rights. I love that she not only raised money for important causes but also encouraged fans to research each featured charity. Daisy Chain Fields was inspired by Lilith Fair, and Sarah McLachlan was the first person Olivia contacted during the planning stages. The name “Daisy Chain” came from the idea of individuals coming together to “create something strong and unbreakable.” Sarah described it as a full-circle moment, and her wide smile when Olivia sang “Oh, you’re so beautiful, a beautiful f–cked up man” felt like a torch-passing moment. She also sang Angel and dedicated it to Dolly Parton, which gave me chills.

This festival got me thinking a lot about the female artists who inspired me. I would love to see Fiona Apple, Ani DiFranco, and Tori Amos get in on the action.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images