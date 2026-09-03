Olivia Rodrigo raised $20 million for charity with her Daisy Chain Fields Festival

Olivia Rodrigo has always been outspoken in her support of reproductive freedom and women’s rights. During the Guts World Tour in 2024, she launched Fund 4 Good, a nonprofit initiative supporting reproductive freedom, girls’ education, and the prevention of gender-based violence, with a portion of ticket sales going toward the cause.
On August 29, Olivia held the first Daisy Chain Fields, an all-women music festival in Irvine, California. It raised money for 10 female-centric nonprofits. Olivia, Doechii and Garbage were among the 14 acts to perform for free. Stevie Nicks, Alanis Morissette, and Sarah McLachlan appeared as special guests. The festival brought in so much money. From Yahoo! Entertainment:
Olivia Rodrigo raised a significant sum of $10 million with her inaugural Daisy Chain Fields Festival — and then doubled it to $20 million, thanks to a matching commitment from philanthropist Melinda French Gates.
Rodrigo introduced her own headlining set at the festival on Saturday in Irvine, California by thanking the crowd for attending and revealing that the event, which featured a robust lineup including Rodrigo, Chappell Roan, Doechii, Garbage and more, had raised $10 million. She then revealed that Gates had contributed another $10 million, bringing the overall sum to $20 million.
“Daisy Chain Fields is about what can happen when we come together and use our collective power to support one another,” said Rodrigo. “I’m incredibly grateful to Melinda and Pivotal for believing in this mission and making the impact of our first festival twice as powerful. Most of all, I’m so excited about what this means for the incredible organizations we’re supporting and the women, girls and communities they show up for every single day.”
Gates joined Rodrigo on stage to commend her for her philanthropic efforts with Daisy Chain Fields. “Olivia Rodrigo is a force,” said French Gates. “What Daisy Chain Fields sets in motion will last far beyond a single night, by opening up opportunity for women and girls around the world and showing a new generation how much their voices matter. I’m so proud to support Olivia’s vision.”
The $20 million will be distributed equally across 10 different nonprofit organizations supporting women and girls. Among the organizations are Baby2Baby, Black Mamas Matter Alliance, Center for Reproductive Rights, FreeForm [sic], Jhpiego, Johns Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health, National Domestic Workers Alliance, National Institute for Reproductive Health, National Women’s Law Center and Planned Parenthood.
At the festival, attendees enjoyed performances from a slew of performers that also included Bikini Kill, Eli, Mitski, Not for Radio, Rachel Chinouriri, Santigold, the Breeders and more. Throughout the day, concertgoers were encouraged to learn about the nonprofits through Daisy Chain Reaction, which offered information about the causes.
This is awesome. Olivia has consistently shown up for girls’ and women’s rights. I love that she not only raised money for important causes but also encouraged fans to research each featured charity. Daisy Chain Fields was inspired by Lilith Fair, and Sarah McLachlan was the first person Olivia contacted during the planning stages. The name “Daisy Chain” came from the idea of individuals coming together to “create something strong and unbreakable.” Sarah described it as a full-circle moment, and her wide smile when Olivia sang “Oh, you’re so beautiful, a beautiful f–cked up man” felt like a torch-passing moment. She also sang Angel and dedicated it to Dolly Parton, which gave me chills.
This festival got me thinking a lot about the female artists who inspired me. I would love to see Fiona Apple, Ani DiFranco, and Tori Amos get in on the action.
Oh wow! That’s impressive and wonderful. Reading about this is a great way to start my day. Thank you.
This is sure inspiring!! YAY for Gates, Olivia, and the other performers!! 🙂 <3
I absolutely adore Olivia! This festival looked like so much fun! Her new album is SO good.
AMAZING!!
Thanks for covering this, I’d seen a couple of references but hadn’t read any further. This woman is wonderful, both for the immediate impact this will have for those organisations and for being so visible in reminding people that we can achieve good things and help each other.
I didn’t really know anything about Olivia Rodrigo before last week… GIRL, you’ve got my attention! Only 23 and already changing the world!!
SAME!!! I had no idea who she was. Now I want to know more.
This is really cool. Glad that the festival did so well!
The closer when she performed with Stevie Knicks was so beautiful 😍 I love how intuned to her musical roots Olivia is and hope that is an example in the industry.
Olivia gives me so much hope for the future generation
This is a great story! Olivia has been consistent in her support of women’s rights, especailly reproductive health care access/abortion rights. On her previous tour, The Guts tour a portion of the profits from ticket sales went to supporting resporductive health access charities.
What I respect most about her, as an older mellenial who is a fan of her music, is that she supports these issues but is also committed to learning about them. She recently met with Jessica Valenti(a big feminist writer who has been on the forefront of tracking the weaking of reproductive care access and women’s rights). She didn’t publicize that meeting but Jessica eventually did and Jessica was impressed and inspired.
This is a great initiative, and the results are impressive!
This is so amazing. I would love to attend a festival like this and I love how outstpoken so many of the young pop girlies are when it comes to advocating for women, BIPOC people, and LGBTQ rights. Shallow but I’m gonna say it anyway – how incredible does Sarah McLachlan look?? The face, the body — the arms, the delts!! WOW!! Go girl!!!
That’s really amazing! Everything I have seen of it seemed wonderful, and that’s so impressive what they did for the charities. I hope it continues and grows.
As soon as I saw news of her festival, I recalled hearing on Sirius channel that she’s having the time of her life now showing up impromptu at Brooklyn bars, etc. So I started listening to her music and discovered I’m a fan. Not only do I applaud her activities and outlook, I like her music. Sounds like a good time was had by all – especially Melinda Gates!
Nice!