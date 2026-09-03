Would you pay $500 for a Dyson toothbrush with an AI camera and auto-mouthwash?

When you brush your teeth, do you find yourself lamenting the fact you don’t have a live video feed of what the action looks like inside your mouth? Have you been longing for a way to accomplish toothbrushing and mouthwashing at the same time? Does it irk you no end that most jets spew liquid straight out in a needle shape instead of conically?? Well friends, weep no more! The wizards at Dyson see you, they hear you, and they’re ready to sell you the new Dyson CameraJet, an electric toothbrush so cutting edge and fancy it had a special debut in Paris this week. It’s equipped with a camera that uses an “AI machine-learning algorithm” to identify gaps in your teeth, at which point jets are automatically activated to shoot mouthwash — oh yeah, there’s a tank built into this thing for that feature — into said gaps. The CameraJet also has WiFi and bluetooth that connect to the MyDyson app so you can see the show live, and the app will also critique your technique if you so wish. And it’ll ONLY cost you $500. Get in line, folks!
Toothbrush & mouthwash all in one! Dyson’s newest toothbrush includes a 100,000-pixel macro lens camera that uses “Gap Optical Targeting,” analyzing 28 images a second to find gaps in the teeth in real time. Within 100 microseconds of seeing the gap, a “precision jet” of mouthwash is shot at the area. The company says their jet — which moves in the shape of a cone, rather than a traditional needle type jet — removes more plaque while being gentler on gums and enamel compared to competitors’ products. They say the innovation removes the mouthwash step of oral care altogether.
WiFi & bluetooth for live video feed! The brush also has WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, so you can get a real-time, up close view of your choppers while you brush by looking at the accompanying MyDyson app. The app offers guided cleaning, how-to videos, and personalized feedback on the brusher’s technique. While Dyson stops short of saying their new gadget can replace flossing, they say it’ll help anyone who’s not flossing as much as we should. Only about 30% of adults floss daily, as dentists recommend — and that leads to all sorts of issues, from cavities to gum disease, stinky breath, and even increased risks for heart disease and arthritis.
Anti-gravity technology for better water flossing! If you’ve used a water flosser, you’ll know you basically have to hold the thing upright or only slightly tilted for it to work. Dyson’s “anti-gravity” tank allows users to brush in “any orientation,” and the jet will still work — this is especially important for the back teeth, when the brush will be horizontal. That’s thanks to a pump and pressure chamber that allows the wash to be drawn up consistently.
Your entire oral care routine in one gadget! The basin in the brush holds enough wash for one session. If you’re imagining what a pain it’ll be to refill every time, Dyson thought of that too: While the brush charges in its dock, it refills the mouth wash at the touch of a button, and in three seconds. … Included with the brush is a refill dock, two regular brush heads, and a charging cable, all engineered to work together for a complete brushing, precision-flossing and mouth-rinsing routine. It also comes with a two-year limited warranty that includes repair or replacement.
“Gap Optical Targeting,” “precision jets,” “anti-gravity” so it can be operated in any orientation — this thing sounds like a James Bond super spy gizmo! Only instead of secretly recording documents or otherwise thwarting foes, with the CameraJet you’re still just… brushing your teeth, lol. Personally, for me to spend $500, I’d need this thing to be a vibrator, too. But to each her own! I have no doubt it’s very well made. So I guess the real value comes down to how much of a need this will fulfill for you. There are other Dyson products I’d absolutely invest $500 in, because I’d know I was getting high quality for something I’d use repeatedly. (CB says their Airwrap is worth every penny!) But I know myself, and that I would not watch live videos of in-progress brushing. Also, the AI is a no-go for me. Dyson says the footage isn’t saved by them or in the cloud, but I’m wary after Kohler made big security promises that turned out to be not quite as advertised for their $600 AI toilet camera. When it comes to combining AI with personal health data, be vigilant in confirming the details.
Note by CB: This post contains affiliate links, because why not? We decided to cover this on our own, obviously Kismet is not being partial to Dyson, and I didn’t realize there could be a commission until I checked. If one of you buys something, you buy us lunch so thanks.
I wouldn’t even pay $20 for a toothbrush with AI.
I’d pay for people not to waste computing resources on nonsense like this. If we don’t want data centres and no water to drink we need to reduce AI consumption not increase it.
There’s going to be nothing left to protect if someone doesn’t stop this. For my part, I gave up Amazon completely. F*ck Jeff Bezos.
Thank you, SarahCS ! We don’t need our appliances to talk to us and we don’t need AI chatbots demanding that we ask them questions. It’s time for us all to take a stand.
I saw a clip on Bluesky yesterday that a fellow had uploaded. He was standing in his front yard with a data center just across the way. My god that place was loud!
Lol. Yeah this is getting dumb.
I’m not a dentist but instead worked in Marketing (not anymore, thank god) for ten years and I kind of hate this. Looks to me like the result of Design Thinking process on cocaine.
Chalk this up under things which no-one had been yearning for. It’s so unnecessary. Most people don’t even spend the recommended 2 minutes brushing their teeth, so won’t bother with all that faff of getting into the app etc. That would add several minutes which many do not have. But I guess if the users have nothing but time on their hands…
I want my modern gadgets to WORK and LAST, full stop. And modern gadgets are costing more and failing far too early for my liking, and in many cases, cannot be repaired for less than the purchase price. I don’t want them to track me, listen to my conversations, spy on me and certainly not criticise my techniques. Life is stressful enough without that. It will be interesting to see whether this catches on.
Nah to the camera part but hells yeah to a toothbrush that replaces the dentist.
Except it doesn’t. You can still get a cavity, you can still need a crown replaced, you can still chip a tooth, etc.
This is great for people with disabilities and you don’t have to use the AI, you can use it without the app.
I dont like the camera part but it seems you don’t need to use the camera for all the other bells and whistles to work.
I wish there was a sanitary way to change the brushes etc so that multiple family members can use it. Just for me? no i’m not spending 500. but if all four of us can use? then it becomes more cost effective. a really good electric toothbrush can be expensive – the Sonicare ones range from 200 to close to 400, so this isn’t out of the ballpark when compared with that.
I can also see this being of interest to my parents, who are aging boomers with money to burn, dental issues, and not great dental coverage (even though overall their health insurance is great.) So that may end up being the main market for this.
I’ve been boycotting Dyson since James Dyson spent millions persuading the UK public to vote for Brexit, then bounced off to Singapore (or wherever) to escape the consequences of the Brexit vote and to stop paying taxes to the nation he campaigned to “free” from the shackles of the EU.
Total hypocrite. Luckily there are plenty of alternatives to Dyson products that are just as good… excluding of course ridiculously useless toothbrushes.
My tower fan is great and came as a recommended alternative to Dyson a few summers back, the review said it’s obviously not quite as effective but it’s 1/5 the price and still really good as fans go.
Hard no on any Dyson products. He’s firmly in the rich men who think they are brilliant and can do anything they want category.
Thank you I was just coming here to say this.
I don’t want a toothbrush with AI, I don’t want a toothbrush with a camera, and I won’t by anything from Brexit supporter James Dyson who them moved the company to Singapore despite getting his Brexit.
I went back to a hand held plug in Miele vacuum after having had a Dyson. They purposely built the nozzle inside with crap plastic that is IMPOSSIBLE to remove/undo/take apart. I spent months trying to take it apart, to replace it (Dyson don’t sell a replacement).
I am now a happy vacuum person.
I do not want to contribute to anything AI. I do not want my mouth uploaded to clouds or whatever, wasting resources.
I’ve always wanted a Miele! I didn’t know about Dyson’s history and bought one from Costco. Dang it. You’ve really gotta look up the reputation of everything you buy. Would be so much easier if governments would regulate corporations better and they weren’t run by dickheads.
I have a Dyson stick vacuum with the laser and I do love it. But won’t buy another one.
I had to check to see if it was April 1 when I first saw an advert for this product.
No.
Absolutely not, and that’s coming from someone who has two robot vacuums and multiple robot lawn mowers. This will save zero time or effort. In fact, it will take more time and more effort. Hard pass.
I like the ‘you don’t have to fill the little tank every time! the charger does it!’ 🤷♀️. But you still have to refill the tank in the charger thingie! Ridic! 🙄
@Beanie, MTE! It all sounds so complicated and time-consuming, it would just be easier to spend the full two minutes brushing your teeth with an old-fashioned toothbrush ffs. Ridiculous
If it’s like any other dyson product, it will be dead in 2 years
Absolutely not. No. No way. There’s truly been no improvement in toothbrushes since the ancient Egyptians, except maybe we don’t use boar bristle any more. I’ll continue to use my ancient design; my dentist and hygienists always tell me how fabulous my teeth are.
I don’t want AI anywhere, let alone in my mouth.
SAME
I could’ve sworn I read somewhere that dentists don’t like mouthwash. It messes with your natural micro biome or something.
Just floss, brush in circular motion, rinse with water.