Would you pay $500 for a Dyson toothbrush with an AI camera and auto-mouthwash?



When you brush your teeth, do you find yourself lamenting the fact you don’t have a live video feed of what the action looks like inside your mouth? Have you been longing for a way to accomplish toothbrushing and mouthwashing at the same time? Does it irk you no end that most jets spew liquid straight out in a needle shape instead of conically?? Well friends, weep no more! The wizards at Dyson see you, they hear you, and they’re ready to sell you the new Dyson CameraJet, an electric toothbrush so cutting edge and fancy it had a special debut in Paris this week. It’s equipped with a camera that uses an “AI machine-learning algorithm” to identify gaps in your teeth, at which point jets are automatically activated to shoot mouthwash — oh yeah, there’s a tank built into this thing for that feature — into said gaps. The CameraJet also has WiFi and bluetooth that connect to the MyDyson app so you can see the show live, and the app will also critique your technique if you so wish. And it’ll ONLY cost you $500. Get in line, folks!

Toothbrush & mouthwash all in one! Dyson’s newest toothbrush includes a 100,000-pixel macro lens camera that uses “Gap Optical Targeting,” analyzing 28 images a second to find gaps in the teeth in real time. Within 100 microseconds of seeing the gap, a “precision jet” of mouthwash is shot at the area. The company says their jet — which moves in the shape of a cone, rather than a traditional needle type jet — removes more plaque while being gentler on gums and enamel compared to competitors’ products. They say the innovation removes the mouthwash step of oral care altogether. WiFi & bluetooth for live video feed! The brush also has WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, so you can get a real-time, up close view of your choppers while you brush by looking at the accompanying MyDyson app. The app offers guided cleaning, how-to videos, and personalized feedback on the brusher’s technique. While Dyson stops short of saying their new gadget can replace flossing, they say it’ll help anyone who’s not flossing as much as we should. Only about 30% of adults floss daily, as dentists recommend — and that leads to all sorts of issues, from cavities to gum disease, stinky breath, and even increased risks for heart disease and arthritis. Anti-gravity technology for better water flossing! If you’ve used a water flosser, you’ll know you basically have to hold the thing upright or only slightly tilted for it to work. Dyson’s “anti-gravity” tank allows users to brush in “any orientation,” and the jet will still work — this is especially important for the back teeth, when the brush will be horizontal. That’s thanks to a pump and pressure chamber that allows the wash to be drawn up consistently. Your entire oral care routine in one gadget! The basin in the brush holds enough wash for one session. If you’re imagining what a pain it’ll be to refill every time, Dyson thought of that too: While the brush charges in its dock, it refills the mouth wash at the touch of a button, and in three seconds. … Included with the brush is a refill dock, two regular brush heads, and a charging cable, all engineered to work together for a complete brushing, precision-flossing and mouth-rinsing routine. It also comes with a two-year limited warranty that includes repair or replacement.

[From NY Post]

“Gap Optical Targeting,” “precision jets,” “anti-gravity” so it can be operated in any orientation — this thing sounds like a James Bond super spy gizmo! Only instead of secretly recording documents or otherwise thwarting foes, with the CameraJet you’re still just… brushing your teeth, lol. Personally, for me to spend $500, I’d need this thing to be a vibrator, too. But to each her own! I have no doubt it’s very well made. So I guess the real value comes down to how much of a need this will fulfill for you. There are other Dyson products I’d absolutely invest $500 in, because I’d know I was getting high quality for something I’d use repeatedly. (CB says their Airwrap is worth every penny!) But I know myself, and that I would not watch live videos of in-progress brushing. Also, the AI is a no-go for me. Dyson says the footage isn’t saved by them or in the cloud, but I’m wary after Kohler made big security promises that turned out to be not quite as advertised for their $600 AI toilet camera. When it comes to combining AI with personal health data, be vigilant in confirming the details.

Note by CB: This post contains affiliate links, because why not? We decided to cover this on our own, obviously Kismet is not being partial to Dyson, and I didn’t realize there could be a commission until I checked. If one of you buys something, you buy us lunch so thanks.