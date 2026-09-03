Will Forte to WB: If you won’t take a chance on your own IP, what will you take a chance on?



Oh hi, it’s me, Kismet, here again to talk about the triumphant success story that is Coyote vs. Acme. But as we all know, it wasn’t a straightforward path to success. This movie was supposed to come out three years ago, but a certified toon-hater who happened to be in charge of Warner Bros, the studio home of our Looney Tunes, decided to can a perfectly good outstanding movie for accounting purposes. That dethpicable man did not know the uproar his callousness would unleash. It was the continued outcry of fans who kept talking about the injustice done to Coyote vs. Acme that seemingly willed a course-correction into being. If, like me, you sat through the entire ending credits, you know how much this call to action meant to the filmmakers. Star Will Forte has certainly been candid about his anger over WB’s mishandling of Coyote vs. Acme. Now that the film is finally in theaters — winning with critics and at the box office — Forte is revisiting the emotional roller coaster this post-production has been, in a new interview with Rolling Stone:

Never had Will Forte found himself so caught between art and commerce. The former Saturday Night Live star had received a call in November 2023 inviting him to a screening of the new Looney Tunes movie he’d just made, Coyote vs. Acme. Test audiences had loved it, and the producers were excited to finally share it with the whole cast. The very next day, like an anvil falling from the sky, Forte and his collaborators were crushed by the news that Warner Bros, the film’s studio, had decided to shelve the movie for a tax write-off. The private screening still went ahead, though in the days leading up to it, Forte began to think, “It must not be as good as the producers thought. Maybe they were too close to it.” That uncertainty evaporated quickly. … Forte, and everyone else in the room, loved it, and as the lights went up, doubt and melancholy turned into frustration and confusion. “We’re all kind of looking around at each other, like, ‘What the f–k is going on here?’” he tells Rolling Stone, adding, “You’re telling yourself, ‘I love this so much, this is so great, this is a movie my kids can see,’ and you forget, ‘Oh, right. This is a funeral screening.’” …Like the 1988 classic, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Coyote vs. Acme boasts an expert mix of live action and animation. And also like Who Framed Roger Rabbit, it’s a family-friendly comedy unafraid of weightier ideas. Embracing the Sisyphean conundrum that simmers beneath all of Wile E. Coyote’s futile, slapstick efforts to catch the Roadrunner, it’s very much a movie about learning to fail. It’s also about the cost of “progress,” corporate greed and indifference to suffering as Forte’s character, Kevin Avery, and Wile E. Coyote stumble upon a larger Acme conspiracy. …That Coyote vs. Acme was briefly shelved by not dissimilar forces is almost too on the nose. Forte isn’t sure if the film’s content had anything to do with its canning, but he points out that Looney Tunes has “always been on the more subversive side,” and those who greenlit the film presumably read the script first. “There are some people who argue — and they’re right — [Warner Bros.] are a business,” Forte acknowledges. “They can put their money in and do what they want with the product. But at the same time, why did you OK this movie in the first place? I get it if it’s like, ‘Oh, we thought it was gonna turn out like this, and you made a movie that was 10 times sh-tter than the script.’ But this is even better than the script. If you’re not gonna take a chance on your movie that is testing well and has your IP in it, what are you gonna take a chance on? Everything’s a crap shoot. Why was this the one?”

[From Rolling Stone]

Excellent questions, Will! Why did WB greenlight this in the first place if they didn’t like it? And from a business perspective, regardless of how executives like a movie or not, you’d think the fact that Coyote vs. Acme was testing so well with audiences would almost matter to them even more! Hollywood studios used to be run by eccentric characters who could run a business, but at their core they were movie lovers. The studio bosses of today want to spend as little money as possible to make as much money as possible. They don’t want to take chances, per Forte’s point; they want to take checks to the bank. I won’t go so far as to say the days of Hollywood taking chances are over; let’s just say they’re in a dark age. (And AI is NOT helping.) Anyway, go see Coyote vs. Acme — it’ll feed your soul and make you laugh!

PS — I also loved his comment that Looney Tunes have always been subversive. I mean, who else among Bugs Bunny’s leading man peers was so effortlessly parading in drag during the McCarthy era?