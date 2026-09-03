Amal Clooney wore Tom Ford for her husband’s Venice Film Festival honor

These Venice Film Festival photos are hilarious. They have everything: trash bangs, terrible posture, a political crashout, tragic highlights and what looks like a pair of orthopedic lifts. Last night in Venice, George and Amal Clooney walked the red carpet for the first film screening (Danny Boyle’s Ink), and then George received the Golden Lion for lifetime achievement. It was presented by my nemesis Laura Dern, who wore a little-girl pink Prada dress and those god-awful bangs.
As for George and Amal… her dress was a familiar-looking Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann. Some other celebrity just wore a version of this and I just spent too long trying to remember who it was – it was Priyanka, but hers was a column dress by a different designer (and hers was much better). I can’t help but look at George’s shoes as well – I’m pretty sure they are orthopedic lifts, probably to help with his bad back. Amal is going to need back support in the longterm if she continues to hunch over to avoid towering over George.
As for George’s Golden Lion speech, he once again tried to chime in about politics. This dude crashed out so hard in 2024, he fled to France and got emergency French citizenship.
“We’re living through a moment in time where the people in charge and people with the most money are telling us to fear one another,” Clooney said. “But we know better than that, don’t we? Because history does teach us a lesson.”
He continued, “The first people that authoritarians try to shut down are not politicians. They’re journalists who ask questions, they’re the artists who refuse simple answers, the filmmakers, writers, actors and musicians who insist that someone you never met is deserving of your empathy.”
Clooney asserted that “stories are always dangerous to people who peddle in fear” and “the people who are afraid of books and music and stories are never the heroes in history.”
He added, “So yes, movies don’t stop wars, they don’t lower inflation, they don’t fix elections. But they do do something remarkable. They remind us that a stranger is never stranger, and that he might just be the hero in somebody else’s story. And if we can still sit together in the dark and care about people we’ve never met, I think we’ll be OK.”
Clooney then thanked his friends and his wife, Amal Clooney, who was beaming in the audience. “I am at a loss for words to describe how much I love my wife and how proud I am of her and our two children,” he said.
[From Variety]
At this point, I don’t even have words to describe my disgust at George and his continued efforts to sound wise and politically savvy. At best, he’s a dilettante cosplaying a political activist. At worst… well…
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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Europe, Italy, Lido di Venezia, September 2, 2026: Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the opening ceremony and the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement Award during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 02, 2026 in Venice, Italy.,Image: 1130328719, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: **** World right excluding Italy ****, Model Release: no , Credit line: Ottavia Da Re/Agenzia Sintesi/Avalon
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Laura Dern attends “Ink” Screening And Opening Ceremony red carpet during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy on 02 September 2026.,Image: 1130322578, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Stefano Costantino TTL/Avalon
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George Clooney, Amal Clooney attend “Ink” Screening And Opening Ceremony red carpet during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy on 02 September 2026.,Image: 1130322610, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Stefano Costantino TTL/Avalon
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George Clooney, Amal Clooney attend “Ink” Screening And Opening Ceremony red carpet during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy on 02 September 2026.,Image: 1130322631, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Stefano Costantino TTL/Avalon
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George Clooney, Amal Clooney attend “Ink” Screening And Opening Ceremony red carpet during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy on 02 September 2026.,Image: 1130322648, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Stefano Costantino TTL/Avalon
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Europe, Italy, Lido di Venezia, September 2, 2026: George Clooney poses on the red carpet with Laura Dern after receiving the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement Award during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 02, 2026 in Venice, Italy.,Image: 1130328662, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: **** World right excluding Italy ****, Model Release: no , Credit line: Ottavia Da Re/Agenzia Sintesi/Avalon
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Europe, Italy, Lido di Venezia, September 2, 2026: Amal Clooney attends the opening ceremony and the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement Award to George Clooney during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 02, 2026 in Venice, Italy.,Image: 1130328711, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: **** World right excluding Italy ****, Model Release: no , Credit line: Ottavia Da Re/Agenzia Sintesi/Avalon
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Europe, Italy, Lido di Venezia, September 2, 2026: George Clooney poses on the red carpet after receiving the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement Award during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 02, 2026 in Venice, Italy.,Image: 1130328786, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: **** World right excluding Italy ****, Model Release: no , Credit line: Ottavia Da Re/Agenzia Sintesi/Avalon
I dont mind what George is actually saying here, but at this point he is the wrong messenger. we remember 2024 and no, we’re still not over it. Is it his fault that Biden stepped down and that Trump won? no, not entirely (and honestly with Elon’s help Trump was probably going to win anyway.) But he certainly helped to move the needle in that direction and we remember.
Anyway, that said – I like Amal’s look here, its nothing groundbreaking but its nice. Laura Dern does not look good though. The dress isn’t bad, it just doesnt work for her.
George Clooney looks as though he’s trying to prevent his false teeth from falling out. His shoes are too big and the lifts aren’t seated well. Laura Dern’s stylist clearly hates her, but she looks like she’s leaning into the girlish look by smiling gleefully.
Laua dern looks so much like her mom
He disgusts me. I shared this before but he’s so full of himself and really thinks he’s the smartest guy in the room. He thinks he’s so wise because wants to be more than just the nepo baby actor. Traitor.
He’s come a long way from the beloved ER doctor to what he is now…
Laura’s dress is too girlish. Older women (and I am one of them) can wear pink and they can wear this style, but not both at once.
Yeah, George needs to shut up. It’s so interesting that he is getting this honor in Italy just like his character in “Jay Kelly.” I knew it the movie was about him but still, wow. Life imitates art, amiright?
The hem at the front of Derns dress is atrocious.
I like the dress necklace combo as an idea but not for her and not with those shoes.
Her feet are bulging out of those shoes. The look is both wrong and uncomfortable.
Why is Laura Dern dressed for a John Hughes prom?
@Mightymolly – nailed it!! For the win! 😂😂😂
She’s worn better.
I don’t understand some women. If you don’t want to tower over your husband, don’t wear heels or wear a lower heel. Much easier on the body than continually compromising your posture and spine.
“But I like heels!” Then tower over your husband proudly. Couples, take a note from Zendaya and Tom Holland. She wears heels and is taller than her husband, he isn’t bothered.
I think she absolutely wants to tower over him, but she has to walk a fine line of being the glamorous statuesque beauty he wants on his arm and not hurting his widdle ego.
There’s just no comparison to a man like Tom Holland who basks in his wife’s glow.
I don’t think it has anything to do with being taller TBH– I just think Amal has terrible posture. She’s always hunched or posing like a little girl doing a curtsey. I’m not sure if she thinks it looks better or it’s totally subconscious.
She’s a truly gorgeous woman but I will never understand her poses.
As far as the dress goes, I don’t love it. I prefer her in bright colors.
George Clooney has looked ill to me for some time
Amal’s dress is really nice, although the columnar fit does make her seem even taller than him than usual. Are we sure the lifts are for his back and not just to add to him a teeny bit of extra height? He seems very diminished in recent years, always looks unwell.
Amal’s dress is fine but nothing special — she’s probably just trying to be present but not put the attention on her, since they’re there for his award.
I don’t like Amal’s dress. It looks like a quilt. And I don’t like Laura Dern’s dress but I love her necklace. It would have looked beautiful with a strapless dress.
Ten points for Laura’s jewellery! I love the necklace and earrings set. And I don’t even mind it with that neckline … just wish she’d done an updo to show it off properly.
I honestly hate seeing both of their faces.
Same. Go live in you French and Italian mansions and let the rest of us fix the nightmare that you helped bring. Smug assholes.
Why all the hate for Laura Dern? And I like her bangs.
KC2, Kaiser just has a particular hate for Dern and I’m not sure why (and I think she doesn’t understand why either). I love this actress, especially in Mike White’s fabulous series Enlightenment.