Jobson: The Sussexes’ UK return is ‘a rocky time for the House of Windsor’

Is Robert Jobson okay? The royal commentator/biographer has been malfunctioning ever since the Sussexes announced their UK return. His latest stream-of-consciousness DM rant makes little sense. He’s trying to say that both Prince Andrew and Prince Harry will be the downfall of the British monarchy, but King Charles should pay for the Sussexes’ private security, but what if Harry becomes king?? As I said, it’s like Jobbo is a malfunctioning royalist bot. Some highlights:

Imagine Harry on the throne!! Andrew was second in line for more than 20 years, until William was born in 1982. Harry was third for nearly 30, until George arrived in 2013. Neither was chosen. Neither assessed. Imagine either of them on the throne now, knowing what we know. That is not a crisis the monarchy rides out. It perhaps presents its greatest challenge.

A rocky time: I have covered this family for thirty-five years plus and seen worse weeks. Royal divorces. The Windsor Fire. The tragic death of Diana 29 years ago. But without doubt this is a rocky time for the House of Windsor. Too many factions, divisions. It is in transition from Elizabeth II’s death – but to where?…Elizabeth II, always putting duty first, kept the mystique of monarchy. Under her, it seemed relevant. Nostalgic perhaps, but still an important part of our societal fabric. Something to look up to.

Family before duty: Her son, the King, is a decent man and people like him. But now he is being accused, after the Harry debacle, of putting family before duty, of indulging his younger son, muddying the waters for William for when his reign comes. He too has come under fire over the unedifying problem of his brother Andrew. That is perhaps unfair. He can hardly say a word about Andrew, not while there is an active police investigation ongoing. There is not much he can do about Harry either. He is a father as well as a king. Fairness has never been much use here. What matters is what people believe. It looks like weakness, and they have begun to doubt this King’s judgment.

Caribbean countries want no part in the monarchy: Across the Caribbean the realms are stepping back from swearing allegiance. Antigua and Barbuda have already done it. Parliament took the King, his heirs and successors out of the oath, and when Gaston Browne’s new cabinet was sworn in this May, after his fourth election win, they pledged themselves to the state, its constitution and its laws instead. More than 40 years of swearing to the sovereign, ended. It is not yet a republic. It is still a Commonwealth realm. Nobody has voted on that, and Browne has been promising a referendum since 2022. But he has made this move before the King lands in St John’s for the Commonwealth heads of government meeting. Grenada did the same last August.

A house divided: This is undoubtedly a crown divided. The scriptures put it plainly: a house divided against itself cannot stand (Mark 3:25). It is as true now as when it was written.

The backlash against Prince William: Today William is getting the backlash and deserves it least. He has been increasingly and wrongly cast as being the difficult brother. Forgive Harry in public and he rewards everything that was done to his wife and his father. Refuse and he is the hard-hearted one who shut the door. But what about trust? Not so easily gained. Surely, Harry has got to prove worthy. There is a daft game in that and I confess to playing it in my head. Put them in ancient costume and you are halfway there. Charles the Unready, blindsided by his own son. Æthelred at least had the Vikings for an excuse for not being ready. And Harry, who in Shakespeare cries ‘God for Harry, England and Saint George,’ and now cries just for Harry and for ‘Meghan.’ And then there is ‘William the Cornered.’ Let’s hope he can rise from this mess and still conquer.

The Sussexes’ protection: The protection row could be settled quietly tomorrow. Retired royalty protection officers, paid for privately by the King’s deep pockets. The obstacle is that in America such men can carry a weapon and in Britain they cannot. The reports for a fortnight have pointed the other way, towards his armed, state-funded security detail being restored. That is where the politicians are, on both sides of the House. But politicians are not the public.