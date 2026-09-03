Jim Curtis: ‘You don’t have to live as the victim. You don’t have to live in your suffering’



Jim Curtis, Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriend of a year and a half, has been promoting his book, The Book of Possibility, out next week. He’s a hypnotist, self help expert and manifestation guru whom we would not be talking about if he was not dating Aniston. That said, even without his famous girlfriend I could see him building an empire like Jay Shetty or Mel Robbins. He’s very attractive and charismatic and his mindfulness techniques seem genuinely helpful.

Curtis and Aniston appeared together at the 92nd Street Y in New York City yesterday for a conversation about his book. In the late 90s I saw Wayne Dyer speak there so that should tell you how long I’ve followed this type of self help content. More on that in a moment, but first I’d like to talk about the part of their talk that’s getting headlines. Curtis opened up about getting spinal surgery and being ashamed of his disability. He overcame that by focusing on what he wanted in life. He sounds like he’s learned a lot and turned his greatest challenge into his life’s work. Here’s more, from US Weekly.

In one powerful moment, Curtis reflected on his health struggles in his 20s when doctors found lesions on his spinal cord that caused partial paralysis and chronic nerve damage. Curtis remembered that his whole body froze up in fear when he initially Googled his condition after being diagnosed. “I’m not saying here that if the doctor tells you to do something, you should get up and leave,” he clarified. “What I’m saying is you don’t have to live as the victim. You don’t have to live in your suffering. It can become your power. As soon as you accept it and love it [you can move beyond it].” “I would say I got into a motorcycle accident. Why would I say that?” he said. “I was so shameful that I had a medical condition. [I thought] I was broken in some way. I thought the motorcycle accident was at least a little macho. It was this identity of the ‘macho, strong man’ … it didn’t come with the connotation and shame of, ‘This can get worse.’” Curtis stressed that he was only able to “overcome” those insecurities when he learned the value of “self-acceptance and self-love.” “It was a long journey in which I realized I could have done it quicker … There are people who are just suffering because they don’t know what the next step is or they need a little bit of inspiration,” he said. “That was an easy choice for me.” Aniston asked her beau what his advice would be if he were speaking to someone who was “stuck” in the “rat race of life.” “I’m not a proponent for ‘drop everything and leave,’” he responded. “That [acceptance] was 25 years in the making for me. There’s a reality of life too. I always say we’re a spirit having a human experience. We have to live the human experience.” He continued, “You have rent to pay and medical bills to pay and kids to feed, all of your stuff. But I will say this: you don’t have to let fear stop you from living your dream. You can manifest at any time by placing your focus on the outcomes that you want.”

[From US Magazine]

I wanted to see these quotes in context but I can’t find this talk in full. ET has two clips where you can see Aniston and Curtis’s dynamic. I get the impression that Curtis is in a true partnership with Aniston and that they have a healthy relationship with a lot in common. There’s a clip where Aniston reveals the best advice she’s received and she said it was from Dolly Parton! Dolly told her “I chased a few rainbows and I caught a few.” That gives me goosebumps.

Curtis’s book is not out yet and I didn’t get to hear this in context. The quote I put in the title, where he tells people not to be victims, sounds superficially helpful. It brings to mind the biggest issue I have with manifestation content and toxic positivity, and this is coming from someone who has consumed and internalized it for decades. It’s true that our outlook is a powerful tool and that focusing on what we want brings more of that somehow. Acceptance is often the first step toward moving past something as he mentioned. Sometimes shitty things happen to good people. Natural disasters, accidents, tragedies and just random things happen that we can’t think our way out of. I try not to assume that I know someone else’s situation or that I know the way out of it. I’m not saying that Curtis is saying that, and maybe it’s a necessary part of being a self help expert. You have to reduce your solutions down to easy soundbites or people won’t buy what you’re selling.