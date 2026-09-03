Jim Curtis: ‘You don’t have to live as the victim. You don’t have to live in your suffering’

Jim Curtis, Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriend of a year and a half, has been promoting his book, The Book of Possibility, out next week. He’s a hypnotist, self help expert and manifestation guru whom we would not be talking about if he was not dating Aniston. That said, even without his famous girlfriend I could see him building an empire like Jay Shetty or Mel Robbins. He’s very attractive and charismatic and his mindfulness techniques seem genuinely helpful.
Curtis and Aniston appeared together at the 92nd Street Y in New York City yesterday for a conversation about his book. In the late 90s I saw Wayne Dyer speak there so that should tell you how long I’ve followed this type of self help content. More on that in a moment, but first I’d like to talk about the part of their talk that’s getting headlines. Curtis opened up about getting spinal surgery and being ashamed of his disability. He overcame that by focusing on what he wanted in life. He sounds like he’s learned a lot and turned his greatest challenge into his life’s work. Here’s more, from US Weekly.
In one powerful moment, Curtis reflected on his health struggles in his 20s when doctors found lesions on his spinal cord that caused partial paralysis and chronic nerve damage.
Curtis remembered that his whole body froze up in fear when he initially Googled his condition after being diagnosed. “I’m not saying here that if the doctor tells you to do something, you should get up and leave,” he clarified. “What I’m saying is you don’t have to live as the victim. You don’t have to live in your suffering. It can become your power. As soon as you accept it and love it [you can move beyond it].”
“I would say I got into a motorcycle accident. Why would I say that?” he said. “I was so shameful that I had a medical condition. [I thought] I was broken in some way. I thought the motorcycle accident was at least a little macho. It was this identity of the ‘macho, strong man’ … it didn’t come with the connotation and shame of, ‘This can get worse.’” Curtis stressed that he was only able to “overcome” those insecurities when he learned the value of “self-acceptance and self-love.” “It was a long journey in which I realized I could have done it quicker … There are people who are just suffering because they don’t know what the next step is or they need a little bit of inspiration,” he said. “That was an easy choice for me.” Aniston asked her beau what his advice would be if he were speaking to someone who was “stuck” in the “rat race of life.” “I’m not a proponent for ‘drop everything and leave,’” he responded. “That [acceptance] was 25 years in the making for me.
There’s a reality of life too. I always say we’re a spirit having a human experience. We have to live the human experience.” He continued, “You have rent to pay and medical bills to pay and kids to feed, all of your stuff. But I will say this: you don’t have to let fear stop you from living your dream. You can manifest at any time by placing your focus on the outcomes that you want.”
I wanted to see these quotes in context but I can’t find this talk in full. ET has two clips where you can see Aniston and Curtis’s dynamic. I get the impression that Curtis is in a true partnership with Aniston and that they have a healthy relationship with a lot in common. There’s a clip where Aniston reveals the best advice she’s received and she said it was from Dolly Parton! Dolly told her “I chased a few rainbows and I caught a few.” That gives me goosebumps.
Curtis’s book is not out yet and I didn’t get to hear this in context. The quote I put in the title, where he tells people not to be victims, sounds superficially helpful. It brings to mind the biggest issue I have with manifestation content and toxic positivity, and this is coming from someone who has consumed and internalized it for decades. It’s true that our outlook is a powerful tool and that focusing on what we want brings more of that somehow. Acceptance is often the first step toward moving past something as he mentioned. Sometimes shitty things happen to good people. Natural disasters, accidents, tragedies and just random things happen that we can’t think our way out of. I try not to assume that I know someone else’s situation or that I know the way out of it. I’m not saying that Curtis is saying that, and maybe it’s a necessary part of being a self help expert. You have to reduce your solutions down to easy soundbites or people won’t buy what you’re selling.
Photos credit: Backgrid, Avalon.red
This sounds similar to British stiff-upper-lip ethos.
Curtis looks like Bradley Cooper’s older brother.
My decades of being the poster child for the negative effects of “Trickle-down economics” prepared me for becoming disabled in 2021…because I had ALREADY been psychologically acclimated to the “it is what it is”…so I was able to acclimate myself to the 🤬🤬🤬 benchmarks of my new physical abilities….REAL QUICK 🤨
I roll with the punches…that’s how I was raised…how I live…how I survive…as long as I have my wit…my intelligence…I’ma make it do what it do✨️
I changed my career from law to social work/clinical therapy a few years ago and will be getting my Masters in Social Work in May. I have learned so much these last few years in school and in my field placements but the main thing is we cannot separate ourselves from our environment. If you are being abused, if you deal with racial injustice, if you don’t feel safe in your neighborhood it all affects you to the core. You cannot simply just manifest this things away. Maybe he talks about it, but it sounds like he comes from a place of privilege, despite his medical issues, and I think that is incredibly important to acknowledge.
Yes exactly! You put it better than I did as that’s what was bothering me
I wonder at the publicizing of this relationship. After all she’s been through romantically, why does she have the instinct to promote this guy? Why does he leverage their relationship to sell a book or a seminar? (Yes, that is what he is doing.)
Like, if you’re happy with each other, why serve it up for public consumption? It’s not like anyone hasn’t heard “we’re a spirit having a human experience.” That’s pretty cliché at this point, not a new earth-shattering message.
I guess she is his biggest fan. I love that for both of them.
Wilma, as my late husband used to say, just play the hand you are given. That is sometimes the only control we have. I lost him and struggle every day with his loss. Am I brave? I don’t know. I just know he would want me to live on and take care of our daughter, which I try to do. That is my choice and the only control I have.
He’s just recycling the same content as other self-help “gurus”-its the same ideas, over and over …
I keep thinking of the Simpson’s Brad Goodman, and his “feel-bad rainbow”
“You know, my course can help you with every personality disorder in the “Feel Bad Rainbow.” Let’s look at the rainbow; what’s in there? Depression, insomnia, motor-mouth, darting eyes, indecisiveness, decisiveness, bossiness, uncontrollable falling down, geriatric profanity disorder
[or GPD]…and nagging…”
“Right now, I want each of you to try something interesting. There’s no trick to it, it’s just a simple trick!”
🙂
geriatric profanity disorder. i feel that’s what i have.
Refusing to “be a victim” when one has been victimized is just as dangerous as having a victim mentality: neither recognizes the complexity of reality.
It’s like being told ‘the universe has your back’. Well, that all depends on where and when you live. Sell it to a woman in Afghanistan, if you can (you can’t).
Yet another white dude spouting nonsense about how suffering is a choice. Eff right off with all of that. While there is no hierarchy of suffering he clearly hasn’t been so in it that he couldn’t see a way out. I hate this kind of mindless approach to the complexity of life as a human being.
As someone with a disability, it’s important to explain that we don’t need to “overcome” our disability to “inspire” non disabled people. That’s a narrative that exists to make non disabled people more comfortable with our situations. Now, that doesn’t mean we can’t be amazed by what disabled people can do and accomplish, but let’s take the blame out of the conversation that disabled people who don’t do that often face (being told you should try harder to overcome your disability).
Mblates, you crack me up! I think I have the same disorder!
He’s hot but I personally despise these generic self-help platitudes. If it works for you, great, but I have no use for this Pollyanna shit.
Same. But i guess folks still buy into it…
LALA11_7, You are a brave woman. Welcome to Celebitchy. It’s a fun site. Look forward to reading more of your comments.🙂
Lala has been a CBer for over a decade!
Kitten, hard agree.
As someone with disabilities and chronic illnesses I think he’s sort of describing the fact that actually living with something on a daily basis means you have to find a new normal. And when someone looks in from the outside they always think you’re very brave when it’s basically just what happens when a human being needs to live with a certain reality. Most of us will find a way to still feel good within our lives. Other people will look at us and find certain things very limiting that are just a daily reality and something one has to accept in order to live one’s life.
Yeah I have chronic pain 24/7 and I don’t live in it and love it. STFU lol
Sorry, Lala, my mistake.
Is it weird that I think that they look a bit alike ?
I was thinking the same thing.