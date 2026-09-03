Katy Perry referred to Justin Trudeau, her boyfriend of a year, as ‘the love of my life’

Katy Perry has a tour film coming out this week – Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour – Live from Paris. The reason why few people are talking about it is because Katy’s last album was a huge flop, and her Lifetimes tour was, at best, only moderately successful. I actually forgot that Katy had a big anniversary this summer – it’s been a little over a year since she first started dating Justin Trudeau, Canada’s former prime minister. The craziest part about their courtship was that Justin has followed her around and pursued her the entire time. Now Trudeau’s award for that pursuit is Katy’s declaration that Justin is the love of her life. She said that in her People Magazine interview this week:
Going on a big tour after her album flopped. “A lot of people said I couldn’t do it and gave me a lot of flak — and I did it. Some people are like, ‘Cringe, cringe, cringe.’ But I’m living my f—ing life to the fullest!”
Splitting with Orlando Bloom at the start of her tour: “It was probably the hardest time. My friends were all hanging out back home. I was crying and just feeling far away. But then my angels went to work. They really showed up.”
Her relationship with Bloom ran its course: “I wouldn’t have stayed in something for nine years if there wasn’t really important things to learn. Each relationship is a teacher, right? I had to let it go so I could move forward. I always wanted this epic legendary love, and I was talking to my therapist about it: Everything in my life is epic, but this is kind of the missing puzzle piece—then it showed up.”
She persevered though: “This is my gift. And I learned how to step back into my purpose. It took a while — a few years — for me to get there. I had to put [touring] on pause. I was really looking after my daughter, there was the pandemic, and it’s not easy to do a world, a proper world tour. Not every day was easy. Look, last year was really hard. And I just persevered. I just kept going forward.”
Trudeau has been very supportive: “He knows the words, he’s supportive, and he’s in awe; it’s super healing. He is really heart-centered, and I think that we align in that way. I’m so grateful.”
The love of her life: “I learned how to step back into my purpose, and I got the greatest gift from this tour: I got to meet the love of my life.”
[From People Magazine]
“I wouldn’t have stayed in something for nine years if there wasn’t really important things to learn….” LMAO. That is brutal, oh my god. Imagine staying with someone just because you needed to learn what you do NOT want. And the cherry on top is Katy calling Justin the love of her life. We’ll see, Katy! I honestly didn’t expect their relationship to last this long, but maybe Justin is really into Katy’s whole deal.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
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New York, NY Katy Perry and partner Justin Trudeau attended the premiere of Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour – Live from Paris during the 2026 Tribeca Festival in New York City. The pair posed together as Perry celebrated the debut of the concert film, which captures highlights from her acclaimed Lifetimes Tour. Pictured: Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau BACKGRID USA 8 JUNE 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrive at ‘The Lifetimes Tour’ premiere at Tribeca Festival in New York City. Pictured: Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau BACKGRID USA 8 JUNE 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BKNYC / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Katy Perry and partner Justin Trudeau attended the premiere of Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour – Live from Paris during the 2026 Tribeca Festival in New York City. The pair posed together as Perry celebrated the debut of the concert film, which captures highlights from her acclaimed Lifetimes Tour. Pictured: Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau BACKGRID USA 8 JUNE 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Katy Perry and partner Justin Trudeau attended the premiere of Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour – Live from Paris during the 2026 Tribeca Festival in New York City. The pair posed together as Perry celebrated the debut of the concert film, which captures highlights from her acclaimed Lifetimes Tour. Pictured: Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau BACKGRID USA 8 JUNE 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Katy Perry and partner Justin Trudeau attended the premiere of Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour – Live from Paris during the 2026 Tribeca Festival in New York City. The pair posed together as Perry celebrated the debut of the concert film, which captures highlights from her acclaimed Lifetimes Tour. Pictured: Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau BACKGRID USA 8 JUNE 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
I still think they connected at Invictus in Canada, and therefore have Harry and Meghan to thank for their relationship!
Plus Katy’s career may be stalling but I hesitate to join the pile-on as she’s a friend of the Sussexes, AFAIK.
“Kate won” is a friend of Meghan? I hope not.
This is the best I’ve seen her look in a long time. They both seem very happy and comfortable with each other
If you know you know I guess. Good luck to them both.
Love of her life so far…
Because I remember when she said Russell Brand was the love of her life (ew).
I hope things work out for her this time around. I’m not the biggest fan of him after he and his first wife split. He should’ve resigned as PM two years before he did.
I came to be snarky and say this–every new man she’s with is the love of her life. Didn’t she write a whole song about loving John Mayer unconditionally or something?
No, she did a duet with JM (which is honestly her best vocal performance to date IMO) but Unconditionally was from her RB breakup.
Came to snark on that too. I hate the expression. Zoe Kravitz was also calling Tatum Channing “the love of her life” and we saw how that went. We just never know and certainly not celebrities who often have big drama filled love lives.
As a Canadian, I find this embarrassing. I’m Liberal and always voted for Trudeau’s government because, despite his flaws, his values align with mine. But being with Katy Perry just shows how much he’s really not a serious-minded person.
This! Katie Perry seems like a cartoon character to me. As a Canadian, it makes me think less of him that he’s with her. 🤷
Not a Canadian but agree wholeheartedly.
Katy Perry is a Big Lots Kardashian
Finally! Every comment or opinion I’ve seen is full of praise but as a Canadian I’m embarrassed for the country and for him. I thought I was the only one!
I mean, his dad Pierre dated none other than Barbra Streisand! And Justin is with… Katy Perry…? He never quite lived up to his dad’s legacy in a few ways, it seems… 🙂
Rememberng when his mum Margaret Trudeau astonished all and sundry for hooking up on the road with the mid 70’s era Rolling Stones.…Justin comes by it honest – gets it from both parents
Yeah she was a wild child at time, Margaret Trudeau! But a least both her and Pierre had MUCH better taste – Streisand and the Stones to *womp womp*, Katy Perry….
@KNB – Same – as a Liberal supporter I find this so embarrassing and frankly beneath who I thought he was. I also think less of him because of all this and it makes me sad..
Thank you for saying exactly what I’ve been thinking. During the pandemic, his speeches were so soothing. He was the perfect counter to the leader down South recommending injecting (or was it ingesting I don’t remember) bleach to kill Covid.
I find this pairing profoundly disappointing. I can’t look at him the same.
It happens. I spent 10 years in a super bad relationship & finally found the courage to leave. After that I learned what was unacceptable & what I actually needed in a healthy relationship. I like these two together!
This dress should be launched into space at the earliest opportunity. And stay there forever. What a horror…
I see the pointy bra boobs that Jean Paul Gaultier designed for Madonna.
Or poop emojis
He’s not hot anymore. Not sure what happened, not blaming Katy at all, but he’s looking like fresh hell in these pics.
He only looks good when positioned properly.
Well, that hairdo isn’t helping. But some people just lose their looks as they get older. George Clooney, for example. William, for another. It happens.
From head of government of a G7 country to groupie of a MAGA-adjacent high school dropout with a long, well-documented history of sexually predatory behavior who voluntarily worked with a known rapist.
What a career arc.
Exactly this!
Sorry, Canadians. America can’t stop hurting you, deliberately or not. But remember, she broke up with the last two.
Famous last words, right up there with matching tattoos. Do these people ever think how their words will affect their kids?
Bouncing from one guy to the next with no reflection is never a good idea. Nicole Kidman is the gold standard of surviving a breakup IMHO.
Someone commented about Trudeau’s hair, and I agree. For a 54-year-old man, Trudeau looks good for his age, but that little boy hair cut makes him look ridiculous, and not masculine at all. Just silly. Maybe he is mindful of being 13 years older, and is trying to looking closer to Katie’s age, like Tom Cruise when he launched TomKat, he was heavy into bangs, etc. But I think they should just be who they are.
Katy Perry admitted without any irony whatsoever that she “sold her soul to the Devil” for fame and fortune. I’m not one who even believes in a Devil, but it left such a bad taste on my mouth that I’ve never forgotten it.
I think Trudeau did some good things during his time as PM and now we get another side of him that is as illuminating ….
Disappointing and sad but hey we all have feet of clay, yes?
I’ve heard some blame his star-struck, flighty mother for this side of his personality. Totally sexist, but maybe there’s something to it. Genetics and all.
I’ve met his mom – Maggie T as I remember her being affectionately called – and while she had a history of partying (Rolling Stones anyone?) she also was very open about her mental health struggles. I’m sure Trudeau Sr was no picnic to live with (he hit on one of my friends in the 1990’s but that’s another story) for someone with 3 young kids and mental health issues.
I remember being at a summer party on a lake in the late 2000’s where she was a guest and she was generous, kind, funny and spent a lot of time shepherding the littles and cleaning up. She was also wickedly funny. She gets a lot of flack in the media but she was very kind any time I met her so I always have a soft spot for her.
Why his mother and not his father? Both parents share responsibility.
Canadian here. Cringing, but not surprised that Justin is into this talentless MAGA dingbat. He’s not the sharpest tool in the box.
Come on! They both look good and have a right to date. No one cheated on anyone and if they’ve found something together great! I don’t see his dating Katy Perry as part of his political career. He served his country and now he’s enjoying himself and so is she.
They have a right to date. That doesn’t mean there isn’t a temptation to make fun of them though. They were both made fun of when they weren’t dating each other. I don’t see why this would change with their union.
I have been a Trudeau fan and do feel he did some good things for the country. But I feel he stayed too long in the role as after a while things became rather “stale”. But, yes Daddy Trudeau dated Babs as well as a rather young Kim Cattrall I think. Also, his mother used to hang with the Rolling Stones when JT was young. So I guess Katy Perry is in a similar vein. Surprised it’s lasted this long and I say live and let live and all the best.
I sort of think he’s going to dump her at some point. I feel like maybe he wouldn’t want to be committed for a lifetime to her… or to anyone, at this point in his life. I have no evidence to prove this, but he was a prime minister and maybe if he ever gets the chance to go back to politics in some way (even as a potential advisor) he’d dump her.
Thinking, we can only hope. And I never got the feeling before this Katy Perry episode that Trudeau was not a smart guy. I always liked him and his take on Trump was/is perfection. I remember fondly the hand-shaking wrestling Trump made Trudeau go through and Trudeau landed on top. So maybe Katy is his lapse and he’ll return to being a serious politician later on.
I’ve been looking at their picture together and I believe they’re morphing into one another. They look like twins as it is.
I also feel a bit of embarrassment that our former prime minister is acting like a groupie, and I feel a little embarrassed that I’m embarrassed because what business is it of mine? He’s not PM anymore. I think he was what the country needed when he was first elected. He got us through covid. Harper was such an embarrassment on the world stage, and really diminished our country. Trudeau espoused, and I think really believes in many of my own values, and made us proud to be Canadians again. I don’t know who his advisors were, because he did some really bone-headed things later on and I agree he should have resigned two years before he did. I wish his post PM life were a little more productive. Hope he still has more to contribute.