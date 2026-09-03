Katy Perry referred to Justin Trudeau, her boyfriend of a year, as ‘the love of my life’

Katy Perry has a tour film coming out this week – Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour – Live from Paris. The reason why few people are talking about it is because Katy’s last album was a huge flop, and her Lifetimes tour was, at best, only moderately successful. I actually forgot that Katy had a big anniversary this summer – it’s been a little over a year since she first started dating Justin Trudeau, Canada’s former prime minister. The craziest part about their courtship was that Justin has followed her around and pursued her the entire time. Now Trudeau’s award for that pursuit is Katy’s declaration that Justin is the love of her life. She said that in her People Magazine interview this week:

Going on a big tour after her album flopped. “A lot of people said I couldn’t do it and gave me a lot of flak — and I did it. Some people are like, ‘Cringe, cringe, cringe.’ But I’m living my f—ing life to the fullest!”

Splitting with Orlando Bloom at the start of her tour: “It was probably the hardest time. My friends were all hanging out back home. I was crying and just feeling far away. But then my angels went to work. They really showed up.”

Her relationship with Bloom ran its course: “I wouldn’t have stayed in something for nine years if there wasn’t really important things to learn. Each relationship is a teacher, right? I had to let it go so I could move forward. I always wanted this epic legendary love, and I was talking to my therapist about it: Everything in my life is epic, but this is kind of the missing puzzle piece—then it showed up.”

She persevered though: “This is my gift. And I learned how to step back into my purpose. It took a while — a few years — for me to get there. I had to put [touring] on pause. I was really looking after my daughter, there was the pandemic, and it’s not easy to do a world, a proper world tour. Not every day was easy. Look, last year was really hard. And I just persevered. I just kept going forward.”

Trudeau has been very supportive: “He knows the words, he’s supportive, and he’s in awe; it’s super healing. He is really heart-centered, and I think that we align in that way. I’m so grateful.”

The love of her life: “I learned how to step back into my purpose, and I got the greatest gift from this tour: I got to meet the love of my life.”