Jessica Mulroney has launched her own lifestyle brand, The Haus of Her

From what I’ve seen over the years, I don’t know if the Duchess of Sussex’s supporters have any kind of consensus on Jessica Mulroney. It got really toxic after Mulroney’s crazy, career-destroying situation in 2020, when at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement, Mulroney threatened and bullied a Black influencer. Since that moment, the British media has tried to narrate Mulroney’s friendship (or lack thereof) with Meghan. I have no idea if the two women are still friends, I have no idea if Meghan pulled the ripcord on what was a huge, unnecessary sh-tshow, and I have no idea if Meghan pulled away for a year and then maybe reconnected. None of us know but the two of them. Well, after Jessica’s divorce, she’s now rebanding. She’s starting a lifestyle brand and the Daily Mail thinks that Jessica is copykeening Meghan.

Meghan Markle’s former best friend Jessica Mulroney has announced the launch of a new lifestyle brand – six years since the pair’s alleged ‘rift’ following a race row. Jessica, who first crossed paths with Meghan while filming Suits in Toronto, Canada, in 2011, has released The Haus of Her – a private members club and community space ‘ designed for ‘women in the middle of a defining transition’. Founded by both Jessica and Val Bryden ‘in the middle of our own transition’, the club is now open for membership requests and is hosting a ‘Make Your Own Scent’ event on September 15 at Toronto’s Orris Labs. For $39 a month, members can also enjoy a monthly subscription box which promises to be ‘something to invigorate, something to inspire, something to relax’. Jessica’s new wellness venture comes after the former television star was seen encouraging her Instagram followers to sign up as subscribers on her Instagram page to receive exclusive content from her, such as styling tips, in December. Meghan, meanwhile, is certainly no stranger to the wellness and lifestyle scene – having launched her As Ever brand in 2024 which offers products inspired by the Duchess’s ‘long-lasting love of cooking, entertaining and hostessing with ease’. Meghan and Jessica’s lives were once remarkably intertwined – with Jessica widely understood as the Duchess’s staunchest defender, closest confidant and ‘keeper of secrets’ – including when she began secretly dating Prince Harry in 2016. But in 2020, Meghan distanced herself from the mother-of-three after she became embroiled in a race row with blogger Sasha Exeter in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement. The stylist, who also describes herself as a ‘wellness enthusiast’ on Instagram, hasn’t featured in any of Meghan’s public work and the pair do not follow each other on social media.

[From The Daily Mail]

I’m looking at the Instagram and it’s not a complete copypasta of Meghan’s As Ever or With Love, Meghan. Sure, there are similar elements, and a similar vibe, but if you want to see someone who is fixated with Meghan’s aesthetic and brand, look no further than the Princess of Wales’ former stylist Natasha Archer. It’s always remarkable to see how the Daily Mail is super-selective in their pattern recognition as well. As for Mulroney’s new brand or whatever we’re calling it – if it’s a private subscription-like thing, big deal. Some people will support it, most will not. This is probably just Jessica getting back on her feet and looking for a revenue stream post-divorce.