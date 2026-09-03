Duchess Meghan honors the late Gloria Steinem, ‘my friend and mentor’

Soon after I saw the NYT alert about Gloria Steinem’s passing, I thought of the Duchess of Sussex. Meghan met Gloria Steinem for the first time in 2020, soon after the Sussexit, and during the pandemic. Steinem got in touch with her, and they ended up meeting up in California. In the years since that meeting, they stayed in touch, became real friends and went out to lunch a few times. Well, Meghan posted a lovely message on her Instagram about her friend and mentor’s passing.

Celebrating the life and legacy of my friend and mentor, Gloria Steinem, and also grateful to know that in these last few weeks and days she knew exactly how loved and admired she was.

You all know her many accolades and the way in which she helped shape the world for women and all people – “we are linked, not ranked” she would tell me, and the bracelet she gave me said exactly that. I still wear it with pride.

Publicly, we did interviews together, called young voters to encourage them to have their voices heard, attended award ceremonies, and brainstormed how to help this beautiful yet complicated world to become more equitable.

But privately, she was even better than you would imagine- spending Thanksgiving with our family, introducing me to one of my best friends (forever the champion of female friendship), loving our children with her whole heart, counseling me during hard times, and giving extraordinary advice and perspective with a cup of tea and an unrivaled cheekiness and wit.

But my very favorite story about GLO is when she was out one day in NY, and a woman approached her in absolute awe and said she wanted to introduce her young daughter to her (though she was embarrassed to say the young girl may not know who she was).

Gloria replied: “It doesn’t matter if she knows who I am. What matters is that she knows who SHE is.”

Rest in peace, and rest in pride. Look at what you’ve done for all of us. Thank you