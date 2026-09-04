Princess Kate will have another ‘tiara moment’ for the Sultan of Oman’s UK visit

In the past two weeks, there’s been a lot of talk about the Windsors suddenly ramping up their work schedules for the autumn, all because of the Sussex family’s UK return. What’s funny about that is there’s been more talk about “how they’ll obviously need to work more” and “our busy schedules have nothing to do with Prince Harry and Meghan” than talk about what these newly packed schedules actually include. Well, on Thursday, a brand new state visit was announced, and magically, the Prince and Princess of Wales were free, so now they’re front-and-center of a story about the Sultan of Oman’s October visit to the UK. If you can believe it, the whole thing is being framed as “yay, another tiara moment for Kate.”
Kate Middleton’s next major royal glamour moment is officially on the calendar. Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday, Sept. 3, that Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman will make a state visit to the United Kingdom from Oct. 20 to 22, marking the first incoming state visit of the season — and setting the stage for another glittering night at Windsor Castle.
King Charles and Queen Camilla will host the Sultan during the three-day visit, which will traditionally include the full pageantry of a ceremonial welcome and a white-tie state banquet. While the palace has not yet announced the full lineup of royal family members taking part, Prince William and Kate are expected to play prominent roles, as they have during recent state visits.
For the Princess of Wales, the occasion could bring her next tiara appearance. State banquets are among the rare occasions when royal women wear tiaras, making them some of Kate’s most anticipated style moments of the year.
But William and Kate’s involvement in state visits has increasingly gone far beyond the glamour. Over the past year, the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 44, have taken on a historic role at the heart of Britain’s royal diplomacy. As heir to the throne and future Queen, William and Kate have regularly been tapped to personally greet visiting heads of state and accompany them to meet King Charles and Queen Camilla — placing the couple front and center as the monarchy welcomes some of the world’s most important leaders.
The assignment is particularly significant for William. State visits are conducted at the highest level of diplomacy, and his prominent place in them offers a glimpse of the role he will one day assume as King.
The October visit will also carry its own sense of history. It will be the first state visit to the U.K. by a Sultan of Oman in more than four decades. The last took place in March 1982, when Queen Elizabeth hosted Sultan Qaboos bin Said.
[From People]
“Over the past year, the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 44, have taken on a historic role at the heart of Britain’s royal diplomacy.” This embiggening is glorious! William and Kate are the airport greeters and that’s about it. Oftentimes, Kate is tasked with sitting next a visiting head of state at the banquet, all while Camilla and William are seated across an enormous banquet table and never included in photographs. Speaking of, if William is such a high-level diplomat, how does he never make it onto the dais? Charles and Camilla always ensure that William and Kate are literally outside the tent!! But sure, tiaras. I hope Kate wears that giant tiara again and refuses to secure it to her wiglet.
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Britain’s Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh (L), Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales and Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive to attend a State Banquet in St George’s Hall, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on March 18, 2026, on the first day of a two-day State Visit to the United Kingdom by Nigeria’s President.,Image: 1084165990, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: HENRY NICHOLLS/Avalon
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 03: King Charles III (second right) and Queen Camilla (R) with the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender with Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince Of Wales (far left) as they watch a military procession during the ceremonial welcome for the state visit to the UK at Windsor Castle on December 03, 2025 in Windsor, England. The President of the Federal Republic of Germany, accompanied by Ms. Elke Büdenbender, are paying a State Visit to the United Kingdom as the guests of Their Majesties The King and Queen. The visit is the first from Germany in 27 years and will be marked with ceremonial visits, an address to the UK parliament and a banquet.,Image: 1056240126, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Carl Court/Avalon
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03/12/2025. Windsor, UK. His Majesty, accompanied by The Queen and Members of the Royal Family, gave a State Banquet at Windsor Castle for The President of the Federal Republic of Germany and Ms. Büdenbender. The King and The Federal President both delivered speeches at the beginning of the banquet.,Image: 1056321838, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
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King Charles III (centre right) with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier (centre left), during the state banquet for the German President and his wife Elke Budenbender, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of their state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday December 3, 2025.,Image: 1056322063, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Yui Mok/Avalon
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Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive to attend a State Banquet at Windsor Castle in Windsor, on December 3, 2025, the first day of a three day state visit by the German President. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier received a ceremonial welcome to Britain Wednesday as his state visit got into full swing — the first by Germany’s official head of state in 27 years.,Image: 1056322236, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: CARLOS JASSO/Avalon
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Britain’s King Charles III, Germany’s President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales toast their glasses after the King delivered a speech during a State Banquet at Windsor Castle in Windsor, on December 3, 2025, the first day of a three day state visit by the German President. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier received a ceremonial welcome to Britain Wednesday as his state visit got into full swing — the first by Germany’s official head of state in 27 years.,Image: 1056322311, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: CARLOS JASSO/Avalon
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Britain’s Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh (L), Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales and Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive to attend a State Banquet in St George’s Hall, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on March 18, 2026, on the first day of a two-day State Visit to the United Kingdom by Nigeria’s President.,Image: 1084165956, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: HENRY NICHOLLS/Avalon
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The Princess of Wales before the state banquet for President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of their state visit to the UK. Picture date: Wednesday March 18, 2026.,Image: 1084697581, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: – Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
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Windsor, UNITED KINGDOM The State Banquet for The President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, on the first day of their State visit to the UK, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Berkshire, UK.
Pictured: Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prin
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The Prince and Princess of Wales walk to attend the state banquet for US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of their second state visit to the UK
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for the state banquet at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s second state visit to the UK
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Edinburgh with the Prince and Princess of Wales ahead of the state banquet for President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of their state visit to the UK
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 18 Mar 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Where to start? That is a hot mess of a blue skater weird cutout neck shaped plus a CAPE gown. The tiara was way too big, didn’t match the dress and was hanging askew the entire night. Partially because of all big gun tiaras this one demands tiara hair, not maiden waves cascading down. She simply cannot do “future Queen” even a little bit…
Kate will also presumably do the December Diplomat’s Ball or whatever it’s called as she’s sat out the last few years? So, two bites at the apple for their “historic diplomacy” of (checks notes) dressing up, William looking grim and greeting potentates at the airport. Yay, I guess?
More pictures of them standing outside the giant tent! I can feel their bitterness from here and it’s glorious.
Imagine a job offer reading “transportion for a foreign couple, slapping on the big wig and a tilted tiara for an evening, salary 40.000 Pounds a day”. I would accept! Even if that means to stand outside a tent because Queen SideChick wants to demonstrate who’s in charge. And who is not!
Well, I guess for People mag, it is just all about the tiaras and gowns. But I did cackle at the line about them being “front and center” during the welcome ceremony since they’re literally shoved off to the side.
Lets take a minute to appreciate how busy W&K are. They may attend an event in 6 weeks.
Outside the tent photos. Yes.
She looks like a little girl playing dress-up.
Let me guess…
Waleses will pick them up at the airport
They will take a carriage ride in a circle around BP
Charles and Camilla will stand inside that tent thing to watch soldiers with the visitors and WanK will stand outside
The guests will be invited to view shiny artifacts that Britain stole from the visiting nation many years ago
Kate will wear a tiara to the state dinner. Willie will glower..
The Mail that Kate “dazzled”
Kate at her happiest and in her element: around rich, powerful men…
Ugh, why does she continue to wear her hair down with the tiaras? It looks messy and unfinished. We have all seen her rock an updo, in fact I think she looks better without all that hair in her face. I just don’t get it.
A historic and important role for Scooter and Kant? So that’s how you describe the role of chauffeur, I guess.
The embiggening. At least William and Kate have another engagement to add to their “busy fall schedule”.
Pathetic that you have to dangle something shiny in front of Kate to make her do her freaking job. Has she even heard of Oman?! 😂
Doubtful, @Tarte au Citron. The really interesting thing is that Oman is the critical intermediary for US / UK negotiations with Iran about the nuclear programme, about re-opening the Straits of Hormuz, about regime reshaping, etc…. And has been long before this current conflict, and is now the only venue for the two sides to communicate parameters for re-establishing trust and trade. Does Kate know this???? I’d bet you the price of a tiara that this is all news to the woman who famously observed, “you can test the smell by smelling it,” and, on another occasion, asked about the current production of Fabergé eggs, out of circulation since the Russian Empire cracked up. She’s not a brain box. Which would be fine, if she were just diligent and decent. Alas….. she’s mean, thin-skinned, sharp-elbowed, and needs compulsively to be the centre of attention. Yikes.
The bar is so, so low. Imagine being a glorified Uber driver being fluffed up so much….