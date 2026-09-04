Princess Kate will have another ‘tiara moment’ for the Sultan of Oman’s UK visit

In the past two weeks, there’s been a lot of talk about the Windsors suddenly ramping up their work schedules for the autumn, all because of the Sussex family’s UK return. What’s funny about that is there’s been more talk about “how they’ll obviously need to work more” and “our busy schedules have nothing to do with Prince Harry and Meghan” than talk about what these newly packed schedules actually include. Well, on Thursday, a brand new state visit was announced, and magically, the Prince and Princess of Wales were free, so now they’re front-and-center of a story about the Sultan of Oman’s October visit to the UK. If you can believe it, the whole thing is being framed as “yay, another tiara moment for Kate.”

Kate Middleton’s next major royal glamour moment is officially on the calendar. Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday, Sept. 3, that Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman will make a state visit to the United Kingdom from Oct. 20 to 22, marking the first incoming state visit of the season — and setting the stage for another glittering night at Windsor Castle. King Charles and Queen Camilla will host the Sultan during the three-day visit, which will traditionally include the full pageantry of a ceremonial welcome and a white-tie state banquet. While the palace has not yet announced the full lineup of royal family members taking part, Prince William and Kate are expected to play prominent roles, as they have during recent state visits. For the Princess of Wales, the occasion could bring her next tiara appearance. State banquets are among the rare occasions when royal women wear tiaras, making them some of Kate’s most anticipated style moments of the year. But William and Kate’s involvement in state visits has increasingly gone far beyond the glamour. Over the past year, the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 44, have taken on a historic role at the heart of Britain’s royal diplomacy. As heir to the throne and future Queen, William and Kate have regularly been tapped to personally greet visiting heads of state and accompany them to meet King Charles and Queen Camilla — placing the couple front and center as the monarchy welcomes some of the world’s most important leaders. The assignment is particularly significant for William. State visits are conducted at the highest level of diplomacy, and his prominent place in them offers a glimpse of the role he will one day assume as King. The October visit will also carry its own sense of history. It will be the first state visit to the U.K. by a Sultan of Oman in more than four decades. The last took place in March 1982, when Queen Elizabeth hosted Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

[From People]

“Over the past year, the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 44, have taken on a historic role at the heart of Britain’s royal diplomacy.” This embiggening is glorious! William and Kate are the airport greeters and that’s about it. Oftentimes, Kate is tasked with sitting next a visiting head of state at the banquet, all while Camilla and William are seated across an enormous banquet table and never included in photographs. Speaking of, if William is such a high-level diplomat, how does he never make it onto the dais? Charles and Camilla always ensure that William and Kate are literally outside the tent!! But sure, tiaras. I hope Kate wears that giant tiara again and refuses to secure it to her wiglet.