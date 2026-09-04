Puck: Anna Wintour turned Vogue into her ‘maison’ & wanted the same for the Met

I’m not even joking when I say this: fashion-industry reporters are doing a better job of covering the John Galliano-Met Gala fiasco than political reporters are doing covering Donald Trump. Anna Wintour is being held to account by the fastidious and gossipy fashion-media, all while the genuine monsters in Washington are largely getting a pass by the beltway press. I’m not arguing that Wintour should be treated with leniency – I’m arguing that political reporters should follow their fashion-reporting brethren and bring some heat. Anyway, two major reports have come out about this Galliano catastrophe in the past 24 hours. On Monday, Galliano pulled out of the Costume Institute’s 2027 exhibition and stepped down as the 2027 Met Gala theme. Galliano had few other options, given the increasingly loud backlash. Fashion journalists at Puck and the NY Times are making it clear that this whole catastrophe is all about Anna Wintour. Puck’s Dylan Byers had a particularly incisive piece – some highlights below:

People were trying to go around Anna Wintour: On a Thursday in mid-August, Max Hollein, the chief executive officer and director of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, ventured to the Regency Bar & Grill on Park Avenue for breakfast with Jonathan Greenblatt, the C.E.O. of the Anti-Defamation League. Over yogurt with granola and berries, Greenblatt warned Hollein that the Met’s planned exhibit in honor of John Galliano, the famed fashion designer who was fired from Dior in 2011 after a series of antisemitic and racist public outbursts, was a significant mistake. He urged him to reconsider, according to sources with knowledge of the meeting.

The Met’s board was in the dark about Galliano: In truth, though, the Galliano affair had been roiling the Met leadership and its board of trustees since late July, when The New York Times’s Vanessa Friedman first broke the news of the museum’s plans for the exhibit. Friedman’s scoop landed before the Met’s leadership had an opportunity to inform many of its board members about the decision, I’m told, which led to further consternation among several trustees. In the weeks that followed, several donors and collectors reached out privately to museum leadership to protest the decision and threaten to pull donations and private collections.

The Met leadership was scared to tell Wintour she’d gone too far: The only surprise was that it was ever attempted in the first place—that Wintour had interpreted the tacit cues of repentance from others as a green light to consummate Galliano’s reputational rehabilitation in one of the world’s most important cultural institutions. But to hear some tell it, Met leadership seemed wholly impotent about stopping this train—mostly, I’m told, because they did not want to go up against the woman whose name adorns the Costume Institute. “This isn’t really about Galliano,” one source close to the deliberations told me. “It’s about Anna.” (A representative for Wintour did not respond to my request for comment; a Met representative declined to comment.)

Why did Wintour fail to anticipate this mess? Meanwhile, some Met trustees and many of Anna’s own colleagues at Condé Nast are privately asking how the seasoned titan could have failed to anticipate this blowback—and why she was so resolute about using her high-profile role at the museum to facilitate the comeback of such a controversial figure. Sources described Anna’s feelings toward Galliano in terms both filial and fraternal. “Anna was obsessed with his rehabilitation,” a source close to some Met trustees told me. “I think she lost sight of how this would look in New York City in 2026.”

Wintour’s Conde Nast maison: As has been well-documented, however, Wintour quickly proved that she was a brilliant editor but not as comfortable managing at scale—hardly a surprise given her hovering style at Vogue. She mis-hired editors, and pulled brands in directions that made neither editorial nor commercial sense. But the Newhouses never reversed course. Over time, Anna’s legend grew and her company shrank. Condé Nast effectively became her maison.

Wintour thought she could run the Costume Institute/Met like she runs Vogue: [The Met is] a public institution, and one supported by the most important philanthropists in the world, [and] can never be wrapped up in a single identity. The Newhouses might have allowed Wintour to hand-pick unconventional editors for lesser titles, or elevate long-time supplicants to run titles or manage the company’s consolidation, but the Met has a high-achieving board that demands more transparency and accountability. One of the ironies of this drama is that while everyone wonders how it could have gone down in the first place, many totally get how it did.

The post-gatekeeper era: In fact, the Met’s current controversy may have only been possible because of Anna’s power, built up over four decades. Few individuals or institutions would have even attempted to finesse a redemption effort for someone with Galliano’s reputation and kept going as trustees, donors, and civic leaders began quietly expressing alarm. Anna, however, is accustomed to making decisions and watching everyone else fall into line. So long as the Met and its trustees kept their concerns private, that seemed likely to happen here, too. But the Met’s eventual acquiescence to the pressure of the donor class may have exposed the true limits of her power. As my partner Lauren Sherman put it, “The fashion industry matters less to the world than it has in the recent past—and the same is true of Wintour, too, in the post-gatekeeper era.”