Puck: Anna Wintour turned Vogue into her ‘maison’ & wanted the same for the Met

I’m not even joking when I say this: fashion-industry reporters are doing a better job of covering the John Galliano-Met Gala fiasco than political reporters are doing covering Donald Trump. Anna Wintour is being held to account by the fastidious and gossipy fashion-media, all while the genuine monsters in Washington are largely getting a pass by the beltway press. I’m not arguing that Wintour should be treated with leniency – I’m arguing that political reporters should follow their fashion-reporting brethren and bring some heat. Anyway, two major reports have come out about this Galliano catastrophe in the past 24 hours. On Monday, Galliano pulled out of the Costume Institute’s 2027 exhibition and stepped down as the 2027 Met Gala theme. Galliano had few other options, given the increasingly loud backlash. Fashion journalists at Puck and the NY Times are making it clear that this whole catastrophe is all about Anna Wintour. Puck’s Dylan Byers had a particularly incisive piece – some highlights below:
People were trying to go around Anna Wintour: On a Thursday in mid-August, Max Hollein, the chief executive officer and director of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, ventured to the Regency Bar & Grill on Park Avenue for breakfast with Jonathan Greenblatt, the C.E.O. of the Anti-Defamation League. Over yogurt with granola and berries, Greenblatt warned Hollein that the Met’s planned exhibit in honor of John Galliano, the famed fashion designer who was fired from Dior in 2011 after a series of antisemitic and racist public outbursts, was a significant mistake. He urged him to reconsider, according to sources with knowledge of the meeting.
The Met’s board was in the dark about Galliano: In truth, though, the Galliano affair had been roiling the Met leadership and its board of trustees since late July, when The New York Times’s Vanessa Friedman first broke the news of the museum’s plans for the exhibit. Friedman’s scoop landed before the Met’s leadership had an opportunity to inform many of its board members about the decision, I’m told, which led to further consternation among several trustees. In the weeks that followed, several donors and collectors reached out privately to museum leadership to protest the decision and threaten to pull donations and private collections.
The Met leadership was scared to tell Wintour she’d gone too far: The only surprise was that it was ever attempted in the first place—that Wintour had interpreted the tacit cues of repentance from others as a green light to consummate Galliano’s reputational rehabilitation in one of the world’s most important cultural institutions. But to hear some tell it, Met leadership seemed wholly impotent about stopping this train—mostly, I’m told, because they did not want to go up against the woman whose name adorns the Costume Institute. “This isn’t really about Galliano,” one source close to the deliberations told me. “It’s about Anna.” (A representative for Wintour did not respond to my request for comment; a Met representative declined to comment.)
Why did Wintour fail to anticipate this mess? Meanwhile, some Met trustees and many of Anna’s own colleagues at Condé Nast are privately asking how the seasoned titan could have failed to anticipate this blowback—and why she was so resolute about using her high-profile role at the museum to facilitate the comeback of such a controversial figure. Sources described Anna’s feelings toward Galliano in terms both filial and fraternal. “Anna was obsessed with his rehabilitation,” a source close to some Met trustees told me. “I think she lost sight of how this would look in New York City in 2026.”
Wintour’s Conde Nast maison: As has been well-documented, however, Wintour quickly proved that she was a brilliant editor but not as comfortable managing at scale—hardly a surprise given her hovering style at Vogue. She mis-hired editors, and pulled brands in directions that made neither editorial nor commercial sense. But the Newhouses never reversed course. Over time, Anna’s legend grew and her company shrank. Condé Nast effectively became her maison.
Wintour thought she could run the Costume Institute/Met like she runs Vogue: [The Met is] a public institution, and one supported by the most important philanthropists in the world, [and] can never be wrapped up in a single identity. The Newhouses might have allowed Wintour to hand-pick unconventional editors for lesser titles, or elevate long-time supplicants to run titles or manage the company’s consolidation, but the Met has a high-achieving board that demands more transparency and accountability. One of the ironies of this drama is that while everyone wonders how it could have gone down in the first place, many totally get how it did.
The post-gatekeeper era: In fact, the Met’s current controversy may have only been possible because of Anna’s power, built up over four decades. Few individuals or institutions would have even attempted to finesse a redemption effort for someone with Galliano’s reputation and kept going as trustees, donors, and civic leaders began quietly expressing alarm. Anna, however, is accustomed to making decisions and watching everyone else fall into line. So long as the Met and its trustees kept their concerns private, that seemed likely to happen here, too. But the Met’s eventual acquiescence to the pressure of the donor class may have exposed the true limits of her power. As my partner Lauren Sherman put it, “The fashion industry matters less to the world than it has in the recent past—and the same is true of Wintour, too, in the post-gatekeeper era.”
I found this reframing so incisive: “Over time, Anna’s legend grew and her company shrank. Condé Nast effectively became her maison.” Wintour thought she could bulldoze over everyone’s concerns about Galliano and simply get her way, never realizing that the Met’s donors and leaders are not her scared and obsequious Vogue staffers. It’s also telling that this Galliano situation collapsed specifically because people were going around Wintour or going above her head to the Met’s CEO – once people prove that they can work around Wintour, what’s the point of having Anna Wintour in a leadership position whatsoever?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
The thing is, as a long-time subscriber to Vogue (I still have the first issue I ever owned, in print, and it was — as I discovered years later, the first issue that Anna edited) …the online world has put the magazine industry in the shade, in a big way, so much so, now, when I go to the Vogue site or the app, I feel like I’m scrolling through a catalogue, it’s all where to buy the stuff in the pictures, and how much, and click, click, click…. Which is brilliant, if you’re a merchant / stylist / consumer / etc…. But that wasn’t ever why I read Vogue. It was just a portal to another world. Like going to a great bookstore where you browse for ages and buy — maybe — one or two things. Just a place to sigh over something rarefied. Like, Oscar Wilde would have liked it. He said, “All art is pointless”, and that is the point of it. It’s a holiday for your head. Now, it keeps you tethered to the buy / sell / bookmark sort of acquisitive mind that predominates on the internet, in general. It’s not unique, it’s just merchandising. It’s like that line they give Anna’s alter ego in DWP2: “you’re a vendor, not a visionary.” ….Galliano simply doesn’t belong on a stage, exalted, celebrated, heralded, because that stage is no longer in Anna’s sacred kingdom. She made the Met Ball into a huge public event. Put him on that stage, and watch people throw rocks. Which he deserves.
Good points. But Wilde was wrong: art saves lives. Fashion-as-art might not (I wouldn’t argue, either way), but other art forms do.
That’s exactly how I felt about Cosmo. I loved it’s sass and breadth of topics. Now it is “shop the look by Tik Tok Sensation InstafaceNepoBaby”.
This whole thing was utterly foolish because as the 2024 Maison Margiela show illustrates, the world will still show up to applaud Galliano in other contexts. (I don’t really know why that show wasn’t considered “rehabilitation” enough frankly, Gwendoline Christie was the face of it and makeup artist Pat McGrath literally invented a new makeup product for it)
Wintour pushed too far and I’m glad this happened.
I open my arms to welcome Anna’s relic era.
I watched an interview with her and Chloe Malle and it was so obvious that Chloe understood the assignment and Anna (does she wear sunglasses because of a medical condition or just because she is that bizarre) was high on her own fumes.
I love the line about her rep growing and the business shrinking. The Newhouses attitude towards her is shockingly naive. Everyone, everyone is replaceable.
This woman is a hollow shell without a gracious bone in her body. If you’re powerful or needed she’s nice and if you are not, she’s unkind at best and sadistic as a standard operating procedure. I welcome her going out of style.
I don’t think that’s necessarily true…. The lastest bio (which is pretty thin, the same writer who profiled Goop) does include stories about how Anna — perhaps coming late to the party — made extra efforts during Covid lockdowns and economic shocks to make sure young designers who were trying to represent and support ethnic minorities and women and operating on narrow margins got funding to tide them over. She’s also been a big networker for the Democratic Party and a great fundraiser. She cracked up and started crying in a speech she gave the morning after Trump’s election, to which she summoned the entire Vogue staff, advising them to advocate for immigrants, being kind of an immigrant herself, albeit one whose mother was American. I mean… she fell out with André Leon Talley, but only after mentoring him / leaning on him for years. She’s not void of human feeling. She just doesn’t tolerate fools and there are a lot of them in fashion. She runs a *really* tight ship. Which, some people like.
How poignantly ironic, then, that she then turned around and gave the Met Gala sponsorship to Jeff Bezos, the man who helped make Trump‘s second presidency possible.
Clash of the Titans.
The Anti-Defamation League CEO has his own problems, too.
I didn’t know she had so much power at the Met.
Some important things to note that help explain some of what went on here. First, the costume/fashion exhibitions have been among the museum’s most popular. I saw the wonderful Heavenly Bodies in 2018; when it closed, it was the (entire) museum’s most popular exhibit, ever. Several of the ones since have I’m sure have been equally (or more) successful. Second, the Costume Institute is the – only – department at the Met that must fund itself. Finally, the primary source of funding for the Institute is – the Met Gala. So, not hard to see how Anna would have accrued substantial power, and why “the Met leadership seemed wholly impotent about stopping this train.”
The fact is, the Met may not “be wrapped up in a single identity”, but the Costume Institute, kinda is – it’s called the Anna Wintour Costume Center. But it looks like Anna’s grip on the major donors isn’t as tight as it was, or she thought it was, since they went over her head to the Met directly with their dissatisfaction about this choice. Looks like it’s the opportunity for the Met to think about the future, and start to make the Costume Institute independent of it’s founder.
I’m sure all of this is true, but no one said anything when Anna was raising a ton of money for the Costume Institute. Only when donors threatened to pull donations did all this come out. Money talks.