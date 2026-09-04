Maria Bartiromo was fired for sharing Fox News internal docs with the Trump admin?

I remember when Maria Bartiromo was a hot-shot CNBC anchor known for being a reputable business reporter and a tough interviewer of Fortune 500 executives. But something happened. About a decade ago, Bartiromo’s brain completely malfunctioned and she became a lunatic fringe conspiracist. She ended up on Fox News, obviously, where she cozied up to Donald Trump and his enablers and parroted MAGA talking points. Well, in a surprising move, Fox News abruptly fired Bartiromo on Thursday. This was not a retirement announcement, this was not a “we’re going to let her wind down over the next three months” statement. So what happened? Fox News learned that Bartiromo was a huge liability in one particular way: she shared internal Fox News documents with the Trump administration. Those documents? Fox News executives ordered their employees (including on-air talent, I presume) from giving any credence to Donald Trump’s election conspiracies. A screenshot from Status’s exclusive:
NEWS: Status is reporting Fox fired Maria Bartiromo after she leaked internal texts to the White House showing the network had told staff to stop amplifying Trump's latest election conspiracy theories. Trump has so thoroughly captured the right-wing media ecosystem that its… pic.twitter.com/GlBDnqVTxi
— Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) September 3, 2026
Donald Trump’s “rigged election” lies have cost Fox News a pretty penny. In 2023, the Murdoch family settled out of court with Dominion Voting Systems for $787 million after Fox News repeatedly platformed Trump’s unhinged lies about the 2020 election. Fox News executives now understand that there’s a line they cannot cross, and they’re trying to keep Trump’s election conspiracies off their airwaves. Then Bartiromo shared those internal documents with Trump people. Insane.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, screencap courtesy of Fox News.
Bartiromo is one of the biggest election deniers in the game but I’m old enough to remember when she was just a *normal” journalist covering finance. What a truly pathetic career arc.
My husband really respected her financial POV (maybe even a little crush) and to see her deep dive for Trump is shocking. Someday I hope a valued psychologist writes a book that can explain why seemingly normal and intelligent people could support the Toddler so slavishly.
Maria should have stuck to covering the market. I recall once at Fox she was discussing healthcare. Her 40-something guest was complimenting Medicare. She retorted that if it is so great, why wasn’t he on it. She did not know it starts at 65.
Leopards eating faces…. Bet mango doesn’t reward her with some of his ill-gotten gains or a job because she is a both a woman and middle aged. How stupid do you have to be to cozy up to these evil criminals? She has ruined her life and career for a president history will remember as a war ciminal and grifter who destroyed the USA internally and in the eyes of the rest of the world.
Would not be surprised if she took Leavitt’s position as WH spokesperson.
No, not young or blonde enough. Or a man.
She is too old, too thick, too female and not paste-y enough to last long in mango’s orbit. She would have to bleach her hair, shave off her nose, get her buccal fat removed, take a glp1 and and transform into Ivanka to please the scummy old predator. If she gets a job, she won’t last long. He (well, his handlers) also knows someone willing to break the rules/law to get into his good graces will break the rules/law to save themselves when the bottom falls out. They probably wouldn’t actively recruit a known leaker unless setting her up for a fall or to prevent her from spilling something damaging.
Eh, remember the viral clip of her fighting with Alex Pareene back when he was a Gawker editor? Maria Bartiromo has been acting very stupid for much longer than a decade.
Buckle up, folks. The regime is in need of a new press secretary. Maria is unemployed. She is the 💩 stain’s favorite. Probably even more so now.
She’s too old and no longer attractive enough to be the face of his administration.
Didn’t prevent Sarah Huckabee Sanders from having the gig at one point.
I wouldn’t be surprised if she joins the Trump Administration.
I remember listening to her financial reports long ago when she was nicknamed the “money honey” (a really creepy moniker). I had no idea at that time what a truly wretched person she is.
Good riddance.
I thought it was part of the job at Fox to do anything and everything to benefit Maga, especially its orange emperor. He’ll give her a job in his Cabinet as a reward.
Imagine how awful you have to be when even Fox says you’re lying.
I think it’s as Kaiser pointed out, they were sued BIG time for their election fraud lies & don’t want it to happen again. Also, as I recall, no network ran trump’s speech live, not even FOX, and that really p*ssed him off.
Eurydice, excellent comment. Maybe when you get to that point, the administration hires you.
But first she’ll need to get Mar-a-lago face, lose 25 pounds and write simpering, self-abnegating letters to Trump swearing he saved her life and can curse her out whenever for whatever.
Also, notice that Rubio is going to right-wing Latin American countries to prop up Trump AFTER Trump left Rubio to die in the plane when Trump got out?