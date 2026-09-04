Maria Bartiromo was fired for sharing Fox News internal docs with the Trump admin?

I remember when Maria Bartiromo was a hot-shot CNBC anchor known for being a reputable business reporter and a tough interviewer of Fortune 500 executives. But something happened. About a decade ago, Bartiromo’s brain completely malfunctioned and she became a lunatic fringe conspiracist. She ended up on Fox News, obviously, where she cozied up to Donald Trump and his enablers and parroted MAGA talking points. Well, in a surprising move, Fox News abruptly fired Bartiromo on Thursday. This was not a retirement announcement, this was not a “we’re going to let her wind down over the next three months” statement. So what happened? Fox News learned that Bartiromo was a huge liability in one particular way: she shared internal Fox News documents with the Trump administration. Those documents? Fox News executives ordered their employees (including on-air talent, I presume) from giving any credence to Donald Trump’s election conspiracies. A screenshot from Status’s exclusive:

NEWS: Status is reporting Fox fired Maria Bartiromo after she leaked internal texts to the White House showing the network had told staff to stop amplifying Trump's latest election conspiracy theories. Trump has so thoroughly captured the right-wing media ecosystem that its… pic.twitter.com/GlBDnqVTxi — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) September 3, 2026

Donald Trump’s “rigged election” lies have cost Fox News a pretty penny. In 2023, the Murdoch family settled out of court with Dominion Voting Systems for $787 million after Fox News repeatedly platformed Trump’s unhinged lies about the 2020 election. Fox News executives now understand that there’s a line they cannot cross, and they’re trying to keep Trump’s election conspiracies off their airwaves. Then Bartiromo shared those internal documents with Trump people. Insane.