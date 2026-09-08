Aaron Rodgers can’t wait to support his never-seen wife during her eventual pregnancy

Aaron Rodgers allegedly married a woman named “Brittani” in early 2025. There are zero records of any marriage certificate, and no one has ever gone on the record about seeing and speaking to Brittani in person. “Brittani” completely avoided her husband’s games in Pittsburgh and never once spoke to any of Aaron’s teammates or his teammates’ wives. Rodgers spent most of last year and this year insisting that she exists, that she has the right to privacy, and that she’s always encouraging him to play football and make nice with his family. I’ve been waiting for the other shoe to drop for a year and a half. Surely Aaron Rodgers cannot keep up a “fake wife” ruse for two full years? Well, Aaron gave a new interview and he’s planning to get BrittAnI pregnant. Aw…so how does that work??

Aaron Rodgers divulged he’s “hoping that [he has] a pregnant wife by next [year] this time” as he spoke out about his impending retirement. The NFL star — who plans to step away from his athletic career at the conclusion of the 2026 football season — said in an interview on Sirius XM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio set to air Tuesday that he’s “excited” about his future. “I’m hopefully going to be supporting my pregnant wife because we’re going to start a family and I am not going to be making a lot of appearances or statements,” Rodgers told host Adam Schein in a preview clip, referencing his wife, known publicly as Brittani. Rodgers, 42, added that he’s “looking forward to a life of quiet after 22 years in the pros and three in college and getting [his] body healed up and working on a family.” When asked by Schein if he’d thought into “starting a family and what that would be like,” the Pittsburg Steelers star said he’s “definitely excited” about the possibility. Rodgers divulged that he’s “having a lot of fun being Uncle Aaron” to his brother’s children, adding, “The more I’m around them, the more I get excited and so does the wife about having some of our own.” “I can’t wait for that next chapter of life and all that that entails, and sleepless nights and crying babies and changing diapers and all those things,” he continued. “I’m looking forward to all of it.” Per the Washington Post, Rodgers confirmed the sentiment in another statement earlier this week, saying, “My next chapter in my life is fatherhood. We are not expecting yet, but I cannot wait to be a father.” The quarterback confirmed during a May press conference that the current NFL season would be his final, telling reporters, “Yes, this is it.”

[From Page Six]

I’ve theorized before that IF Brittani is a flesh-and-blood human woman, she’s probably pretty young and sheltered. Even if she came from a religious family, she would likely have a social media footprint and people would have figured out her profile. So she’s not online, and she doesn’t show up in person to his games and they don’t socialize as a couple and now he wants her to have his children? Like, what is Brittani’s support system? Does she have friends? Will she be allowed to go to prenatal yoga classes? Will a doctor be able to examine her in person? This sh-t is dark in every direction. At this point, I genuinely hope Brittani is an AI chatbot because I don’t want Aaron Rodgers to have a child-bride somewhere with no friends and no support and now he’s pressuring her to have children.





