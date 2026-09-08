Aaron Rodgers can’t wait to support his never-seen wife during her eventual pregnancy

Aaron Rodgers allegedly married a woman named “Brittani” in early 2025. There are zero records of any marriage certificate, and no one has ever gone on the record about seeing and speaking to Brittani in person. “Brittani” completely avoided her husband’s games in Pittsburgh and never once spoke to any of Aaron’s teammates or his teammates’ wives. Rodgers spent most of last year and this year insisting that she exists, that she has the right to privacy, and that she’s always encouraging him to play football and make nice with his family. I’ve been waiting for the other shoe to drop for a year and a half. Surely Aaron Rodgers cannot keep up a “fake wife” ruse for two full years? Well, Aaron gave a new interview and he’s planning to get BrittAnI pregnant. Aw…so how does that work??
Aaron Rodgers divulged he’s “hoping that [he has] a pregnant wife by next [year] this time” as he spoke out about his impending retirement.
The NFL star — who plans to step away from his athletic career at the conclusion of the 2026 football season — said in an interview on Sirius XM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio set to air Tuesday that he’s “excited” about his future.
“I’m hopefully going to be supporting my pregnant wife because we’re going to start a family and I am not going to be making a lot of appearances or statements,” Rodgers told host Adam Schein in a preview clip, referencing his wife, known publicly as Brittani.
Rodgers, 42, added that he’s “looking forward to a life of quiet after 22 years in the pros and three in college and getting [his] body healed up and working on a family.”
When asked by Schein if he’d thought into “starting a family and what that would be like,” the Pittsburg Steelers star said he’s “definitely excited” about the possibility.
Rodgers divulged that he’s “having a lot of fun being Uncle Aaron” to his brother’s children, adding, “The more I’m around them, the more I get excited and so does the wife about having some of our own.”
“I can’t wait for that next chapter of life and all that that entails, and sleepless nights and crying babies and changing diapers and all those things,” he continued. “I’m looking forward to all of it.”
Per the Washington Post, Rodgers confirmed the sentiment in another statement earlier this week, saying, “My next chapter in my life is fatherhood. We are not expecting yet, but I cannot wait to be a father.”
The quarterback confirmed during a May press conference that the current NFL season would be his final, telling reporters, “Yes, this is it.”
I’ve theorized before that IF Brittani is a flesh-and-blood human woman, she’s probably pretty young and sheltered. Even if she came from a religious family, she would likely have a social media footprint and people would have figured out her profile. So she’s not online, and she doesn’t show up in person to his games and they don’t socialize as a couple and now he wants her to have his children? Like, what is Brittani’s support system? Does she have friends? Will she be allowed to go to prenatal yoga classes? Will a doctor be able to examine her in person? This sh-t is dark in every direction. At this point, I genuinely hope Brittani is an AI chatbot because I don’t want Aaron Rodgers to have a child-bride somewhere with no friends and no support and now he’s pressuring her to have children.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, screencaps courtesy of The Pat McAfee Show.
Creepy AF
Any angle you view this from, Aaron has some serious issues. I’m beginning to be in the sheltered child bride camp, which I really hope isn’t the case. I hope there isn’t a victim in *waves hands around* whatever creepy life Rogers espouses.
Many people are saying his wife is MAGA AI, and his legion of MAGA babies will be, too.
I bet that when he gets his imaginary wife pregnant then she will have his baby and he won’t get it vaccinated. Good luck with that Aaron!
He’s going to have a Not Baby just so he can make noise about it being Not Jabbed. lmao.
I hope she’s fake because no real woman deserves this batshit husband. Get some help, Aaron.
So I always see his “wife’s” name spelled B-r-i-t-t-a-n-i. Did he supply the spelling for her name?
I guess he has specially ordered a new adult life-size Brittani doll with a stomach that he can keep expanding as her pregnancy goes along. LMAO!! He’s such a weirdo.
He did specify that it’s “Brittani with an I”
I desperately hope that Brittani is an AI chatbot or a RealDoll or something like that, because this is my favorite low-stakes gossip saga and I don’t want my schadenfreude spoiled by finding out that a real person is being harmed.
It’s just so disappointing that he went off the deep end, when he definitely seems intelligent enough to know better. CTE is a bitch, I guess?
He came into the NFL with a giant chip on his shoulder and never got rid of it so I don’t think CTE is all to blame. He’s an entitled, bratty man-child and his terrible attitude and need to “know better” than everyone else has overshadowed his talent and hard work. I hope he really does fade away from the public and I hope there is not a real woman being caught up in his ego.
Creepy on every level. Yes some celebrities have private spouses/family but I 100% guarantee there are photos of them out there. Or just information generally! You know, because they are private but not kept locked in an attic or something.
Hell I’m not even known, let alone famous, and with this information someone could easily track me down in my home city. Including photos! (from work functions I’ve attended over the years). Something is way off here.
What a weird way to phrase it – he’s hoping to have a pregnant wife. Like if not this wife, some other wife – if not his wife, then somebody else’s – if not pregnant by him, then by somebody else. Like he’s going to the pregnant wife store.
At first I took the fake wife conspiracy as a joke. But I think they are true now. After two years nobody (family, friends, teammates) has met or even seen a photo of her. More to the point, nobody has any information about her.
Isn’t this the plot of Remington Steele? Waiting for some tradwife influencer wannabe to show up at a game saying she’s Britanni and him having to go along with it.
Yes, I know that’s not how it would play out in real life, but a girl can dream.
I love this comparison!
Per the links in his Wikipedia (which there aren’t many), he met “Brittani” in 2017, so hopefully that lessens the child bride angle. And they jokingly asked “Britney Spears?” which is when he clarified the spelling.
I don’t even know what she’s supposed to be. Some serious academic (quasi-Neri Oxman?) that doesn’t do social media, needs her privacy, and doesn’t want to live in Greenbay or be a players wife? (All Rodgers’ quotes again).
This is all I need to read to be ceratin that she is a figment of his imagination in his permanently concussed brain: ”
“The more I’m around them, the more I get excited and so does *the wife* about having some of our own.”
ok, so Aaron, the prodigy that he is and remains to be (in his own universe where Britanni lives and flies around the universe being busy and supportive and non-existent) is going to disappear into the abyss after this season. I am not a fan, but didn’t he already retire and come back? and now he is saying he is just wants a quiet life? after showing him reuniting with his family, which nobody asked for. but he wants quiet. He’s drunk the juice, and I am convinced he is going to get knee surgery and steal a baby from the hospital he is in and then say his wife Britanni died during child birth and this is his child. this man is delusional and potentially dangerous.
I bet he’ll show up with one of those lifelike babydolls before anyone ever sees “Brittani.” I can’t stand the dude, but that doesn’t mean I don’t want him to get help when he is clearly unwell.
A few weeks back, a photo circulated on Threads showing him with a blonde, dreadlocked hippie chick sporting a tattoo sleeve and piercings, with claims that she’s his wife. While it hasn’t been confirmed or denied, it easily could have been AI.
You know who actually does have a real-life wife, though? Dr. Anthony Fauci. That’s who. Aaron’s ultimate nemesis.
Thanks MidnightSuperNova for bringing up Dr Fauci, you just reminded me it’s September and time to schedule my annual covid and flu shots! I used to be a football fan and Aaron Rodgers never really bothered me and in my opinion was somewhat attractive, with his “girlfriends” Olivia Munn and then Danica Patrick (who, as a racing fan I loathe and the fact that’s she’s Maga doesn’t help). Since he split with his longtime, male “personal assistant” he’s gone completely off the rails and ended up with the face he deserves.