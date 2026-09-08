Kay: Prince Harry came back to Britain to work on a documentary about his mother

Last year, there were a couple of curious stories which I took somewhat seriously. The stories were about Prince Harry possibly producing a documentary or docuseries about his mother. The idea behind the persistent rumor was that 2027 will be the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, and many streamers and filmmakers are organizing certain programs or documentaries about her life and her work, and maybe about the unanswered questions around her death too. Would Prince Harry actually produce one of those projects? Would he give an on-camera interview? I do not know. Well, the Daily Mail’s Richard Kay thinks that the Sussex family moved back to Britain specifically because Harry is working on a Diana documentary.

Harry has begun approaching Princess Diana’s old friends to take part in a film about his mother, Richard Kay has claimed, in a project the royal expert says will occupy the Prince during his first year back in Britain. Next year marks the 30th anniversary of the princess’s death in Paris, with a string of events and tributes already planned.

Speaking on Palace Confidential, the Daily Mail’s Senior Editor-at-Large predicted the anniversary will drag Diana’s legacy back into focus and place fresh strain on William and Harry’s already fractured relationship. The brothers are understood not to have spoken for the best part of four years, and were last seen together in public at Charles’s Coronation in May 2023.

‘Diana has dominated the thinking of both William and Harry for the last ten years,’ Kay told host Luke Blackall. ‘When they made, nine years ago, those documentaries to mark the 20th anniversary of their mother’s death, that was the last time they were really in step together. I am told that one of the reasons Harry’s here is to make a television film, his own film, about his mother. I know he has been reaching out to his friends and others who knew her, asking them to contribute. That’s going to occupy a lot of his headspace over the next 12 months.

‘Of course, it throws up that old canard. People always link Harry to Diana, but she was the mother of two boys. William is just as much his mother’s son as Harry is, and Harry has tried to claim the Diana legacy for himself, to William’s intense frustration. He does not bang on about his mother all the time, though he has at several points. This issue of trying to use Diana, the Spencer brand, the Spencer name, to divide himself away from the House of Windsor, I think is something we’re going to see even more of. Let’s not forget who Harry spent time with when he was here in July, it was Diana’s family at Althorp.’

If the prince were making a film about his mother, it would follow the announcement by Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, that he has written a new book about his sister, to be released this month.

Elsewhere in the show, Diary Editor Richard Eden revealed how William and Catherine intend to respond to the Sussexes’ return. From what he has been told, the Prince and Princess of Wales plan to ignore it entirely. ‘Friends of theirs say: why should they do anything differently?’ Eden said. ‘They are two people who are now private citizens, not working royals. It should make no difference whether they are in California or Britain. To me, it’s like a spoiled child, if you give in, what do they do? They just demand more. You have got to be firm with them, or it will lead, I think, to the end of the monarchy.’

[From The Daily Mail]

“You have got to be firm with them, or it will lead, I think, to the end of the monarchy…” Eden is saying that if William speaks to his brother, it will be the end of the monarchy??? LMAO. if the monarchy is destroyed because Harry and Meghan are living in the Cotswolds, so be it. It’s starting to sound like a stiff breeze could end the monarchy at this point. As for a potential Diana documentary… as I said, I don’t know. I could make the argument for why Harry might want to create his own historical record, as he did with Spare. I could also make the argument for why Harry would feel like participating in or producing his own Diana documentary would be in poor taste. As for William feeling like “she was my mother too” – he should try acting like it. He should try remembering Diana’s actual life and legacy instead of the Windsors’ rewrite.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red, Cover Images.

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22 Responses to “Kay: Prince Harry came back to Britain to work on a documentary about his mother”

  1. ChillinginDC says:
    September 8, 2026 at 9:32 am

    I honestly hope this isn’t true. Also why would you need to move your whole family back while filming a documentary? It’s bizarre. And I think it’s just Kay tossing out crap because the Sussex haven’t put out one statement about why they have moved back and it’s just speculation at this point.

    Reply
    • QuiteContrary says:
      September 8, 2026 at 9:42 am

      I feel the opposite. I think it would be great if Harry made a documentary about his mother. He’s far more entitled to tell her story than the likes of Paul Burrell.

      And bonus: This would drive William and Charles and Camilla even further around the bend.

      While I think this is mostly Kay speculating, any project like this would make me feel better about the Sussexes’ decision to move here. It would indicate that Harry didn’t come here to get back into his dogsh*t father’s graces.

      Reply
      • SuOutdoors says:
        September 8, 2026 at 2:04 pm

        I’m with you completely. I literally long for a good reason Harry has uprooted his young family in sunny Cali and brought back into this vile cesspool. Last year he couldn’t see a way to bring back his wife and kids under current security aspects, and now they are here nevertheless? I so much hope for a very good reason – on a very limited timeline…

      • ChillinginDC says:
        September 8, 2026 at 3:49 pm

        How would this be good for Harry? Honestly it seems like a bad idea to keep focusing on your mother who though was tragically lost, keeps playing into the tabloid narrative you and your wife can’t get by without invoking her.

      • QuiteContrary says:
        September 8, 2026 at 6:14 pm

        I think if Harry has discovered some truth about his mother that the public should know, disclosure would be very good for his state of mind.

        Even just offering his own story of her might help him.

  2. Smart&Messy says:
    September 8, 2026 at 9:32 am

    Is it necessary to move his whole family back to the UK to make this doc (if that’s what he wants)? It looks more amd more like they will be bullied out of the country for the second time, now with their children. I don’t think any historical record is worth it.

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      September 8, 2026 at 9:43 am

      Not only that, but Harry plunging himself into the story of his mother and her final years, including inevitably her tragic death, sounds like something you would do to destroy your mental health rather than improve it.

      Reply
    • Megan says:
      September 8, 2026 at 11:54 am

      Perhaps he is working with Charles Spencer to turn his new book into a documentary. I think it would be nice to have her family tell her story.

      Reply
      • fwiw says:
        September 8, 2026 at 7:02 pm

        I agree, Megan. Go Harry, Meghan, & Uncle Charles! Maybe this explains Harry’s trip to the studios.

  3. Amy Bee says:
    September 8, 2026 at 9:53 am

    If this is true, this contradicts the Boshoff piece that says that Harry wants to reconcile with William because doing a Diana documentary film is not going to endear Harry to William.

    Reply
  4. Tessa says:
    September 8, 2026 at 9:56 am

    Didn’t Scoots authorize an article that he asked his kids to send Mother’s day cards to Diana. I can only imagine the reaction if Harry had done that. Does Scooter keep score as to how many times his brother mentions their mother? How petty can he get.

    Reply
  5. Dainty Daisy says:
    September 8, 2026 at 10:02 am

    I wonder how much did Prince Harry find out about his mom,during the Discovery process in the Sun et al trials.. 🤔🤔

    Reply
  6. sunniside up says:
    September 8, 2026 at 10:04 am

    “Harry has tried to claim the Diana legacy for himself, to William’s intense frustration.” Harry has done nothing of the sort. William has the problem, Is his anger driven by feeling inadequate, or is it just a journalist trying to get attention. Does the DM realise that they just make William look weak.

    Reply
  7. NoBS Please says:
    September 8, 2026 at 10:05 am

    I actually think it could be quite a coup for Harry to produce a documentary or something on Diana.

    He could chose between many different takes on the story – for example it could be about her legacy and what she stands for in people’s minds today, or what’s happened to the causes she championed, so not just about “the inside story of what happened”, or Harry’s experience of her death, which he’s already covered in Spare.

    Anyway as to whether Richard [random obsessed royal rota rat] is right or not, it’s not that hard to conceive that this might be true, so hardly a sign of his superior insight into Harry’s life. It’s more like the rota are writing up every possible speculation about Harry and Meghan that could possibly be true in the hope that one is, so they can claim to be unbelievable geniuses.

    Reply
    • tamsin says:
      September 8, 2026 at 4:11 pm

      I totally agree with your last sentence. That is exactly what everyone appears to be doing- Derangers, RR, BM in general and Sussex supporters alike.

      Reply
  8. olliesmom says:
    September 8, 2026 at 11:06 am

    I can’t believe that it will be 30 years next year since Diana was tragically taken from us.

    I just found out this summer that I am a blood relative of Diana’s on the Spencer side of the family. But that blood is pretty diluted! Diana and I are eighth cousins.

    Reply
  9. Hypocrisy says:
    September 8, 2026 at 11:10 am

    So according to the tabloids so far we have Meghan writing a memoir, home sick Prince Harry begging to be a half in royal, and denied and Prince Harry doing a documentary on his mother all while they are broke buying a third mansion with a crumbling marriage.. I’m sure I have missed a lot of tabloid created narratives feel free to add them. SMH no one knows anything

    Reply
    • Lurker says:
      September 8, 2026 at 11:37 am

      They speculate about Harry making a documentary about Diana for years. Right after the first deal with Netflix.

      I hope it isn’t true.

      First and foremost, do we really need another documentary about Diana? We get one every 10 years, in addition to new books, mini series, and films.

      Second, they will accuse Harry of making money from his mother’s death. Again. Even if he would donate every penny.

      Third, Harry’s mental health. He should cherish the memories and let her rest. It is 30 years. Let it go.

      Reply
      • Brassy Rebel says:
        September 8, 2026 at 2:28 pm

        I hope the documentary story isn’t true. Harry is having enough trouble moving on without becoming embroiled in his mother’s life once again. Plus, one of the British media narratives is how Harry is not commercially successful unless he’s doing something pertaining to his family. This would play right into that idea.

  10. MaisiesMom says:
    September 8, 2026 at 4:04 pm

    As Diana’s son, Harry has every right to make a documentary about her. Just as much of a right as William does and certainly more than any member of the Windsor family. I feel like a lot rides on how he goes about it, what the tone and focus are, whether it is well done, poignant but not sentimental. It’s tricky but it can be done.

    I said the same about Earl Spencer writing a memoir. He’s her brother. People were saying he was monetizing her and refusing to let a dead woman rest in peace. I call BS on that. If others can write about her, her own flesh and blood can too. He also happens to be a serious writer and a good one at that. And he’s already written one memoire that was well received and meaningful.

    So Will can be mad if he wants to be. Nothing is stopping him from doing the same or contributing. Or from showing the kind of genuine connection to his causes and to his subjects that his mother did. He thinks his Royal Role can do all the talking and heavy lifting when it comes to having an impact. But it doesn’t work like that. Not for a everyone anyway.

    Reply
  11. tamsin says:
    September 8, 2026 at 4:16 pm

    I think the only documentary about Diana that I’ve watched is the National Geographic In Her Own Words. I was wondering if anyone has done a documentary of Diana on just her work, especially post separation, and in the last year of her life, and what effects can we contribute to her on the issues she tried to shed a light on.

    Reply

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