Kay: Prince Harry came back to Britain to work on a documentary about his mother

Last year, there were a couple of curious stories which I took somewhat seriously. The stories were about Prince Harry possibly producing a documentary or docuseries about his mother. The idea behind the persistent rumor was that 2027 will be the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, and many streamers and filmmakers are organizing certain programs or documentaries about her life and her work, and maybe about the unanswered questions around her death too. Would Prince Harry actually produce one of those projects? Would he give an on-camera interview? I do not know. Well, the Daily Mail’s Richard Kay thinks that the Sussex family moved back to Britain specifically because Harry is working on a Diana documentary.

Harry has begun approaching Princess Diana’s old friends to take part in a film about his mother, Richard Kay has claimed, in a project the royal expert says will occupy the Prince during his first year back in Britain. Next year marks the 30th anniversary of the princess’s death in Paris, with a string of events and tributes already planned.

Speaking on Palace Confidential, the Daily Mail’s Senior Editor-at-Large predicted the anniversary will drag Diana’s legacy back into focus and place fresh strain on William and Harry’s already fractured relationship. The brothers are understood not to have spoken for the best part of four years, and were last seen together in public at Charles’s Coronation in May 2023.

‘Diana has dominated the thinking of both William and Harry for the last ten years,’ Kay told host Luke Blackall. ‘When they made, nine years ago, those documentaries to mark the 20th anniversary of their mother’s death, that was the last time they were really in step together. I am told that one of the reasons Harry’s here is to make a television film, his own film, about his mother. I know he has been reaching out to his friends and others who knew her, asking them to contribute. That’s going to occupy a lot of his headspace over the next 12 months.

‘Of course, it throws up that old canard. People always link Harry to Diana, but she was the mother of two boys. William is just as much his mother’s son as Harry is, and Harry has tried to claim the Diana legacy for himself, to William’s intense frustration. He does not bang on about his mother all the time, though he has at several points. This issue of trying to use Diana, the Spencer brand, the Spencer name, to divide himself away from the House of Windsor, I think is something we’re going to see even more of. Let’s not forget who Harry spent time with when he was here in July, it was Diana’s family at Althorp.’

If the prince were making a film about his mother, it would follow the announcement by Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, that he has written a new book about his sister, to be released this month.

Elsewhere in the show, Diary Editor Richard Eden revealed how William and Catherine intend to respond to the Sussexes’ return. From what he has been told, the Prince and Princess of Wales plan to ignore it entirely. ‘Friends of theirs say: why should they do anything differently?’ Eden said. ‘They are two people who are now private citizens, not working royals. It should make no difference whether they are in California or Britain. To me, it’s like a spoiled child, if you give in, what do they do? They just demand more. You have got to be firm with them, or it will lead, I think, to the end of the monarchy.’