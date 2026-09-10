The media will not be given *any* access to Prince George at Eton

Prince George began at Eton this week. Prince William got his way, and Princess Kate spent the better part of three years completely wasting her time as she tried to persuade William to send George to a coed school. I’ve come to believe that George’s entrance into Eton will mark the phase-out of the Middleton family’s influence. From here on, George will be “Windsorized” like William was at this same age. But no one is talking about that, because of course not. Instead, the i Newspaper is pointing out that William and Kate have legitimately managed to keep George’s life and education almost a complete mystery for years, and that mystery will grow at Eton. Some highlights:

George is the most protected heir in history: Prince George will be given greater protection than any heir in modern times when he begins studying at the world’s most prestigious school next week. The future king will be expected to pose for the customary photocall before his first day at £65,673-per-year Eton College – echoing the photocall staged for his father in 1995, when Diana walked Prince William to the school gates alongside Charles and a young Prince Harry. But that might well be the last the public see of George at the 586-year-old public school until he leaves for university or chooses another path.

No regular updates: For George, 13, and his siblings, Charlotte, 11, and Louis, eight, life in the public eye is a fact of life, but for now it is severely limited and tightly controlled. The Prince and Princess of Wales’s plans might change but for now there appears to be no intention to give the public regular updates on the progress at school of the second in line to the throne, or even announce his GCSE and A-level results. There are unlikely to be pictures of George playing sport at the school or performing in plays or concerts, according to well-placed sources. We might not even be told which house he is in or the name of his house master.

How Harry and William’s time at Eton was handled: It is a tighter approach than the one applied to his father and uncle. Under the “Gentleman’s Agreement” struck for William’s time at Eton, a handful of official photocalls (the annual Eton Tea Party, his role as a prefect, images of him playing rugby and water polo) were traded for the media otherwise leaving him alone. Harry’s arrival in 1998 was covered on broadly the same terms.

What William and Kate say about George: We know he likes playing and watching football, tennis and other sports; he plays guitar and likes history and charting his parents’ official overseas travel on maps for his siblings. But even his favourite subject at school is not entirely clear. For years it has been said to be Earth sciences because of his interest in volcanoes, but that stems back to an off-the-cuff remark to another parent by his mother six years ago when he was seven. By closely controlling the information that comes out about their children, the Waleses have protected the young royals’ childhoods like no member of the family who came before them.

Melanie Sanderson on how George will blend in: “They can’t stop the general public [photographing George], which I suppose is the biggest challenge,” Sanderson said, although she thought George would be able to fade into a group of pupils and avoid being spotted most of the time. “It’s not like he’s got a shock of red hair.”

Sanderson on whether Eton will suit George: The Waleses looked at Marlborough, Oundle and other schools but must think George is up to the very rigorous standards of Eton, according to Sanderson. “They clearly care deeply about their children’s health, mental health, wellbeing and to put a boy into Eton that wasn’t up to the challenge would seem to me to be at real odds with what we believe we know about them,” she said.

George might befriend a poor person: Around 10 per cent of pupils at Eton are on some form of financial assistance, and from comparatively modest backgrounds, she added. “Wouldn’t it be great if he became friends with some of those people? If he ended up going home for the weekend to someone’s very ordinary house in a very ordinary place, it’d be amazing, wouldn’t it?”