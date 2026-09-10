The media will not be given *any* access to Prince George at Eton

Prince George began at Eton this week. Prince William got his way, and Princess Kate spent the better part of three years completely wasting her time as she tried to persuade William to send George to a coed school. I’ve come to believe that George’s entrance into Eton will mark the phase-out of the Middleton family’s influence. From here on, George will be “Windsorized” like William was at this same age. But no one is talking about that, because of course not. Instead, the i Newspaper is pointing out that William and Kate have legitimately managed to keep George’s life and education almost a complete mystery for years, and that mystery will grow at Eton. Some highlights:
George is the most protected heir in history: Prince George will be given greater protection than any heir in modern times when he begins studying at the world’s most prestigious school next week. The future king will be expected to pose for the customary photocall before his first day at £65,673-per-year Eton College – echoing the photocall staged for his father in 1995, when Diana walked Prince William to the school gates alongside Charles and a young Prince Harry. But that might well be the last the public see of George at the 586-year-old public school until he leaves for university or chooses another path.
No regular updates: For George, 13, and his siblings, Charlotte, 11, and Louis, eight, life in the public eye is a fact of life, but for now it is severely limited and tightly controlled. The Prince and Princess of Wales’s plans might change but for now there appears to be no intention to give the public regular updates on the progress at school of the second in line to the throne, or even announce his GCSE and A-level results. There are unlikely to be pictures of George playing sport at the school or performing in plays or concerts, according to well-placed sources. We might not even be told which house he is in or the name of his house master.
How Harry and William’s time at Eton was handled: It is a tighter approach than the one applied to his father and uncle. Under the “Gentleman’s Agreement” struck for William’s time at Eton, a handful of official photocalls (the annual Eton Tea Party, his role as a prefect, images of him playing rugby and water polo) were traded for the media otherwise leaving him alone. Harry’s arrival in 1998 was covered on broadly the same terms.
What William and Kate say about George: We know he likes playing and watching football, tennis and other sports; he plays guitar and likes history and charting his parents’ official overseas travel on maps for his siblings. But even his favourite subject at school is not entirely clear. For years it has been said to be Earth sciences because of his interest in volcanoes, but that stems back to an off-the-cuff remark to another parent by his mother six years ago when he was seven. By closely controlling the information that comes out about their children, the Waleses have protected the young royals’ childhoods like no member of the family who came before them.
Melanie Sanderson on how George will blend in: “They can’t stop the general public [photographing George], which I suppose is the biggest challenge,” Sanderson said, although she thought George would be able to fade into a group of pupils and avoid being spotted most of the time. “It’s not like he’s got a shock of red hair.”
Sanderson on whether Eton will suit George: The Waleses looked at Marlborough, Oundle and other schools but must think George is up to the very rigorous standards of Eton, according to Sanderson. “They clearly care deeply about their children’s health, mental health, wellbeing and to put a boy into Eton that wasn’t up to the challenge would seem to me to be at real odds with what we believe we know about them,” she said.
George might befriend a poor person: Around 10 per cent of pupils at Eton are on some form of financial assistance, and from comparatively modest backgrounds, she added. “Wouldn’t it be great if he became friends with some of those people? If he ended up going home for the weekend to someone’s very ordinary house in a very ordinary place, it’d be amazing, wouldn’t it?”
[From The i Newspaper]
Months ago, I was thinking about George’s Lambrook years and how little we knew about them. Whenever there was any kind of gossip about Lambrook, it was always centered on William and Kate, as in “William and Kate turn up to every meeting and every football match and every school event.” I imagine it will be the same at Eton too – anything we learn about George will be framed through gossip about William and Kate. While I think W&K are tragic in many ways, they actually have managed to raise their kids with a lot of privacy and good for them. I will say this though – Richard Palmer (who wrote this piece) seems to be edging around the idea that the British public should know more about the future king. And that’s a discussion worth having too, right? Because what happened to “we pay, you pose?”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid and Cover Images.
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Catherine, Princess of Wales (Kate Middleton) and family, attended the final day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. Watching from the prestigious Royal Box at Centre Court on July 12, royalty was joined by a star-studded lineup of global celebrities and VIP guests, including Academy Award-winning actor Dustin Hoffman, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, and acclaimed actresses Nicole Kidman and Sienna Miller. Pictured: Prince William, Prince George BACKGRID USA 12 JULY 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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16/12/2025, London, UK. The Prince of Wales and Prince George with the CEO of The Passage Mick Clarke during a visit to The Passage in central London.,Image: 1061170332, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
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London, UK, 13 June 2026. Princess Catherine, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis return to Buckingham Palace after the King’s Birthday Parade, Trooping The Colour Buckingham Palace, London, UK.,Image: 1109906999, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Lee Floyd/Avalon
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12/07/2026. Wimbledon, UK. The Princess of Wales, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Prince George and The Prince of Wales during the Gentlemen’s Singles Final of The Championships, Wimbledon.,Image: 1116182899, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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01/08/2026, Glasgow, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales, Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Saturday 1st August 2026 to watch some of the sporting fixtures taking place.,Image: 1120183306, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Wattie Cheung / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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01/08/2026, Glasgow, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales, Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, joined by their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Saturday 1st August 2026 to watch some of the sports fixtures taking place that day.,Image: 1120183311, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Wattie Cheung / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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01/08/2026, Glasgow, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales, Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Saturday 1st August 2026 to watch some of the sports fixtures taking place that day.,Image: 1120183314, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Wattie Cheung / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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01/08/2026, Glasgow, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales, Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Saturday 1st August 2026 to watch some of the sports fixtures taking place that day.,Image: 1120183381, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Wattie Cheung / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: Prince George
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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08/09/2026, Windsor, UK. Prince George begins his first day at Eton College in Windsor, Berkshire.,Image: 1132442114, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Matt Porteous / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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Prince George, accompanied by his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, starts his first day at Eton College in Windsor, Berkshire
Featuring: Prince George, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Windsor, Berkshire, United Kingdom
When: 07 Sep 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince George, accompanied by his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, starts his first day at Eton College in Windsor, Berkshire
Featuring: Prince George, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Windsor, Berkshire, United Kingdom
When: 07 Sep 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Lucky for George he doesn’t have a would be step mother playing footsie with the tabloids, exchanging his privacy for positive coverage of her.
He is the future king and need to be brought up with that in mind. He’s a child but so are the heirs of other European monarchies and they seem to be having considered introductions to public life. Here it seems to be back to front, an obsession with privacy yet hauling the kids out as human shields and endless “George loves (whatever is related to that event)”. It’s almost as if the parents are only focussing on protecting themselves and haven’t actually give much thought to what this child needs given his future role.
Exactly. They’re protected in many ways but wheeled out whenever Scooter and Wiglet are getting bad press: look at our perfectly normal family in perfectly photoshopped pictures.
As I said, a few days ago, I think posting photos of George in his uniform was unnecessary but it was probably demanded by the press. Richard Palmer has sort of complained on twitter that the press knows nothing about George in the past. I think if it was up to him George would be doing an interview or answering a press Q&A.
I’m in the camp that Wee George deserves-privacy at school. Don’t give an actual F*ck about the school. Teenage years are hard. Do I think everyone is
going to think he’s awesome because he’s a future King? NO. IMO, it will work against him. If he turns out he’s like his lazy parents, so be it. He looks happy in these photos and that’s good.
All children deserve privacy when attending school. Regardless of who they’re parents are.
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What’s that “It’s not like he’s got a shock of red hair” crack supposed to mean?
Archie. That was a crack at Archie.
Tom Hiddleston and Eddie Redmayne both attended Eton with William. They ET have mentioned things in interviews about how insane it was. It’s worth a google. Hopefully, some of these new rules will make it easier for George but time will tell.
IT sounds patronizing in the article about George “befriending” someone who comes from people with “modest” backgrounds. I George could learn a lot from someone in the real world instead of vice versa. He’ll probably follow the same path as Scooter in his friendships. The students from “modest” backgrounds often achieve great successes and really work for their own success not have things handed to them based on the families they are born into.
I agree. She made it sound as though he would be befriending or petting farm animals. As IF his grandmother Carole Bucket Middleton would ever let her future king grandson befriend “the poors” when she never let her own children do so!
I can see both sides of this. William felt intruded on by the press and to some degree the public, especially when his mother died. That must have been hard, and he wants his kids to be free of that. But, there’s a reason for their interest. The public pays the family’s bills, and the royals exist to some degree by their grace. George is going to have to learn that eventually, isn’t he?
Sorry but the family owes the public something. We can have a conversation about what that is, sure. Maybe he’s still too young for any press intrusion. But when will he be old enough? At uni? When he’s 21? When he marries? Has his first child? It has to start some time.
Hopefully, the Sussex kids, who receive no money from the public or even security atp, will be given the same level of privacy. And may George enjoy Eton and may Eton continue its long tradition of doing what it does.
My criticism of William and Kate regarding their kids has always been the same.
They are way too secretive about them and really do hide them away from the public. They don’t have to be paraded, but they are the next gen working royals. The die hard monarchists are old and will die before George becomes a working royal after university. So it’s the younger folks that need time to fall in love with those kids and buy into them. The reason the monarchy still exists is bc of the buy in from the public. The public largely find William and Kate fine, but forgettable. The discourse over the last 10 years, and mainly the last 6, has been Harry and Meghan and their kids. Bc the press obsess over the Sussexes to an unhealthy degree. That has conditioned the public to only open their ears when h and m are mentioned and they carry on when all the other royals are mentioned. The public do not hate William and Kate but they certainly aren’t obsessed with them, and by extension their kids. And that’s going to be a major problem in 10-15 years when polling comes out showing the antipathy for the royal family.
You can see George and Charlotte are uncomfortable in public. Espeically George. Especially this past Wimbledon when they were speaking to a kid with a disability and they both stared the kid up and down. Like wow. They are soooo sheltered to have that expression on their faces.
I have long advocated for a middle of the ground approach. William and Kate should have had the kids volunteering somewhere in the community away from cameras. This will allow them the privacy to develop their people skills with ppl who are less fortunate than them. That look different to them. Without the added pressure of scrutiny and cameras in their faces.
It will also teach them about service as a hallmark to royal work and not just when you need to or want to make a front page newspaper.
But William and Kate think they’re so smart and have changed the game. This will not help their kids in the future.
Regular updates about the kids is totally fine. It’s not like they’re briefing against their kids. Even Harry and Meghan talk more openly about what their kids are like than William and Kate.
The comparison to other royal houses is very interesting when it comes to how the heirs are prepared. Estelle of Sweden, who is closest in age to George, has been doing events with her family since she was a child. She never looks frightened. The press leaves her alone during her schooling because the agreement is she won’t be hidden away all the time. The same goes for all of the future queen and king regnants. They all seem at peace with their future jobs. Just look at how well Ingrid Alexandra has done since her grandfather passed. George is not anywhere near ready for that level of scrutiny when Charles dies. Yet another way the BRF is totally deficient and will become obsolete before some of the other monarchies.
I think the privacy of the children is a fine line to walk. No, I don’t think the public needs pictures of George in front of his house at Eton, or pictures of him as prefect if he becomes one, or things like that. We don’t need a report of his temperature every morning, etc.
At the same time – he is the future king, and he is supported by taxpayers. That gives them some rights to his life, as gross as that may be to say.
But besides that – people are more likely to support royals when they feel they know them on some level, when they feel they can see them as both figureheads/symbols and people. QEII walked that line really well. People knew a lot about her, but not everything so they were still able to see her as a symbol. Charles is messier in his personal life so that blurs the line a lot more. And honestly, we know remarkably little about William. Or maybe its that there is little to know? He likes football, he likes yelling and going into rages, he likes pubs. But people still feel a connection to him because of his mother.
For george, we know pretty much nothing. And maybe that’s a good thing bc it means people can put whatever they want on George – people are able to see these pictures and say “wow he is going to have a great time and do so well” even though none of us have any idea what kind of student he is. I mean hell in this piece they’re talking about how he likes earth science bc of a throwaway comment Kate made SIX years ago! We know he likes Aston Villa bc his father does and honestly everything else we know might be total BS. There’s no evidence of his interests or likes or sports etc. We see a little man in a suit who mostly looks uncomfortable in the spotlight.
and he’s 13, so to a large extent that’s okay. But its hard to ask the public to support this figure, as a prince and future king, if there is no emotional or personal connection to him.
Is it really up for debate that a minor is entitled to privacy and doesn’t owe the public anything? Find a way to make that work within a monarchy if you must but obviously that should all be abolished!
🎯
It’s a perverse system, and perverse systems will produce perverse outcomes.
I’m fine with George having privacy at Eton. Is the public entitled to know where the future king goes to school? I think so. But even a first day photo call seeing him arrive? Honestly unnecessary. I don’t think any of the other European royals do that kind of things on the first day of school with their underage kids at a new school? I can understand maybe filming George’s first day of school at university as he gets welcomed by the college president. But beyond that, these school photocalls are so unnecessary for underage kids. I know we criticize William and Kate for a lot but I think they’ve done a good job of bringing their kids to age appropriate events and to familiarize them with the media without doing unnecessary press events like Charles and Diana did to William and Harry. George did an engagement with Kate this past summer when they went to go see historic planes together and he seemed to enjoy it. I know he’ doesn’t always look comfortable when out in public but that could just be his personality, he might just be a shy kid.
Princess Leonor got filmed on her way to her first day at university in Madrid (she’s starting her bachelor’s now that she’s done with her 3 years of military training in the different branches of Spain’s military) but she’s a young adult now (she’s 20). She also looked like she expected it so I’m sure she knew ahead of time the press would be there (she looked cute in her casual outfit and looked like any other Spanish university student). I’m assuming the Spanish media will leave her alone since they got their shot of her walking to her classes on her first day.
Then that’s a shot look at the map because his parents don’t travel anywhere unless it’s vacationing as for George going to some poor folk home won’t that be lovely. Wtaf. Poor people are not animals in the zoo . Someone foe George to ohh and ahhh at . These are real people with real lives working hard and paying taxes to support the lifestyle of George who can then come around to their houses and look down his nose at them. . These people are f vile . And might I add these poor peasants children got into this school because they are brilliant and work hard at their academics because they know it’s the only option for their future unlike the heir and his son the future heirs who did not need one good grade because his status will always protect him and see to it that he completes his education and passes with flying colors regardless of it he earned it or not .
F. Vile
What William and Kate seem to be missing here is that people don’t form emotional attachments just by seeing a few photos. I know they are kids but seeing one or two posed photos a year doesn’t help the British people feel that much closer to these kids, who are the future of the family. If George continues on this way, which I have to believe will happen, people really won’t know much about him until he’s in his 20s and lord knows what shape the monarchy will be in at that point. Younger people won’t care and they will question why they’re spending so much money on these strangers who don’t really seem to care about them.
The interesting thing here is the fact that the British monarchy depends on people being invested in them. And that requires knowing them. Nobody really knows anything about these kids, they’re not invested in them as they would have been with William and Harry when they were growing up. Or when Queen Elizabeth was growing up. So there really isn’t too much of an interest in them long-term, and that’s going to be a real problem for the monarchy. I think it’s great that they’ve been raised in privacy, but that doesn’t help the Windsor cause.
Regarding the comment of George and Kate visiting planes.
Kate has an obsession with recreating images of Diana with Harry, not William. Diana took Harry to see planes and I believe that super cute pic of Harry wearing camo that he included in Spare was from one of those first visits with his mother.
Kate also dressed up baby louis as baby Harry when Harry and Meghan attending trooping after Meghan gave birth to Archie.
Kate also wore the earrings Diana wore to Harry’s christening, to Archie’s. She has a mental sickness when it comes to Harry which just lends legitimacy to the idea that she thought she was going to have Harry to herself forever. She gives off single white female vibes where Harry is concerned. I don’t think she wanted to marry Harry at all, but I think she loved the attention she got from Harry bc she didn’t get that level of attention from her own husband for years.
Also, the media wasn’t present for that event. Just their in house social media team. So that’s likely why George looked so much more relaxed. When he is in public with the media around, he looks very shy, tepid and most of all, uncomfortable.
They aren’t regular kids and really can’t be treated as such. They are and will continue to be public figures. I agree with another comment that the public needs to have some level of emotional attachment to those kids to stave off a growing anti monarchy sentiment. But many ppl wisely predicted, after Diana, that it’s apathy that will do the Windsors in. Not a single scandal. But just the public not caring about them.
Monarchists are putting all their eggs in William and Kate’s basket, not realizing that they shot themselves in both feet and their dicks by deciding that the Sussexes will be the focus of the royal family reporting, and not the actual taxpayer funded royals who work for the monarchy. People do not care about William, Kate and their kids. They don’t hate them. But they don’t CARE.
People care strongly about Harry and Meghan, whether that’s positive or negative. But people are invested on both sides and care deeply. That’s the problem. The media, and the royal family, screwed themselves over when they bullied the Sussexes out, then made the last 6 years all about them.
I think that’s the first photo I’ve ever seen of George where he is really smiling. Maybe he’s happy to get away and, somewhat, chart his own path.
I can understand people having interest in George when he’s older (ie his dating life, his interests, etc) but I don’t really think we have needed to know that much about him up to now. A thirteen year old (and younger ) isn’t going to be that interesting to adults… and I don’t think he’s supposed to be. Even 13 year old figure skaters in the Olympics who can do quintuple spins or child movie stars aren’t that interesting..,
“some of those people….” 🙄
It’s not George that I think or worry about. He probably has twenty security guards surrounding him at all times. It’s Archie and Lili I worry about, that Prince and that Princess. It should gall the entire world that the safety of those two precious children will never be as absolute and sure as the safety of the Middleton kids. That is an outrage.