Queen Elizabeth threw her newspaper on the floor in disgust over Lilibet Diana’s name

There are several foundational royal scandals, and “Prince Harry and Meghan naming their daughter Lilibet” is one of them. Incidentally, I would argue that “someone made someone cry just days before the Sussex wedding” and “what happened when QEII offered Meghan a tiara to wear for the wedding” are the other two major foundational scandals. Those three account for some of the most unhinged reimaginings, revisions and retellings. So, in 2021, Meghan gave birth to a daughter in California. Within a few days, they announced the name: Lilibet Diana. Royal reporters threw tantrums, and claimed that their tantrums were on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II. Someone said that the Queen’s “Lilibet” nickname was the only thing which was truly “hers,” which is absolutely wild to say about a literal queen. The palace issued briefings about whether QEII was told about the name, and the palace could not keep their stories straight. I always believed that Harry told his grandmother about the name privately, but the courtiers weren’t informed and that’s why ALL of them freaked out about a mixed-race child being named Lilibet. Anyway, Robert Jobson has told dozens of versions of this one scandal, and wouldn’t you know, he just came up with a new version:
Robert Jobson, the godfather of royal reporting, joined me on today’s Royalist live stream (watch the full show above), and delivered a proper scoop about one of the most bitterly contested episodes of the entire Megxit saga: the naming of the Sussexes’ daughter, Lilibet.
The Sussexes have always maintained they had the late queen’s blessing to use her childhood nickname. The queen’s recollection of the matter, famously, varied. Robert Jobson who first reported her fury in The Windsor Legacy, revealed on the show what actually happened.
“They did have a conversation, but they didn’t say Lilibet,” he said. “They said, ‘We’re going to name our daughter after you.’ And the queen went, ‘How lovely,’ thinking that the daughter would be named Elizabeth. When she found out it was Lilibet, my sources said she only read about it in the paper. And she threw it on the floor in disgust. She was really upset, because she said, that’s my name, that my father and my grandfather used to call me, and it was unique to me.”
“When she found out it was Lilibet, my sources said she only read about it in the paper. And she threw it on the floor in disgust.” Day 35,927 of royal reporters making Lizzy sound like the biggest a–hole in the world. Imagine, a 95-year-old woman throwing her newspaper on the floor IN DISGUST over her great-granddaughter being named after her! And again, who really cares? At this point, who cares? But even back then, in 2021, and in the five years since, I don’t understand why the entire royal industrial complex is still stridently insisting that Harry and Meghan using that name was some kind of breaking point or huge catastrophe. It’s a baby name. Either Lizzy was honored or annoyed or a little bit of both. The only point of nursing this inane scandal is to put a target on a child’s back.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Meghan’s Instagram.
Is this where William learned to tantrum like a proper royal? Where Charles learned to sneer about pens?
Charles was born sneering at a pen.
We were told by sussex sources at the time they received her blessing. Harry was having private conversations with her.
People really need to stop believing everything they read. Collective iqs are low enough.
Was this before or after her death?Because you have to ask with these derangers.
Harry and Meghan brought over their two children to meet the Queen. No reports of her shouting at them to rename the child.
A Ouija Board told him!
The world’s chattiest corpse (thanks to one of the regulars here, who came up with that moniker) is on it again.
The name was “unique to her”. And a race horse.
The more I look at their photos of them in the pool, the more I am bewildered of the family move.
What is going on?
I truly have no idea, but you gotta figure they’ll be missing that life quickly.
i mean they have pools in england lol.
Isn’t that at the Althorp pool?
The British press and Robert Jobson, aka dangling-Archie-off-a-balcony man, are the lowest of the low. Where else in the world are small children “fair game”?
The usual BS, IIRC Lizzie was asked and gave her blessing – wonder who has the hotline to her in the afterlife as she seems rather chatty about the Sussex’s.
I had heard she was delighted about it.
I have known two Lilibeths in my life. Lilibet with an extra h at the end. It’s not like Liz’ dad patented the nickname. Anything to bully a lovely little girl. The most despicable media in the world, the famously toxic British media.
These people are nuts. First, the late Queen had epic self-discipline. She didn’t throw stuff. Charles does that. Charles ripped a whole sink out of the wall. William throws whole people. He threw his brother across a room, after launching himself at Harry from behind. Andrew punches dogs and Charles punches horses. All witnessed incidents. But, they need to attribute their petty minded malice to a lady who was blameless and anxious to pour oil on troubled waters and keep everyone in the fold. Because even in death, she still puts them all in the shade, where they belong.
Edward hitting a dog with a stick, the pictures are public and were disgusting.
And don’t forget Kate’s long scar across her left eye…which only became visible in 2024…faint because it was probably lasered after healing.
One thing no one seems to consider is that, by naming their daughter ‘Lilibet’ and not ‘Elizabeth’, Harry and Meghan were quite pointedly naming her after the woman/grandmother, not the monarch. If anything, you think the queen would be even more touched by the gesture — and I’ll bet she was.
And you can bet that H&M actually did inform the queen of the name, because naming a child ‘Elizabeth’ is not news at all, whereas using a special family name is. But sure, tell me that QEII was the only person in the history of the world to be offended by having a namesake.
Exactly, it was a compliment, having a child named after you is always a compliment. and a refreshing change from all those little girls called Elizabeth. I wonder how many there are.
Starting with Catherine Elizabeth Middleton?
Lady Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary Mountbatten-Windsor
Lena Elizabeth Tindall
Isla Elizabeth Phillips
Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi
Charlotte Elizabeth Diana Wales
So boring.
There were several racehorses named Lilibet, and she didn’t seem to mind. But a mixed-race grandchild named in her honor is enough to make her throw the newspaper on the floor?
Not a good look.
But it does make perfect sense for a Windsor bitch who likes horses better than people.
I don’t believe she did it, she was not that sort of person, never lost her temper. If she had objected she would have put the Newspaper neatly folded on a table before saying something in an icy calm.
The only time she ever lost her cool in public was when she had photo sesh with Lebowitz (so). But I think she was hangry and not used to taking instructions 😆
IF she were that upset (which I doubt very much) she would have called Harry and said she did not want him to use the name or told him no when he asked her. This is bad for the child if she sees the “complaints” about her getting the name Lilibet. No it was not unique to Elizabeth. And I think there would have been an uproar if the child was called Elizabeth. So what does Jobson want, a letter saying the child should have her name changed? Such total insensitivity. If his family is that petty, maybe the child should have gotten a name that did not “honor” relatives, except Diana as Middle name of course. The Queen did not show displays of temperament that way. That sounds more like Charles and Scooter.
I think had they named her Diana Lilibet all their collective Windsor heads would have exploded.
Rubbish. By the time the papers got wind of the name – which they found out when the rest of the world did, days after the birth had taken place, they would have also become aware that the Queen had known well before and not told a soul. That’s why they threw such massive tantrums to tarnish the happy event – following the lead of the principals at KP, particularly the incandescent one who was pissed that he had not thought to use that affectionate derivative of the Queen’s name for his own daughter.
If she “threw her newspaper in disgust” it was probably because of the ridiculous headlines which were claiming that her grandson had robbed her of “the only thing she owned, her name”. 😀
Boy, Queen Lizzy sure is chattier post-death than she ever was in real life…
She wasn’t with it enough in 2021 to do this.
This! ☝️
I don’t if this has been said before but Harry is an insider to the royal ins and outs and more importantly her grandson. Surely he knows what would disgust his grandmother and surely he would not name his daughter that.
Fake news and they really need to focus on bigger fish than an innocent child’s name.
I disagree— Harry repeatedly shows that he assumes his family members are decent, caring human beings and they keep surprising him. I think people (including Harry) overestimate Granny’s kindliness. She was spoiled and selfish just like the others.
In that case she doesn’t earn respect and Harry wouldn’t have named his daughter after her.
My grandmother, mother and sister were/are all named Elizabeth. My grandmother’s nickname – what she was called her whole life by everyone including me – was what her little sister called her because she couldn’t pronounce the full name. It wasn’t one of the classic nicknames for Elizabeth, just a two-syllable sound made by a one year old. But it stuck.
If I had named my daughter this nickname, it would have been out of affection. Maybe my grandmother would have made a bit of a fuss about it, idk. Elderly people can be unpredictable. But that doesn’t change the intent, which is nothing but respectful.
I can see someone throwing the paper (or something else?) on the floor in disgust at that, but not QEII. Maybe they’re subbing names again.
It was not the newspaper. It was either kate’s wig or camilla’s tampon…
Seriously, she probably thought elizabeth and when lilibet came out, I can absolutely see her incandescence for anticipating Elizabeth and not lilibet. She probably thought they, as a couple, were not close enough to her to be naming their child her intimate personal nick name. but she had to stay polite about it – because she knew it was fcking petty and the child had nothing to do with it.
I think it would have charmed her. Despite what all the newspapers like to say she got on well with Meghan and she loved Harry.
Not close enough? Like someone she met in the streets? Harry was her grandson! Please.
Alicky, smart comment. I think you’re right.
Would Jobson like the name Lilibet changed to another of Elizabeth’s names, say “Queen?” Lili could still be her nickname, & we’d have “Queen Diana” (Sussex). Chuck & Cam would love it.
Ha ha ha – I love this idea! Diana will always be our true queen.
If Diana were Lili’s first name, Cowmilla would be reminded forever…
Oh I can believe she threw a tantrum. We don’t call her petty Betty for nothing. I bet when she was talking to to Harry on the phone she was all fake that’s wonderful news dear but the moment she hung up, petty showed up . That woman was the definition of two faced. I have always believed that she was not a nice person only putting on a show in public to make herself look good . I have confidence saying this because during the time Meghan and Harry were working for her , she never once stood up and defended her employees. What kind of a ceo was she that she let her employees let alone her top employees get abused and smeared on a daily basis. Yet she did everything in her power to protect Andy . Meghan should have named her daughter after someone who she knew for a fact loved her unconditionally from her own family. Harry already got Diana so the other name should be Meghan choosing.why should Harry get both names from his side . I know lots people don’t want to admit it but it’s true. When it comes to Harry. I feel like Meghan is the one who makes the biggest sacrifices for him and his wants and needs and neglects to put herself first. And that’s why she is currently back in that country and being viciously attacked daily. She seems to love Harry with everything she is and I pray she doesn’t end up paying the ultimate price for her unconditional love of him. My point is I would never have named my child after Betty because my child deserves better . Betty was Petty and a horrible person from what I can see
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As much as we idolize Meghan for being a strong independent woman who is self made but also ‘down to earth’ and didn’t set out to fall in love with a prince, I’m pretty sure she greatly enjoys the status and social influence that comes with being a royal duchess who’s children are also grandchildren of the current monarch of multiple countries on earth. I don’t think it was any big sacrifice for her to agree to name her daughter after the longest reigning monarch (Elizabeth) of the UK and commonwealth, as well as Diana, the most recognizable and beloved princess on earth.
People love to put Meghan on a moral pedestal and while I do think she is a decent person at her core who has managed to hold on to her moral compass better than other celebrities, she also has her own eccentricities and run of the mill rich people tendencies to view themselves as grandiose and above the plebs. After all, she managed to snag the most eligible prince of his era— that doesn’t happen without a great degree of confidence and self belief.
So no, I don’t view her marriage as being highly sacrificial on her part, as many Sussex fans like to paint it. She lives a highly charmed life and is fully aware of that. Good for her.
Odd, I have never gotten the impression that Meghan “view(s) (herself) as grandiose and above the plebs.”. But that description does scream: KATE!!!
I would have named Lili – Diana Jeanette. This way both maternal grandmothers would have been honored. Meghan was very close to her maternal grandmother. And Jeanette is a nice name.
More BS
When my dad asked for his stepmother’s blessing to use her name as one of my middle names, she cried. My 3 brothers all have at least one kid named after my dad in some form, and now those kids are passing the name onto their own children, and my dad has gotten a little misty-eyed over each one. My husband and his ex named my stepdaughter after his dad, a retired Brigadier General in the Marines and all-around tough guy, and he got so emotional that he almost couldn’t respond verbally to say how honored he was. These are all examples of completely normal reactions to that honor. I cannot imagine ANY grandparent or other relative ever acting like such a petulant child over it, unless they were a raging narcissist. Which QEII, for all her faults, was not. For the life of me, I don’t understand why they’re so determined to destroy her reputation in death and make this woman sound like an absolute nightmare.
We’re back on this again?
I don’t know of any grandmother that would act like that…
Do…. They think this makes the Queen look good?
Remember the monarch is chosen by God and can do no wrong.
What’s so creepy and awful about Jobson speaking on this crap is that Lilibet now lives in England. If the Sussexes remain here as she grows older, eventually she’s going to hear this crap. And aside from maybe wondering what’s so wrong with her that her great-grandmother didn’t want her to have her name, she’s going to wonder why that great-grandmother was such a terrible person.
Hoping she and her family will be safely back in Montecito before she’s old enough to get wind of this kind of thing.
All I have to say is that if a great grandmother facing her own mortality actually did do this she deserves the ninth level of hell, only a truly evil soul would have that reaction. The more I see printed about the queen with articles like this the more disgusted I feel about the Queen she deserves no one’s respect or reverence if this is truly how petty and hateful she was behind tax payer funded closed castle doors.
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Of all the things that didn’t happen. And as Kaiser said, it’s gross and they are putting a target on their kid’s back. I would be whopping Jobson’s butt.
The only conclusion I can reach is the real reason the Queen/ courtiers were upset was that a mixed race baby was being named after her. We all know that the family didn’t want Harry to marry Meghan.
Oh, I do believe there were tantrums, but not from the Queen.
Charles and William were the ones shrieking.
Harry insisted on writing in “Spare” moments when the Queen met his children. No such mention of Charles meeting his children, nor William.
I think Harry was really careful in Spare not to say anything negative about the Queen and Prince Phillip, but I’m 100% sure Phillip made racist remarks about Meghan and 75% sure the Queen did too. Maybe not the specific remark discussed with Oprah (although I never fully believed Phillip wasn’t part of that discussion), but there is no way Mr. No Filter never uttered a racist comment in front of Meghan.
She was given the name. Whether the queen was truthfully pleased or not, she did not refuse her permission or forbid it. The press should move on because it’s ragebait using a minor child and that is egregious. 😡
This sounds a little plausible. A grandson wanting to be unique. Yet, would harry be that bold! I dont think so. And if big lilbeth didnt like it would sge just take it. I dont think so. She seems the type to say “ thank you and change it.” Did Elizabeth suffer anything in silence. We all heard about her throwing shoes at Philip.
She never would have done that— it violates her don’t complain don’t explain rule. Which she actually followed, unlike the rest of her whinging family!
Becks1, they have pools in England, yes, but are they as good as the ones in California? England is generally rainy and cold. What could they possibly know about designing a good pool? It’s never even warm there.
I did a real estate search for the Cotswold area and there are several beautiful estates with pools, some are indoors or covered and I’ve also seen outdoor pools.. I used to swim in Lake Superior as a child so colder really doesn’t matter with children imo.. (as a former Realtor I’m always curious about homes/lifestyles/costs in different areas, I promise I’m not stalking lol)
As a viewer of loads of British comedy & mystery series I’ve seen a lot of homes with indoor pools, which is certainly the way I would go if I lived there. You can swim in the rain–what the hey, you’re already wet!–but I personally would want something heated. Plus an indoor pool is better sun protection.
Well, Robert, I’ll you know that I have been in contact from the great beyond with both Queen Elizabeth I AND II and they both agree you’re a liar!
QEII was a lot of things but “demonstrably emotional” and “prone to temper tantrums and outbursts” she was not. Quite the opposite – her whole deal was rigidly controlling and hiding how she felt. If she didn’t like the name “Lilibet”, she certainly would not have shown it, let alone do anything as common as throwing a newspaper.
Now, Charles? William? They’re known to throw things when things aren’t going their way. Maybe the self-proclaimed “godfather of royal reporting” got himself confused.
Maybe she told a servant to throw the paper on the floor but saying she did it is nonsense.
Why are they putting these lies out there again? It’s so obvious they want to elicit a negative reaction from the Sussexes so they can villainize them further. The UK royal press won’t have any access to Meghan or their kids , and very little access to Harry. Since they’re private citizens, there is no ethical justification to bully a five year old over her name to gain clicks and traction. This is truly a disgusting new low for them.
I think they should’ve named her Queenie!
Raise your hand if you think this great grandmother found out the name of her great grandchild through a newspaper? Honestly, that’s just stupid. If you want to make it believable, say she read the text and threw her phone on the floor. lol.
Does the Unroyal Family want the black and brown people of the Commonwealth to know that the queen really hated that her mixed race granddaughter was named after her. These people are a bunch of racist. Their actions every day prove it. What’s the point of rehashing this obvious lie accept to target Lilibet Diana. Here is a little girl in a brand new environment not of her making and grown ass racist fuckers are saying she is undeserving of a name. It’s just a name for god sakes. If I were Harry and Meghan I would be livid that people are attacking my child. This is the shit they should be responding too. I would make that fat fuck rue the day he targeted my child by writing this bullshit. To me this is just as bad as what that rotten tooth Jeremy Clarkson Camilla’s buddy said about Meghan. As a black woman that fat asshole doesn’t care that he is going after a little girl. These people love to paint the queen as so unloving and hateful to her own granddaughter that she would be upset that the parents honored her by naming their precious baby girl after her. We all know that Meghan lost a baby before her so I can imagine how happy they were as a couple to have her.
No. She did not. This story is rubbish.
Dear god it’s been 5 years. Give it a rest!!!! In 20 years are they going to be saying the same thing?! Do they not realize this is a real child and not a soap opera?
Making up lies again just to make money