Duchess Meghan plans to ‘rekindle’ her charity work in the UK in the coming months

Royal reporters cannot wait to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex out and about in the UK. The royal reporters are salivating at the thought of Meghan and Harry, back outside on a regular basis at galas and dinners and charity events. That’s so funny to me, that there’s so much “buy in” among royal reporters. They’ve all been in agreement that Harry and Meghan can totally come back to Britain as private citizens and do non-royal work which they, the royal reporters, will cover extensively. The reporters barely skipped a beat, that’s how eager they are to make this work by any means necessary. Their jobs had been dying on the vine with Tweedlekeen and Tweedlebald’s lazy asses.

Well, last week, a representative from Smart Works told Hello! Magazine that the charity is “very excited to welcome the Duchess and her family back to the UK.” Meghan was and still IS patron of Smart Works, and she famously created a capsule collection to benefit Smart Works in 2019. Now the Times (via the Sun) says that Meghan is absolutely going to take on some charity work in the UK:

The Duchess of Sussex will be “rekindling” her work with UK charities as she starts life back in Britain. Meghan, 45, is expected to be photographed and publicised working with the charities but will keep a low-profile to begin with, reports The Sunday Times. This comes as the couple iron out a new “fair” structure for coverage of their engagements and public work after they withdrew from the Royal rota system in 2020. Friends of the couple said they “trying to avoid being spotted” while they focus on settling their two children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, before school starts. The family are said to be keeping a low profile and asked for their children’s privacy to be respected. A source said: “They are still unpacking at home and getting over the jet lag.” They added: “They’re buying school uniform and trying to buy pencil cases without being spotted. They wanted to come back, they’re excited about being back and everything that’s to come.” Meghan is hoping to “pick up with a lot of people” another source close to the duchess added. She is already planning ways to support new causes alongside ones she previously worked with, they added. This includes Smart Works, a charity which supports unemployed and vulnerable women looking for jobs. The women are given clothes, interview training and networking opportunities.

[From The Sun]

Back in July, when we thought that Meghan might make public appearances alongside her husband during their UK visit, I worried about the danger but I also got excited at the thought of Meghan turning up at UK events. Meghan steals everyone’s thunder just by stepping outside, and it’s always amazing to watch that happen in real time. I genuinely hope we see her making charity visits and attending events alongside Harry. I hope that she didn’t uproot her whole life in California just to be told a new version of “you have to make yourself smaller again, you can’t step outside without our permission.”