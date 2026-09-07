Duchess Meghan plans to ‘rekindle’ her charity work in the UK in the coming months

Royal reporters cannot wait to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex out and about in the UK. The royal reporters are salivating at the thought of Meghan and Harry, back outside on a regular basis at galas and dinners and charity events. That’s so funny to me, that there’s so much “buy in” among royal reporters. They’ve all been in agreement that Harry and Meghan can totally come back to Britain as private citizens and do non-royal work which they, the royal reporters, will cover extensively. The reporters barely skipped a beat, that’s how eager they are to make this work by any means necessary. Their jobs had been dying on the vine with Tweedlekeen and Tweedlebald’s lazy asses.
Well, last week, a representative from Smart Works told Hello! Magazine that the charity is “very excited to welcome the Duchess and her family back to the UK.” Meghan was and still IS patron of Smart Works, and she famously created a capsule collection to benefit Smart Works in 2019. Now the Times (via the Sun) says that Meghan is absolutely going to take on some charity work in the UK:
The Duchess of Sussex will be “rekindling” her work with UK charities as she starts life back in Britain. Meghan, 45, is expected to be photographed and publicised working with the charities but will keep a low-profile to begin with, reports The Sunday Times.
This comes as the couple iron out a new “fair” structure for coverage of their engagements and public work after they withdrew from the Royal rota system in 2020.
Friends of the couple said they “trying to avoid being spotted” while they focus on settling their two children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, before school starts. The family are said to be keeping a low profile and asked for their children’s privacy to be respected.
A source said: “They are still unpacking at home and getting over the jet lag.”
They added: “They’re buying school uniform and trying to buy pencil cases without being spotted. They wanted to come back, they’re excited about being back and everything that’s to come.”
Meghan is hoping to “pick up with a lot of people” another source close to the duchess added.
She is already planning ways to support new causes alongside ones she previously worked with, they added. This includes Smart Works, a charity which supports unemployed and vulnerable women looking for jobs. The women are given clothes, interview training and networking opportunities.
[From The Sun]
Back in July, when we thought that Meghan might make public appearances alongside her husband during their UK visit, I worried about the danger but I also got excited at the thought of Meghan turning up at UK events. Meghan steals everyone’s thunder just by stepping outside, and it’s always amazing to watch that happen in real time. I genuinely hope we see her making charity visits and attending events alongside Harry. I hope that she didn’t uproot her whole life in California just to be told a new version of “you have to make yourself smaller again, you can’t step outside without our permission.”
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Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, smiles during her visit at Smart Works charity in West London, Britain, January 10, 2019.
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** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, launches the Smart Works capsule collection, in support of Smart Works, at John Lewis, Oxford Street, London, UK.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
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** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, launches the Smart Works capsule collection, in support of Smart Works, at John Lewis, Oxford Street, London, UK.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
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** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** London, UNITED KINGDOM – Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, launches the Smart Works capsule collection, in support of Smart Works, at John Lewis, Oxford Street, London, UK.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
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USA Rights Only – London, UK -20190110-Meghan Duchess of Sussex during her visit to Smart Works, in London, on the day that she has become their patron, as well as patron of the National Theatre, the Association of Commonwealth Universities, and the animal welfare charity, Mayhew.
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USA Rights Only – London, UK -20190912-The Duchess of Sussex departs after launching the Smart Works capsule collection at John Lewis in Oxford Street, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday September 12, 2019. The series of outfits that can be worn in the workplace have been created in aid of Smart Works, a charity which provides training and interview clothes to unemployed women in need, and has Meghan as its royal patron
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Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, chats with interview coach Marina Novis, during her visit at Smart Works charity in West London, Britain, January 10, 2019.
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Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, chats with Patsy Wardally, during her visit at Smart Works charity in West London, Britain, January 10, 2019.
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The Duchess of Sussex launches the Smart Works capsule collection of which her Royal Hiqhness is a patron.
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The Duchess of Sussex launches the Smart Works capsule collection of which her Royal Hiqhness is a patron.
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Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, smiles during her visit at Smart Works charity in West London, Britain, January 10, 2019.
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Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, smiles during her visit at Smart Works charity in West London, Britain, January 10, 2019.
I’m sure she’ll hook up with Mayhew again. She was such a great fit with them. Perhaps another pup will join the household for Pula and Mia?
And wouldn’t it be awesome to see Meg participate in a “Mum’s Race” at the kids’ school’s Sports Day? Of course, the press…. 😱.
Somehow, I think she is in SO MUCH of a stronger place now, in every way, and once she gets her bearings, and the kids are settled, she will just do her thing, and the rest be dammed. I don’t see our girl diminishing her star for anyone again.
I think Mayhew already confirmed somewhere that they were always in contact with Meghan, even when she lived in Montecito.
These are charities she can openly support without the Palace whining that she steals royal patronages from Kate. Not even the most deranged hater can blame her for supporting animal shelters.
I hope we will see her at WellChild and some other charity events.
She’s no longer a patron of mayhew but irrc she donated money for a new wing. So yeah I can definitely see her visiting in some capacity.
Megan’s work with Smart Works was awesome! I bought the bag from the collection and have used it loads. I consider it my lucky bag because I got my dream job when I took it to the interview.
Tweedlekeen and Tweedlebald. Kaiser 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 you never stop nailing it .
As for Meghan , yes I hope she lives her life however she wants and not be under house arrest because people are salty that she is that bad B .
Two weeks ago the British press didn’t know that Meghan was moving back to the UK. Now we’re supposed to believe that the press knows she’s going to be doing charity work in the UK. I’d be surprised if Meghan will be out and about in the UK. She didn’t turn up to the IG events in July. Her lack of security means she’s not going to be seen public and any work she chooses to do, if at all, is not going to be known until after the fact.
This reads like an update from Camp Sussex to me. It even says they are working out the arrangements for “fair” coverage. It seems to be that they agreed to provide the rats with periodic updates in exchange for them not covering the kids (no pictures, no leaks about where they go to school or exact location of where the Sussexes live). If so, that was very smart, cause these are not very intrusive facts (she’ll do charity, he’ll be at Well Child, etc.), but can be made to sound like exclusives. Especially if they rotate the reporters they provide tidbits to.
Since when is Meghan giving updates on her movements with the Sun newspaper? She still doesn’t have security. How is it smart to let the British press know where she’s going to be with no guarantee of police protection?
@Amy Bee, since we don’t know anything personally about them and what they are doing to keep themselves and their babies safe. “This comes as the couple iron out a new “fair” structure for coverage of their engagements and public work after they withdrew from the Royal rota system in 2020.”
This is the Sun’s projection and hope. There has been no announcement regarding how Meghan is going to engage with the media in the UK. All we know is that Meghan is in the UK and the children will be attending school.
It’s not a stretch for them to conclude that. Meghan does charity work wherever she goes. And Meghan sightings were rare even in the US, where there aren’t the same security concerns.
I do believe that Meghan’s profile in the UK will be more business-like, while Harry’s will be more charitable, if they intend to stay longer than, lets say, half a year in the UK.
And indeed, if Meghan ends up doing something charitable activities, it will only be announced after the fact, I think (hope).
Nothing is going to stop Meghan from serving. It’s who she is.
She serves in both senses of that word!
She is a darling and I hope the angels protect her and hers.
I thought Meghan was still associated with Smart Works and Mayhew. It just wasn’t as strong since she was in California. I don’t think their media access will change. They’ve always blocked the Royal Rota. I think that will continue even while in England.