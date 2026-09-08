Jobson: The Waleses are ‘very much a together couple & they’re very much doing their job’

In recent years, even the stridently pro-Prince William royal reporters have started poking him and Princess Kate in one particular area: their habit of “taking off work” every single time their kids have a school holiday. Their childlike need for constant “school vacations” wouldn’t even be that notable or worthy of criticism if William and Kate actually tried to work most days that their kids are actually in school. Alas, they’ve always claimed that they can’t do much of that because of the fakakta school run. Magic! Well, at least one royal biographer is saying, in big 2026, that it’s wrong to call William and Kate lazy because of their “school holiday schedules.”

The summer holidays in the UK are finally coming to an end, and everyone, including royals, is back to work and school. Prince William and Kate typically take time away from the spotlight during their children’s school holidays, including half-terms, Christmas, Easter, and the summer, so they can spend time with George, Charlotte, and Louis. Speaking to HELLO!, author Robert Jobson responded to criticisms that the Waleses chose to spend this time away from the public eye, arguing that their jobs can be “relentless” and it provides them valuable time to recharge. He told us: “A lot of people might think that it’s lazy or whatever [taking the school holidays off], but I don’t think it is. They’ve got a long time in the top job, and after this it becomes even more relentless so I think they’re trying to manage their time as best they can whilst they’ve got an element of freedom.” Robert, author of The Windsor Legacy, added: “They’ve got their image right, they’ve got their engagement at the level they want, they’re spending enough time with their kids. I think they’ve managed it quite well. I think they’re certainly stronger as a couple, but also as a family unit and everything. You only have to look at them in public, and they are very much a together couple, and they’re very much doing their job. They really haven’t really put a foot wrong.”

[From Hello]

LOL not only a defense of their laziness but a defense of their marriage!! Someone is feeling particularly vulnerable now that the Sussexes have returned. “I think they’re certainly stronger as a couple, but also as a family unit and everything. You only have to look at them in public, and they are very much a together couple, and they’re very much doing their job.” Oof. They’re very much a together couple in the same way that they’re very much not a racist family. What is it about that wording? It’s fascinating. Anyway, I’m even more convinced that William and Kate have lived completely separate lives for the past four years and they’re both extremely uncomfortable with the Sussex Return and how that return will put a huge spotlight on the Wales marriage (not to mention the nonexistent Wales work ethic).