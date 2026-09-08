Jobson: The Waleses are ‘very much a together couple & they’re very much doing their job’

In recent years, even the stridently pro-Prince William royal reporters have started poking him and Princess Kate in one particular area: their habit of “taking off work” every single time their kids have a school holiday. Their childlike need for constant “school vacations” wouldn’t even be that notable or worthy of criticism if William and Kate actually tried to work most days that their kids are actually in school. Alas, they’ve always claimed that they can’t do much of that because of the fakakta school run. Magic! Well, at least one royal biographer is saying, in big 2026, that it’s wrong to call William and Kate lazy because of their “school holiday schedules.”
The summer holidays in the UK are finally coming to an end, and everyone, including royals, is back to work and school.
Prince William and Kate typically take time away from the spotlight during their children’s school holidays, including half-terms, Christmas, Easter, and the summer, so they can spend time with George, Charlotte, and Louis.
Speaking to HELLO!, author Robert Jobson responded to criticisms that the Waleses chose to spend this time away from the public eye, arguing that their jobs can be “relentless” and it provides them valuable time to recharge.
He told us: “A lot of people might think that it’s lazy or whatever [taking the school holidays off], but I don’t think it is. They’ve got a long time in the top job, and after this it becomes even more relentless so I think they’re trying to manage their time as best they can whilst they’ve got an element of freedom.”
Robert, author of The Windsor Legacy, added: “They’ve got their image right, they’ve got their engagement at the level they want, they’re spending enough time with their kids. I think they’ve managed it quite well. I think they’re certainly stronger as a couple, but also as a family unit and everything. You only have to look at them in public, and they are very much a together couple, and they’re very much doing their job. They really haven’t really put a foot wrong.”
[From Hello]
LOL not only a defense of their laziness but a defense of their marriage!! Someone is feeling particularly vulnerable now that the Sussexes have returned. “I think they’re certainly stronger as a couple, but also as a family unit and everything. You only have to look at them in public, and they are very much a together couple, and they’re very much doing their job.” Oof. They’re very much a together couple in the same way that they’re very much not a racist family. What is it about that wording? It’s fascinating. Anyway, I’m even more convinced that William and Kate have lived completely separate lives for the past four years and they’re both extremely uncomfortable with the Sussex Return and how that return will put a huge spotlight on the Wales marriage (not to mention the nonexistent Wales work ethic).
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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01/08/2026, Glasgow, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales, Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Saturday 1st August 2026 to watch some of the sports fixtures taking place that day.,Image: 1120183314, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Wattie Cheung / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) plays a round of “crazy golf” during a visit to the Hastings Adventure Miniature Golf in Hastings, south-east England on July 9, 2026.,Image: 1115505776, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: CARLOS JASSO/Avalon
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The Princess of Wales watches as the Prince of Wales takes part in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 at Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire. The funds raised by the match will be distributed across ten charities and causes supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales, helping them to carry out the vital work that they do.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales attends a polo match with the Prince of Wales, who was on the winning team, as he takes part in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 at Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park. The funds raised by the match will be distributed across ten charities and causes supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales, helping them to carry out the vital work that they do.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Princess of Wales attends a polo match with the Prince of Wales, who was on the winning team, as he takes part in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 at Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park. The funds raised by the match will be distributed across ten charities and causes supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales, helping them to carry out the vital work that they do.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Yui Mok/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales take part in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 at Guards Polo Club
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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The Princess of Wales waves to the crowd as she arrives on day fourteen of the 2026 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 12 Jul 2026
Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Catherine, Princess of Wales kisses Prince William after he took part in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup 2026 at Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park. The funds raised by the match will be distributed across ten charities and causes supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales, helping them to carry out the vital work that they do.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 10 Jul 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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British royals William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Whilst atteding, Their Royal Highnesses will also meet Team Wales athletes and their families, as well as spending time with those supported by SportsAid, of which The Princess is Patron. This will include the next generation of national competitors being supported through their Team England Futures project. The Princess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013 and has met many young athletes helped by the charity, as well as Olympians and Paralympians who were previously supported by the organization, at training days, performance workshops and fundraising events. Their Team England Futures project will see talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Glasgow Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes to prepare them to deliver medal-winning performances as Team England, Team GB or ParalympicsGB debutants at future games.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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British royals William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Whilst atteding, Their Royal Highnesses will also meet Team Wales athletes and their families, as well as spending time with those supported by SportsAid, of which The Princess is Patron. This will include the next generation of national competitors being supported through their Team England Futures project. The Princess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013 and has met many young athletes helped by the charity, as well as Olympians and Paralympians who were previously supported by the organization, at training days, performance workshops and fundraising events. Their Team England Futures project will see talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Glasgow Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes to prepare them to deliver medal-winning performances as Team England, Team GB or ParalympicsGB debutants at future games.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Royals leaving the Hydro Arena after attending the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince George
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Michael McGurk/Mail on Sunday/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Royals watching the cycling at The Chris Hoy Velodrome
Featuring: William Prince of Wales and Princess Charlotte
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
Relentless? RELENTLESS?
That word… I don’t think it means what you think it means…
The monarchy/press/troll industiral complex are DESPERATE right now…hence the over-the-top lies about how purrrfect they are, as a couple, as “working royals”, as a family…blah blah blah….
Never mind taking summer hols off, what about the school run during term time!!! I guess until all 3 kids are off in boarding schools, there won’t be time to squeeze in ANY WORK!!!
All that VERY MUCHNESS, on all levels! GIve us the evidence of work, any work! No they can’t. Because they haven’t.
Oh no, not the haven’t-put-a-foot-wrong line again!
Kate and William are the embodiment of two left feet, always coming across as awkward dullards and lazy incompetents.
Robert, stop playing in our faces. Kate and Willy don’t work. I would call them part time working royals but they seem more to me like full time vacationers. As for the happy marriage. Sure Jan.
They remain the laziest couple and let elderly people outwork them. They only bother with marquee events like Wimbledon or sports events. They have ignored the smaller bread and butter events for years because they believe they are above that.
Jobbo can spin all he wants but it’s clear for everyone to see that Kate and William are going to hide from the dirty peasants unless forced to leave the house.
The fact that he’s saying this at all tells me that there is significant talk in the rota whatsapp and the palace generally about the Wales work ethic. “some might say they’re lazy, but they’re actually not!!! they just like to take 10 vacations a year and work less than their 80 year old colleagues because of THE CHILDREN!!!!!!!”
Won’t someone think of the children?
In about 3 years, all of them will be teenagers- not ‘needing’ their parents as much. What’s going to be the excuse then?
They work less than an 76 year who show up with a black eye from a blow to the head that gave them amnesia.
It’s embarrassing. I can’t see how that article was written with a straight face.
The British tabloid love for “very much” as an intensifier (and apparent inability to come up with more variety in phrasing) will never cease to provoke my derisive laughter.
That and their utter inability to find any working synonyms for “keen”.
“Keen,” “lynchpin,” “secret weapon,” just a sampling of their tired vocabulary.
Also ‘brilliant’, ‘massive’, ‘sweet’, 🤮 ‘luscious locks’, ‘shapely pins’ 🤮again.
Yes, like “very much not a racist family.”
So has Jensen fully jumped ship to KP? Bc whew he’s putting the work in. Very much a together couple that works hard. Clearly the plan is to just keep repeating that mantra over and over until it’s implanted into the British public’s minds. Never put a foot wrong. Repeat again. The Wales never put a foot wrong. The propaganda is in full swing, truly full swing.
Edit-Jobsen
I wonder if he’s mad because he wasn’t in the loop for the move back so is temporarily jumping ship to KP because he and William are both mad here lol.
It’s just funny bc he’s been more pro-wales yay and even called Charles weak. I think he’s just preparing for the inevitable changing of the guard. Which will happen one day. Someone the other day theorized that maybe Clive alderton was one of his sources so now he doesn’t have as much of an in with BP. Who knows.
I find it all baffling.
WanK never present as a united couple, in sync with each other.
They both consistently pull down trifling annual engagement totals compared to royals far older than they are.
The two older children have been boarders at school, at least some of the time, making the incessant ’School Run®’ excuse flimsier and more feeble than it already was.
Kate has shown up for engagements as serious as state dinners looking zonked out and ill groomed, the exact opposite of ‘doing the job’ as a representative of royalty and the UK.
William is AWOL more often than not, all year long.
How can the BM continue to lie and ignore how ridiculous this all is, in favour of gaslighting the public, on behalf of propping up these two?
The wording is shady
Not aure this ine is good for the lazies.
“Very much not” is for us to imply that everything isnt true, because we remember those words from when that was said by william that they were ”very much not a racist family”. We know these are racist af.
I’m reading shade in this one, they are stronger couple but not a strong couple, “in public they are a couple”.
“They managed quite well to spend enough time with their kids” – implying it’s enough time off already
Interesting. I was reading it in a strait-forward way but yeah the wording is something.
Given his other bizarre articles lately that seem to be touting KP talking points, I’m inclined to read Jobsen’s wording as less intentionally shady and more him trying (and failing) to praise the Wales as much as he can possibly bring himself to.
In the past, Jobsen was known as more of a Charles mouthpiece, emphasizing “duty and tradition” and smacking down William for his lazy ways. So for him to now have to pretend that William is hard at work must be quite painful – you can almost hear the grinding of the teeth as Jobsen gamely tries to get the words to come out. That’s my take, anyway – he’s trying very hard to be convincing, he’s just not very good at it.
Agree. Bc yeah it’s been a noticeable shift. He’s trying to sell it. He’s just v bad at being convincing.
I think saying they are ‘not’ this or that, and then repeating exactly what this or that was, reminds people just what this or that was. They’re not lazy–even though it’s been said they are; they’re truly in love–even though we can all see how he repels from her touch; they’ve never put a foot wrong–except that time in the Caribbean, oh and that time at the World Trade Center Memorial, and that other time at…., etc., etc., etc.
“They are very much a together couple, and they’re very much doing their job. They really haven’t really put a foot wrong.”
Oof, Jobsen’s faint praise is more damning than anything I could possibly say – it sounds like he can scarcely get the lies out, they’re so patently false. That’s two “very much”es and two “really”s back to back.
I agree that it’s not lazy to take off all school holidays, it’s extremely privileged. William and Kate know nothing about living in the real world.
@Amy Bee spent my working life in local government and my leave entitlement after twenty years rose from 5 weeks annual leave to 6 weeks. This couple take 5 MONTHS over each and every year to coincide with their kids extensive private school holidays. Sorry but that IS being part time! It grinds my gears the absolute indulgence shown to these free loaders and the constant excuses that once they on the throne they are going to change immediately into serious, dedicated public servants? Dream on Jobbers!
It is encouraged in some high school students (seniors) to spend time off doing volunteer work instead of vacationing.
For a couple that is “very much together” they give off the vibe of a divorced couple meeting to exchange custody for the weekend.. as for being “hard working” being beat every year since they were married in royal engagement numbers speaks for itself.. even the geriatric royals twice the age of WanK bury the dismal and embarrassing numbers that WanK have.
yeah, even the four-year estimate is generous for them living separate lives. When George was born Kate practically moved back in with her parents. Then for quite some time they gave off the vibe that Carole was maintaining a household for Kate in Anmer and the kids while Peg lived in KP, and the big house in Sandringham, when visiting the kids and tending to Rose bushes in the general Norfolk area. Then for some reason Kate got Adelaide, then after the cancer shenanigans, Forest Lodge. I don’t think Peg has actually lived with her full time in the same home since Anglesey. Even on their family holidays, Carole is with them as a buffer.
Nothing screams “very much a together couple” more than Kate not knowing that TOB doesn’t drink coffee. Or the kids helicoptering into KP with Scooter Idle and overnight bags, dog in tow but not Kate. Or the Waleses arriving in different cars at different times at the same event.
Or the infamous bench video.
Jobbo at his best.
Very much not a couple.
Very much not working royals.
Very much not effective.
Very much not happy.
But, very much dull and uninspiring.
And really really needy. The Sussexes are back – you can hear panic and rage in every line!
Feminegra did an hilarious response to this yesterday asking why instead of working steadily at being deserving heir and wife, this pair lead a life of luxury filled with self-indulgence and endless holidays yet Jobson is trying to repackage this indolence as a life of service. They been away for their standard two month Summer holidays because they needed to recharge? Recharge from watching their servants peel grapes for them?
Prince William Returns to Work for King Harald’s Funeral After Another Long Summer Break – Feminegra https://share.google/NgfvgPqeb7oEJoyVX
” they are very much a together couple, and they’re very much doing their job.”
Then why isn’t she going to Norway?
Maybe Jason is going instead to look adoringly at him? Would there be outrage if he and Jason were caught in a tight Coldplay embrace if they panned over to the congregation inside the church when the boys weren’t expecting it!?
It looks like Keen will only travel with Peg if Carole can come along, like on their family vacations. People would question why Carole has to come along for a work trip, so Kate wouldn’t go to work trips. She was willing to go to Italy because Peg didn’t go with her. That’s been my theory for a while and I’m curious to see if they break this pattern.
Yes, Carole holds all of Willy’s secrets via Kate. That’s why she accompanies them on vacation or stays their homes with Kate and kids, or shows up at any occasion just so she can play Royal-adjacent Granny to be seen with her “betters” and gets her tiny bit of face recognition in the tabloids. It’s her way to humble-brag to her neighbours/ detractors.
If the Keen’s “work” is relentless, where can people sign up? It’s all vacations and little work.
And they are very much not a racist family! So, jeepers, who do we think gave Jobson this little statement to publish? One guess!
They are very much NOT. For either.