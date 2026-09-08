Jobson: The Waleses are ‘very much a together couple & they’re very much doing their job’

In recent years, even the stridently pro-Prince William royal reporters have started poking him and Princess Kate in one particular area: their habit of “taking off work” every single time their kids have a school holiday. Their childlike need for constant “school vacations” wouldn’t even be that notable or worthy of criticism if William and Kate actually tried to work most days that their kids are actually in school. Alas, they’ve always claimed that they can’t do much of that because of the fakakta school run. Magic! Well, at least one royal biographer is saying, in big 2026, that it’s wrong to call William and Kate lazy because of their “school holiday schedules.”

The summer holidays in the UK are finally coming to an end, and everyone, including royals, is back to work and school.

Prince William and Kate typically take time away from the spotlight during their children’s school holidays, including half-terms, Christmas, Easter, and the summer, so they can spend time with George, Charlotte, and Louis.

Speaking to HELLO!, author Robert Jobson responded to criticisms that the Waleses chose to spend this time away from the public eye, arguing that their jobs can be “relentless” and it provides them valuable time to recharge.

He told us: “A lot of people might think that it’s lazy or whatever [taking the school holidays off], but I don’t think it is. They’ve got a long time in the top job, and after this it becomes even more relentless so I think they’re trying to manage their time as best they can whilst they’ve got an element of freedom.”

Robert, author of The Windsor Legacy, added: “They’ve got their image right, they’ve got their engagement at the level they want, they’re spending enough time with their kids. I think they’ve managed it quite well. I think they’re certainly stronger as a couple, but also as a family unit and everything. You only have to look at them in public, and they are very much a together couple, and they’re very much doing their job. They really haven’t really put a foot wrong.”

[From Hello]

LOL not only a defense of their laziness but a defense of their marriage!! Someone is feeling particularly vulnerable now that the Sussexes have returned. “I think they’re certainly stronger as a couple, but also as a family unit and everything. You only have to look at them in public, and they are very much a together couple, and they’re very much doing their job.” Oof. They’re very much a together couple in the same way that they’re very much not a racist family. What is it about that wording? It’s fascinating. Anyway, I’m even more convinced that William and Kate have lived completely separate lives for the past four years and they’re both extremely uncomfortable with the Sussex Return and how that return will put a huge spotlight on the Wales marriage (not to mention the nonexistent Wales work ethic).

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

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40 Responses to “Jobson: The Waleses are ‘very much a together couple & they’re very much doing their job’”

  1. bellatrix says:
    September 8, 2026 at 10:03 am

    Relentless? RELENTLESS?

    That word… I don’t think it means what you think it means…

    Reply
    • lucy10 says:
      September 8, 2026 at 3:56 pm

      The monarchy/press/troll industiral complex are DESPERATE right now…hence the over-the-top lies about how purrrfect they are, as a couple, as “working royals”, as a family…blah blah blah….
      Never mind taking summer hols off, what about the school run during term time!!! I guess until all 3 kids are off in boarding schools, there won’t be time to squeeze in ANY WORK!!!
      All that VERY MUCHNESS, on all levels! GIve us the evidence of work, any work! No they can’t. Because they haven’t.

      Reply
  2. QuiteContrary says:
    September 8, 2026 at 10:04 am

    Oh no, not the haven’t-put-a-foot-wrong line again!

    Kate and William are the embodiment of two left feet, always coming across as awkward dullards and lazy incompetents.

    Reply
  3. Over it says:
    September 8, 2026 at 10:07 am

    Robert, stop playing in our faces. Kate and Willy don’t work. I would call them part time working royals but they seem more to me like full time vacationers. As for the happy marriage. Sure Jan.

    Reply
  4. Nic919 says:
    September 8, 2026 at 10:21 am

    They remain the laziest couple and let elderly people outwork them. They only bother with marquee events like Wimbledon or sports events. They have ignored the smaller bread and butter events for years because they believe they are above that.

    Jobbo can spin all he wants but it’s clear for everyone to see that Kate and William are going to hide from the dirty peasants unless forced to leave the house.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      September 8, 2026 at 11:49 am

      The fact that he’s saying this at all tells me that there is significant talk in the rota whatsapp and the palace generally about the Wales work ethic. “some might say they’re lazy, but they’re actually not!!! they just like to take 10 vacations a year and work less than their 80 year old colleagues because of THE CHILDREN!!!!!!!”

      Reply
      • Lisa says:
        September 8, 2026 at 12:27 pm

        Won’t someone think of the children?

        In about 3 years, all of them will be teenagers- not ‘needing’ their parents as much. What’s going to be the excuse then?

      • Monlette says:
        September 8, 2026 at 12:46 pm

        They work less than an 76 year who show up with a black eye from a blow to the head that gave them amnesia.
        It’s embarrassing. I can’t see how that article was written with a straight face.

  5. Jen says:
    September 8, 2026 at 10:22 am

    The British tabloid love for “very much” as an intensifier (and apparent inability to come up with more variety in phrasing) will never cease to provoke my derisive laughter.

    Reply
  6. Jais says:
    September 8, 2026 at 10:23 am

    So has Jensen fully jumped ship to KP? Bc whew he’s putting the work in. Very much a together couple that works hard. Clearly the plan is to just keep repeating that mantra over and over until it’s implanted into the British public’s minds. Never put a foot wrong. Repeat again. The Wales never put a foot wrong. The propaganda is in full swing, truly full swing.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      September 8, 2026 at 10:29 am

      Edit-Jobsen

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      September 8, 2026 at 11:51 am

      I wonder if he’s mad because he wasn’t in the loop for the move back so is temporarily jumping ship to KP because he and William are both mad here lol.

      Reply
      • Jais says:
        September 8, 2026 at 12:01 pm

        It’s just funny bc he’s been more pro-wales yay and even called Charles weak. I think he’s just preparing for the inevitable changing of the guard. Which will happen one day. Someone the other day theorized that maybe Clive alderton was one of his sources so now he doesn’t have as much of an in with BP. Who knows.

  7. Interested Gawker says:
    September 8, 2026 at 10:23 am

    I find it all baffling.

    WanK never present as a united couple, in sync with each other.

    They both consistently pull down trifling annual engagement totals compared to royals far older than they are.

    The two older children have been boarders at school, at least some of the time, making the incessant ’School Run®’ excuse flimsier and more feeble than it already was.

    Kate has shown up for engagements as serious as state dinners looking zonked out and ill groomed, the exact opposite of ‘doing the job’ as a representative of royalty and the UK.

    William is AWOL more often than not, all year long.

    How can the BM continue to lie and ignore how ridiculous this all is, in favour of gaslighting the public, on behalf of propping up these two?

    Reply
  8. StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
    September 8, 2026 at 10:28 am

    The wording is shady
    Not aure this ine is good for the lazies.
    “Very much not” is for us to imply that everything isnt true, because we remember those words from when that was said by william that they were ”very much not a racist family”. We know these are racist af.

    I’m reading shade in this one, they are stronger couple but not a strong couple, “in public they are a couple”.
    “They managed quite well to spend enough time with their kids” – implying it’s enough time off already

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      September 8, 2026 at 10:30 am

      Interesting. I was reading it in a strait-forward way but yeah the wording is something.

      Reply
    • Jay says:
      September 8, 2026 at 11:14 am

      Given his other bizarre articles lately that seem to be touting KP talking points, I’m inclined to read Jobsen’s wording as less intentionally shady and more him trying (and failing) to praise the Wales as much as he can possibly bring himself to.

      In the past, Jobsen was known as more of a Charles mouthpiece, emphasizing “duty and tradition” and smacking down William for his lazy ways. So for him to now have to pretend that William is hard at work must be quite painful – you can almost hear the grinding of the teeth as Jobsen gamely tries to get the words to come out. That’s my take, anyway – he’s trying very hard to be convincing, he’s just not very good at it.

      Reply
      • Jais says:
        September 8, 2026 at 12:02 pm

        Agree. Bc yeah it’s been a noticeable shift. He’s trying to sell it. He’s just v bad at being convincing.

    • BeanieBean says:
      September 8, 2026 at 5:05 pm

      I think saying they are ‘not’ this or that, and then repeating exactly what this or that was, reminds people just what this or that was. They’re not lazy–even though it’s been said they are; they’re truly in love–even though we can all see how he repels from her touch; they’ve never put a foot wrong–except that time in the Caribbean, oh and that time at the World Trade Center Memorial, and that other time at…., etc., etc., etc.

      Reply
  9. Jay says:
    September 8, 2026 at 10:31 am

    “They are very much a together couple, and they’re very much doing their job. They really haven’t really put a foot wrong.”

    Oof, Jobsen’s faint praise is more damning than anything I could possibly say – it sounds like he can scarcely get the lies out, they’re so patently false. That’s two “very much”es and two “really”s back to back.

    Reply
  10. Amy Bee says:
    September 8, 2026 at 10:43 am

    I agree that it’s not lazy to take off all school holidays, it’s extremely privileged. William and Kate know nothing about living in the real world.

    Reply
    • Lady Digby says:
      September 8, 2026 at 1:32 pm

      @Amy Bee spent my working life in local government and my leave entitlement after twenty years rose from 5 weeks annual leave to 6 weeks. This couple take 5 MONTHS over each and every year to coincide with their kids extensive private school holidays. Sorry but that IS being part time! It grinds my gears the absolute indulgence shown to these free loaders and the constant excuses that once they on the throne they are going to change immediately into serious, dedicated public servants? Dream on Jobbers!

      Reply
    • Tessa says:
      September 8, 2026 at 4:11 pm

      It is encouraged in some high school students (seniors) to spend time off doing volunteer work instead of vacationing.

      Reply
  11. Hypocrisy says:
    September 8, 2026 at 11:20 am

    For a couple that is “very much together” they give off the vibe of a divorced couple meeting to exchange custody for the weekend.. as for being “hard working” being beat every year since they were married in royal engagement numbers speaks for itself.. even the geriatric royals twice the age of WanK bury the dismal and embarrassing numbers that WanK have.

    Reply
    • Smart&Messy says:
      September 8, 2026 at 4:43 pm

      yeah, even the four-year estimate is generous for them living separate lives. When George was born Kate practically moved back in with her parents. Then for quite some time they gave off the vibe that Carole was maintaining a household for Kate in Anmer and the kids while Peg lived in KP, and the big house in Sandringham, when visiting the kids and tending to Rose bushes in the general Norfolk area. Then for some reason Kate got Adelaide, then after the cancer shenanigans, Forest Lodge. I don’t think Peg has actually lived with her full time in the same home since Anglesey. Even on their family holidays, Carole is with them as a buffer.

      Reply
  12. Nanea says:
    September 8, 2026 at 11:23 am

    Nothing screams “very much a together couple” more than Kate not knowing that TOB doesn’t drink coffee. Or the kids helicoptering into KP with Scooter Idle and overnight bags, dog in tow but not Kate. Or the Waleses arriving in different cars at different times at the same event.

    Or the infamous bench video.

    Jobbo at his best.

    Reply
  13. tamsin says:
    September 8, 2026 at 12:12 pm

    Very much not a couple.
    Very much not working royals.
    Very much not effective.
    Very much not happy.
    But, very much dull and uninspiring.

    Reply
  14. Lady Digby says:
    September 8, 2026 at 1:25 pm

    Feminegra did an hilarious response to this yesterday asking why instead of working steadily at being deserving heir and wife, this pair lead a life of luxury filled with self-indulgence and endless holidays yet Jobson is trying to repackage this indolence as a life of service. They been away for their standard two month Summer holidays because they needed to recharge? Recharge from watching their servants peel grapes for them?
    Prince William Returns to Work for King Harald’s Funeral After Another Long Summer Break – Feminegra https://share.google/NgfvgPqeb7oEJoyVX

    Reply
  15. Lily says:
    September 8, 2026 at 1:32 pm

    ” they are very much a together couple, and they’re very much doing their job.”

    Then why isn’t she going to Norway?

    Reply
    • Lady Digby says:
      September 8, 2026 at 1:35 pm

      Maybe Jason is going instead to look adoringly at him? Would there be outrage if he and Jason were caught in a tight Coldplay embrace if they panned over to the congregation inside the church when the boys weren’t expecting it!?

      Reply
    • Smart&Messy says:
      September 8, 2026 at 4:51 pm

      It looks like Keen will only travel with Peg if Carole can come along, like on their family vacations. People would question why Carole has to come along for a work trip, so Kate wouldn’t go to work trips. She was willing to go to Italy because Peg didn’t go with her. That’s been my theory for a while and I’m curious to see if they break this pattern.

      Reply
      • Chrissy says:
        September 8, 2026 at 8:25 pm

        Yes, Carole holds all of Willy’s secrets via Kate. That’s why she accompanies them on vacation or stays their homes with Kate and kids, or shows up at any occasion just so she can play Royal-adjacent Granny to be seen with her “betters” and gets her tiny bit of face recognition in the tabloids. It’s her way to humble-brag to her neighbours/ detractors.

  16. Tessa says:
    September 8, 2026 at 4:00 pm

    If the Keen’s “work” is relentless, where can people sign up? It’s all vacations and little work.

    Reply
  17. BeanieBean says:
    September 8, 2026 at 4:56 pm

    And they are very much not a racist family! So, jeepers, who do we think gave Jobson this little statement to publish? One guess!

    Reply
  18. Jferber says:
    September 8, 2026 at 5:21 pm

    They are very much NOT. For either.

    Reply

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