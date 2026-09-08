Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce went to dinner at an Indian restaurant in NYC

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were out and about in New York last night. Unfortunately, we do not have the photos – go here to see. Taylor looked cute, I wish we had these pics. I think this is the first time Tay and Travis have been out together in NYC since their wedding. They’ve been traveling and keeping a lower profile since the July 3rd MSG wedding, but I assume they’re about to step out in a bigger way this month. Travis’s football season officially starts next week, and Taylor is going to spend the next five months campaigning for an Oscar. In the meantime, I was shocked to learn that they went out to an Indian restaurant last night.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are stepping out as newlyweds in New York City. The pair, both 36, dined at popular Indian restaurant Ambassadors Clubhouse New York in the NoMad neighborhood of Manhattan on Sunday, Sept. 6, a source tells PEOPLE. The insider says the singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end dined with two men in the restaurant’s lower ground main dining room area, ordering “a variety of classics from the menu,” including beverages and dishes. The Northern Indian restaurant, inspired by the region’s “party mansions,” features dishes like Beetroot Raj Kachori Chaat, a semolina pastry filled and topped with a variety of ingredients, and Shahi Patiala Suckling Lamb Raan, a lamb dish, according to its website. “Swift was wearing a long gold and brown silk halter dress with Kelce sporting chinos, a short sleeve top, and checkered Vans,” the source tells PEOPLE of the couple’s dinner. The outing comes two months after the pair tied the knot in New York City on July 3 at Madison Square Garden, which Kelce called the “best night” of his life. The dinner also follows the conclusion of the Chiefs training camp. The team is set to start its regular season on Monday, Sept. 14 in a game against the Denver Broncos. This season marks Kelce’s 14th, and possibly final, NFL season.

[From People]

It’s fascinating to watch the ways in which Travis and Taylor influence each other. Travis famously does not have an adventurous palate, but Taylor has seemingly introduced him to life beyond meat-and-potatoes. In turn, I would argue that Travis has encouraged Taylor to be slightly more adventurous with her style. Anyway, I bet the food was good and well-spiced.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce match in silky stripes for NYC date night https://t.co/o7Jp5iz9NH pic.twitter.com/rwtRrDaUTV — Page Six (@PageSix) September 7, 2026

In their honeymoon era. ❤️ Newlyweds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stepped out for a romantic date night in New York City over the weekend, just two months after tying the knot at Madison Square Garden. https://t.co/R6BRkf0Mcx 🎥: BACKGRID pic.twitter.com/VAWoE6t2CJ — Page Six (@PageSix) September 7, 2026