Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce went to dinner at an Indian restaurant in NYC

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were out and about in New York last night. Unfortunately, we do not have the photos – go here to see. Taylor looked cute, I wish we had these pics. I think this is the first time Tay and Travis have been out together in NYC since their wedding. They’ve been traveling and keeping a lower profile since the July 3rd MSG wedding, but I assume they’re about to step out in a bigger way this month. Travis’s football season officially starts next week, and Taylor is going to spend the next five months campaigning for an Oscar. In the meantime, I was shocked to learn that they went out to an Indian restaurant last night.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are stepping out as newlyweds in New York City.

The pair, both 36, dined at popular Indian restaurant Ambassadors Clubhouse New York in the NoMad neighborhood of Manhattan on Sunday, Sept. 6, a source tells PEOPLE.

The insider says the singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end dined with two men in the restaurant’s lower ground main dining room area, ordering “a variety of classics from the menu,” including beverages and dishes.

The Northern Indian restaurant, inspired by the region’s “party mansions,” features dishes like Beetroot Raj Kachori Chaat, a semolina pastry filled and topped with a variety of ingredients, and Shahi Patiala Suckling Lamb Raan, a lamb dish, according to its website.

“Swift was wearing a long gold and brown silk halter dress with Kelce sporting chinos, a short sleeve top, and checkered Vans,” the source tells PEOPLE of the couple’s dinner.

The outing comes two months after the pair tied the knot in New York City on July 3 at Madison Square Garden, which Kelce called the “best night” of his life.

The dinner also follows the conclusion of the Chiefs training camp. The team is set to start its regular season on Monday, Sept. 14 in a game against the Denver Broncos. This season marks Kelce’s 14th, and possibly final, NFL season.

[From People]

It’s fascinating to watch the ways in which Travis and Taylor influence each other. Travis famously does not have an adventurous palate, but Taylor has seemingly introduced him to life beyond meat-and-potatoes. In turn, I would argue that Travis has encouraged Taylor to be slightly more adventurous with her style. Anyway, I bet the food was good and well-spiced.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

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9 Responses to “Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce went to dinner at an Indian restaurant in NYC”

  1. Kitten says:
    September 8, 2026 at 9:43 am

    I really love that striped dress. Love the cut and the fabric and it looks great on her. I like that Travis matched with his own silkies.

    Reply
  2. QuiteContrary says:
    September 8, 2026 at 9:47 am

    That is one of Taylor’s best night-out looks.

    And Indian food is my favorite.

    Reply
  3. Normades says:
    September 8, 2026 at 9:57 am

    OMG. I googled the restaurant and the food sounds incredible and is beautifully served. Several different 4 course “feasts”, I bet they had the most expensive one at 180 per person. I totally would

    Reply
    • mimic says:
      September 8, 2026 at 10:15 am

      I live in NY, but haven’t been to this location, which opened only this year. The one in London is MARVELOUS. Amazing food, atmosphere, and service! Well worth the splurge.

      Reply
  4. sunny says:
    September 8, 2026 at 10:00 am

    For sure they have influenced each other to be more open in different ways.

    I think Taylor must enjoy indian food because she is has been frequently spotted at them, especially in London.

    As for Travis’ very basic/bland palate and how Taylor encourages him to try new things, when there was that controversy of that joke video where she is feeding him with airplane noises to try new things, she was feeding him Indian food.

    Reply
  5. JMOney says:
    September 8, 2026 at 10:24 am

    Travis spoke about how the first time he had Indian food with Taylor was at Gymkhana in London and how Taylor loves Indian food so they found a place in NYC. Gymkhana in London is great but i have heard not so great things about the Gymkhana in Vegas that recently opened

    Reply
  6. Tn democrat says:
    September 8, 2026 at 11:13 am

    I think that is one of her best looks ever. Love the dress and the shoes. It amazes me how Travis towers over her. Isn’t she model tall? In 👠 she would be over 6 foot tall. They are a handsome couple.

    Reply
  7. Sarah says:
    September 8, 2026 at 11:28 am

    She looks amazing, I love Indian food so super into where they went. I’m glad they seem happy.

    Reply
  8. Aidee Kay says:
    September 8, 2026 at 1:34 pm

    Big thumbs up to both of their dinner date looks. I’m bookmarking this restaurant as well as Gymkhana. Thanks for the Indian food recs, TS!!!

    Reply

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