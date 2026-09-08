Prince William & Kate accompany Prince George for his first day at Eton

My bad, I totally forgot this was happening today. Prince George has arrived at Eton for his first day of big-kid school. Today is a rainy day in England, so the Prince and Princess of Wales looked especially somber as they walked with George to meet Eton’s head master Simon Henderson and Provost Sir Nicholas Coleridge. Prince William and Kate were apparently allowed to stay at Eton for a bit to help George settle into his room.

I give William and Kate a hard time and they deserve it, but I’m sure today was extremely tough and bittersweet for them as parents. I bet there were tears. When William attended Eton in the 1990s, he did so as an escape from his parents’ divorce melodrama. George is in a different position – he’s grown up extremely sheltered and barely in the public eye, and even though he boarded at his previous school, it’s still a very big deal that he’s now going to spend all week, every week as a boarder. Kate really spent years trying to convince everyone that George needed to go to a coed school too, but she lost that battle. I know she probably feels like she’s losing her firstborn. William seems lighter though – he enjoyed his time at Eton, and he clearly expects George will enjoy it in the same way.