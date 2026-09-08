“Alicia Vikander wore a boring Louis Vuitton at the Venice Film Festival” links

Alicia Vikander wore Louis Vuitton at the Venice Film Festival. In my opinion, this is so blah – the color doesn’t suit her and the design is meh. [RCFA]

Phoebe Dynevor married producer Cameron Fuller at a French farmhouse. [Just Jared]

I need to reread East of Eden before I watch this adaptation. [LaineyGossip]

Rob Reiner won a posthumous Emmy for The Bear. [Reality Tea]

This clip of Miriam Margolyes on a British morning show is shocking. [Buzzfeed]

Should I get invested in Lanterns? I’m still debating. [Pajiba]

Horoscopes for Virgo Season. [OMG Blog]

The disgusting reason why Jim Thornton was suspended from Wheel of Fortune. No wonder the media was being so secretive about it. [Socialite Life]

Adria Arjona has been out & about. [Go Fug Yourself]

South Park shares their latest Emmy with Donald Trump. [Seriously OMG]

Remembering the late Mac Miller. [Hollywood Life]