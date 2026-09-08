“Alicia Vikander wore a boring Louis Vuitton at the Venice Film Festival” links

Alicia Vikander wore Louis Vuitton at the Venice Film Festival. In my opinion, this is so blah – the color doesn’t suit her and the design is meh. [RCFA]
Phoebe Dynevor married producer Cameron Fuller at a French farmhouse. [Just Jared]
I need to reread East of Eden before I watch this adaptation. [LaineyGossip]
Rob Reiner won a posthumous Emmy for The Bear. [Reality Tea]
This clip of Miriam Margolyes on a British morning show is shocking. [Buzzfeed]
Should I get invested in Lanterns? I’m still debating. [Pajiba]
Horoscopes for Virgo Season. [OMG Blog]
The disgusting reason why Jim Thornton was suspended from Wheel of Fortune. No wonder the media was being so secretive about it. [Socialite Life]
Adria Arjona has been out & about. [Go Fug Yourself]
South Park shares their latest Emmy with Donald Trump. [Seriously OMG]
Remembering the late Mac Miller. [Hollywood Life]
i kind of like it, but i have an affinity for bedsheet dresses. it looks like something i’d create wrapping a sheet around my waist and pretending to be on dynasty when i was a kid (complimentary). and that jim thornton story is terrible. just continues to support the fact that the powers that be really don’t care about the s*xual endangerment of kids. i was on a website for 57 minutes by accident my butt.
Jmo, but don’t bother with Lanterns. The acting is terrible and the story barely makes sense.
Someone’s memaw is gonna be devastated when she gets home and finds the bedspread from her spare room is missing.
Lanterns is divisive – I love it but my husband hates it lol
I’m really enjoying it but I’ll admit that Aaron Pierre’s hotness does help pave over the rough spots in the storytelling.
I love Lanterns and I’m surprised. I’m not into the comics etc. But, I rewatched each episode several times. Kyle and Aaron are a hit together. (I’m always tempted to call him A-aron.)
Alice looks like she is mad every time she is asked to dress up tbh.
Why does she look soo different?
I like the dress and the color, I think she’s really lovely in it although it’s a bit too tight on her bust. Looking forward to East of Eden. Florence Pugh is a bit of a scenery chewer but it suits the roles she takes on.
I really like the dress as well. It does look a bit blah on her but that is all in the styling. Her makeup, or rather lack thereof, her lank hair (an updo would have been nice), and lack of a necklace all bring the look down.
I don’t love the dress but a statement necklace and hairdo of some kind would have really upped the ante on this. She could be trying it on after a brunch with friends.
The dress isn’t flattering and the shoes are matchy matchy.
I think the silence was more no one wanted to get sued for defamation, so they waited for the official announcement. The insanity of looking up that sort of horrors on public WiFi! To not think you need opsec to access those sorts of sites shows how normal it was for him.
The Miriam Margoykrs clip is so so bad. Truly bad, omg.
I have never heard the term she used before. I am an upper lefter, so maybe its a southern thing? I can’t believe they aired it honestly. We all need to do better. Make the world feel shame again.
I’m 41, born up north, but raised down south for 13 years, and so I’ve heard it.
It’s definitely a prominently southern term.
One of the many reasons why the year I turned 18, I moved back up north and never looked back