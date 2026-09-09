Kay: The palace has been ‘spooked’ by the Sussexes’ UK return & their briefings

Everyone is still parsing the Lord Chamberlain’s clarification statement on the Sussex family’s status in the UK. For all of us out here in the cheap seats, the statement felt like nothing new, honestly. It was just the palace reiterating what we already knew: Prince Harry and Meghan are de facto private citizens and should not be confused with working royals. They will not receive palace support if they leave the house to do charity work, and the palace has nothing to do with their commercial work. All of this was worked out six-plus years ago at the Sandringham Summit. Two big things were notable about the statement: one, the fact that the palace went on the record in such a big way, which isn’t their style and two, the fact that the clarifying statement took the Sussexes by surprise, and there are now odd stories about when they were informed and whether they’re upset about it. Well, Richard Kay has more parsing, specifically from his palace sources. Some highlights:
What was really behind it? Some will see it as an act of kingly statecraft, a timely shot across their quasi-royal bows. To others it is a vital sign that Prince Harry’s and Meghan’s presence in Britain will not be allowed to destabilise the monarchy. What is unquestionably clear, however, is that less than two weeks after their return to British shores, one thing remains unchanged: Megxit still means Megxit. The decisive move by the King – strongly supported, I am told, by Prince William – means that just because the couple are home there will be no softening of attitudes nor any dilution of the uncompromising view of the late Queen Elizabeth that they could never be ‘half-in, half-out’ royals.
The Windsors control the charity work in the UK!! Should there be any lingering doubts among Sussex supporters – or indeed the couple themselves – that returning to the UK might lead to a more flexible approach, with the couple wanting to ramp up their charity work, such hopes look wildly misplaced. The Lord Chamberlain may have drafted the official communique, which has been sent to members of the Government, the military and Lord Lieutenants, but the content is very much in line with Charles’s sentiments.
The palace has been spooked: Royal aides may insist that there is nothing controversial, nor new, about the letter’s contents adding that it merely sets out the position for all parties. But the fact that Buckingham Palace needed to send the letter in the first place illustrates the degree of confusion and uncertainty Harry and Meghan’s sudden return to the UK has caused. As one long-term friend of the King told me: ‘They didn’t need to issue guidance about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor when he ceased his royal life and gave up public duties, which suggests they have been spooked by the Sussexes.’
The palace is furious that the Sussexes are briefing behind-the-scenes: One factor that has raised concern at the highest levels, has been the way friends of Harry and Meghan have been spoon-feeding friendly publications with details about their plans. ‘They’ve only been back a matter of days and can have barely unpacked but we keep hearing how they want to step up their charity work which would inevitably raise their public profile,’ says one figure. ‘It’s exasperating.’
A rival court: Talk, too, of the couple establishing some kind of rival court has also irritated figures close to the King. The Lord Chamberlain’s letter, which he says was a response to ‘a number of requests for guidance’, should indeed be viewed therefore as a shot across the Sussex bows – or at least across the bows of those pushing their agenda.
The problem is that people still like the Sussexes & want to see them: The problem, however, is that it is all very well telling organisations that any visits Harry and Meghan undertake should not be treated as royal engagements, but in the years since they left Britain that is precisely the way their appearances have been treated. Even their visits overseas have been crafted to resemble the kind of duties they carried out before they abandoned their royal life, often with the same protocols, such as paying respects in war cemeteries. As Harry himself has often chosen to remind people – not least in his battle to obtain taxpayer-funded security – he has always been a royal.
Some people want the palace to go even further: Many critics believe that although the letter was designed to draw a line under speculation about the couple’s future, there was a missed opportunity. ‘Removing them from the royal website [where they still feature but without their HRH titles] would have been the most significant gesture to separate them as non-working royals from the rest of the family,’ a former aide to the King said. After their tours of Africa, Central America and Australia, where they were treated as huge royal stars, it might have been useful if the Lord Chamberlain had also sent a copy of his letter to world leaders too.
[From The Daily Mail]
This whole time, many of us have said that Charles clearly knew about the move for a lot longer than the palace will admit. But what if that’s incorrect? What if the Sussex Return really was Harry and Meghan deciding all of this with little-to-no input from Charles and his people? Play it out – what would Charles be doing differently if he knew that the Sussexes were returning for a while? Charles didn’t even have to give them anything to get them back, clearly, because this statement was more about keeping the Sussexes at their status-quo and Harry’s security fight continues with little support from Charles.
The larger point of this Kay piece is that clarifying statement or not, the real problem for the palace is that they can’t actually control the interest in Harry and Meghan. All the palace can do is cry and whine if and when the Sussexes leave the house and steal the Windsors’ thunder.
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The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Sussex, listen as the Duke of Sussex speaks during a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London, which the newly weds are attending as their first royal engagement as a married couple. The event is part of the celebrations to mark the70th birthday of the Prince of Wales.,Image: 515265168, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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It’s still giving Monica leaving that voicemail for Richard, proclaiming, “I’m breezy!” ….the inherently paradoxical nature of announcing that private citizens are in fact just that is ….bizarre. It look like Charles is not in charge. Pardon the play on words. So who is? Camilla? William? The tabloids? The rota? The grey men???
You got me coughing in laugh-surprise with Monica’s “I’m breezy!” voicemail, here is a gold star for you! ⭐️
Looking at that photo with Charles holding George (2018?), it’s incredible how much Camilla, Charles, and William have aged on their faces. Harry only lost more hair and Meghan looks the same. Evil inside shows evil outside.
Kate as well. The Flop Four have definitely fast forwarded the aging.
They do say hate and bigotry ages a bish…
Meanwhile, Harry’s lost a little more hair but his face has changed little, Meghan hardly at all.
At this point I’m just waiting for the Earl Spencer on 22 September to be all “No worries, Harry and Meghan…I’ve got this.” HAPPY AUTUMN EQUINOX TO ALL Y’ALL WINDSORS!
Harry’s family has a well-documented history of being inbred backstabbers who were probably in favor of passing the Corn Laws. That’s not even counting their mis/deeds of the last 150 years that includes his mother’s death and the York’s’ non-remorseful patronage of/close friendship with Jeffrey Epstein is seen as less scandalous than asking the Palace not to brief against his Black American wife.
The monarchy’s symbolic nature and practical malicious actions certainly seem to support that the French were right continually overthrow their governments until the monarchy was truly abolished.
I don’t get all the frenzy over the statement it seemed to just restate the ground rules that were a part of the Sandringham summit which the leftovers breached/broke and is no longer valid anymore.. they seem to forget that they broke this agreement years ago when they drag it out in these briefings.
Kay gives away the game here: ‘They didn’t need to issue guidance about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor when he ceased his royal life and gave up public duties, which suggests they have been spooked by the Sussexes.’
So Charles and his courtiers were not rocked by Andrew’s horrific conduct and fall from grace, and were not intent on drawing a line between the pedo and the monarchy, but they’re freaked out by the mere proximity of his son and his son’s wife.
Good to have clarification about what they care about.
They didn’t have to worry about Andrew because they control his money. He can’t afford a roof over his head without his brother’s support. This is the ruthless side of primogeniture.
What concerns them is a younger son who leaves and comes back wealth .Of the family, but not under their control. There’s a reason why the mysterious stranger who arrives and ends up either a corpse or a suspect in Agatha Christie mysteries was usually a long lost younger son.
This is the end result of the UK turning their royal family into celebrities. The RF want to create a category calling “working royals” who are the “real” royals. But the family members they are trying to kick out are still celebrities.
The people with the power over whether or not Harry and Meghan are competing with the royal family for attention are the tabloids. And all they want is clicks, so they will always cover Meghan and Harry.
Nobody’s asking me, but my advice to Harry and Meghan would be to rethink what “doing charity” is. I’ve worked for organizations doing the donor dance trying to raise money from foundations like Archwell, hosting visits for rich people who might give money, hosting events to honor them. It sucks and takes a huge amount of time away from the mission. Try to find a new way of being helpful that doesn’t involve you making these royal style visits, which can be fun, but are also a distraction and a lot of work.
But Harry very much wants to be public facing with his charity events. That’s the point. Publicity for the charity for sure, but also people seeing a royal do what royals do. Harry once said that the purpose of the monarchy is service. That’s total bs, but he believes it.
So many rich people work with charities. Service is universal and the royals still want to pretend only they do that (without putting a cent from their taxpayer funded pockets).
He’s 5th in line, also, too!
Of course, the Palace is spooked. Charles can’t just declare his second son a private citizen and expect everyone to accept that. Once Harry (and possibly Meghan) start appearing at charity events they will inevitably be treated royally because they are. And charity appearances are what royals do. As I said yesterday, the whole “working/non-working royals” narrative is driven by the need to marginalize the Sussexes. And the need is more urgent now that they’re back in the UK.
It sounded to me as if the palace was announcing to those who wanted to invite H&M to a charity event that they, the charity, would be responsible for paying for security (at least at this point, until RAVEC decides) and any other “frills” that might be requested for the event.
Yet Charles is housing Andrew, giving him a pension, good lodgings, a new car and Andrew allegedly is dating. He probably be appearing with the Keens again. And they are in a tizzy over Harry and Meghan and the kids being in the UK. Very odd
I doubt that it’s because they love irascible Andrew so very much. I think Andrew knows too many things that could destroy them. And some of these things happened in the last 6 years (William and Kate), which Harry might not be privy to.
Spooked? Shouldn’t they not be showing fear if they’re really so powerful and great? Having to remind the public over and over that they’re not working royals is giving the vibe of a weak and powerless child throwing a tantrum and stomping their feet. They really really want people to not like or care about the Sussexes. But that’s just not going to be the case. And all these statements just make it worse imo. The definition of bothered.
The issuing of the letter was an attempt by the Palace to retain control over Harry and Meghan. I have no doubt that Harry and especially Meghan’s presence in the UK sent people at BP into a panic.
I think this is coming more from the courtiers than Charles.
Alderton may have announced he would step down, but he hasn’t actually *done* it yet. He’s still wafting through palace halls, apparently gleefully tossing any wrench he can find into Charles and Harry’s reconciliation.
Consider the private club meeting of Harry and Charles’ proxies in July 2025, deliberately excluding the normal palace courtier hierarchy. That was done because of Alderton and his ilk.
Consider the level of surprise experienced by certain courtiers (and all of the press) when Charles entertained the Sussexes at Highgrove this summer mere weeks before the move back to Blighty?
The surprise and wonderment over the Sussexes’ return has now morphed into courtiers, invested in isolating Charles from his sons, to go to “battle stations” to reinforce old, tired narratives.
There’s a group of people flexing all power at their disposal to keep any reconciliations from progressing.
It needs to be challenged, and it needs to blow up in the schemers’ faces. Bonus if the players conducting this nonsense are outed by name and publicly shamed, be they courtiers, press, or a certain sidepiece consort.
At least QE2 had the grace and decency in the 2020 announcement to state Harry and Meghan are loved members of the family. How is Harry no longer royal or a member of the Royal family when his father IS king? How is his wife not a member of the royal family? Above all how are Charles grandchildren not members of the royal family? They are no longer working for the Firm but that doesn’t make them unfamily members and unpeople or subversives does it?
This feels cold, spiteful, excluding. Not generous, kind and gracious.
I think the statement is Charles attempting to make sure Harry never gets the intelligence and armed security he is fighting for. Derangers will be up in arms over “private citizens” getting the necessary and appropriate security for the Sussexes. This notion that only royals can do charity is absurd. The Sussexes first shot across the bow was “Service is universal.” The Windsors are absolutely jealous, vindictive twits.
Man…in Trinidad…maybe in the rest of the Caribbean…there is something called “bad mind”. When you do what pisses people off…just because it will piss people who feel they have some kind of control and impact on you…but also because you are living your life based on your goals and values. Harry and Meghan have decided for reasons known only to them to head back to England to school their children for some time. I say good. It’s his country, one of the kids was born there and hopefully Meghan is in a better space mentally. Service is in fact universal. We can all serve – whether for our family, church, the organisation we work for. Whatever. I know there are security concerns – but the bad mind part of me – the one with kermit in the Darth Vader hoodie says “Do it” – Go do your service Harry and Megs…rent a public home and invite charities and likeminded individuals and hold “salons” in your safe space, if you want to save charities the confusion of how to treat you. The charities want visibility and financial support and H&M can help with that. The fact is people will treat them with royal protocols because as others have said – they are likeable, celebrities and whether the rest of the fam likes it – they are closely situated to the rest of that boring family. He is the King’s son and the future King’s brother…you don’t think people will naturally treat them with some respect? Sigh. I know, I know. Meghan’s and the children safety and the tabloids are awful…I really do get it. But it’s irritating enough they are back on British soil to those who despise them. Live anyway. Bad mind is some fun revenge if you can figure it out.
LOL I love this. I have an abiding hatred for my kids’ former school headmaster, for reasons. I am now on the hook for going to a fundraiser for the school (at which he will be present), for other reasons. I have been trying to figure out how to have peace of mind at this event. Like, that’s how much I despise this guy. But my kids are thriving not because of him but in spite of him. I guess that’s our “bad mind.” Or maybe I have the wrong idea?
Anyway, I love it. Love the Kermit reference also.
Love it! Learned a new term & I’m going to use it! Bad mind. 😈
Great term. It exemplifies a lot of the BM/BaRf perception of what H&M did without them. Big maddy!
Except you didn’t get your Megxit, because Harry left with Meghan. You got Sussexit, instead, which is why you’ve spent the last six years, screaming, crying, and throwing up about the Sussexes‘s every move.
And you still have no control over how much or what kind of charity work the Sussexes do.
What briefings?
Exactly. What briefings? Sources close to them. An un-named spokesperson. My brother’s best friend, whose cousin might have seen or heard something about what they might have had for breakfast.
The British Media is a joke. But, hey, if BP wants to claim that H&M are not royals, Harry & Meghan’s names should not be included in their yougov or whatever, emotional support pools.
When did the Sussexes go on a tour of Central America?
Well, they didn’t, but they did go to Colombia for something related to their Archewell Foundation.
I almost don’t have the heart to read how this is going. None of it makes sense to me now.