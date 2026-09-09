Kay: The palace has been ‘spooked’ by the Sussexes’ UK return & their briefings

Everyone is still parsing the Lord Chamberlain’s clarification statement on the Sussex family’s status in the UK. For all of us out here in the cheap seats, the statement felt like nothing new, honestly. It was just the palace reiterating what we already knew: Prince Harry and Meghan are de facto private citizens and should not be confused with working royals. They will not receive palace support if they leave the house to do charity work, and the palace has nothing to do with their commercial work. All of this was worked out six-plus years ago at the Sandringham Summit. Two big things were notable about the statement: one, the fact that the palace went on the record in such a big way, which isn’t their style and two, the fact that the clarifying statement took the Sussexes by surprise, and there are now odd stories about when they were informed and whether they’re upset about it. Well, Richard Kay has more parsing, specifically from his palace sources. Some highlights:

What was really behind it? Some will see it as an act of kingly statecraft, a timely shot across their quasi-royal bows. To others it is a vital sign that Prince Harry’s and Meghan’s presence in Britain will not be allowed to destabilise the monarchy. What is unquestionably clear, however, is that less than two weeks after their return to British shores, one thing remains unchanged: Megxit still means Megxit. The decisive move by the King – strongly supported, I am told, by Prince William – means that just because the couple are home there will be no softening of attitudes nor any dilution of the uncompromising view of the late Queen Elizabeth that they could never be ‘half-in, half-out’ royals.

The Windsors control the charity work in the UK!! Should there be any lingering doubts among Sussex supporters – or indeed the couple themselves – that returning to the UK might lead to a more flexible approach, with the couple wanting to ramp up their charity work, such hopes look wildly misplaced. The Lord Chamberlain may have drafted the official communique, which has been sent to members of the Government, the military and Lord Lieutenants, but the content is very much in line with Charles’s sentiments.

The palace has been spooked: Royal aides may insist that there is nothing controversial, nor new, about the letter’s contents adding that it merely sets out the position for all parties. But the fact that Buckingham Palace needed to send the letter in the first place illustrates the degree of confusion and uncertainty Harry and Meghan’s sudden return to the UK has caused. As one long-term friend of the King told me: ‘They didn’t need to issue guidance about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor when he ceased his royal life and gave up public duties, which suggests they have been spooked by the Sussexes.’

The palace is furious that the Sussexes are briefing behind-the-scenes: One factor that has raised concern at the highest levels, has been the way friends of Harry and Meghan have been spoon-feeding friendly publications with details about their plans. ‘They’ve only been back a matter of days and can have barely unpacked but we keep hearing how they want to step up their charity work which would inevitably raise their public profile,’ says one figure. ‘It’s exasperating.’

A rival court: Talk, too, of the couple establishing some kind of rival court has also irritated figures close to the King. The Lord Chamberlain’s letter, which he says was a response to ‘a number of requests for guidance’, should indeed be viewed therefore as a shot across the Sussex bows – or at least across the bows of those pushing their agenda.

The problem is that people still like the Sussexes & want to see them: The problem, however, is that it is all very well telling organisations that any visits Harry and Meghan undertake should not be treated as royal engagements, but in the years since they left Britain that is precisely the way their appearances have been treated. Even their visits overseas have been crafted to resemble the kind of duties they carried out before they abandoned their royal life, often with the same protocols, such as paying respects in war cemeteries. As Harry himself has often chosen to remind people – not least in his battle to obtain taxpayer-funded security – he has always been a royal.

Some people want the palace to go even further: Many critics believe that although the letter was designed to draw a line under speculation about the couple’s future, there was a missed opportunity. ‘Removing them from the royal website [where they still feature but without their HRH titles] would have been the most significant gesture to separate them as non-working royals from the rest of the family,’ a former aide to the King said. After their tours of Africa, Central America and Australia, where they were treated as huge royal stars, it might have been useful if the Lord Chamberlain had also sent a copy of his letter to world leaders too.