Prince Harry & King Charles haven’t even spoken since the Sussexes’ return

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are giving me a headache. This whole situation is so stressful and I’m not even the one going through it. To recap, three weeks ago, Team Sussex announced that the family would uproot themselves from Montecito and move back to the UK, where the children would also enroll in British schools. One week after that announcement, the family arrived in the UK and they’ve been mostly undercover ever since. Still, Team Sussex has issued a steady stream of briefings about the move, their security fight, their plans for charitable work and more. The Sussexes’ spokesperson is so chatty, the spox even gave a comment to the Daily Mail after the Lord Chamberlain clarified the Sussexes’ non-working-royal status on Monday. The spox said outright that Prince Harry and Meghan were “a little surprised” by the announcement. Part of that surprise was apparently that the palace communicated with them or acknowledged them in any way, because it turns out that Harry hasn’t even spoken to his father since the return.
Prince Harry has not spoken to the King since returning to the UK two weeks ago, royal sources have revealed. The Duke of Sussex has not scheduled a call with his father since informing him that he was moving back to Britain with his wife Meghan and their two children. The King was on a summer break at Balmoral in Scotland, when his estranged son told him he was moving back to his home country – six years after sensationally quitting his royal role in 2020.
Charles and his heir Prince William were together at the monarch’s Scottish estate when Harry informed the King – just three days before news broke around the world.
Royal sources have said the King and the rest of the royal family has been “blindsided” by the Sussexes’ relocation and remain unsure of the true reason for the family moving from California. Despite the confusion, the King is understood to be very much looking forward to seeing his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, more often. However, sources say the monarch feels “perplexed” that his estranged son has not offered the courtesy of keeping him informed about the family’s plans.
One source said: “Harry has spoken openly about desperately wanting reconciliation and yet he is the one keeping his father and his family in the dark about major developments such as moving back to the UK. Such behaviour just makes it harder to deal with the Sussexes or know their true motives for moving their entire lives back to Harry’s homeland. The whole family are perplexed about the situation.”
Rumours have swirled in royal circles as to why Harry and Meghan have made the seemingly hasty decision to move to the UK, from Harry, 41, becoming homesick to Meghan, 45, being in line for a starring role in the Netflix series, The Gentlemen.
Uncertainty has also crept in as to whether the Sussexes have made the move to be closer to the King as a precursor to asking to become part of the working royal family again. Well placed insiders were quick to shut down that idea, with the King and the Prince of Wales “completely united” that there is no way back for Harry and Meghan to return to the royal fold.
I’ve changed my mind about something this week, given the clarification on the Sussexes’ status and all of the reporting around it. I now sort of believe that Harry only informed his father a few days before the big announcement. Previously, I argued that there was probably more collusion between Harry and Charles, and that Charles was making some quiet moves behind-the-scenes for months to ensure the Sussex Return. Now I doubt that theory. It feels far more likely that Charles gave Harry an inch and Harry took a mile. As in, Harry happily went through the palace’s humiliation rituals in July, all so Charles would agree to meet with Meghan and the children. Charles agreed at the last minute to a brief visit, probably believing that the Highgrove meeting would be the end of it until Harry’s planned visit in September. Instead, Harry brought Meghan and the children back into this ugly trauma blender with the belief that the Highgrove visit was a turning point. I don’t think Harry is stupid, but I think he’s willfully naive, and he’s refusing to read all of the signals Charles has sent him for years. Charles doesn’t actually want a relationship with the Sussexes. He never did.
Update: That Bronte Coy woman said that her sources told her that Charles and Harry have spoken on the phone in recent days.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I think we don’t know shit and so many are reaching. This is all guessing from racists who have been lying and guessing for years. Let it play out and let them live because that’s what they’re doing. I support Harry and Meghan in their rights and their wrongs.
I agree. The media know very little and they are reaching. We need to stop overrating and let it play it. We don’t actually know any of these people, nor do the reporters writing nonsense breathlessly! Harry and Meghan are adults, it will be fine! We need to stop clinging to every ridiculous media narrative for clues!
💯 With you both Midnight and Julia. This is getting kind of nuts. No one has seen or heard from them and when there’s a void, the press love to fill it.
Yes the Brit media knows next to nothing right now. I agree with Kaiser that it was a surprise. I think the plan with the King was Harry come to UK a few times in 2026 before Invictus and gradually soften things. Then in 2027 when Archie is 8 (the prescribed age to start prep school) they’d move back. ….BUT… Harry was not given security for his family to visit Highgrove or Meghan to attend Invictus stuff. Then he found out the security review had not even been conducted yet (and was furious at the stalling on issues of genuine safety) Ravec said “you don’t live in the UK so you aren’t priority.” He (being a hot-headed Spencer) called their bluff and moved his fam back a year early. Is it smart or dumb? Who knows. Diana said always catch your enemy by surprise. I think this will just have to play out.
Fully agree. The BP statement largely repeats what the Sussex’s team has said–they are private citizens who live and travel in many parts of the world. They need security because they are famous and because the British media has stirred up hate against them for ten years. The idea that Harry “has not scheduled a call with his father” is a courtier perspective–all they know is the official call log–and not the reality of private communication between a dogshit father and his son. We have seen the “blindsided” BS from KP before. Harry debunked it before. Why start believing it now?
I totally agree with you.
I agree. And I don’t know where the idea that the Sussexes have been briefing anyone – especially the Daily Mail who he just sued and may appeal the recent court judgement. As far as I can see, someone in the royal machinery, BP and/or KP, leaked that the Sussexes were returning with their children to endanger their security or scupper their plans and also to give the UK media time to stake out airports and try to track down their selected home and school.
Since they returned they have been quitely minding their business and kept out of sight, apart from Harry who made a work trip to a studio this week.
We know nothing about the Sussexes’ plans, why they returned, who they have been in touch with, what they plan to do, etc. Tabloids make up stories about these two all the time, claiming “sources close to Harry” or “close to the couple” because Harry called them out on their “royal sources” reporting. I can’t believe that people are swallowing the lies simply because various rags – including People, have been claiming this or that.
I think they’re all nuts and I’m glad I’m not any of them.
😂 100%. At first it was fun to read the gossip again but now I too am getting a headache. I hope to Gawd they moved for a more sensible reason than wanting to be near a poisonous snake like CRex. Willies doesn’t even come into the equation. If this is Harry being naive and hopeful for reconciliation I will 🤢.
This comment is gold and I agree 100%. I wish them all well, but this is all insane. On both sides.
I feel the way you do, Kaiser. While I can understand Harry wanting to claim his childrens’ heritage before Wanker Willy takes over, I will *never* understand why he subjected his wife, who was literally hounded to the point of suicidal ideation, and his kids, into that life again for anything other than the length a summer’s vacation. I know Meg had to have agreed to this, as she is a strong woman with agency and a voice, but for the life of me, I know that in that position, I’d never subject myself or my kids to that treatment.
I don’t know, I just don’t have a good feeling for them about this move. I hope I’m proved wrong.
I’m already so tired of the circus 😭😫 Alls I have to say is…. this really is just going to have to play out.
I can see why Harry might not have liked Montecito. Of all US cities… LA is the pits. It’s so ambition & celebrity-connection focused so people can be shallow. Meghan grew up on movie sets so i think she is used to that “who do you know, what can you do for me” mindset. In addition to their authentic friendships, they were hanging out with Spielbergs, Bezos, Kardashians etc. I think it got old. Harry doesnt want to be exhiled from his own country, he had to do this now while his father is king. They’ll eventually go back & forth. We just have to endure this media drama. 😬😵💫
Totally agree, but it’s already going poorly.
Russell Myers is Prince Charles’ guy. Yes, even back when he was still Prince Charles.
Myers was accidentally snapped coming out of Highgrove and is a constant presence on GMB and This Morning parroting Chuck’s talking points.
Myers was 100% fed this story.
I dunno why people stay denying ALL the royals are in cahoots with select media operatives.
(Yes even the Sussexes as the court documents proved)
Who denies that all the royals are in cahoots with select media operatives? We all know that the different royal members have their go-tos in the press AND that those go-tos can change depending on the week, month or year (see Jobson and KP this week.)
Jobba the Hutt has definitely switched allegiance to KP and it’s quite a huge defection. He loved Clive Alderton, who got booted out.
Also, RE: those emotional support media polls saying Will is the most popular. They’re BS. Camilla’s nephew, Ben Elliot (her sister’s son) has been a top executive at YouGov for 15 years. Those polls are 100% skewed.
“Trauma blender”. You need to trademark that one. Because you know you’ll need it again and again.
I dont get what Harry is upto, why put your self and your family through this mess, i was on board when i thought he was trying to secure invictus future, that why i believe it should never have gone to birmingham because we were always going to end up here. And he could have said he was here for invictus and didnt want to do remote management. Fcuk security by now you know they arent going to give it to you and thats down to your dad. just do what you need to do and get back to your life right now the media are blowing up your path back and isolating you in this quaigmire
It seems strange behaviour for a father not to say welcome to his son when he comes home.
I think this move is the latest move in a long running game of chicken and calling the other side’s bluff. It is astounding. But I think Megan and Harry got married with the idea that they would live in England. And I’m not sure that the move to CA was ever going to be permanent. It was certainly executed in a rush (in an attempt to call the palace’s bluff). Then the moves the palace made to remove security and evict from Frogmore seemed to be an effort to retaliate for having the nerve to move to CA and tell their story. And William could not fathom that Harry would leave and say screw it to that extent. Now it seems like H&M are at a point where the kids need to start school and they are refusing to NOT return and live in England (which was always the plan). Like H&M are refusing to let what Charles does or doesn’t do determine where they should live.
This 100%.
Charles would not be pleased to hear the rumor that Harry has returned to glorify Diana in a Netflix movie or turn Swan Song into a documentary. (I am pleased.)
i think its clear this move was planned for a while. To what extent Charles knew about it – none of us actually know. but I dont think Harry met with Charles for a half hour in July and said to Meghan “you know what would be great?? doing this once a month!!! lets move back!!!” I think they have been planning it for a year – it makes sense if you think about the business shifts, the scaling down of Archewell, etc. My guess is that charles knew it was being considered but just found out it was a done deal three days before People announced it.
For this particular story – taking it at face value, look how it is worded. HARRY is not scheduling calls with his father, HARRY is not keeping his father in the loop, HARRY is not keeping his father informed – its harry throwing up the wall, not Charles, which is interesting and goes against the belief from some Sussex supporters that this is all because Harry is willing to sacrifice his marriage and his family so that he can talk to his father or whatever. Instead, Harry hasn’t even bothered to call him.
But again that is at face value and none of us know what is actually going on behind the scenes.
There’s a section in the H&M documentary where a senior executive from another company is on screen talking about strategic discussions they’ve had regarding areas where they/Archewell can make a difference. Can’t find it now, but always remembered it, because it helped demonstrate how Harry and Meghan operate, and gives insight into how they’ve been able to be as successful as they have in such a relatively short time. I’m sure similar careful, long term planning was involved in this move, and they would have asked for input and advice from anyone they needed to talk to. (Remember too, that as part of Archewell’s scaling back, long time associate James Holt also left, is now in England, and was expected to remain as a senior advisor.)
What you point out about the wording is interesting. Someone(s) is a little peeved, aren’t they, that Harry hasn’t been in touch much and they have limited information (just saw the update). I’m sure Charles has an idea of why they’re there, and I definitely don’t think it’s all about reconciling with him. And despite the emphatic statement about H&M being private citizens, it must still be unnerving to the palace hierarchy as a whole to face the reality they’re no longer able to have control over what H&M are doing.
It would be great if Harry were collaborating with his Uncle Earl on a Diana film to go with the book. That would be sticking it to Chuck, Bill, and of course Cammie.
Absolutely agree.
Also wanted to say – there is no scenario in which it could have been otherwise (aside from staying in CA… lol!)
To me, while deliberately planned, this move by H&M back to the UK feels like a rip the band-aid off moment because that is how it HAD to be. Deep breaths, make the plan. and GO.
It would never have been something seamless and easy for them – no matter when it happened.
So they did it tatcially – perhaps laying ground work at the Tobyn Andreae / Meredith Maines meeting July 2024.
We know that for whatever reason they can still think warmly about the UK. Whether its nostagia or “family” or the thread of the monarchy… at least warmly enough to return.
SO – aside from the “we’re were surprised” spox message – they have kept things tight and tidy. Heads down, doing their thing all admid the massive speculation and briefing crash out explosion – which would have always erupted no matter what or when they returned.
(and part of me hopes the silence is petty – Harry isn’t calling anyone at the Palace for ANYTHING.)
I doubt grandfather charles will see much of hos sussex grandchildren. Harry needs to give uo on his father. He tried.
All these guesses are bs. Let’s just see what happens. This story is stressful to read and trying to figure out what did or didn’t happen is a mental health hazard.
The king might have known they were returning (I don’t think so) the Sussexes are surprised a royal statement was issued about them because they are not working royals, they are going to do royal work that will just be work because they’re not royals working, and they’re probably renting ellen degeneres cotswolds house because they are selling it. So it’s probably true that it’s not their final home and since theyd be renting it, they need to keep montecito.
And charles still isnt putting his kid on his agenda. Hes not calling to see if everything is going well. It’s up to harry to run after him.
As unpleasant as this all is, I agree with what commenters were saying yesterday: if Harry was not prepared to accept that he would live the rest of his life in permanent exile, his children deprived any part of his heritage, they had to do this now.
I’m also in the “if it’s not making sense it’s because there’s something we don’t know” camp.
No way did Harry and Meghan plan to return to the UK at the last minute. Just getting visas for their trusted domestic staff (they’re not going to employ local people, are they?) likely takes months. Not to mention visiting and applying to schools for the kids, etc.
People assuming that their relationship with KC and the royals is the main motive behind Harry and Meghan’s return may well be very, very wrong!
I read on another site a few days ago that Harry informed the Goverment about his and his family’s return before he informed Buckingham Palace. I think that’s where the “blindsided” actually comes from. It also said that Charles was miffed about being informed afterward.
Harry reasonably may have feared that Charles would create governmental complications if told first.
More likely he’d spill the Sussex plans to the Daily Mail or whoever. These people selling out their own kids for positive press is par for the course.
I commented here a few weeks ago that the root of this “let’s go back to the UK” wild plan started with Harry’s 2025 September UK-Ukraine visit.
Back then, the British press was exited and positively reporting about having him back, he was giving millions of his money to a youth centre and a prosthetics org for prostheses for refuge children in Gaza and Ukraine, and he visiting that prosthetics making centre with that UN guy. Harry completely misinterpreted that ”enthusiasm” as “acceptance/welcome back”, went home and messed up Meghan’s head with a lame plan to return (at least for an extended period), and Meghan – not reading much of the press about her/them, and mostly unaware of the real hatred in the UK against her, fell for it.
This whole thing is not gonna end well, I’m afraid.
I agree with celebitchy.
I never believed there was any collusion with the Palace and the letter this week confirmed that. The Palace is still desperate for the press to stay on its side. As for Harry and Meghan, I understand why they were upset about the letter. There’s supposed to be a meeting about their security this week and the publication of the letter could jeopardize their chance of getting police protection. However, I agree with Kaiser that Harry is woefully naive and also still very gullible when it comes to his family. He still doesn’t get that he’s being ostracized because he married Meghan.
What I don’t get is the Palace complaining that Harry hasn’t reached out to Charles. Is it that the Palace is upset that they’re unable to feed information about Harry and Meghan to the press? At least Harry has been smart about that.
That’s exactly it. Someone in the palace had wanted to feed the “Harry is desperate to be in the fold because he keeps calling Charles” narrative, only for Harry to focus on his true purpose for being in the UK, which has nothing to do with Charles. That’s gotta sting Charles, for one, but also the courtiers who have no information to leak. Hence that stupid tantrum letter.
UK charities and government organisations have been working with Harry and Meghan since they left for North America so it’s a bit rich for BP to be claiming that organisations were contacting them for “guidance”. It’s FAR more likely that BP has been running interference, attempting to position itself as having some influence or say-so on the work the Sussexes’ do in the UK and finding that people were more than happy to work directly with the Sussexes’ office than talk to BP. That’s part of what brought about that letter, in my opinion. BP and KP feel the need to centre themselves in Harry’s and Meghan’s business. I’m certain that they attempted to do this when they lived overseas (hence their astonishment at the arrangements made for them and their welcome in Germany, Nigeria and Colombia, as well as The Netherlands and Canada and Australia), but they are really trying it on now that the Sussexes are back in the UK. It won’t work.
Harry and Meg are doing what is right for themselves and their family. And that’s it! Let’s leave ’em be
I concur. None of us know what is really going on, and that’s okay. Their lives, their business. They will speak when they are ready.
Meanwhile, my thoughts are ever so slightly more conniving: I believe the government and King Charles are responsible for requesting an adjacent hair back into place. For the preservation of the institution.
They can see, just as plainly as we can, that the adult Wales’ are not capable of managing the title. The Prince and his famous rage are uncontrollable and unpredictable, he loafs about on private football forums shirking responsibility and outright refusing to travel abroad, despite the foreign office’s *repeated* requests (who can forget the endless whinging and moaning when the Special Statesman was forced to attend the Pope’s funeral?). The Princess is mentally unstable and possibly regressing. Living a lie is draining, and that scar across her left eyebrow is something the courtiers can’t ignore away. We are watching a woman break down right before our eyes. It’s only a matter of time before she is removed from public eye, not unlike Princess Charlene of Monaco (look for a retreat of sorts or some such excuse. Though, perhaps this has already happened once), who did successfully return to her royal duties, but has since carried a significantly smaller diary.
This means contingency plans are necessary. A regent is needed in place to absorb the shock of bypassing an heir. Charles knows his son too well to underestimate the lengths he will go to to avoid this happening. A raging narcissist, fueled and undergirded by a socially repugnant family will go nuclear if they feel the one thing they sacrificed all their happiness for goes to someone else. Someone, no less, who *didn’t* have to sacrifice his happiness or mental health to remain supported. Someone whose genuine authenticity is something the enraged heir could never bully or buy his way into.
It makes sense to me that the king is quietly, veerrrryyy quietly, executing possible contingency plans to keep the institution alive. And placating the rage where his aides are able. It makes sense to me that Prince William seems to see it this way, in any case. Look at his reaction: “dutiful son betrayed…”. The palace seems to expect the Wales’ to fall apart any day, or they expect the king is not long for this world.
This is all very intriguing and you make a strong case. William is very clearly not up to the job. He doesn’t show up or do the work and it’s a problem. That said, I don’t think it’s so much of a problem that Charles or anyone else in power would upend the succession like that. I just can’t see that happening? There are Men In Grey who could keep Willy propped up enough until George comes of age. It’s less than a decade. In the scheme of things, that’s not very long.
Perhaps emergency contingencies had to be taken because they can see that they do not have long.
A volatile heir who displays no human empathy and sits alarmingly close to the border of antisocial narcissism is one careless tweet away from open revolt. The moment the public learns about this family, the Walses’ time in the sun is over. If the institution isn’t proactive, they’ll go down with them.
For the sake of comparison, Prince William has the same demeanor as Donald Trump. And we can see how that ship is taking on water. Add on a tormented and barely lucid wife…?
These are theories, to be sure. Grounded in distant observation and an intentional understanding of psychology and sociology.
I think Harry got wind that people in “The Firm” were/are trying to undermine him and try to sabotage Invictus – thus the very hasty move back to ‘Blighty’. I think Meghan signed on because of this – to protect what Harry has built. As for the “dogsh*t father” and his memo, that may be due to the Diana film Harry and Meghan and the Spencer family are involved with. Regardless of what’s in the film, the royals will never be able to live it down – anything Diana relevant exposes the terrible institution they are. I think Harry and Meghan are naive, in that, they truly believe if they are doing good things in the UK people will come to realize they aren’t the awful people being portrayed. I think it’s a lost cause – the royal spin is too strong. If it gets worse, Harry has hundreds of redacted pages from his memoir that could finally see the light of day.
I’d rather see Harry go nuclear than behave like a supplicant to a corrupt and archaic institution.
Institutions that run this deep, employ this many people and enable so many landed elitists to faff about the way Prince William does will not go quietly. Or easily.
Too much vested interest to let that happen. So the volatile heir must be bamboozled into thinking everything is under control. Brother is only here temporarily for Invictus and for… a documentary! And your eldest son being intentionally removed from your influence is because it’s his birthright, and look how much attention you earn for these little displays! Nevermind that the boy and his spare have been boarding for years, away from the dysfunctional family dynamic. Focus on the attention and manufactured outrage, there’s a good lad. *sounds of machine gears furiously churning*
Before he understands what has happened, he’s been quietly removed with little fanfare and conveniently little effort on the institution’s part.
A dysfunctional family and daddy issues rarely yield a positive outcome.
My advice to Harry (unpopular, maybe):
Harry, take your family and go back home to Montecito: this whole moving back to the UK thing will turn out to worsten your case (security, expectance by the public) , and will turn out to be a big mistake. Your father/UK RF doesn’t want you there. You and your family are a thread to them, they consider you as huge competition. You all are in danger. You willingly entered back into enemy’s territory. So you will be treated like that, especially by the men in grey suits in your father’s and brothers court. Wake up, stop being delusional about your royal status in the UK. It has changed since you decided to leave the working royal roll. You need to except that fact. Go build your life and make your money back in the US, before people there start questioning you, and turning against you as well.
*acceptance
My thoughts exactly. You bought your family back to a place the was detrimental to your wife. WTF! Even your supporters from reading these comments are starting to say WTH is going on. People in your family see you, your wife and children as competition for air time. It’s one thing to visit occasionally but to live there permanently is another thing. You have no leverage they hold all the cards. What happens if get no security which seems rather likely. Will your wife and children never go out and just hide away until the school term is over. That’s is no way to live. I will never understand why you and Meghan subject yourselves to these daily humiliations from your father and the press. The constant drumbeat from the press is enough to drive anyone insane. I can imagine going from a relatively quiet life in California meaning no tv shows, media, commentators, newspapers discussing your daily life to this insanity.
I went back and reread the SussexRoyal Instagram post about stepping back, posted Jan. 8th, 2020, and the SussexRoyal website’s statement, where the Sussexs outlined their intention to be half-in and half-out. Just to try to understand why they moved back. A statement from the Queen is also on the SussexRoyal Instagram, posted Jan. 18th, 2020. She said, “I am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.” I remember Harry giving an interview later, after the Queen decided they had to be all-out if they were to pursue business ventures, saying, “Service is universal,” and that he’d continue to lead a life of service whether in the UK or the US. I reread news coverage that included this: “These are two workaholics who want to be able to contribute in the way that they want,” said ABC News Royal Contributor Omid Scobie. “They have grand plans to change the world and to see the world outside of the parameters of the royal family.” Given how things seemed to have turned out in the US, I think you’re right, Kaiser, that Harry missed his life of service and so he was taking the mile, thinking it would be easier done as a half-in working royal. And that in moving back perhaps King Charles would welcome them and let that be possible. I even thought he may have invited them back when they met in July. It does look now like the opposite is true and they aren’t welcome. I hope they’re able to build a life of their own while also leading a life of service in the UK, I’m rooting for them.
The royal reporters and their posts/articles with all these “sources”.
I can guarantee reporters and staff are waiting for Harry to say something publicly or release statement so they can say he doesn’t know how to keep family matters private and King can’t trust him
And Harry has been so disciplined about gray rocking these people. What few statements have been short and concise without excess explanation. Both he and Meghan are busy too, with taking care of and enjoying the kids, and with their work projects. I doubt Meghan reads any of the crap that’s been written, and Harry likely has someone screen through media crap to spot anything that crosses into libel or deliberate mistruths.
Can’t Meghan post a few flower or walks in the rain pics on Instagram. Proof of life .
Unless Harry has a terminal illness or working for MI5, I don’t understand what he’s doing. How do they live like this on the daily? I’m stressed for them.
So either they’re talking too much or not enough.
On a human level, I can see how people maintain partial perspective or warped perspective for decades, literally, in the hopes that someone with whom they have perpetual static will eventually either go away, learn to live and let live, or come back around to their way of thinking, and the whole awkward interlude and all the missed chances to reset the relationship and re-establish rapport will be distant memories. Each person sticks to their narrative, because they cannot face the truth. Harry clearly can’t absorb the fact that his father couldn’t care less if he lives or dies, now that he’s married to someone so anathema to pale, male, stale Boomers and nasty housewives who are Charles’ target audience in the tabloids. He has no interest in Harry’s children at all. He put them at risk wilfully and deliberately. Which is horrifying. Meghan knows a viper when she sees one. Why she agreed to this, I can’t imagine. But. Charles actually wants people to believe he’s a loving grandad. And the longer Harry hangs out in the UK, the longer Charles spends dodging, bobbing, weaving, and pivoting away from any real encounter, any reckoning, any moment of truth, the more the truth hits you….
I agree with Kaiser that Charles doesn’t give a f about Harry or his family. He never has and never will. He gave Camila children and I bet grand children trust funds . Buys Camilla more houses to set her kids up for life/ pays for Andy security, pays Andy daughters rent . Gave Andy another house on royal property to live in . He took away Harry and his family house and security, Charles is the one that had the final say in if Harry and his family gets security or not and he refuses to lift one finger to help them. I am not sure what else Charles has to do to get his point across to Harry that he doesn’t give a f . This is why I will keep saying it , I would never had agreed to take my children sweetie Charles and Camila if I were Meghan . I am still mad at her for that because those people endorsed jermemy clarkson and piss Morgan and I have yet to hear Camilla or Charles condemn their actions or Camila defender of the abuse women say that she will not tolerate what Jeramy wrote and that he owes Meghan a public apology.
This whole things makes zero sense except Harry thought that he could come back and be given what he wants. And I will keep saying this, if he gets taxpayer paid security, he’s going to see how unpopular he is after that.
So Charles and Harry spoke on the phone and Charles didn’t give Harry a heads-up about that letter?
He really is a dogshit father.
Or maybe they spoke afterward and Harry was like, “What’s the deal, dad?”
Whatever the scenario, I cannot imagine Harry feeling particularly welcomed by Charles, because Charles is such a weird and cold fish.
How does this person know if they spoke or not? More crap journalism.
I’m an American in the upper class british peerage fold, and can confirm that they are mostly batshit. Something about the boarding school, and being raised by boarding school parents who were never taught how to talk about difficult topics. I’m not sure why Harry is doing this to himself, it’s like walking back into a madhouse. The gaslighting is insane.
No surprise to me. Textbook “dogshit” father behavior. I’m sure Meghan predicted it as well.
Perhaps they were surprised because as private citizens they expected the royal family to keep their names out of their mouths. That is ignore them altogether. They are just private citizens per the RF so why make any public mention of them at all? I do believe this has something to do with Harry and fam being able to have basic protection when and if he chooses to be in the UK. Let’s see what happens. Wishing them all the best.